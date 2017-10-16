Arky on Hollywood

Man is a strange critter.
Part predator, part herbivorous herd animal.
Jordan Peterson has an interesting commentary about zebra stripes. They aren’t camouflage against the landscape. The black and white stripes are camouflage against the rest of the herd. Once the lions can identify a single zebra they can strategize to bring it down.
This is a head slap moment: when you realise herd animals camouflage themselves against the herd, a whole heap of human doings make more sense.
Before generals dressed their soldiers in camouflage they dressed them in bright uniforms. Red, blue, grey, navy, tall hats, shiny brass bits and white belts. Surely being in a mass of men all dressed in red coats provides no protection for the soldier under fire?
But imagine you are pointing a musket at a rank of men all dressed in red, except one guy who is wearing yellow. Who are you going to shoot at? The next best thing to being invisible is being the same as everyone else.
In the corporate world companies spend large globs of money on advertising and PR, supposedly in order to stand out from the competition. But do they really want to stand out? Standing out makes you a target. This might explain why all advertising you have ever seen has been a same- same, boring load of old cobblers.
It might explain why corporate leaders feels the unquenchable urge to jump aboard every single progressive, irrational bullocks themed fiction falling from an ivory tower.
Cookie- cutter housing. Identikit architecture. Cars that all look like over- sized suppositories. The latest brain- dead buzzword. Crazes in policy that sweep the whole world.
The thread that runs through all this is the imperative: Don’t stand out. Watch for the signal, then do what everyone else is doing.
You can stand out from the crowd only if you can beat off the predators.
This is exactly what has happened to Harvey Weinstein. When one person stands up to the predator and does not get eaten, suddenly the tables turn: the hunter becomes the hunted. The herd watches, and learns. Until the predator is bested, the herd beasts strategy is to blend in with the general air of cowardice and denial.
Why the mental disconnect between years of turning a blind eye and the instant condemnation once permission is given?
How could so many people ignore or joke about this man’s alleged conduct (remember the 2013 Oscars and Seth Macfarlane’s quip: “Congratulations ladies, you no longer have to pretend to find Harvey Weinstein attractive” received with hearty guffaws) all the while producing on film endless politically correct morality plays. Then, to top it off, once someone else takes all the risks of revealing the truth, what do they do? Without an ounce of self- reflection condemn the man.
A curious and important lesson in herd morality.
All this, not on the plains of Africa, but mapped out in the minds of men and women of considerable influence.
If you want to be a contrarian you have to have the strength to stand up to predators. And beat them off.
In the Weinstein saga there are all sorts of moral lessons. The beaten predator becomes the new means for the herd to signal their sameness. Even as they understand the damage caused by their old camouflage, (oh yes, they understand all too well the damage done) the members of the herd pull on the new uniform of self- righteous condemnation.
Are you a predator, a herd beast or a contrarian?
Looking at the UK TV news now – they are going OTT non-stop about HW.
Overcompensation or what?
Last time I saw UK TV , HW was being lionised on Graham Norton and loved by National Treasure Judi Dench.
HW on GN show about JD’s arse
As far as I can see, he got good outcomes for the actors and projects he put together.
So naturally aspiring talent desperately wanted to be on his books and in his projects.
And naturally he abused that.
And naturally, they kept quiet about it – especially, I suspect, the ones who’ve done well out of it.
And naturally those who he gave donations to kept quiet too.
Arky – you don’t need to go to Africa for the analogy in herd mentality. Fucking dumb-arse sheep, which Oz is the world leader in & of, would have sufficed. There’s only one thing stupider than a mob of fucking sheep and that’s the bloke, or womenbloke, that owns the fuckers. They are knee-capping bunch of buggers, all looking the same and all as mad and stupid as each other. I have many years of experience dealing with these stupid herd animals, but, they eat good and grow the best natural fibre in the world so mental consequences are weighed against keeping the wild dogs at bay.
