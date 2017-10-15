OMG – no wage growth bad for government revenue

Spartacus has now absolutely positively heard it all. Pack it up. It is all over.
On Insiders this morning, there was a discussion of the Fair Work Commission decision on penalty rates. During the discussion, Gerard Henderson observed that the FWC decision may positively impact youth unemployment.
On the point of the lack of wage growth in the western world, there was a general agreement from the “couch” that this was a bad thing. But then Barrie Cassidy said the following:
that’s (lack of wage growth) not a good thing because it is impacting on government revenue.
OMFG!
The view of ABC commentator Barrie Cassidy is that the general lack of wage growth is bad because it is impacting GOVERNMENT REVENUE.
WHAT IS GOING ON AT THE ABC? This is not just bias. This is something else
Barrie Cassidy is an idiot and he has no understanding of the things he says. He is merely groping for pro-ALP arguments where ever he can find them. He has been doing the same thing since time immemorial.
On the planet Itsacon, where the climate never changes because of a carbon (sic) tax, anything is possible.
Barry Cassidy can start his own company and pay his workers double what everybody else does and set the example
Socialism is a mental sickness.
Please allow me to suggest that Spartacus watch “The Outsiders” on Sky instead.
Rowan Dean bravely volunteers to watch the Insiders for you, and then report on the lunacy thereon displayed.
Experience has shown that this is a much safer approach for your TV set.
Ol’ Leathery coming up for three decades at the ALPBC staff co-op. No wonder he knows less than nothing about economics.
Our daughter manages a high-end restaurant in the Hunter Valley vineyards, and has trouble getting reliable waitstaff on weekends despite penalty rates, because there is always a party they have to attend with their boyfriend/girlfriend.
Not joking, apparently earnings are secondary in the social economy.
But, but… ‘Ron Burgundy’ speaks so authoritatively…
Perish the thought that government tailor its spending to match available revenue.
Any parasite would say that about its host.
NB, I award you one internet.
OMG indeed!
Many of us older Australians remember when the dominant paradigm was “if wages growth looks like exceeding 4% pa, the RBA would slam on the brakes” – ie push up interest rates.
“WHAT IS GOING ON AT THE ABC? This is not just bias. This is something else.”
This is ignorance on Cassidy’s part.
And there’s more ignorance displayed by Cassidy and co-panelists Karen Middleton and Shane Wright in their politically-correct support of catastrophic anthropogenic global warming, and their dismissal of Tony Abbott’s scientific-evidence-based London speech.
Ol’ Leathery isn’t the only one wondering where the wage growth and bracket creep has gone. The Keynesian disciples of the wombat molester at Treasury continually overestimate GDP growth despite continuing to tax the diminishing number of profitable sectors of the Australian economy and tip it into the bottomless black holes of health, education, child care and other government consumption for no apparent benefit.
Treasurers from the hapless Wayne Goosesteen onwards are deprived of the unlegislated tax increases of bracket creep and also to inflate away government debt. Like their State counterparts they are now relying on the 200,000+ immigrant Ponzi scheme to inflate the property construction sector and stamp duty skim.
Hawkie could certainly pick them.
Cassidy and Emerson both “advising” at the same time ?
The rest is history?
I believe he has. Most of these tax-dodging parasites are on contracts through their private companies. He would be paying (himself) about 6x the AWOTE.
Barrie is just stating another left wing factoid.
Add this to the catslexicon.
Factoid: a left wing opinion presented as a fact.
Here’s another:
Controversial: an opinion that differs to a left winger, be they a jounalist, politician, activist, antifa fascist etc.
But you raise an interesting question – is the ABC on air talent heavily biased toward left wing beliefs or are they just morons?
John, doesn’t one imply the other?
This is not just bias. This is something else
Yep, this is the Community & Public Sector Union expressing a desire for consultation/bribery for a wage increase that is unachievable without an increase in government revenue/taxes that in effect, maintains Barry’s firm grip on his dick and a verbal and sympathetic public display of unilateral arse-scratching wankerism.
We shouldn’t panic, public sector wage growth has never been higher? Won’t that solve government revenue problems? (Sarc.)
Terminal stupidity. No cure.
With the imminent closure of manufacturing at Holden, I was talking to a strong union supporter who was livid that Tony Abbott did not put money into Holden. I naively said that the reason that it is shutting down is that the wages are too high, and so money that the government would put in would be coming from profitable and small businesses. It was explained to me in no uncertain terms that the money that the government puts in would keep the economy rolling, and therefore was good for the economy. Well I replied, let the workers be paid not 60 dollars per hour but 200, or even better to save the whole economy and really get it rolling how about a thousand dollars an hour. I think he may have seen the light then but would not admit it.
With the imminent closure of manufacturing at Holden, I was talking to a strong union supporter who was livid that Tony Abbott did not put money into Holden.
Actually that is not true. Funding was legislated until 2020. The Coalition did not have the numbers in the Senate to cut subsidies even if they wanted to. What happened is that Holden went to Hockey and asked for even more money than was legislated and Hockey said no. Funding is still available
https://www.business.gov.au/assistance/automotive-transformation-scheme
Stage 2 – capped assistance of $1 billion from 2016 to 2020.
This loss of revenue is serious for spendthrift pollies . They won’t have the taxpayers money , they couldn’t bribe their supporters ,they couldn’t keep matey
with the green energy carpetbagger multi millionaires ,they couldn’t give lots of money to faux indigenius and welfare seeking mussos and African country shoppers . Worst of all they couldn’t afford to pay all the gangrene public employees . The only solution would be to borrow more from the billionaires and oil creeps ,but one day the well will run dry people wont lend to any one incapable of payin it back , even the Nazi socialist lover soros would jib at that. We all know people we would never lend money to we will end up like them .