Monday Forum: October 16, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, October 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

39 Responses to Monday Forum: October 16, 2017

  1. Mak Siccar
    #2524295, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    ‘‘Twas just passing by

  2. Mak Siccar
    #2524296, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    … and a shiny new Fred appeared.

  3. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2524298, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Oh looky!

    Shiny new fred.

    $A1644 per Troy Ounce.

  4. Mak Siccar
    #2524299, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Oh dear. The echo chamber has only one occupant!

  5. Eddystone
    #2524300, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Haha! Just driving by and spotted a new open thread ready for occupancy!

  6. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2524301, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    well lookie here ..top ten

  7. Mak Siccar
    #2524303, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Abbott666 will return only if drafted. Let’s start a petition to initiate the process.

  8. Armadillo
    #2524305, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Present and accounted for……oh wait, I’ve got to go out…..bye.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2524307, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Pumpkin time!

    Twin brothers grow gigantic 162 stone pumpkin to break own UK record

    Stuart and Ian Paton, 56, have spent hundreds of hours over four months tending to their record-breaker which weighed exactly 2,269 pounds.

    They already held the UK record with their 161 stone (2254 pounds) pumpkin from last year, but have beaten it again just 12 months later.

    The brothers say they can use up to 100 gallons of water a day to help their gigantic squashes grow, increasing in weight by as much as 60 pounds a day.

    The pair, of Lymington, Hants, have been addicted to growing the enormous vegetables for 10 years.

    The Poms still can’t match it with the Yanks though:

    Farmer sets record with heaviest recorded pumpkin

    HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — The winner of the 44th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off had the heaviest pumpkin recorded in the history of the San Francisco Bay Area competition.

    The Orange County Register reports that a forklift hoisted the giant pumpkin onto a scale and a crowd watched as it was weighed Monday in downtown Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco. It registered 2,363 pounds to make it the seventh win for grower Joel Holland.

    The giant pumpkin earned the Sumner, Washington, man prize money of $7 per pound.

    Wow think of how many pumpkins growers here would grow if they could get $7 per pound?

  10. struth
    #2524310, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    A lot of things killed our car industry, and some of it was a unionised workforce.
    But much of it was already automated.

    To say they were subsidised was also true, but not as much as the government took away in the fist place in various tax, and regulation, power prices, blah blah blah, that caused supply of parts etc to be more expensive as companies in Australia supplying went under or charged like wounded bulls due to government taxation and regulation imposed on them and transport and so on goes the chain.
    High taxing , over regulating socialist governments have this effect on all private business.

    From the last thread.
    Government in my opinion was the major cause of the downfall of Australia’s car industry, but of course a unionised workforce didn’t help.

  12. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2524312, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    In for the metric baker’s dozen.

  13. Roger
    #2524313, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    British response to terrorism: Run! Hide! Tell!

    Czech response to terrorism: Arm the citizenry.

  16. H B Bear
    #2524316, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Abbott666 will return only if drafted. Let’s start a petition to initiate the process.

    Is that anything like The Father of Middle Class Welfare’s, “I’ll only remain as PM while the party wants me to lead it” which saw him lose his seat and take the Lieborals over a cliff?

  17. struth
    #2524318, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Abbott is a waste of time .
    Had his shot and blew it big time.
    And yes, he was better than Turnbull, but getting smacked in the mouth by either of them is not a pass.

    Fuck the Liberal Party.
    Find any right of centre party that you can vote for, like Australian conservatives.

  19. Ragu
    #2524321, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    We’ll know for sure if he raids the American soul songbook again.

    Not very business savvy. The songs are held under rights by the A&R men of the relevant company. So he’s hoping to overcome that with volume sold. And after twenty years of Barnsey pushing the classics at Christmas time, I can’t see him making enough to feed his 16 kids

  20. Top Ender
    #2524322, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    I claim this thread on behalf of dyslexic Santa-Worshippers everywhere.

    Countdown to Christmas!

  21. Mike of Marion
    #2524324, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Overnight on ABC News Radio, the BBC reported of a super high temperature pump that is now in the Guiness Records.
    It’s hot – 1200 degree C or 1,473 degree K
    http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/441807-highest-operating-temperature-pump

  24. Sean
    #2524327, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    There was a rare moment of unity on the Insiders couch on Sunday morning.

