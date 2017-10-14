Liberty Quote
Every major horror of history was committed in the name of an altruistic motive.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Open Forum: October 14, 2017
775 Responses to Open Forum: October 14, 2017
Failing upwards on the taxpayers tit.
Snoopy
Other than Big Fat Harvey leaning over, why is that pic suggesting anything mendacious?
I can understand that many people feel Credlin had too much power and responsibility for an unelected side-kick, but she is highly competent and every leader needs to delegate, so if you have a competent person in a position of trust, it’s very instinctive and natural for the leader to just say, “Hey, delegate the task to her.”
The main driver of dislike would be envy from the other less competent people around who never got trusted with anything important, and there would no doubt be a reason for that, just look at how things have gone after Credlin left!
I wish to complain about this exploitaters of young ambitious and very talented women.
How come the rest of us who don’t act like that had to put up with being read the riot act for buying her a drink without permission, or holding the door open?
And then they want a light bulb changed.
Anyone who doesn’t ‘go the mungrel’ with these tribalists is naive – it is not a fair ‘fight’.
If their brandis is going to London, it is only to get a stalinist blood transfusion from jeremy corbyn while signing the must utterly craven capitulation document possible, binding all obsolete and deplorable australian colonial settler class proles into eternal servitude to the Great Transnational Looting Cartels.
primarily I believe for tearing down “their” candidate the perennially incompetent Gillard.
Very true. I’d add that the sick pervert p3dos and LGBTQI Queernazis of the left had very high hopes with Gillard. Which was why they and their media pals went so apeshit at Abbott, the Catholic, when he demolished her.
The risk of a highly principled person projecting their values onto scum.
I can’t believe your mendacity John COnstantine.
We are already indentured to the transnational looting cartels, what the hell is your game.
but she is highly competent and every leader needs to delegate,
Tel, I’m responsible for 40 people in my area. I delegate quite a bit therefore but always maintain responsibility and I am accountable for the team performance. Abbott didn’t have a delegation problem. He was simply far too naive and trusting. He allowed himself to be led around. In essence, Abbott was very weak which in the end was his downfall. He should have kicked Turdball out of cabinet and the party.
Of course I’m not too serious above, but if I may indulge what happened this morning.
I turned on the TV, got insulted by the ABC in 30 secs of watching and while quickly flicking through the rest of the channels found a promo on a talk show about why women are drinking so much more these days.
They can’t seem to work it out.
When a pilot who has been brought up with a knowledge of flight and highly trained to accept the responsibility for all who flies with him, hands over the controls and says “so you want to land this sucker” to an untrained person just because they demand to have a go, it’s going to cause more than a little stress to that person when the reality of being a pilot hits them………..the earth.
Cherish your pilots girls, and pilots, you are not being nice to anyone on the plane (especially the kids) by letting her attempt a landing untrained, just because she demands it.
Running Govt from a bunker and hiding from the Labor and meeja ‘mean girls’ – I wonder why?
I believe that the defining quality of Gillard is not incompetence but crookedness.
I base this on the fact that when she was elevated to PM from Federal Education minister, I met the then WA Education Minister, and asked what she thought of her federal counterpart becoming PM. Her face changed to anger.
“That woman! She couldn’t lie straight in bed!”
That from a State Minister with years of experience dealing with Gillard.
First time I’ve heard the Gospel sung in Aramaic. Wonderful!
Abbott has a problem with women.
Of course he does!
His stupid sister and stupid daughter!
Abbott didn’t have a delegation problem. He was simply far too naive and trusting.
The suspicion has long been that your warm and fuzzy New Age Jesuits are to blame for Abbott’s failure during what may prove to have been his first turn in the Lodge. He’s of an age when the old, austere, Irish-misted Jacks were being overrun by guitar-toting novitiates, who preached that there is good in everyone and if we just adopt a Christ-like forbearance, that goodness would come out and make the world a wonderful place. Turn the other cheek, they said, even if you are being slandered, endlessly verballed and hit time after time with the mailed glove of green-left newsroom hacks masquerading as journalists.
Of course it was all tosh. As the old Jacks knew, we’re a species irredeemable infected with the inclination to sin and evil.
If Abbott has finally grasped that point, he might be worth a reprise.
Might.
Perhaps now, were Abbott ever again to ascend to the Liberal leadership, he would arrive with the nouse and knowledge to recognise it is not Christ’s example which needs to be followed but that of Conan the Barbarian.
No reason to repost John Constantine’s latest effort, except it’s a thing of beauty.
I, of course, refuse to watch Thomas until they do diversity properly and introduce a transgender train: an engine that can push and pull, forwards or backwards.
Getting a steam train to push and pull with near equal power is the purest piece of mechanical engineering you can find, the mechanism to change the valve timing 180 degrees.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=QEOBQvktT7U
Apologies for the momentary diversion to reality!
Yes, and super Credlin, after her time working for Turnbull and the others of That Side of The UNiParty, coulda, shoulda but refused to be, just the weapon to destroy Turnbull for good.
Oh, and her stints in the racing mafia circles were not a departure from politics at all, quite the contrary.
It’s also not insignificant that Abbott had to beg her to work for him, and she only agreed to after he agreed to soft on the eugenics/abortion/artificial breeding demands of women.
Yeah, Julie Bishop may be Queen Stabby, but Peta Credlin is Empress Stabby.
TheirABC gushing over Communist General Secretary, dear leader Xi Jinping:
Compare that to their treatment of a democratically elected Fatty Trump.
We’ll block Adani bulldozers’
Greens State Election Campaign Launch!
Greens leader says Adani coal mine ‘won’t happen’, threatening protests as big as those that stopped Franklin Dam in 1980s.
Please do a Rachel Corrie , you know you want to.
zyconoclast
#2522507, posted on October 14, 2017 at 12:24 am
Hope you get this … been a while since your post
Isabel Allende City of the beasts and Kingdom of the Golden Dragon
Written to show young readers that there is more to life than Harry Potter.
A vivid fable marvel filled and beautifully written.
Bartlett and the Ice Voyage is also a lovely read by Odo Hirsch.
A flamboyant adventure story full of atmosphere,wit and suspense .
A series of unfortunate events by Lemony Snicket are great too.
There are about 13 in the series
Robert Westall Tge cats of Seroster and others
Or the Magicians Nephew and other tales of Narnia.
This.
Of course Waffles remained at the urging of The Father of Middle Class Welfare, who continues to hamstring the Lieborals a decade after he was thrown in the bin of history by his electorate.
Abbott wanted to be loved, areff. He courted the left , a blindingly stupid stupid mistake. I suspect Abbott has learned from Trump how to deal with the scum , too late as it turns out.
Happy 6-th birthday to me. Not quite sure when the years went, but there you go!