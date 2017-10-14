Trump gets HW out of the headlines (except for here)

All that at Drudge. BTW who’s that Obama chap? And then there’s this too:
GREAT AGAIN: CONSUMER SENTIMENT HITS 13-YEAR HIGH…
STOCKS SET NEW RECORDS…
Meanwhile, the Weinstein saga continues to flatten the moral high ground that these scum have been pretending to hold.
‘Despicable’ Harvey Weinstein blasted during Hollywood ‘Power of Women’ lunch…
30: All the accusers…
Company to Shut Down?
OLIVER STONE: Man Shouldn’t Be Condemned By Vigilante System…
BUSHNELL: SOME FOUND HIM SEXY…
FONDA: HE SHOULD GO TO JAIL!
Lisa Bloom Fought To Keep AMAZON Expose Hidden…
And eventually we will start looking again at what really happened Las Vegas, as in: Las Vegas police shift timeline again in concert massacre and Heros and Zeros: Vegas.
Paddock appears to be an, and one only example of the world’s perfect sociopath – one who kills for absolutly NO reason. that is: If we are prepared to accept that there is NO great issue in the case which needs to be hidden. Lies are used to obfuscate. In this instance the initial lie cannot be held because there are two enforcement bodies involved – albeit that the FBI is in charge. An imperfect sociopath would wish to leave a trail behind of why even if it is that it had no logics involved. This because of the pre-pleasure obtained in these thoughts prior to suicide. Thus here we see a perfect sociopath – any hint of hatred is not in evidence.
The police in the stairwell component is a good reason to tell the initial lie. Now that it is out that they waited one whole hour after Paddock ceased shooting before breaching the room may lead then to further revelations of the truth – that is: why he did it.
Suspect that early report that he was both a regostered Democrat and read Antifa literature, if correct means that the deep state,MSM and the Democrats have a very deep reason to hold back any significant info.
This may become the equivalent of the assination of JFK.