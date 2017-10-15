OMG – no wage growth bad for government revenue

Spartacus has now absolutely positively heard it all. Pack it up. It is all over.

On Insiders this morning, there was a discussion of the Fair Work Commission decision on penalty rates. During the discussion, Gerard Henderson observed that the FWC decision may positively impact youth unemployment.

On the point of the lack of wage growth in the western world, there was a general agreement from the “couch” that this was a bad thing. But then Barrie Cassidy said the following:

that’s (lack of wage growth) not a good thing because it is impacting on government revenue.

OMFG!

The view of ABC commentator Barrie Cassidy is that the general lack of wage growth is bad because it is impacting GOVERNMENT REVENUE.

WHAT IS GOING ON AT THE ABC? This is not just bias. This is something else

