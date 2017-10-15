Go on, what’s the plan to deal with Iran and North Korea?

I won’t say they won’t get him in the end, but he’s been everything I had hoped for, and for good measure he’s doing a damn site better than Malcolm and Theresa. Yet here we have a typical MSM bit of insanity: ‘The incredible shrinking President’: Republicans look forward to life without Trump. Here’s the key para:
“I’m not willing to say it would have been preferable to have had a President Hillary Clinton, but it would have been better for the GOP if any of the other 16 Republican primary candidates had won. The Republican party is completely at sea. With Trump, we can’t get anything done. There is no trust; no strategy. In terms of our foreign policy, America is at its lowest ebb. Allies can’t rely on us; no one knows where we stand. We’re in a dark cellar. It’s hard to think of a more dangerous moment.”
As if any of the other 16 could have won, never mind how wet and useless each and every one would have been. Well let us compare the above sentiment with this: Trump’s Iran Fury.
President Trump’s refusal to certify that Iran is complying with its nuclear deal came after he “threw a fit,” according to a source of the Washington Post. The president was, the Post reported, “incensed by the arguments of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and others that the landmark 2015 deal, while flawed, offered stability and other benefits.” That left Mr. Trump, the Post’s source said, “furious. Really furious.”
Well, why shouldn’t Mr. Trump have been furious? The Post seems to suggest that he is somehow unstable, a line that’s being hawked by the New York Times. By our lights he was right to blow his celebrated stack. He had run for president, after all, on a bright line promise to exit the Iran deal. The deal itself was entered into by President Obama and Secretary Kerry with the full knowledge that both houses of Congress were against it.
Not only that, they plunged ahead in the face of warnings by, in Israel, our closest ally in the Middle East. Nor was it just Israel’s right-of-center government led by Prime Minister Netanyahu. It was also the left-of-center opposition, the Zionist Union, which warned against the appeasement. Yet someone in the Obama administration — our own theory is that it was the president, though Secretary Kerry denied that — set down Israel’s leader as “chickenshit.”
Plus, too, Messrs. Obama and Kerry took the aforementioned articles of appeasement and brought them to New York City, where they asked the United Nations Security Council to approve the deal. They voted in the Security Council against what they knew to be the wishes of our own United States Congress. So where did Secretaries Tillerson and Mattis come off trying to maneuver Mr. Trump into certifying a deal he’d specifically opposed in his campaign?
NKorea calls Trump ‘strangler of peace’…
Well, go on you big mouths – give me the plan to deal with Iran and North Korea. Make a suggestion, formulate a plan, sketch out the end point of a proper crafted policy program. It’s all these moronic Monday morning quarterbacks who will tell you how the Nazis should have been stopped in 1936 etc but have not a single idea about what to do about the problems we actually have right this minute, today, in this world, the one we are living in at the present moment in the actual here and now.
North Korea, inform China that if North Korea retains a nuclear capability in 3 months the USA will formally recognise Taiwan and sign a mutual defence treaty, S Korea and Japan will be invited and assisted to develop independent nuclear capabilities.
re Iran, inform Israel that they have a free hand and that any assistance the US can provide will be given.
Good. We don’t want peace with North Korea.
Steve, these Monday ‘experts’ would have been cheering the Munich agreement from the rooftops. They would have called any intervention two years earlier ‘warmongering’. They are hacks.
What absolutely pissed me off was the Useless merry magic marxists’ Rules of Engagement for armed forces.
And out fuckwit Australian ‘gummint’ bought into the thing!
We will give you a gun but if you shoot anyone you are convicted.
How about we shoot dead the stinking evil imams and blow the fuck out of their mosques?
Whatever country the arzholhes pretend to live in.
Why hasn’t the useless ASIO prick stopped Hastie’s recent comments?
Why hasn’t the useless ASIO prick stopped Hastie’s recent comments?
As he was previously directed by Turnbull!
Steve, the first article you quote was written by Toby Harnden, the most Trump-deranged of Ruperdink Mudrock’s Washington activists for the London Times group — in this case the Sunday Times. All he has done for the past year is ensure he will never get an original story out of Washington as his flaming Never-Trump insanity ensures no-one in the current administration will ever trust him. The Times’ other guy in Washington, Rhys Blakely, is equally Trump-deranged. A prudent group editor-in-chief would ensure he has at least one reporter in Washington who isn’t actively campaigning for the impeachment of the US president.
