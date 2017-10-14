Open Forum: October 14, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, October 14, 2017
  1. calli
    #2523919, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Just applied for two new “survey” forms. Easy as.

    I wonder what happened to the originals?

  2. rickw
    #2523920, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    That was my experience too. They are brutal at the buffet, too. You’d think they’d never seen food before. The dreadful FOMO – that the food would run out before they’d packed enough in to power a brickie’s labourer for a day.

    I’ve seen them filling their plate at the buffet, then just stand there and eating it, FMD.

  3. Roger
    #2523921, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    The current crop of Nationals have more in common with TheirABC’s Landline and their militant group the CWA.

    And with that Baldrick gets my vote for winner of the internets today.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2523922, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    SBS News: “Former truck driver and anti-poverty campaigner, Duncan Storrar”!

    I did wonder how all those who donated to his “Go Fund Me” capaign felt when they discovered his past?

  5. wivenhoe
    #2523923, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    You know that Rookwood is fully covered for NBN fiber service

    Yeah, mate, but this is Centrelink, they will still be chasing in 2020, waiting for a response to their threatening e-mail. In the mean time, estate is settled, and then you can say, F… Off.

  6. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2523924, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    This one’s for you Lizzie.
    A great moment has arrived – I have finished my book on medieval combat. Now comes the hard part:
    – realising on re-reading how crap some sections are
    – finding a British publisher – neither of my Aussie ones publishes in this field
    – being told that it is too long; or too referenced, or whatever, and accepting compromise.
    Oh well….

    Top Ender, thanks for thinking of me. Congrats on your achievement; you are an admirable role model as such a practiced author. I’m sure you’ve written a great account of the techniques of the slaying and slaughtering that appears on just about every page of Thomas Malory’s Morte d’Arthur. They certainly got off on violence in those days.

    I find your feelings above quite kindred to mine. I have been doing the Great Procrastinate again since we got back from Tahiti. Before that I did one pretty reasonable chapter and was rarin’ to go on another. I haven’t looked back over others written aeons ago. I know some of them are crap, and it probably doesn’t all hang together.

    I won’t bother looking for a publisher but will head straight to the internet. (Like a movie that goes straight to video I suspect). Then I won’t be told what to do so can please myself. I’ll provide a reading list, but this is not a footnoted piece of academia. I’ll send you some of it to read before we meet up next year when more of it is done.

    You may decide then not to waste your time. 😀

  7. thefrolickingmole
    #2523926, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Fun! My first snakebite treatment!
    3 year old bitten in the back yard, RFDS’d out etc.
    With a bit of luck a dry bite

    After catching 2 outside that house yesterday and another bloke catching one the day before.

  8. rickw
    #2523927, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Rickw, if you have a good colour pic of Tinian taken from a point that shows a good section of the city today, then yes, I’d be interested. Credit would be given to you in the caption, of course. I can be emailed through Sinc.

    Ok, I’ll see how I go this trip:

    The runways are still visible from the air.
    The old US command post is still standing, as is the Japanese one.
    The pits are still there with a palm tree planted in each.
    Will see if I can get up the hill and take a good general photo of the town.

  9. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2523928, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Thanks to China’s internet giants — Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba — the authoritarian regime now has the means to monitor a user’s every action, purchase, thought, and location in real-time. The Chinese government has long sought the means to more closely keep tabs on its citizens, but with smartphones, people are voluntarily logging their every move for the government in a single, convenient place.

  10. Nick
    #2523929, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Had a “Honky” with exemplary English push past the GF to get to a display in a Blue Mountains craft shop like it was the last item a bazaar FFS.

    I had a honkie in Tibet take my toast out of the toaster, to throw it to the side and put her own in. I asked her in Cantonese was she from the Mainland, along with asking Ng who she thought she was. The word bitch may have been uttered. She slunk back to her table exclaiming loudly about the gwei who spoke to her rudely in Cantonese.

    The best HK and Mainland tricks are, dessert on the same plate as roast beef and gravy and to attack fruit, in particular, watermelon, like rabid, nasty seagulls.