It is a disappointment that some portions of humanity go out of their way to disavow the evolutionary process of common sense gained from the experience of learning how not to be stupid.
Brilliant insight, Arky.
I never thought i’d ever say it, but this makes you one of the great original thinkers.
It’s classic cooperation versus competition. When advantage is great, competition reigns. When it is close run, cooperation rules.
Blood in the water equals competition. When risk > reward, cooperation rules. You have very successfully summed up how and when humans turn to mob rule.
Quite so.
..
I keep telling eveyone that.
No one listens.
A stainless steel rat.
Beery, you need to watch a few Jordan Peterson videos.
Hrm. It’s a confusing world when the predator beats himself off, and the prey is a pot plant.
It certainly works as an anti-predation measure with herd animals (well picked Arky), but intra-species recognition is also important in all looking quite alike. Equally important is sexual differentiation within a species, which can be done by varying appearance, vocalisation, olfactory signals and sex-specific behaviors. Interesting that it’s hard for us to immediately visually pick out a male from a female zebra, which gives weight to your analysis.
Nice… but not what happened here. I reckon that in this case it was a big predator coming across a bigger meaner mofo super predator. And pissing him off big time.
Consider – Harvey ruled Hollywood and everyone knew he had a penchant for starlets and nubile celebs… but was protected and untouchable. Yet in the space of a couple of days the Media attack dog pack converged and ripped him to shreds. Even Hillary toed the line! So… who has more power than Harvey and has the media at their beck and call? Who is the mofo super predator?
Malia O was an intern with Harvey for a couple of months. What are the chances that someone like Harvey – who gets off on putting the word (and hands and other bits) on the young things around him – didn’t go the grope or worse. And then Malia tells daddy. And daddy does what all daddy’s should do and snots the slime.
The snotting was not physical – though Harvey would wish it was – it was utter destruction and annihilation of Harvey. Kicked out of his company, kicked out of the movie guild, even Macron will take back the legion d’honeur… and maybe even Jail time looming!
Maybe Obambi has done something right…
There’s only one thing stupider than a mob of fucking sheep and that’s the bloke, or womenbloke, that owns the fuckers.
..
That is a very interesting take.
I will add something to it.
I will bet you that in the next year or so there will be a big push for equal representation on company boards for chicks. Equal. 50/50. No more screwing around. And they will reference this Weinstein thing as justification.
Politics is downstream of culture.
Your natural inclination might be to ignore or laugh off this stuff.
That is how you lose.
They win these things by framing these stories as they happen. Then, when a year or so later the policy comes along, conservatives wonder how.
This is how.
But I’m a big fan of understanding the human condition as a herd… and the herd is not only evidenced in the great unwashed. It permeates the arts, sciences and of course politics.
The below linked article is one that I put into my first ever post on a forum on the internet. So I think it very worthwhile and recommend the time to read fully.
http://amasci.com/freenrg/newidea1.html
It’s from Tommy Gold – one of the best minds of the last century.
Interesting speculation, Arnost. Lots of commentators have been all ‘OMG how could the Obamas allow Malia to intern with Weinstein when they must have known what he was like!?!1!’ Yeah, but maybe they (quite reasonably) assumed he wouldn’t dare go near their little girl. Maybe they assumed wrong and underestimated how self-important Weinstein was. Who would think he’d give Barack a run for his money in that department!
So let’s say Weinstein overstepped his boundaries with a likely future POTUS and consequently regrets going there for the rest of his miserable existence. It’s an interesting hypothetical but if true we’ll never know for sure. Obama is far too wily to leave behind any incriminating evidence.
We are now booked to go and see the big African Serengeti-Masai Mara migration of herd animals.
I am wondering what to wear. After this, I don’t want to stand out from the crowd. 🙂
Enjoy yourself, Lizzie B. Safari dress is khaki, with a sensible hat for the ladies, and remember that the level of social drinking, in East Africa, is fairly staggering, by Australian standards. Check about anti malaria drugs.