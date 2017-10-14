Open Forum: October 14, 2017

  1. Baldrick
    #2523189, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Night after night, this lazy turd burglar simply recites Democratic Party talking points. He is a disgrace to journalism.

    Haha, for a minute there I thought you were talking about m0nty.

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2523191, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    A woman was raped, whipped and beheaded before a cheering mob in the Democratic Republic of Congo — as punishment for dishing up “forbidden fish” to a group of rebels who then drank her blood.

    One of the more eccentric of my circle of mad mates was a mercenary there, in the 1960’s. He says not much has changed in the Congo.

  4. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2523193, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Viktor Orban: “The European Union has failed”

  5. Mother Lode
    #2523194, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Night after night, this lazy turd burglar simply recites Democratic Party talking points. He is a disgrace to the very quintessence of modern journalism.

  6. memoryvault
    #2523195, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    One day it is going to have to happen.

    Errh, how can I break this to you gently, Muzzlehatch? No, it isn’t.
    In fact, the way the system is now designed, and the way the major parties have developed to accommodate that system, means any change outside of predefined parameters is now impossible.

  7. Muzzlehatch
    #2523196, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    @memoryvault @Geriatric Mayfly

    I was already well Red Pilled when I visited Vietnam. To watch that society in action it becomes even plainer than it already is in Cosy Corner that resources are a tangible quantity. The Consultant tax hoover’ s “assume we have a can opener” conjecture will not replace an actual can opener. How much would it cost to send 10 percent of Australian Electorate for a month’s Craniorectal Occlusion therapy? Would the NDIS cover it?

  8. Delta A
    #2523197, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Damn your triumphs beyond the paywall, Delta…

    Dave in M, I must be honest and admit that, while I have a good snark at journalists with whom I disagree, (and Gemmels heads that ignoble list), I am not as wonderfully vicious as I suspect our Rabz might be. This is solely to keep me in the loop, so that I can have another snipe at the next idiotic column, without getting me smited forever from the fray.

  9. Chris
    #2523199, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Damn your triumphs beyond the paywall, Delta and Chris!
    I recently quit Facebook to dedicate myself more fully to pitching letters at the Wednesday and Weekend Oz.

    Its a big thing, good on you! I once cracked top letter in the Weekend Oz, got a couple up in BRW too.
    Mostly I just go and call the Rabz Doctine on article s about the ABC.

  10. Tom
    #2523200, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    The Best Indiana Jones adventure (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade [1989] starring Harrison Ford, Denholm Elliot, Sean Connery) just started on Seven.

  11. jupes
    #2523202, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    This at the new Perth Stadium which is also festooned with that other scourge of public art, the massive written word, this time a dubious Nyoongah poem heralded by a Miles Franklin winning and professorship holding author.

    The new Perth Stadium is also festooned with THREE Muslim prayer rooms.

    Apparently the state government demanded two Muslim prayer rooms however the AFL decided that you can never have enough devout Muslims praying at the football so they built three.

    What could possibly go wrong?

  12. Chris
    #2523203, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Dave in Marybrook, that 1% of Government construction on public art is such a flaming waste. They spend it last, after they are over time and over budget; they call tenders that need top class documentation to conform, and have two weeks to prepare including at least 20 mins to come up with an artistic concept to sell.

    Then like all open tender jobs, your effort is sunk unless you can win one that profits enough to cover the ten you miss out on.

    Have a look at the horrors in Perry Lakes, made out of the 1959 steel girders of the basketball stadium, for instance

  13. Chris
    #2523204, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Whats your experience of it? Got a letter on file for us?

  14. Dave in Marybrook
    #2523205, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    I keep myself on topic- Art, Agriculture, Footy, Music. And keep them short. Another good tactic is to keep it in current affairs, and avoid commenting on commentary- it’s been a big year actually, I think I’m up to eight, one week was a wed-sat combo on different topics. And Waleed Aly too.
    Proudest one- and I was breaking a rule on commentators- was in the magazine, sending up the misanthropic snobbery of Organicness. Got trolled my Max Allen himself for quite a while afterwards- but the day was Tony’s election, so it was one of those thin weekends that no-one re-reads through the week. I did a fist-pump as I noticed it- flogging heirloom spuds in Margaret River Farmers’ Market! Tough crowd down there.