Journalism is so fucked in 2017 it seems quaint to remind journalists the that they have a code of ethics. The 80% of journalists who aren’t following it have guaranteed that what we now know as the mainstream media has no future.
Needless to say, any leftoid ignoramus who thinks Mudrock is some sort of hands-on anti-left firebrand needs to look at the free reign he is giving to the Times, the flagship of his UK empire, which is so far left on US affairs it reads like a student rag. In my opinion, he is too hands-off for his own good.
This is a subject the average Joe looks at and sides with the president.
It only exposes left wing TDS amongst journalists more.
Of course I should again state that this is the case in the USA and not in Australia where a politically detached and apathetic population regurgitate any Marxist socialist bullshit it’s told.
Their hussein obama had a simple plan to deal with Iran and the norks.
Deal with the united nations to arrange enough food to be supplied to the norks to keep the army from stealing all the peasants food, so the nuclear program could continue fully funded.
Supply Iran with all the cash they need, so they could ‘suspend’ their domestic Iranian nuclear program and fund the norks to continue the nork program and own a share of the weapons Iranian financing created.
Like the house of saud financed the Pakistani nuclear program.
Their hussein obama doesn’t care how all the racists of America are genocided and room freed up for mass third world replacement immigration, just as long as he sees the changeover from his injustice league headquarters safely located in Hawaii.
Their hussein obama felt he had to refund the Iranians the cost of all the Iranian supplied IED’s that slaughtered and maimed so many young Americans.
Take. Out. Kim. By fair means, i.e. pressuring China, or foul, whatever that is.
It’s what should have been done with Hitler. Serious madmen need to be removed.
And this doesn’t include Trump, although the MSM think that it does.
Then Trump starts negotiating with whoever is left after the squabbling for power ends.
Trump only needs to nail fatty good and hard and then suddenly to morons running Iran will become a lot more reasonable. Trump needs to make an example and fatso is at the front of the queue.
The PRK is the solely, wholey owned subsidiary of the PRC. If it wasn’t for China the Korean war would have been over when Macarthur’s army reached the Yalu River. North Korea is China’s baby!
Iran must be “urged” to destroy their gas centrifuges. No centrifuges, no enriched uranium, no plutonium! They must also be urged to hand over their stockpile to their mates in Moscow. If ever there is a need for Malt Salt Reactors it is to stop proliferation. Fast breeder reactors only have one purpose…to make plutonium!
Trump should cancel the licence of Bezo’s blog wapo and teach these commies a thing or two about their relentless gaslighting of the public.
jonesey
Plutonium is produced in chemical reprocessing plants, not centrifuges.
Boambee John,
Enriched uranium first, then plutonium?
Great point, rickw. I trust Mattis and McMaster are war-gaming the Korea problem as we speak. The military option will be required to remove Kim, who will become more and more irrational as sanctions bite, IMO.
pbw
Only in the sense of using low enriched uranium as reactor fuel, burned for a short time, then reprocessed to extract the plutonium.
And who would he be replaced by? Much of the politburo is just as hardline, if not quite so unpredictable.
If the Allies had taken Hitler out in, say 1936, he would have been replaced by Reichsmarshall Meier, the Poisoned Dwarf, the Chicken Farmer, or the Prisoner of Spandau ( I have had comments go into moderation in the past using their real names but you will know who I mean) . Of the 4 named RM Meier would have been the most benign, but given the Chicken Farmer’s powerbase, would you really have wanted Heydrich as head of the SS in 1937 ?
“Well, go on you big mouths – give me the plan to deal with Iran and North Korea.”
Use the foot-and-mouth solution – viz, if there is no foot-and-mouth, there won’t be any.
A smoking crater where NK used to be would certainly give any other would-be-if-they-could-be tinpot dictator pause to consider at least listening to the “worlds policeman” and the consequences of completely ignoring them on a continuous basis for several decades.
This does not need to be nuclear – kinetic energy weapons (“smart” orbiting crowbars, with just enough delta-v on-board to perform a de-orbit on command) can do a lot of damage with NO issues of poison, radioactive clouds and the like (destroyed target contents withstanding, of course).
F*ck ’em. Blow ’em up. Send ’em to meet their maker. Then say to Iran “Well, that’s that for them. How are you doing?” They’ll fold faster than superman on laundry day.