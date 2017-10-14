Liberty Quote
Open Forum: October 14, 2017
1,056 Responses to Open Forum: October 14, 2017
Just applied for two new “survey” forms. Easy as.
I wonder what happened to the originals?
That was my experience too. They are brutal at the buffet, too. You’d think they’d never seen food before. The dreadful FOMO – that the food would run out before they’d packed enough in to power a brickie’s labourer for a day.
I’ve seen them filling their plate at the buffet, then just stand there and eating it, FMD.
The current crop of Nationals have more in common with TheirABC’s Landline and their militant group the CWA.
And with that Baldrick gets my vote for winner of the internets today.
I did wonder how all those who donated to his “Go Fund Me” capaign felt when they discovered his past?
You know that Rookwood is fully covered for NBN fiber service
Yeah, mate, but this is Centrelink, they will still be chasing in 2020, waiting for a response to their threatening e-mail. In the mean time, estate is settled, and then you can say, F… Off.
Top Ender, thanks for thinking of me. Congrats on your achievement; you are an admirable role model as such a practiced author. I’m sure you’ve written a great account of the techniques of the slaying and slaughtering that appears on just about every page of Thomas Malory’s Morte d’Arthur. They certainly got off on violence in those days.
I find your feelings above quite kindred to mine. I have been doing the Great Procrastinate again since we got back from Tahiti. Before that I did one pretty reasonable chapter and was rarin’ to go on another. I haven’t looked back over others written aeons ago. I know some of them are crap, and it probably doesn’t all hang together.
I won’t bother looking for a publisher but will head straight to the internet. (Like a movie that goes straight to video I suspect). Then I won’t be told what to do so can please myself. I’ll provide a reading list, but this is not a footnoted piece of academia. I’ll send you some of it to read before we meet up next year when more of it is done.
You may decide then not to waste your time. 😀
Fun! My first snakebite treatment!
3 year old bitten in the back yard, RFDS’d out etc.
With a bit of luck a dry bite
After catching 2 outside that house yesterday and another bloke catching one the day before.
Rickw, if you have a good colour pic of Tinian taken from a point that shows a good section of the city today, then yes, I’d be interested. Credit would be given to you in the caption, of course. I can be emailed through Sinc.
Ok, I’ll see how I go this trip:
The runways are still visible from the air.
The old US command post is still standing, as is the Japanese one.
The pits are still there with a palm tree planted in each.
Will see if I can get up the hill and take a good general photo of the town.
Thanks to China’s internet giants — Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba — the authoritarian regime now has the means to monitor a user’s every action, purchase, thought, and location in real-time. The Chinese government has long sought the means to more closely keep tabs on its citizens, but with smartphones, people are voluntarily logging their every move for the government in a single, convenient place.
I had a honkie in Tibet take my toast out of the toaster, to throw it to the side and put her own in. I asked her in Cantonese was she from the Mainland, along with asking Ng who she thought she was. The word bitch may have been uttered. She slunk back to her table exclaiming loudly about the gwei who spoke to her rudely in Cantonese.
The best HK and Mainland tricks are, dessert on the same plate as roast beef and gravy and to attack fruit, in particular, watermelon, like rabid, nasty seagulls.
Las Vegas Security Guard Skips Interviews, Checked In To Unknown “Clinic”…
Posted on October 14, 2017 by sundance
Well this is interesting. The Mandalay Bay hotel security guard Jesus, “Jose’” Campos, who was hailed a hero in the first week post-massacre, was supposed to appear for media interviews…. he disappeared.
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/jose-campos.jpg
Now it is reported Mr. Campos walked out of the interview venue and checked into a clinic right before the interviews were scheduled to begin:
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/14/las-vegas-security-guard-skips-interviews-checked-in-to-unknown-clinic/#more-139921
On this earth there is no more arrogant, self entitled , obnoxious person is a queue than a Saudi. The most appalling manners.
I doffs my trebuchet and mangonel to you, Top Ender. May your morningstar be ever prickly and your path free of caltrops.
Abbott didn’t have a delegation problem. He was simply far too naive and trusting.
This naive Tony Abbott, too trusting of women… can we please stop with how gentle and innocent he is in ways of the evil. A trip down memory lane and worth reading the whole thing.
(I am not a fan of Pauline Hanson)
It this the same TA who
Abbott set up slush fund to ruin Hanson
By Mike Seccombe
August 26, 2003
One of the Howard Government’s most senior ministers last night revealed he raised nearly $100,000 to lay the groundwork for Pauline Hanson’s prosecution for electoral fraud.
