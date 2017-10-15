Go on, what’s the plan to deal with Iran and North Korea?

I won’t say they won’t get him in the end, but he’s been everything I had hoped for, and for good measure he’s doing a damn site better than Malcolm and Theresa. Yet here we have a typical MSM bit of insanity: ‘The incredible shrinking President’: Republicans look forward to life without Trump. Here’s the key para:

“I’m not willing to say it would have been preferable to have had a President Hillary Clinton, but it would have been better for the GOP if any of the other 16 Republican primary candidates had won. The Republican party is completely at sea. With Trump, we can’t get anything done. There is no trust; no strategy. In terms of our foreign policy, America is at its lowest ebb. Allies can’t rely on us; no one knows where we stand. We’re in a dark cellar. It’s hard to think of a more dangerous moment.”

As if any of the other 16 could have won, never mind how wet and useless each and every one would have been. Well let us compare the above sentiment with this: Trump’s Iran Fury.

President Trump’s refusal to certify that Iran is complying with its nuclear deal came after he “threw a fit,” according to a source of the Washington Post. The president was, the Post reported, “incensed by the arguments of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and others that the landmark 2015 deal, while flawed, offered stability and other benefits.” That left Mr. Trump, the Post’s source said, “furious. Really furious.” Well, why shouldn’t Mr. Trump have been furious? The Post seems to suggest that he is somehow unstable, a line that’s being hawked by the New York Times. By our lights he was right to blow his celebrated stack. He had run for president, after all, on a bright line promise to exit the Iran deal. The deal itself was entered into by President Obama and Secretary Kerry with the full knowledge that both houses of Congress were against it. Not only that, they plunged ahead in the face of warnings by, in Israel, our closest ally in the Middle East. Nor was it just Israel’s right-of-center government led by Prime Minister Netanyahu. It was also the left-of-center opposition, the Zionist Union, which warned against the appeasement. Yet someone in the Obama administration — our own theory is that it was the president, though Secretary Kerry denied that — set down Israel’s leader as “chickenshit.” Plus, too, Messrs. Obama and Kerry took the aforementioned articles of appeasement and brought them to New York City, where they asked the United Nations Security Council to approve the deal. They voted in the Security Council against what they knew to be the wishes of our own United States Congress. So where did Secretaries Tillerson and Mattis come off trying to maneuver Mr. Trump into certifying a deal he’d specifically opposed in his campaign?

And lest we forget, there is this:

Well, go on you big mouths – give me the plan to deal with Iran and North Korea. Make a suggestion, formulate a plan, sketch out the end point of a proper crafted policy program. It’s all these moronic Monday morning quarterbacks who will tell you how the Nazis should have been stopped in 1936 etc but have not a single idea about what to do about the problems we actually have right this minute, today, in this world, the one we are living in at the present moment in the actual here and now.