  11. srr
    #2523930, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Las Vegas Security Guard Skips Interviews, Checked In To Unknown “Clinic”…
    Posted on October 14, 2017 by sundance

    Well this is interesting. The Mandalay Bay hotel security guard Jesus, “Jose’” Campos, who was hailed a hero in the first week post-massacre, was supposed to appear for media interviews…. he disappeared.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/jose-campos.jpg

    Now it is reported Mr. Campos walked out of the interview venue and checked into a clinic right before the interviews were scheduled to begin:

    (Via Daily Mail) Jesus Campos, the hero security guard who was shot in the Las Vegas hotel massacre, checked into a ‘quick clinic’ after vanishing moments before he was due to speak to the media for the first time since the attack.

    The security guard is yet to be interviewed since he was shot by Stephen Paddock on October 1 on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/14/las-vegas-security-guard-skips-interviews-checked-in-to-unknown-clinic/#more-139921

  12. Makka
    #2523931, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    On this earth there is no more arrogant, self entitled , obnoxious person is a queue than a Saudi. The most appalling manners.

  13. calli
    #2523932, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    I doffs my trebuchet and mangonel to you, Top Ender. May your morningstar be ever prickly and your path free of caltrops.

  14. zyconoclast
    #2523933, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Abbott didn’t have a delegation problem. He was simply far too naive and trusting.

    This naive Tony Abbott, too trusting of women… can we please stop with how gentle and innocent he is in ways of the evil. A trip down memory lane and worth reading the whole thing.

    (I am not a fan of Pauline Hanson)

    It this the same TA who

    Abbott set up slush fund to ruin Hanson
    By Mike Seccombe
    August 26, 2003

    One of the Howard Government’s most senior ministers last night revealed he raised nearly $100,000 to lay the groundwork for Pauline Hanson’s prosecution for electoral fraud.

    The Minister for Workplace Relations, Tony Abbott, admitted setting up a trust, Australians for Honest Politics, from donations to pay for legal actions against Hanson and her party, One Nation.

    He had also organised a separate “donor” to support a One Nation dissident, Terry Sharples, in seeking an injunction to block One Nation from receiving public electoral funds.

    Mr Abbott said the money was promised to cover Mr Sharples if the case failed and costs were awarded against him.

    The minister organised a team of lawyers who would represent Mr Sharples without charge, and then a second team after Mr Sharples sacked the first.

    Mr Abbott also acknowledged that he had at one time instructed his lawyers to offer Mr Sharples $10,000 of his own money if he would stop pursuing him for money to cover his huge court costs.

    He said he had set up Australians for Honest Politics in 1998 because he believed One Nation was fraudulently registered.

    Last week, Hanson and her fellow One Nation founder, David Ettridge, were jailed after the party received nearly $500,000 in electoral funding to which it was not entitled because it had been falsely registered.

    The Prime Minister, John Howard, said the sentence was excessive, but Mr Abbott denied that Mr Howard or anyone else in the Government had been involved in the attempt to fund actions against One Nation.

    “There was myself and two other trustees. We raised . . . it may not have been $100,000 but it was certainly close to $100,000 and the job of Australians For Honest Politics was to fund court cases against One Nation.” Mr Abbott did not say who contributed.

    He said most of the money had been spent trying to get another One Nation defector, Hanson’s former private secretary Barbara Hazelton, to take legal action to stop the payment of $470,000 in public election funding, following the failure of similar action by Mr Sharples.

    Ms Hazelton had decided not to go ahead, Mr Abbott said. “By that stage we’d spent a lot of money and the balance . . . was distributed back to the donors in proportion to their original contribution.”

    He said his $10,000 offer to Mr Sharples was made in light of a disputed agreement between them that Mr Sharples would be covered by an open-ended indemnity for the costs of action against Hanson and One Nation.

    Mr Abbott had given, in writing, “my personal guarantee to you that you will not be further out of pocket as a result of this action”.

    The minister said he believed that promise covered only the $10,000 guarantee he had arranged, but Mr Sharples thought it applied to any legal action.

