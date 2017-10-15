News from up the street

J.E Sefton likes to begin his round-up of news at Ace of Spades with “links from around the world, across the nation and up your street”. Well this one is literally up my street. You can read the details here but today it is a circus as there is an open house for the five houses being put up for sale by Channel Nine’s The Block. There have been people sleeping out on the street for a couple of days so they can be the first to see inside these houses. The street itself was Victorian – my own house a former Ripponlee worker’s cottage – built in 1887. The five houses up for sale were built in the late 1920s or early 1930s and have been moved from where they began and have been fixed up and extended. Quite out of keeping with the rest of the street, but given that the piece of land was only available for sale because the entire street went mad at the idea there would be a three storey boys school built on what had previously been an old people’s home, no one is complaining. But I do have to say they look like part of a movie set, which I suppose they are. As with many people of my generation, we live in houses we could not possibly afford. It’s not quite a perfect comparison since money wages have tended to rise over the years and will almost certainly continue along that way, but if you took every cent I have ever earned and added them up I would still not have enough money to buy any one of these houses at the prices they expect to sell them at. On this measure, I’m not even sure I would be able to afford the house I am already in.
Have a better one and remain blessed, as J.E. likes to say.
Didn’t I read a report where houses that these actors – none of them actual builders – did such shoddy work, the houses were coming apart?
I mean, when the requirements for the renovators job reads, “Must look good in shorts,” it’s a dead giveaway, ain’t it!
My father bought his Sydney suburban block of land in 1921 for 100 pounds. My father was nearly 22 at the time.
Lemmingsville
Baby boomer’s stupid obsession with property is one of their worst legacies.
All the time, energy and wealth sunk into this completely unproductive, and frankly retarded activity.
My parents first home was on 5 acres, dad built the house, all up it was 400 pounds, dad had a posting to Singleton after Korea and he bought a house in Muswellbrook for 150 pounds.
I think Ronnie and Georgia have doen a good job but my hat goes off the Sticks, Wombat, Josh and Elise. Steve as you live in the hood would you be so kind as to get an autograph of Scott Cam?
…OMG what has become of me???
Accompanying photograph shows a large group of really sad TV addicts who believe that what they see on the box is actually real life. What is scary is that those same people actually vote in elections. No wonder our country is going down hill fast.
Most peoples houses earned more than they did last year – in Sydney and Melbourne anyway. Why bother to earn a living paying 37 or 45 cents in the dollar tax when you can mortgage yourself to the eyeballs and pocket 100 cents CGT free if you can sell to some other mug before it all comes crashing down?