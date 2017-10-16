ACCC offers some clarity but much obfuscation in its report on electricity price rises

The battle of the causes of Australia’s excessive electricity prices is well and truly on. Having moved from the world’s lowest cost electricity to among the highest cost in less than a decade, finally questions are being asked.
The government commissioned the ACCC to provide advice on the elements bringing about the price increases and in a selectively released “draft” Rod Sims has said about seven per cent ($100) is due to renewables. A great chunk of the increase was blamed on ‘”strategic conduct” by companies to bid or not to bid to supply the National Electricity Market and manipulate the price’. This provides a foot in the door for the competition regulator to act. But its report seriously misrepresents the issues.
The ACCC analysis of price increases and its attribution of blame is shown here. Aside from the 40 per cent due to network prices the costs increases are put as being due to generation (17 per cent), green energy (16 per cent) and retail (26 per cent).
The numbers for retail are especially problematic since the integration of generation and retail makes the cost allocation difficult to estimate, something the AEMC (responsible for the electricity market rules) in its own work on prices has recognised. Integration of retail and generation leads to massive uncertainties that appear, for example, to show retailers in Victoria are earning far more than in other states. Doubtless there are differences in the costs by state because of the different regulatory impositions but these are insufficient to explain the divergence. Such high and growing retail margins that the ACCC estimates are not plausible in a market that has the big three heavily competing with each other and something like a dozen other retailers seeking to find gaps and take share from the majors. (Though the ACCC has, as in other cases, sought to blunt the competitive rivalry by inhibiting marketing).
The energy companies, while feeding the propaganda debate in favour of renewables, are not acting in any form of collusion. They are simply operating in the market like any other business: looking at their costs, looking at what their competitors offer and bidding in to maximise profits. The big three (AGL, Origin, EnergyAustralia) have 60 per cent of the market but concentration is far less than in many other markets where competition does its job: telecoms, domestic air travel, IPADs. Outside of the big three are several independent large generation portfolios: the two state owned Queensland businesses (although reducing them from three has had deleterious competition consequences), Engie, Snowy, Tas hydro.
The fact is that aside from the 40 per cent price increase attributable to poles and wires (some of which is due to the need to service less concentrated wind supplies), the other 60 per cent cost increase is all due to renewables. This is brought about either directly through the renewable subsidies (and not all of these are factored in by the ACCC since direct support for renewables from Commonwealth and State budgets is not included) or as a consequence of the renewable programs.
The increase in costs from generation and from retail is all due to the renewable energy program increasing costs of doing business and forcing out low cost coal generators. It is these measures that have led to the wholesale price of electricity rising from under $40 per MWh in 2015 to $90 per MWh today.
The wholesale component of household bills is about one third. So this cost increase has led to as much as a $400 per household increase on top of the $100 directly paid in green energy subsidies. The wholesale price effect is far greater for business customers where the energy component can be up to 60 per cent of costs.
The only solution to the regulation-induced crisis we face in energy involves abandoning immediately all subsidies, a solution championed by Tony Abbott, One Nation, the Liberal Democrats and Cory Bernardi.
The solution to the assault is fully intended to be industrial demand destruction on a scale not seen since the firebombings of the Ruhr Valley.
No Marshall Plan for old, deplorable men to follow this time.
Thanks Alan for that piece. We are still being snowed by those in power, so to speak.
After the last paragraph, hopefully the people might have some idea about their future voting choices, however I’m not holding my breath. The majority will continue to believe the propaganda I suspect; for a while longer until consequences bite them firmly on the a—!
You mean like putting dynamite under Port Augusta, Playford B Power Station station?
And closing down the cheap brown coal generation in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley?
That would reduce supply now wouldn’t it… and that was around about the time wholesale prices jumped up.
I also don’t understand why retail would have gotten so much larger, when there is plenty of competition at the retail level. Something doesn’t make sense here.
Labor politician on Sky just told us that meeting the Paris targets is in the “national interest”. Of course he wasn’t asked to explain that statement.
The bad news is that 97% of politicians would agree with him. That’s why we are rooted.
It seems to me that the electricity market is almost unreadable due to a combination of “smoke & mirrors” retailing procedures and the complicated grid allocation of energy between the states.
I can’t believe that many of us understand the complex algorithms employed to shunt electricity interstate across the grid to supposedly meet consumers’ needs. I recall reading an item several years ago about a clever individual who worked for the regulator (as I recall) & left the public sector to set up a private company involved in this computer regulated mechanism & the selling of electricity. I suspect he is a millionaire by now.
The so-called “gold-plating” of the infrastructure that occurred in NSW a few years also incurred long term public debt. Why this was allowed to occur to the extremes that followed has never been examined, but it certainly contributed to the higher consumer costs that the regulator allowed.
There is no doubt that the subsidisation of renewables has contributed substantially to this horrific deterioration in household affordability of electricity. But there is no doubt in my mind that the mindless sale of the production & retail infrastructure without sufficient protection of this essential service is at the heart of the problem. And both major political parties are at fault.
So 19 to 103 is a 16% rise ….am I missing something here ?
The ACCC claims that 40% of cost increases are due to network costs – poles and wires. Transmission costs have always been a part of electricity pricing yet we still had cheap power nil renewables came along. In South Australia and Victoria, 35 wind farms have been constructed most in quite remote areas. These farms average less than 100 mwh nameplate capacity. No matter the size all require dedicated transmission lines to deliver power to the grid. These farms have an average generating capacity of around 30% so the average transmission cost of wind power must be enormous compared to the concentrated power provided by a coal fired plant. When the wind doesn’t blow all that transmission infrastructure sits idle.