    “Yes, I did make a commitment to Sharples and yes the commitment was to back him to the tune of $10,000,” he said last night, “that being the maximum downside that we could have expected.”

    But after Mr Sharples went on with other action, incurring big bills, and the original guarantor dropped out, Mr Abbott was facing possible personal liability.

    “He claims that the letter that I gave to him at the time . . . constituted an open-ended indemnity to support any legal action Sharples wanted to implement anywhere involving One Nation.”

    So Mr Abbott offered the $10,000 to call it quits. It was not accepted, and he had personally paid Mr Sharples nothing, although he had been prepared to carry the cost.

    “It couldn’t come from Australians for Honest Politics because it had no money left in it. I mean, if Sharples had accepted that arrangement I suppose it would’ve come from me.”

    Mr Sharples could not be contacted yesterday.

  15. Bruce in WA
    #2523934, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    The best HK and Mainland tricks are, dessert on the same plate as roast beef and gravy and to attack fruit, in particular, watermelon, like rabid, nasty seagulls.

    My experience with them at buffets has been horrendous. Have seen them, literally, scoop ALL the seafood onto their plate(s), then loudly demand the tray be refilled for another from their table to repeat the manoeuvre.

  16. Roger
    #2523935, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    On this earth there is no more arrogant, self entitled , obnoxious person is a queue than a Saudi. The most appalling manners.

    You’ve clearly never stayed in a resort motel that caters to Chinese package tours.

  17. Top Ender
    #2523936, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Yes Muddy, only those in Oz. Although I’m thinking I would include an Appendix of USN members too. There are 88 who were KIA on USS Peary for example, in Darwin on 19 Feb 1942.

    Includes accidents as well. I’ve found otherwise relatives get upset, and say (quite rightly) if it wasn’t for the war he wouldn’t have been there.

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2523937, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    You’ve clearly never stayed in a resort motel that caters to Chinese package tours.

    Group of them knocked the Memsahib off her feet, in a resort in Canada a few years ago. They were roundly cursed as a pack of ignorant baboons, with neither manners nor any idea of how to behave, but none of them spoke Afrikaans.

  19. Top Ender
    #2523938, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Thanks Calli. I’m partial to a good trebuchet.

    This is the sort of thing I’m researching for the medieval combat book. Although not the armour or weapons so much as how they were used in formed armies.

  20. calli
    #2523939, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Oh my. I thought it was just me.

    You were ALL on my Yangtse cruise weren’t you! 😀

  21. Boambee John
    #2523941, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Crossie at 1836

    As for Abbott leaving the Liberals, no need, most of them will be voted out at the next election.

    He can purge the survivors, and re-group for a session in his most effective role, Opposition attack dog. Team up with Aust Conservatives, PHON,mLDP and other like-minded parties and make life hell for Short Willie.

  22. Makka
    #2523942, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    This naive Tony Abbott, too trusting of women… can we please stop with how gentle and innocent he is in ways of the evil. A trip down memory lane and worth reading the whole thing.

    Zycon, Abbott as PM was a WAP cuck. It’s a fact.

  23. egg_
    #2523943, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Looks like the Nationals got done by Shooters Fishers and Farmers in the by-election.

    “FU!” Textorites.
    Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk…

  24. Muddy
    #2523944, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Top Ender.
    Understood. The bloke I was thinking of was a member of the U.S. Navy Attache’s staff in Melbourne. He and another naval lt. volunteered to serve with the RAAF and trained at the seaplane base at Rathmines. He was piloting a Cat when it was shot down east of Lae after the Japanese had bombed Lae, Salamaua and Bulolo for the very first time in late Jan ’42.

    If you head to the U.S. and are visiting their Center for Military History, let me know if you need a hand, as I have a contact there who owes me one.

  25. Top Ender
    #2523945, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Thanks Muddy – will do.

  26. Snoopy
    #2523947, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party Cootamundra by-election candidate Matthew Stadtmiller congratulated the National Party for their election win.

  27. stackja
    #2523948, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    zyconoclast
    #2523933, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:15 pm
    By Mike Seccombe

    Mike Seccombe is The Saturday Paper’s national correspondent.

