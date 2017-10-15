Is it possible, just possible, that our intellectual leaders demonstrate some honesty. If they so deeply believe in the economics and virtue of renewable energy, anyone who advocates for Australia to transition to 100% renewable energy, must equally advocate for a complete moratorium on coal and gas exploration and export. Not just Adani. Everything. All of it. Right now. Like live cattle exports. Just say that you want it all to end and end now. Be honest and just say it.

If, as they claim, climate change is an existential risk for the world, and Australia with its 1.4% of global emissions needs to lead the world, then they should also say that all Australian carbon based energy production and sale should end.

If Australia’s emissions are bad then everyone else’s emissions are bad and Australia needs to stop enabling it. Can Bill Shorten, Malcolm Turnbull, Richard Di Natalie and the rest please say that.

Can they just say it. And after they say it, let’s have an election.

But, when they say it, they need to also say how Australians are going to feed themselves in addition to how they are going to heat/cool themselves. This is because coal and gas are Australia’s second and fifth largest exports (respectively), accounting for a combined $60 billion of export sales in 2016, not to mention all the taxes and royalties and jobs that come with that.

Damned well just say it. Be honest. You can’t be half pregnant.

If climate change is that important that Australian’s must suffer, so too must the rest of the world.

Say that the policy position of your party is to end all coal and gas production and sale and end all the taxes and jobs that go with it.

Say it and call an election.

