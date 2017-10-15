Poetry evening in Sydney 25th

The Lindt Cafe An elegy
and other poems by Alastair Spate
8pm October 25
Willoughby Hotel 315 Penshurst St Willoughby
Plus:
– Lyric poems by program and by demand
– An Anglo-Celtic exclusive! Earliest English poem not heard since 732AD! Caedmon’s Hymn recited with harp accompaniment.
– Upstairs in the Henry Lawson room with its own bar
Inquiries to 0432 153362 or [email protected]
The notation for measured chant wasn’t developed until the 13th century, so the harp accompaniment and the rhythm can only be pure conjecture.
The Angles had only just converted to Christianity when the Caedmon’s Hymn was created; you can see the recent cultural heritage of worshipping Frey present within the text. A mixing of traditions, almost to the point of equating the two deities like the Romans so often did.