It’s homicide not suicide – let’s get the language right

Posted on 4:51 pm, October 15, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Language is a very powerful tool and it must be used properly.

The definition of homicide is – a person who kills another.

The definition of suicide is – the intentional taking of one’s own life.

Suicide is the killing of oneself.  Homicide is the killing of another.  The former one does to oneself.  The later one does to another.

We need to stop calling Australia’s energy policies “economic suicide”.  They are not.  They are not.  They are not.  Australia’s energy policies are “economic homicide”.

Spartacus did not do this to himself nor did a vast majority of Australians do it to themselves.  This is an act of economic homicide perpetrated by Australia’s elite.

2 Responses to It’s homicide not suicide – let’s get the language right

  1. Oh come on
    #2523779, posted on October 15, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Sparty, you know there’s an open thread for these kind of thoughts?