The ACCC is downplaying the significant cost of transmission of renewables which were entirely unnecessary in meeting the nations power needs.
A regime that pays the same for dispatchable and non-dispatchable power is absurd. There-in is the problem. It’s not that hard to fix in theory. Having let it go this far unrestrained makes it difficult to unwind. The sooner it’s addressed the better.
You are probably wrong about allocating at least some of the cause to privatisation, Vicki.
Simple test, allowing for source differences, is the price per kw retail in Qld (public) all that different to Victoria (private)? No? Then ownership isn’t a contributor to price.
No, it Is the good old fashioned dead hand of government interference in the market for goals other than cheap and reliable energy supply, leavened with a conga line of rent seekers aiming to take up subsidy farming.
The retail jump, could some of it be explained by companies manipulating supply in line with emissions credits and penalties?
Gerry
#2524203, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:40 am
So 19 to 103 is a 16% rise ….am I missing something here ?
Good catch Gerry….renewables have risen from 2% of your bill to 5% of your bill. Something is amiss.
I think that is 16% of current total cost, not the increase.
Moran is a dupe. To say that utility margins are not plausible because of intense competition is to swallow whole the rhetoric of oligopolists. Evidence of competitive tension? Nil. Do we see aggressive price based advertising? Nil.
One can only assume he has utilities as clients.
So my mate says, on the higher energy prices, “well we’ve got to do something, because global warming”
That’s it, so while he whines about the prices, he’s going to pay them because it’s the right thing to do and he’s contributing and that’s all he’ll do, He won’t march int he streets or write to his local MP.
I don’t think this is as big a deal as you all make out.
The bigger deal is energy supply, not the cost of it and while you all harp on about the minute cost of energy, the supply is threatened and what is anyone doing about that?
I just priced up the supply and installation of a 12.5KVA generator, diesel powered, to be installed in my basement before December. Very reasonable and will run both my air conditioners and everything else.
When the power cuts come, because of supply, you’ll all be happy your costs will fall .. hooray!
The ACC report suggests an answer here.
Retail net profit margins appear to have been fairly static – based on retailer-provided information.
Retail costs however have increased significantly as the three ‘gentailer’ oligopolists – AGL, Origin, and EnergyAustralia – battle it out to gain and hold market share. The costs here are ‘introductory offers’ for new customers, monster advertising campaigns, and bad debts, as people and businesses go tits up and can’t pay their bills.
Australia is paying full tote for this ‘competition’ for customers on a cost recovery basis. Given the market is fully supplied and there is no substitute for electricity (and the retail sector as a whole is playing a similar hand) there is no resultant supply-side force to drive down pricing.
The ACCC will not bite the hand that feeds it.
Simple test, allowing for source differences, is the price per kw retail in Qld (public) all that different to Victoria (private)?
Entropy, I am not sure about the current retail prices (as we know, they vary between retailers), but the spot price between States certainly varies:
Currently, the Aust. Energy Market Operator quotes spot prices MWh as follows:
NSW ($86.97) Vic ($88.06) QLD ($67.08) SA ($81.81)
Has Rod Sims ever been right about anything?
He convinced the Libs to renew his contract.
In 1995 the NSW average electricity price was $12.50 per MWh, of that, $6.50 was due to generation and high voltage transmission with $6 accounted for by the county council distribution organisations. Not only that, the Pacific Power charges allowed the NSW Government to receive some $700 million in dividends. I was involved in long range business forecasting at Pacific Power and our estimate was that we could continue to pay at least that amount of dividends over the next ten years without an increase in generation prices. This was mainly due to continuing to benefit from huge efficiency gains which we had achieved in the previous 8 years following the election of the Greiner government which allowed us to reduce staff from around 11,000 to 5,500. Staff reductions were expected to continue and plant utilisation was expected to become increasing optimal, i.e. excess capacity was being used to meet increasing load levels.
Of course, “industry reform”,”competition policy” and privatisation changed all that.
It should be remembered that the Electricity Commission of NSW was established because of the failure of the free market to meet electricity demand in the early 1950’s when rolling blackouts were a feature of the system. The Commission then took over the private electricity businesses which were mostly small companies. The problem now as then is that to build an efficient generating business requires a huge amount of capital which just won’t be risked unless the certainty of a government guarantee is available. My guess is that when we reach the third world level of unreliability we had in the early 1950’s the voters will eventually have had enough of the green boondoggles and money gouging and will insist that the government in whatever form gets involved again.
You’d get better value-for-money with half a dozen steamed Dim Sims, than you ever will with one half-baked Leftard Rod Sims.
Good work Alan, go get ’em.
Here is an insightful quote from Mr Sims:
“And what’s caused electricity to become expensive is, higher network prices, higher retail prices, higher generation prices.”
So it turns out that, if the price of something is raised higher, it becomes more expensive.
How many multiples of the average salary is this guy on and how many legions of public servant peons does he have at his disposal?
Watch the propaganda arm of the Green-Left, the ABC, repeat the 7% figure without question.
former PP finance person:
In case you hadn’t noticed, our present woes are entirely due to government meddling, as has been very well explained for some years by Alan Moran and others.
It is government failure we should be concerned about, not the mythical red herring of ‘market failure’ that socialists talk about when things aren’t going their way.