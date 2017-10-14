Liberty Quote
To put it tritely, you can’t think outside of the box unless you understand the box very well indeed.— Eric Crampton
-
-
Open Forum: October 14, 2017
Roald Dahl and the form guide is all a young boy needs.
Oh FFS!
Leftists decide To Kill A Mockingbird is a bad bad book.
Alan Garner is another good children’s book author.
The headlines about the State grabbing the guns from the bloke who used an empty gun to defend his farmhouse at four in the morning from a knife carrying nutter, these headlines should take a lot of votes into the protest vote column.
I’m surprised no one has mentioned Biggles and Ginger Tie the Knot by GC Malcolm “Cate” McGregor.
if a kid is into chemistry , as many of the clever ones are, Uncle Tungsten by Oliver Sachs but problay above precocious late nauty, better early mid teens.
Monty tedious as ever, I see.
“How to fsck up an electricity grid without really trying.” – J. Friedeggburger. (forward by O. Watt-Krudd)
That’s “foreword”
John Constantine
#2522855, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:06 pm
over reaching government bullshit aside, firearms are a mixed answer to home security. i rely on the 9kg dry powder fire extinguisher, several actually.
Psycho:
“Stephen Paddock usually kept a cigar at hand, even though he did not smoke. But he was quick to notice when somebody sat down beside him and lit up.
Then Paddock, a denizen of hazy casinos, would take out his cigar, light it and carefully aim its smoke back into the faces of those whose puffing annoyed him.
“He was the king of microaggression,” his brother, Eric, said.”
Bro hit home runs at State level in baseball with an aluminium bat and I’m stronger than him – thanks for the tip, I’ll leave the intruder in the nearest skip.
/NADT
Hopefully not a cheap cigar, that would be dreadful and probably even attract a few disparaging remarks.
‘Tight coil’ finally lets go, Port Arthur style.
At a young age I read Stephen Kings Salems Lot.
I realised then an there he was shite.
Michael Mann has a new one coming out – “The Tantrum That Saved The World”
Written in entertaining language kids can understand, this book explains climate change to kids and empowers them to act.
100% Recycled materials ✔
Carbon neutral production ✔
Soy based inks ✔
Renewable energy production ✔
Peer reviewed science ✔
Carbon offset shipping ✔
Not getting enough of the limelight?
“The brother of the Las Vegas shooter has fired the law firm he’d hired to distribute the mass murderer’s estate to victims.
Eric Paddock, the brother of deceased killer Stephen Paddock, said Thursday that he’d fired estate administration lawyers from Clear Counsel Law Group, citing a dispute over press strategy.
‘I’m very upset and disappointed with the law firm because they didn’t honor my instructions that I paid them to do in communicating with the media,’ the 57-year-old Eric Paddock told the Review-Journal.
It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the dispute, and Clear Counsel attorney Jonathan Barlow did not immediately respond to request for comment from DailyMail.com.”
As I saw 2001 after Star Wars, I thought it was lame. It was many years later that I was shocked to find that it was made many years earlier, which means that both movies were groundbreaking in their special effects. Now that we’re approaching absolute realism, it’s hard to see anything truly groundbreaking ever again.
At a young age, I read the Chronicles of Prydain.
Ok, but not a patch on Lewis or Tolkien.
Muzzlehatch
over reaching government bullshit aside, firearms are a mixed answer to home security. i rely on the 9kg dry powder fire extinguisher, several actually.
Thanks.