The Minister for Workplace Relations, Tony Abbott, admitted setting up a trust, Australians for Honest Politics, from donations to pay for legal actions against Hanson and her party, One Nation.
He had also organised a separate “donor” to support a One Nation dissident, Terry Sharples, in seeking an injunction to block One Nation from receiving public electoral funds.
Mr Abbott said the money was promised to cover Mr Sharples if the case failed and costs were awarded against him.
The minister organised a team of lawyers who would represent Mr Sharples without charge, and then a second team after Mr Sharples sacked the first.
Mr Abbott also acknowledged that he had at one time instructed his lawyers to offer Mr Sharples $10,000 of his own money if he would stop pursuing him for money to cover his huge court costs.
He said he had set up Australians for Honest Politics in 1998 because he believed One Nation was fraudulently registered.
Last week, Hanson and her fellow One Nation founder, David Ettridge, were jailed after the party received nearly $500,000 in electoral funding to which it was not entitled because it had been falsely registered.
The Prime Minister, John Howard, said the sentence was excessive, but Mr Abbott denied that Mr Howard or anyone else in the Government had been involved in the attempt to fund actions against One Nation.
“There was myself and two other trustees. We raised . . . it may not have been $100,000 but it was certainly close to $100,000 and the job of Australians For Honest Politics was to fund court cases against One Nation.” Mr Abbott did not say who contributed.
He said most of the money had been spent trying to get another One Nation defector, Hanson’s former private secretary Barbara Hazelton, to take legal action to stop the payment of $470,000 in public election funding, following the failure of similar action by Mr Sharples.
Ms Hazelton had decided not to go ahead, Mr Abbott said. “By that stage we’d spent a lot of money and the balance . . . was distributed back to the donors in proportion to their original contribution.”
He said his $10,000 offer to Mr Sharples was made in light of a disputed agreement between them that Mr Sharples would be covered by an open-ended indemnity for the costs of action against Hanson and One Nation.
Mr Abbott had given, in writing, “my personal guarantee to you that you will not be further out of pocket as a result of this action”.
The minister said he believed that promise covered only the $10,000 guarantee he had arranged, but Mr Sharples thought it applied to any legal action.
“Yes, I did make a commitment to Sharples and yes the commitment was to back him to the tune of $10,000,” he said last night, “that being the maximum downside that we could have expected.”
But after Mr Sharples went on with other action, incurring big bills, and the original guarantor dropped out, Mr Abbott was facing possible personal liability.
“He claims that the letter that I gave to him at the time . . . constituted an open-ended indemnity to support any legal action Sharples wanted to implement anywhere involving One Nation.”
So Mr Abbott offered the $10,000 to call it quits. It was not accepted, and he had personally paid Mr Sharples nothing, although he had been prepared to carry the cost.
“It couldn’t come from Australians for Honest Politics because it had no money left in it. I mean, if Sharples had accepted that arrangement I suppose it would’ve come from me.”
Mr Sharples could not be contacted yesterday.
My experience with them at buffets has been horrendous. Have seen them, literally, scoop ALL the seafood onto their plate(s), then loudly demand the tray be refilled for another from their table to repeat the manoeuvre.
On this earth there is no more arrogant, self entitled , obnoxious person is a queue than a Saudi. The most appalling manners.
You’ve clearly never stayed in a resort motel that caters to Chinese package tours.
Yes Muddy, only those in Oz. Although I’m thinking I would include an Appendix of USN members too. There are 88 who were KIA on USS Peary for example, in Darwin on 19 Feb 1942.
Includes accidents as well. I’ve found otherwise relatives get upset, and say (quite rightly) if it wasn’t for the war he wouldn’t have been there.
Group of them knocked the Memsahib off her feet, in a resort in Canada a few years ago. They were roundly cursed as a pack of ignorant baboons, with neither manners nor any idea of how to behave, but none of them spoke Afrikaans.
Thanks Calli. I’m partial to a good trebuchet.
This is the sort of thing I’m researching for the medieval combat book. Although not the armour or weapons so much as how they were used in formed armies.
Oh my. I thought it was just me.
You were ALL on my Yangtse cruise weren’t you! 😀
Crossie at 1836
As for Abbott leaving the Liberals, no need, most of them will be voted out at the next election.
