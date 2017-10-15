OMG – no wage growth bad for government revenue

Spartacus has now absolutely positively heard it all. Pack it up. It is all over.
On Insiders this morning, there was a discussion of the Fair Work Commission decision on penalty rates. During the discussion, Gerard Henderson observed that the FWC decision may positively impact youth unemployment.
On the point of the lack of wage growth in the western world, there was a general agreement from the “couch” that this was a bad thing. But then Barrie Cassidy said the following:
that’s (lack of wage growth) not a good thing because it is impacting on government revenue.
OMFG!
The view of ABC commentator Barrie Cassidy is that the general lack of wage growth is bad because it is impacting GOVERNMENT REVENUE.
WHAT IS GOING ON AT THE ABC? This is not just bias. This is something else
Barrie Cassidy is an idiot and he has no understanding of the things he says. He is merely groping for pro-ALP arguments where ever he can find them. He has been doing the same thing since time immemorial.
On the planet Itsacon, where the climate never changes because of a carbon (sic) tax, anything is possible.
Barry Cassidy can start his own company and pay his workers double what everybody else does and set the example
Socialism is a mental sickness.
Please allow me to suggest that Spartacus watch “The Outsiders” on Sky instead.
Rowan Dean bravely volunteers to watch the Insiders for you, and then report on the lunacy thereon displayed.
Experience has shown that this is a much safer approach for your TV set.
Ol’ Leathery coming up for three decades at the ALPBC staff co-op. No wonder he knows less than nothing about economics.
Our daughter manages a high-end restaurant in the Hunter Valley vineyards, and has trouble getting reliable waitstaff on weekends despite penalty rates, because there is always a party they have to attend with their boyfriend/girlfriend.
Not joking, apparently earnings are secondary in the social economy.