  28. Boambee John
    #2523949, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Condoms filled with ice cream greeted worshippers at St Nectariois Greek Orthodox Church in Adelaide this morning

    The Yes campaign sinks into racism!

  29. Baldrick
    #2523950, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    After catching 2 outside that house yesterday and another bloke catching one the day before.

    The one’s I find around the house have a great dislike for grapeshot and an unfortunate ability to outrun the ride-on mower.

  30. Fisky
    #2523951, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Matthew Goodwin‏
    @GoodwinMJ

    New poll – Austria
    Populist right Freedom Party 28.5%
    Centre right 26.5%
    Social democrats 20%

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2523953, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    The one’s I find around the house have a great dislike for grapeshot and an unfortunate ability to outrun the ride-on mower.

    Lacking such facilities, I find a long handled, posthole shovel, suitably sharpened, a tool that fits the purpose.

  33. Boambee John
    #2523955, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Muddy

    A couple of weeks ago you lobbed a hand grenade labelled “Pentropic”. I sent back a rifle grenade on the subject later that day or the next morning.

    Have you emplaced your mortar yet?

  34. Muddy
    #2523957, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Boambee John.
    Sorry, I must have been too busy tuning up my Ferret. I didn’t see it. Can you recall your response please?

  35. Boambee John
    #2523958, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Muddy

    I have a copy on my desktop, will dig it out tomorrow for the new thread.

  36. zyconoclast
    #2523959, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    zyconoclast
    #2523933, posted on October 15, 2017 at 8:15 pm
    By Mike Seccombe

    Mike Seccombe is The Saturday Paper’s national correspondent.

    Yes, I know he is press scum.
    Doesn’t change the facts.

  37. Muddy
    #2523960, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Thanks, Boambee John.
    I take it you are familiar with the Pentropic disaster then?

  38. egg_
    #2523961, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Condoms filled with ice cream greeted worshippers at St Nectariois Greek Orthodox Church in Adelaide this morning

    Wot – no glitter?

  39. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2523962, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    I take it you are familiar with the Pentropic disaster then?

    (Shudders.)

  40. Muddy
    #2523965, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    It was a disaster for the CMF anyway. Though the ARA did get some equipment upgrades out of it I believe. Pentropic was the second-last nail in the coffin of the CMF.
    Have the reserves recovered yet?

  41. stackja
    #2523966, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Leichhardt’s Norton Street parking meters turned off to revive night life
    LINDA SILMALIS, Chief Reporter, The Sunday Telegraph
    October 15, 2017 12:00am
    PARKING meters across inner-western Sydney will be turned off from 7pm every night under moves to revive the area’s flagging restaurant and bar scene.

    In a move set to put pressure on Clover Moore’s city council and others, Inner Western Sydney Council will give up revenue and allow free evening parking in streets around Leichhardt, Balmain and Rozelle.

    Inner Western Council Mayor Darcy Byrne said the move is among a raft of measures being introduced to revive the local dining and cultural precincts.

    These include no new parking meters in the entire local government area. The newly merged council is also investigating making parking free anytime for the first 30 minutes.

    Mr Byrne said councils had become too reliant on parking meter revenue and it had been to the detriment of local businesses.

  42. stackja
    #2523967, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Politicians urged to cut poverty
    Perry Duffin, Australian Associated Press
    an hour ago
    The federal government should commit to halving poverty in Australia by 2030, a peak lobby group says.

    The Australian Council of Social Service has marked the beginning of anti-poverty week with a call for politicians to better help children in need by giving their families an adequate income.

    “Child poverty is a government choice, not a given,” ACOSS chief executive Cassandra Goldie said in the written statement.

    “It is unfathomable that our government chooses to set policy agendas that increase the number of children living in poverty in this country, particularly children of single parents.”

    One in six children live below the poverty line and almost half of all children living in poverty are in single parent households, according to ACOSS.

    Dr Goldie said the Hawke government had previously reduced child poverty by 30 per cent and it could be done again.

