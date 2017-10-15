Is it possible, just possible, that our intellectual leaders demonstrate some honesty. If they so deeply believe in the economics and virtue of renewable energy, anyone who advocates for Australia to transition to 100% renewable energy, must equally advocate for a complete moratorium on coal and gas exploration and export. Not just Adani. Everything. All of it. Right now. Like live cattle exports. Just say that you want it all to end and end now. Be honest and just say it.
If, as they claim, climate change is an existential risk for the world, and Australia with its 1.4% of global emissions needs to lead the world, then they should also say that all Australian carbon based energy production and sale should end.
If Australia’s emissions are bad then everyone else’s emissions are bad and Australia needs to stop enabling it. Can Bill Shorten, Malcolm Turnbull, Richard Di Natalie and the rest please say that.
Can they just say it. And after they say it, let’s have an election.
But, when they say it, they need to also say how Australians are going to feed themselves in addition to how they are going to heat/cool themselves. This is because coal and gas are Australia’s second and fifth largest exports (respectively), accounting for a combined $60 billion of export sales in 2016, not to mention all the taxes and royalties and jobs that come with that.
Damned well just say it. Be honest. You can’t be half pregnant.
If climate change is that important that Australian’s must suffer, so too must the rest of the world.
Say that the policy position of your party is to end all coal and gas production and sale and end all the taxes and jobs that go with it.
Say it and call an election.
Amen.
Pretty much the point that Matt Canavan made of the hypocritical Greens recently on Q&A to virtue signalling tard Di Natale.
Great article, but the chances of your clarion call to be answered is about as likely as a mob of flying pigs passing overhead. I am a total atheist when it comes to climate change, I firmly believe it to be the most outrageous money laundering scheme in history and challenge anyone to prove otherwise. Weather is cyclic, always has been, always will be. You would think there has never been a serious drought, a ferocious storm or vast drought in history. Problem is so many people believe TV news and have no skills or interest to seek out a matter for themselves. Society is steadily and surely allowing its self to be dumbed down, hey ignorance is not bliss it’s stupid!
This is what natural selection is all about.
And you know what lemmings say to each other as they shy away from leaping over a cliff to their deaths: “Whaddaya think I am, Australian???”
The Australian government has taken the half pregnant line ever since the Howard government.
We all remember the insane decision on light bulbs but who remembers the ad telling people to have shorter showers? Not to save water but to save electricity or gas and therefore save the world from global warming. Seriously.
Of course the media have been complicit in this stupidity from the get-go. Even now gallery journalists not only take the half pregnant line seriously, but treat with contempt anyone who points out the only too obvious flaws in the argument.
One of your better posts, Spartacus.
Son is busy all over Pilbara and NT with mining jobs as a rigger and crane operator. Heaps of work,
The media is telling lies about mining.
He was at Perth airport this morning when he phoned me, waiting with a whole lot of other FIFOs who he has worked with all over the Top End. They are all in good work.
He won’t come home to Newcastle, where there is a building boom, because the pay isn’t high enough.
Seems to me, lots of media aren’t in possession of inquiring minds.
Preach it, Brother.
Stop all coal mining, let the bastards freeze in the dark.
The Greens DO say it. All the time. 100% renewables and stop selling coal
And yet Dick Di Natalie gets interviewed by the press as though he has something sensible to say.
It is racist settler colonialist coal that has to end.
This will stop racism, colonialism, homophobia and misogyny.
Once the climate looting ponzi scheme runs out, the great transnational looting class will simply use their voting majority in the Assembly of Generals to vote for a different way of extracting war reparations from the isolated, crumbling, clinging outposts of racist, settler colonialism.
When the gulags, the dictatorships, the kleptocracies, the corruptocracies, the halals and the hellholes can form a voting block to tax the West into craven submission, and the quislings of the West go along with it, all they need is an excuse, colonialist coal is just the current effective one.
Let us just sign our lives away and go along with it.
[ That’s just brilliant, julie bishop.]
Hit the nail right on the head.
Time for any politician who is anti coal to prove they are powering their house solely with renewables. They need to be called out every time for their hypocrisy. Unfortunately the majority of the press are also drinking the cool aid.
They are living in some sort of fantasy world but unfortunately the rest of us have to live with their decisions.
If the Coalition had a leader who would fight for common sense against the renewables rorts they would win the next election. I am not against renewables but clearly too early to replace coal power. Turnbull is not the one to lead of this issue and Shorten and Plibersek are going to destroy the country in they get into power.
The economic pain that is coming due to the policies of our current moronic leaders won’t affect them. They are on good salaries and perks and will be on the expensive gravy train after they leave parliament.
It is absolutely incredible that a country that is so resource rich is creating economic suicide for something that won’t many any difference. Meanwhile the rest of the world is building 1,500 new height tech coal power plants.
Like Leftoid j’ism from Richard Glover re CAGW denialists being permanently tattooed?
They want YEAR ZERO. Just say it. Then tell us how that is to be achieved. WHO will be first? Who will choose who is to be first? Who will pay for the bullets? Will children be required to execute their parents?
Stop calling them The Greens. You are contributing to their propaganda.
Australia is responsible for 1.4 per cent of global emissions.
When it’s put to the dangerous climate change™ enthusiasts that they should set an example by living entirely without fossil fuels, they invariably say that it would make no difference.
The pollies need to add the wee detail that if we stop mining fossil fuels this would also stop (or render uneconomic) all industries that rely on coal, oil and gas as inputs, such as cement, fertilisers, almost all metal processing, refining and manufacturing, plastics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, even quarrying for road making! But they won’t of course, because that would demonstrate their stupidity or sheer two-faced lies (verging on treachery?).
Yes, the Greens do advocate this.
It’s Labor, the alternative govt, that gets a free pass from the meeja.
As I always say to the Greens Please remove any clothing that requires fossil fuel power to make it.
Yes, Spartacus, truly. Bloody hypocritical, all of them!
(and, said here with a grin; please, no apostrophes for a plural, for the love of god. It’s “Australians”, not “Australian’s”)
If they so deeply believe in the economics…
They do, Keynesian economics; where you do not have to create any actual value, just make the money go around quicker and allow more people to handle it.
Remember that joke about the bloke who goes into a pub and puts $100 down, and then the publican races out and pays off his debt and it all goes around in a circle until the first bloke changes his mind and walks off with his $100. They think the economy can be run just like that.
That wasn’t a joke, they would recycle it as a hopeful tale of how things could be made better if only…