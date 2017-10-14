Open Forum: October 14, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, October 14, 2017
  1. H B Bear
    #2523538, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:21 am

    However some good news mentioned ; that Brandis is going to London.

    Failing upwards on the taxpayers tit.

  2. JC
    #2523539, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Snoopy

    Other than Big Fat Harvey leaning over, why is that pic suggesting anything mendacious?

  3. Tel
    #2523540, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Credlin ran rings around him and he was following her lead like a lap dog. She was afforded far too much influence in his decision making and style of management. Abbott must have known that fkn snake Bishop was a leaker from his cabinet but allowed her pride of place.

    I can understand that many people feel Credlin had too much power and responsibility for an unelected side-kick, but she is highly competent and every leader needs to delegate, so if you have a competent person in a position of trust, it’s very instinctive and natural for the leader to just say, “Hey, delegate the task to her.”

    The main driver of dislike would be envy from the other less competent people around who never got trusted with anything important, and there would no doubt be a reason for that, just look at how things have gone after Credlin left!

  4. Chris
    #2523541, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I wish to complain about this exploitaters of young ambitious and very talented women.
    How come the rest of us who don’t act like that had to put up with being read the riot act for buying her a drink without permission, or holding the door open?

    And then they want a light bulb changed.

  5. egg_
    #2523542, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Karen Middleton can be quite a malicious piece of work.

    Anyone who doesn’t ‘go the mungrel’ with these tribalists is naive – it is not a fair ‘fight’.

  6. John Constantine
    #2523543, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:24 am

    If their brandis is going to London, it is only to get a stalinist blood transfusion from jeremy corbyn while signing the must utterly craven capitulation document possible, binding all obsolete and deplorable australian colonial settler class proles into eternal servitude to the Great Transnational Looting Cartels.

  7. Makka
    #2523544, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:25 am

    primarily I believe for tearing down “their” candidate the perennially incompetent Gillard.

    Very true. I’d add that the sick pervert p3dos and LGBTQI Queernazis of the left had very high hopes with Gillard. Which was why they and their media pals went so apeshit at Abbott, the Catholic, when he demolished her.

  8. egg_
    #2523546, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Abbott’s problem with women is that he is far too trusting of them and doesn’t go on the attack nearly enough to counter their betrayals and vitriol. I think when it comes to women Abbott has a huge blindspot

    The risk of a highly principled person projecting their values onto scum.

  9. Chris
    #2523547, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:28 am

    If their brandis is going to London, it is only to get a stalinist blood transfusion from jeremy corbyn while signing the must utterly craven capitulation document possible, binding all obsolete and deplorable australian colonial settler class proles into eternal servitude to the Great Transnational Looting Cartels.

    I can’t believe your mendacity John COnstantine.
    We are already indentured to the transnational looting cartels, what the hell is your game.

  10. Makka
    #2523548, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:29 am

    but she is highly competent and every leader needs to delegate,

    Tel, I’m responsible for 40 people in my area. I delegate quite a bit therefore but always maintain responsibility and I am accountable for the team performance. Abbott didn’t have a delegation problem. He was simply far too naive and trusting. He allowed himself to be led around. In essence, Abbott was very weak which in the end was his downfall. He should have kicked Turdball out of cabinet and the party.

  11. struth
    #2523549, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Of course I’m not too serious above, but if I may indulge what happened this morning.
    I turned on the TV, got insulted by the ABC in 30 secs of watching and while quickly flicking through the rest of the channels found a promo on a talk show about why women are drinking so much more these days.
    They can’t seem to work it out.
    When a pilot who has been brought up with a knowledge of flight and highly trained to accept the responsibility for all who flies with him, hands over the controls and says “so you want to land this sucker” to an untrained person just because they demand to have a go, it’s going to cause more than a little stress to that person when the reality of being a pilot hits them………..the earth.
    Cherish your pilots girls, and pilots, you are not being nice to anyone on the plane (especially the kids) by letting her attempt a landing untrained, just because she demands it.

  12. egg_
    #2523550, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I can understand that many people feel Credlin had too much power and responsibility for an unelected side-kick,

    Running Govt from a bunker and hiding from the Labor and meeja ‘mean girls’ – I wonder why?

  13. Chris
    #2523551, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:33 am

    primarily I believe for tearing down “their” candidate the perennially incompetent Gillard.

    I believe that the defining quality of Gillard is not incompetence but crookedness.

    I base this on the fact that when she was elevated to PM from Federal Education minister, I met the then WA Education Minister, and asked what she thought of her federal counterpart becoming PM. Her face changed to anger.
    “That woman! She couldn’t lie straight in bed!”
    That from a State Minister with years of experience dealing with Gillard.

  14. Gab
    #2523552, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:36 am

    First time I’ve heard the Gospel sung in Aramaic. Wonderful!

  15. rickw
    #2523553, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Abbott has a problem with women.

    Of course he does!

    His stupid sister and stupid daughter!

  16. areff
    #2523554, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Abbott didn’t have a delegation problem. He was simply far too naive and trusting.

    The suspicion has long been that your warm and fuzzy New Age Jesuits are to blame for Abbott’s failure during what may prove to have been his first turn in the Lodge. He’s of an age when the old, austere, Irish-misted Jacks were being overrun by guitar-toting novitiates, who preached that there is good in everyone and if we just adopt a Christ-like forbearance, that goodness would come out and make the world a wonderful place. Turn the other cheek, they said, even if you are being slandered, endlessly verballed and hit time after time with the mailed glove of green-left newsroom hacks masquerading as journalists.

    Of course it was all tosh. As the old Jacks knew, we’re a species irredeemable infected with the inclination to sin and evil.