    “The first step that government can take to achieve this goal is to raise the lowest social security payments,” she said.

    “Lifting unemployment payments and family tax benefits for families with low incomes would have the greatest immediate impact on children living in poverty.”

    Social Services Minister Christian Porter told AAP the primary focus of the Turnbull government was moving people from welfare to work.

    “Where ACOSS and the government differ is that the government believes the welfare system should be a safety net and that the best way to tackle poverty is make people independent and break cycles of welfare dependency,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

    “The best way to make a child’s life better is to ensure parents are not dependent on welfare and we are succeeding.”

    Mr Porter also criticised ACOSS for opposing the government’s No Jab No Pay policy, which docks welfare payments to parents who don’t vaccinate their children.

    ACOSS, in September, said families that face income, language and access barriers to a complex health system would not overcome their issues because of the policy.

    “Unfortunately ACOSS’s support for the reduction of child poverty does not extend to support for the No Jab No Pay policy, which is savings the lives of Australian children,” Mr Porter said.

  43. P
    #2523968, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Back in 1979 I had nearly completed a history of the area in which I lived from a Catholic perspective when I went to the newly appointed Catholic Bishop of the area and asked him to write a forward to my anticipated work on this Catholic history of the area.
    He did. It appeared as the forward to my book.
    After reading what I had at that time completed he ordered the parish priest to have my work printed.

    Close to two thousand copies back then in 1979/1980 were sold.

    Not since then has a comprehensive history of the area ever been done.

  44. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2523969, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Have the reserves recovered yet?

    Barely – the Army Reserve was given it’s role in time of war back in the 1980’s and it’s hearsay only, but it’s my understanding that Reservists have been deployed to Afghanistan.

  45. candy
    #2523970, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Condoms filled with ice cream greeted worshippers at St Nectariois Greek Orthodox Church in Adelaide this morning

    Which would have greeted children as well, so tawdry. Insensitive people, some of the Yes people.

    I wonder if the bullying by the gay activists will decrease after SSM is legalised (which surely it will be, it seems), or will it increase after a silent reassuring period, but then aim to drive Christians out altogether?

  46. Muddy
    #2523971, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    There was a book a few years ago titled “Keep Your Head Down” by one of our part-time commandos who deployed to Afghanistan.

  47. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2523972, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Pentropic was the second-last nail in the coffin of the CMF.

    Indeed – I would have said the last was the decision not to send C.M.F. troops to Viet Nam.

  48. Dr Sir Major General
    #2523973, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    I went to the newly appointed Catholic Bishop of the area and asked him to write a forward to my anticipated work on this Catholic history of the area.
    He did. It appeared as the forward to my book.

    How very foreword of him.

  50. P
    #2523975, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    How very foreword of him.

    Foreward. Thank you.

  52. Muddy
    #2523977, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Congratulations on your efforts, P. Not everyone has a book in them.

  53. max
    #2523979, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Foreword/ forward an easy mistake to make. Once made, never forgotten.

  54. Muzzlehatch
    #2523980, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    candy
    #2523970, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Gay Coffee Shop Owner Appears on Radio to Defend Kicking Out Christians
    I don’t believe the Gay Lobby will ever want to co exist. They are bigots and zealots and will bully and harrass to the asymptotic of thier resources with no interest in the social contract.

    An “activist” that could fill frangers with Taramosalata as a goad to conservatives is not capable or behaving like a responsible adult.

  55. P
    #2523982, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Congratulations on your efforts, P. Not everyone has a book in them.

    Thanks, but no I don’t and I didn’t. It just happened. It just came about.

    But yes, there is mention on the www of my work. It was indeed work, three and a half years of research and work when I was also busy with three young children.

  56. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2523984, posted on October 15, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Pentropic was the second-last nail in the coffin of the CMF.

    Indeed – I would have said the last was the decision not to send C.M.F. troops to Viet Nam.

    That, and the decision to exempt someone from National Service if they were serving in the C.M.F. for a year before call up, and went on to give six years efficient service. The C.M.F. gained a reputation for being full of “draft dodgers” that took some time to get over.

