Open Forum: October 14, 2017

  Infidel Tiger
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Roald Dahl and the form guide is all a young boy needs.

  Gab
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Oh FFS!

    Leftists decide To Kill A Mockingbird is a bad bad book.

    The Sun Herald reports that Biloxi administrators pulled the novel from the 8th-grade curriculum this week. School board vice president Kenny Holloway says the district received complaints that some of the book’s language “makes people uncomfortable.”

    Published in 1960, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee deals with racial inequality in a small Alabama town.

  A Lurker
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Alan Garner is another good children’s book author.

  John Constantine
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    The headlines about the State grabbing the guns from the bloke who used an empty gun to defend his farmhouse at four in the morning from a knife carrying nutter, these headlines should take a lot of votes into the protest vote column.

  lotocoti
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    I’m surprised no one has mentioned Biggles and Ginger Tie the Knot by GC Malcolm “Cate” McGregor.

  Muzzlehatch
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    if a kid is into chemistry , as many of the clever ones are, Uncle Tungsten by Oliver Sachs but problay above precocious late nauty, better early mid teens.
    Monty tedious as ever, I see.

  incoherent rambler
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    “How to fsck up an electricity grid without really trying.” – J. Friedeggburger. (forward by O. Watt-Krudd)

  Muzzlehatch
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    John Constantine
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    over reaching government bullshit aside, firearms are a mixed answer to home security. i rely on the 9kg dry powder fire extinguisher, several actually.

  egg_
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Psycho:

    “Stephen Paddock usually kept a cigar at hand, even though he did not smoke. But he was quick to notice when somebody sat down beside him and lit up.

    Then Paddock, a denizen of hazy casinos, would take out his cigar, light it and carefully aim its smoke back into the faces of those whose puffing annoyed him.

    He was the king of microaggression,” his brother, Eric, said.”

  egg_
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    i rely on the 9kg dry powder fire extinguisher

    Bro hit home runs at State level in baseball with an aluminium bat and I’m stronger than him – thanks for the tip, I’ll leave the intruder in the nearest skip.

    /NADT

  Tel
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Then Paddock, a denizen of hazy casinos, would take out his cigar, light it and carefully aim its smoke back into the faces of those whose puffing annoyed him.

    Hopefully not a cheap cigar, that would be dreadful and probably even attract a few disparaging remarks.

  egg_
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    “He was the king of microaggression,”

    ‘Tight coil’ finally lets go, Port Arthur style.

  feelthebern
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    At a young age I read Stephen Kings Salems Lot.
    I realised then an there he was shite.

  Baldrick
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    children’s books …

    Michael Mann has a new one coming out – “The Tantrum That Saved The World”

    Written in entertaining language kids can understand, this book explains climate change to kids and empowers them to act.

    100% Recycled materials ✔
    Carbon neutral production ✔
    Soy based inks ✔
    Renewable energy production ✔
    Peer reviewed science ✔
    Carbon offset shipping ✔

  egg_
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Not getting enough of the limelight?

    “The brother of the Las Vegas shooter has fired the law firm he’d hired to distribute the mass murderer’s estate to victims.
    Eric Paddock, the brother of deceased killer Stephen Paddock, said Thursday that he’d fired estate administration lawyers from Clear Counsel Law Group, citing a dispute over press strategy.
    ‘I’m very upset and disappointed with the law firm because they didn’t honor my instructions that I paid them to do in communicating with the media,’ the 57-year-old Eric Paddock told the Review-Journal.
    It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the dispute, and Clear Counsel attorney Jonathan Barlow did not immediately respond to request for comment from DailyMail.com.”

  The Beer Whisperer
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    I like watching 2001 and Star Wars as a double feature since they have such different vibes but come from the same era of SF movie making.

    As I saw 2001 after Star Wars, I thought it was lame. It was many years later that I was shocked to find that it was made many years earlier, which means that both movies were groundbreaking in their special effects. Now that we’re approaching absolute realism, it’s hard to see anything truly groundbreaking ever again.

  feelthebern
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    At a young age, I read the Chronicles of Prydain.
    Ok, but not a patch on Lewis or Tolkien.

  Boambee John
    posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Muzzlehatch

    over reaching government bullshit aside, firearms are a mixed answer to home security. i rely on the 9kg dry powder fire extinguisher, several actually.

    Thanks.

