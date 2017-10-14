Trump gets HW out of the headlines (except for here)

All that at Drudge. BTW who’s that Obama chap? And then there’s this too:

GREAT AGAIN: CONSUMER SENTIMENT HITS 13-YEAR HIGH…

STOCKS SET NEW RECORDS…

Meanwhile, the Weinstein saga continues to flatten the moral high ground that these scum have been pretending to hold.

‘Despicable’ Harvey Weinstein blasted during Hollywood ‘Power of Women’ lunch…

30: All the accusers…

Company to Shut Down?

OLIVER STONE: Man Shouldn’t Be Condemned By Vigilante System…

BUSHNELL: SOME FOUND HIM SEXY…

FONDA: HE SHOULD GO TO JAIL!

Lisa Bloom Fought To Keep AMAZON Expose Hidden…

And eventually we will start looking again at what really happened Las Vegas, as in: Las Vegas police shift timeline again in concert massacre and Heros and Zeros: Vegas.