    If Abbott has finally grasped that point, he might be worth a reprise.

    Might.

    Perhaps now, were Abbott ever again to ascend to the Liberal leadership, he would arrive with the nouse and knowledge to recognise it is not Christ’s example which needs to be followed but that of Conan the Barbarian.

  17. Tom
    #2523555, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:44 am

    If their brandis is going to London, it is only to get a stalinist blood transfusion from jeremy corbyn while signing the most utterly craven capitulation document possible, binding all obsolete and deplorable australian colonial settler class proles into eternal servitude to the Great Transnational Looting Cartels.

    No reason to repost John Constantine’s latest effort, except it’s a thing of beauty.

  18. rickw
    #2523556, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I, of course, refuse to watch Thomas until they do diversity properly and introduce a transgender train: an engine that can push and pull, forwards or backwards.

    Getting a steam train to push and pull with near equal power is the purest piece of mechanical engineering you can find, the mechanism to change the valve timing 180 degrees.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=QEOBQvktT7U

    Apologies for the momentary diversion to reality!

  19. srr
    #2523557, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Makka
    #2523548, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:29 am

    but she [Credlin] is highly competent and every leader needs to delegate,

    Tel, I’m responsible for 40 people in my area. I delegate quite a bit therefore but always maintain responsibility and I am accountable for the team performance. Abbott didn’t have a delegation problem. He was simply far too naive and trusting. He allowed himself to be led around. In essence, Abbott was very weak which in the end was his downfall. He should have kicked Turdball out of cabinet and the party.

    Yes, and super Credlin, after her time working for Turnbull and the others of That Side of The UNiParty, coulda, shoulda but refused to be, just the weapon to destroy Turnbull for good.


    After working for several years on Patterson’s staff, Credlin moved to become an adviser to Senator Richard Alston, the Minister for Communications in the Howard Government.

    She then left politics, and worked for three years as public relations manager for Racing Victoria. Tired of the commute between Melbourne and Canberra, where her husband Brian Loughnane was based, Credlin returned to her career as a political staffer, working for senators Robert Hill and Helen Coonan.

    When the Howard Government was defeated at the 2007 federal election, Credlin moved to Sydney to work at the Jockey Club until she was asked by Brendan Nelson, who had been elected federal Liberal leader and Leader of the Opposition, to join his staff.

    When Malcolm Turnbull challenged Nelson for the party leadership, Nelson counselled her to join Turnbull’s team and she was appointed his chief of staff, although she was demoted to deputy during this tenure.

    When Turnbull himself was challenged and defeated by Tony Abbott in December 2009, Credlin joined Abbott’s staff. She continued in that role until the Liberal Party leadership ballot of 14 September 2015, in which Abbott was defeated and replaced as leader by Malcolm Turnbull.
    H/T/ Wiki.

    Oh, and her stints in the racing mafia circles were not a departure from politics at all, quite the contrary.

    It’s also not insignificant that Abbott had to beg her to work for him, and she only agreed to after he agreed to soft on the eugenics/abortion/artificial breeding demands of women.

    Yeah, Julie Bishop may be Queen Stabby, but Peta Credlin is Empress Stabby.

  20. Baldrick
    #2523558, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:54 am

    TheirABC gushing over Communist General Secretary, dear leader Xi Jinping:

    This week Chinese President Xi Jinping will lay out his vision for the China Dream in his state of the union address at the Communist Party congress; with the goal of making the country proud, prosperous and powerful in its quest to become the world’s number one power.
    The congress is being tagged as Xi Jinping’s “coronation” by China specialists.
    At this week’s party congress, Mr Xi will replace most of the leadership elite with his men. In his first five years as President, Mr Xi has been busy purging political elites and old power bases with his anti-corruption drive. The campaign has seen an estimated 300,000 lose positions, punished or jailed.
    Xi Jinping will then have the absolute power to execute his vision and ensure China’s rise over the next decade.
    Experienced China watcher Professor Willy Lam from the Chinese University of Hong Kong said the Congress will be a triumphant moment for the President.

    Compare that to their treatment of a democratically elected Fatty Trump.

  21. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2523559, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:55 am

    We’ll block Adani bulldozers’
    Greens State Election Campaign Launch!
    Greens leader says Adani coal mine ‘won’t happen’, threatening protests as big as those that stopped Franklin Dam in 1980s.

    Please do a Rachel Corrie , you know you want to.

  22. Aussieute
    #2523560, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:55 am

    zyconoclast
    #2522507, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Hope you get this … been a while since your post

    Isabel Allende City of the beasts and Kingdom of the Golden Dragon
    Written to show young readers that there is more to life than Harry Potter.
    A vivid fable marvel filled and beautifully written.

    Bartlett and the Ice Voyage is also a lovely read by Odo Hirsch.
    A flamboyant adventure story full of atmosphere,wit and suspense .

    A series of unfortunate events by Lemony Snicket are great too.
    There are about 13 in the series

    Robert Westall Tge cats of Seroster and others
    Or the Magicians Nephew and other tales of Narnia.

  23. H B Bear
    #2523561, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:56 am

    In essence, Abbott was very weak which in the end was his downfall. He should have kicked Turdball out of cabinet and the party.

    This.

    Of course Waffles remained at the urging of The Father of Middle Class Welfare, who continues to hamstring the Lieborals a decade after he was thrown in the bin of history by his electorate.

  24. Makka
    #2523562, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Abbott wanted to be loved, areff. He courted the left , a blindingly stupid stupid mistake. I suspect Abbott has learned from Trump how to deal with the scum , too late as it turns out.

  25. Mark from Melbourne
    #2523563, posted on October 15, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Happy 6-th birthday to me. Not quite sure when the years went, but there you go!