He can purge the survivors, and re-group for a session in his most effective role, Opposition attack dog. Team up with Aust Conservatives, PHON,mLDP and other like-minded parties and make life hell for Short Willie.
This naive Tony Abbott, too trusting of women… can we please stop with how gentle and innocent he is in ways of the evil. A trip down memory lane and worth reading the whole thing.
Zycon, Abbott as PM was a WAP cuck. It’s a fact.
“FU!” Textorites.
Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk…
Top Ender.
Understood. The bloke I was thinking of was a member of the U.S. Navy Attache’s staff in Melbourne. He and another naval lt. volunteered to serve with the RAAF and trained at the seaplane base at Rathmines. He was piloting a Cat when it was shot down east of Lae after the Japanese had bombed Lae, Salamaua and Bulolo for the very first time in late Jan ’42.
If you head to the U.S. and are visiting their Center for Military History, let me know if you need a hand, as I have a contact there who owes me one.
Thanks Muddy – will do.
Condoms filled with ice cream greeted worshippers at St Nectariois Greek Orthodox Church in Adelaide this morning
The Yes campaign sinks into racism!
The one’s I find around the house have a great dislike for grapeshot and an unfortunate ability to outrun the ride-on mower.
Not sure if hoverbikes are for real or not, but sounds interesting.
Lacking such facilities, I find a long handled, posthole shovel, suitably sharpened, a tool that fits the purpose.
Muddy
A couple of weeks ago you lobbed a hand grenade labelled “Pentropic”. I sent back a rifle grenade on the subject later that day or the next morning.
Have you emplaced your mortar yet?
Boambee John.
Sorry, I must have been too busy tuning up my Ferret. I didn’t see it. Can you recall your response please?
Muddy
I have a copy on my desktop, will dig it out tomorrow for the new thread.
zyconoclast
#2523933, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:15 pm
By Mike Seccombe
Mike Seccombe is The Saturday Paper’s national correspondent.
Yes, I know he is press scum.
Doesn’t change the facts.
Thanks, Boambee John.
I take it you are familiar with the Pentropic disaster then?
Wot – no glitter?
(Shudders.)
It was a disaster for the CMF anyway. Though the ARA did get some equipment upgrades out of it I believe. Pentropic was the second-last nail in the coffin of the CMF.
Have the reserves recovered yet?
Back in 1979 I had nearly completed a history of the area in which I lived from a Catholic perspective when I went to the newly appointed Catholic Bishop of the area and asked him to write a forward to my anticipated work on this Catholic history of the area.
He did. It appeared as the forward to my book.
After reading what I had at that time completed he ordered the parish priest to have my work printed.
Close to two thousand copies back then in 1979/1980 were sold.
Not since then has a comprehensive history of the area ever been done.
Barely – the Army Reserve was given it’s role in time of war back in the 1980’s and it’s hearsay only, but it’s my understanding that Reservists have been deployed to Afghanistan.
Condoms filled with ice cream greeted worshippers at St Nectariois Greek Orthodox Church in Adelaide this morning
Which would have greeted children as well, so tawdry. Insensitive people, some of the Yes people.
I wonder if the bullying by the gay activists will decrease after SSM is legalised (which surely it will be, it seems), or will it increase after a silent reassuring period, but then aim to drive Christians out altogether?
There was a book a few years ago titled “Keep Your Head Down” by one of our part-time commandos who deployed to Afghanistan.
Indeed – I would have said the last was the decision not to send C.M.F. troops to Viet Nam.
How very foreword of him.
Agreed, Zulu.
Foreward. Thank you.
Venezuela extends expired passports for two years amid paper and ink shortages
Congratulations on your efforts, P. Not everyone has a book in them.
Foreword/ forward an easy mistake to make. Once made, never forgotten.
candy
#2523970, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:14 pm
Gay Coffee Shop Owner Appears on Radio to Defend Kicking Out Christians
I don’t believe the Gay Lobby will ever want to co exist. They are bigots and zealots and will bully and harrass to the asymptotic of thier resources with no interest in the social contract.
An “activist” that could fill frangers with Taramosalata as a goad to conservatives is not capable or behaving like a responsible adult.
Thanks, but no I don’t and I didn’t. It just happened. It just came about.
But yes, there is mention on the www of my work. It was indeed work, three and a half years of research and work when I was also busy with three young children.
That, and the decision to exempt someone from National Service if they were serving in the C.M.F. for a year before call up, and went on to give six years efficient service. The C.M.F. gained a reputation for being full of “draft dodgers” that took some time to get over.