News from up the street

J.E Sefton likes to begin his round-up of news at Ace of Spades with “links from around the world, across the nation and up your street”. Well this one is literally up my street. You can read the details here but today it is a circus as there is an open house for the five houses being put up for sale by Channel Nine’s The Block. There have been people sleeping out on the street for a couple of days so they can be the first to see inside these houses. The street itself was Victorian – my own house a former Ripponlee worker’s cottage – built in 1887. The five houses up for sale were built in the late 1920s or early 1930s and have been moved from where they began and have been fixed up and extended. Quite out of keeping with the rest of the street, but given that the piece of land was only available for sale because the entire street went mad at the idea there would be a three storey boys school built on what had previously been an old people’s home, no one is complaining. But I do have to say they look like part of a movie set, which I suppose they are. As with many people of my generation, we live in houses we could not possibly afford. It’s not quite a perfect comparison since money wages have tended to rise over the years and will almost certainly continue along that way, but if you took every cent I have ever earned and added them up I would still not have enough money to buy any one of these houses at the prices they expect to sell them at. On this measure, I’m not even sure I would be able to afford the house I am already in.
Didn’t I read a report where houses that these actors – none of them actual builders – did such shoddy work, the houses were coming apart?
I mean, when the requirements for the renovators job reads, “Must look good in shorts,” it’s a dead giveaway, ain’t it!
My father bought his Sydney suburban block of land in 1921 for 100 pounds. My father was nearly 22 at the time.
Baby boomer’s stupid obsession with property is one of their worst legacies.
All the time, energy and wealth sunk into this completely unproductive, and frankly retarded activity.
My parents first home was on 5 acres, dad built the house, all up it was 400 pounds, dad had a posting to Singleton after Korea and he bought a house in Muswellbrook for 150 pounds.
I think Ronnie and Georgia have doen a good job but my hat goes off the Sticks, Wombat, Josh and Elise. Steve as you live in the hood would you be so kind as to get an autograph of Scott Cam?
…OMG what has become of me???
Accompanying photograph shows a large group of really sad TV addicts who believe that what they see on the box is actually real life. What is scary is that those same people actually vote in elections. No wonder our country is going down hill fast.
Most peoples houses earned more than they did last year – in Sydney and Melbourne anyway. Why bother to earn a living paying 37 or 45 cents in the dollar tax when you can mortgage yourself to the eyeballs and pocket 100 cents CGT free if you can sell to some other mug before it all comes crashing down?
Well also destroying the economy and inflicting us with 100’s of billions in debt with nothing to show. In addition to political correctness, unfordable housing, violent rapefugees and a million new rules and regulations.
Never in history has a generation had it so good and done so much harm.
The Block is the top-rating TV show in Australia because it has hit a nerve: apart from lotto, its subject is the only government-controlled* racket left in an economy effectively mired in recession where absolutely anyone who isn’t an idiot can make him/herself a (property) millionaire.
__________________________________________________________________________
*Government controls interest rates and planning regulations, which artificially engineer a housing “shortage” and double or triple the real cost of housing.
I meant to add: in the USA, you can buy a four-bedroom home within 5kms of the CBD in many cities for little more than $US100,000.
Thanks, Boomers! The generation that consumed much more so their children and grandchildren could have much less.
“Chris M
……. with nothing to show”
Freedom is what we have to show, freedom is what you got.
you’re welcome ..
The ‘Greatest Generation’ put in place a welfare safety net, presuming it would actually be a safety net, ie unused except when needed to fend off catastrophe. After rebelling against their parents and doing away with that heavy religion, morality and self-sufficiency trip, man, the Boomers decided to turn the safety net into a lifestyle, consuming all of the provisions their parents saved to create it and running up a massive tab that their children and grandchildren have to pay off.
That’s not the only noxious Boomer legacy – we have them to thank for overseeing the Fabian takeover of our institutions and culture, for example – but it’s a big one.
Gen-X is a bit of a ‘wtf just happened?’ generation. We aren’t completely useless as we benefited from the wisdom and values of our grandparents. But we didn’t really get what our parents were wreaking upon society until it was too late.
It’s the poor Millennials I feel sorry for. They cop so much shit. But whatever they are or have become, who is responsible for making them so? It didn’t happen in a vacuum.
An uncle gave my parents a three bedroom house on a quarter acre block on almost the top of a hill with 270 degree views as a wedding gift in 1939. Apparently it was worth fifty quid for it was in a small FNQ town and would have gone for less were it outside of town. I googled it the other day and although the house has long gone, the block is worth 500K. So much for going back to ones place of birth to retire.
A horrid generation. And they openly boast they are going to try and leave their children nothing.
Millennials are the stupidest generation in history, because they have been deliberately engineered that way. So long as they are kept busy debating “safe spaces”, gender-swapping, privilege-checking and other such rubbish, they remain oblivious to the fact that their country and future is being stolen from them.
Those of us who had grandparents come of age in the 1930s, were bequeathed a vast cultural heritage that the average high school kid today will never know or understand. Their future is to be completely clueless and directionless as they are robbed of everything.
And, whilst the consensus seems to be that a principal / sole residence is good collateral, it is NOT actually an asset, as such.
Once you sell it, for some theoretical profit (compared to its cost price), where are you going to live? And after the sudries have been deducted, what sort of bush shack will you be able to afford? Let’s not forget the running costs; obscene amounts of loot gouged over the years by those wonderful governments and government “proxies” like the bizarre “retailers” of utilities.
The “home” is essentially an operating expense for a tolerable life. Sell it, and then you suddenly have nowhere to live with what remains of the winnings after the usual suspects have taken their cut at gunpoint. It is all a giant Ponzi version of “musical chairs”, with huge ramifications for the unsuspecting bunnies who may find themselves without a seat.
The grey nomads who have rented out their houses, in order to spend as much as possible of their sunset years on the road will be the next group to be systematically pillaged and burned, all legal and official, like.
On top of that, land “ownership” seems increasingly a legal “grey area” in Oz.
Gough Whitlam again.
Bloody hell, the reasons are simple enough and it’s got nothing to do with the baby boomers:
– Create artificial land shortages and then devise land releases so that they are completely handled by developers reaping huge mark-ups. Every planning office in the country should be razed.
– Stuff the country full of third worlders. FMD, in 25 years Melbourne has gone from a liveable place of a bit over 2 million to a bursting rat run that is pushing towards 5. There should be a permanent ban on immigration by unskilled goat fuckers.
Here’s a chart of the destructive Ponzi scheme:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_Melbourne
This gets my vote for a liberty quote.