  15. jupes
    #2523206, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    … a dubious Nyoongah poem …

    LOL

    If Aboriginal poetry is anything like Aboriginal art, then they have a few millennia to go before they get to the limerick.

  16. memoryvault
    #2523207, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    If Aboriginal poetry is anything like Aboriginal art, then they have a few millennia to go before they get to the limerick.

    Maybe they are descended from Vogons.

  17. jupes
    #2523208, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Chris, admittedly I’ve had a few Amorones, but I’m struggling to understand this sentence:

    Then like all open tender jobs, your effort is sunk unless you can win one that profits enough to cover the ten you miss out on.

    And this one:

    Whats your experience of it? Got a letter on file for us?

  18. Drink-up Socrates
    #2523209, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Three memories from recent trip to the ‘Old Country’ to visit undeserving daughter:
    Attended Gerry & the Pacemakers 1,001th final concert. ‘Ferry Across the Mersey’ for the information of any kiddies who may have strayed onto the site.
    Saw a Caf called ‘Muzzie Kebabs’ – not fooled though.
    Had lunch with the ex-Deputy Commissioner hired by the UN to smear Israel over the Gaza UN School bombed by Israel. Seems that the fact that the school was a weapons store was irrelevant – unquestioning Cultural Marxism completely dominates UK policing.
    But, Jisus the beer just keeps on getting better. If only Oz produced local ales.

  19. srr
    #2523210, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Tim Gradous‏ @tgradous 10m10 minutes ago

    💣SHELL: DOJ informed @JudicialWatch that @FBI found 30 pages of docs re: infamous #Clinton #Lynch tarmac meeting🔎

    https://twitter.com/tgradous/status/919118045448228864

  20. srr
    #2523211, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Voice of Europe‏ @V_of_Europe 13h13 hours ago

    Beautiful open-air festival in a terror-free Poland.
    No kamikaze trucks or armed cowards here

    https://twitter.com/V_of_Europe/status/918931394436521984

  21. Dave in Marybrook
    #2523214, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Get yourself amongst it, Soc. Dunsborough pub has a hilarious twelve-wide taps of WA Pale Ales- including, I kid ye not, a Dark Pale Ale or two.

  22. Dave in Marybrook
    #2523215, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    I’m off lawnmowing- I’ll write about my first Welcome To Country experience tonight. After being invented in Perth 1976, Ws to C are surely going to collapse under their own contradictions soon

  23. srr
    #2523216, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Voice of Europe‏ @V_of_Europe

    155 Christian churches were destroyed by Albanian Muslims in Serbia
    at the start of this century

    https://twitter.com/V_of_Europe/status/918908615788023808
    ..
    Anna Teresa Arnold‏ @HomerWhite 17m17 minutes ago
    More Anna Teresa Arnold Retweeted Voice of Europe

    We could just ignore Moslems do this.
    Look other way.
    Pretend oh just that place.
    Never again.
    #donnybrookstl

  24. calli
    #2523219, posted on October 14, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Night after night, this lazy turd burglar simply recites Democratic Party talking points. He is a disgrace to journalism.

    Seven’s Mike Amor is his twin. Except he has a wife*.

    * not that there’s anything wrong with that

  25. rickw
    #2523220, posted on October 14, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    One of the more eccentric of my circle of mad mates was a mercenary there, in the 1960’s. He says not much has changed in the Congo.

    Last trip there was 2 years ago. Kisangani was nice, lots of locals building nice little red brick cottages, will last until the next warlord turns up I guess. Stayed at the Flueve Congo hotel in Kinshasa which was very nice. Attempted mugging in Kinshasa getting into a taxi, but got onto it early so got the door shut and out of there before much happened.

  26. Delta A
    #2523221, posted on October 14, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Does anyone have any info re: compattelrunner? My understanding is, simply, that it sends back to MS all information about computer usage. It seems to make the computer run very slowly, especially in booting up. And it appears to be very difficult to axe.