    Surely they jest

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2524328, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I claim this thread on behalf of dyslexic Santa-Worshippers everywhere.

    Countdown to Christmas!

    Bah! Humbug!

  26. Ragu
    #2524329, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Fuck the Liberal Party.
    Find any right of centre party that you can vote for, like Australian conservatives.

    You know you live in a shit country when a person can be prosecuted for saying “don’t vote”

  27. Muzzlehatch
    #2524330, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    A Yorkshireman’s Lament

    I used to think I was just a regular Yorkshireman, but …

    . I was born white, which now, whether I like it or not, makes me a racist;

    · I am a fiscal and moral conservative, which by today’s standards, makes me a fascist;

    · I am heterosexual, which according to gay folks, now makes me a homophobic;

    · I am non-union, which makes me a traitor to the working class and an ally of big business;

    · I am a Christian, which now labels me as an infidel;

    · I am older than 65 which makes me a useless old person;

    · I think and I reason, therefore I doubt much that the main stream media tells me, which must make me a reactionary;

    · I am proud of my heritage and our inclusive British culture, which makes me a xenophobe;

    · I value my safety and that of my family and I appreciate the police and the legal system, which makes me a right-wing extremist;

    · I believe in hard work, fair play and fair compensation according to each individual’s merits, which today makes me an anti-socialist;

    · I believe in the defence and protection of my homeland for and by all citizens, which now makes me a militant.

    Please help me come to terms with the new me, because I’m not sure who I am anymore!

    And, as if all this crap wasn’t enough to deal with, I’m now afraid to go into either restroom.

    h/t
    Muzzlehatch Snr

  28. Atoms for Peace
    #2524331, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Heads up for anyone involved in property dealings , mortgage releases etc. Have been notified by our business banker that Westpac mortgage centre can take up to 16 days to process a release. PITA during conveyancing..

  29. Chris
    #2524332, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I claim this thread on behalf of dyslexic Santa-Worshippers everywhere.

    I lay siege to this thread with the trebuchet of ignorance.

  30. Snoopy
    #2524333, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Have you been holed up somewhere, Stimpy?

  31. C.L.
    #2524334, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    A Yorkshireman’s Lament

    I used to think I was just a regular Yorkshireman, but …

    . I was born white, which now, whether I like it or not, makes me a racist;

    · I am a fiscal and moral conservative, which by today’s standards, makes me a fascist;

    · I am heterosexual, which according to gay folks, now makes me a homophobic;

    · I am non-union, which makes me a traitor to the working class and an ally of big business;

    · I am a Christian, which now labels me as an infidel;

    · I am older than 65 which makes me a useless old person;

    · I think and I reason, therefore I doubt much that the main stream media tells me, which must make me a reactionary;

    · I am proud of my heritage and our inclusive British culture, which makes me a xenophobe;

    · I value my safety and that of my family and I appreciate the police and the legal system, which makes me a right-wing extremist;

    · I believe in hard work, fair play and fair compensation according to each individual’s merits, which today makes me an anti-socialist;

    · I believe in the defence and protection of my homeland for and by all citizens, which now makes me a militant.

    Please help me come to terms with the new me, because I’m not sure who I am anymore!

    Yeah, well what are you prepared to do about it, you limp-wristed muppet?

  32. Ragu
    #2524335, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Have you been holed up somewhere, Stimpy?

    I reckon he’s worked out that pouring vodka into a pint of Guinness cures caring about baldness

  33. Roger
    #2524336, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Abbott is a waste of time . Had his shot and blew it big time.

    I wouldn’t say he blew it big time.

    He stopped the boats and rid us of the carbon tax as promised while wrangling a parliamentary party that was largely inept and disloyal. His biggest mistakes were making Hockey Treasurer and imagining Brandis could steer the repeal of 18c through parliament.

  34. Muzzlehatch
    #2524337, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2524325, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:28 pm
    Time warped me back to when Flashdance first came out. At the cinema there were a party of 40 – 50 some post pubescent girls lined up for their tickets. Heres’ the thing; They had all been made up by their mothers. – It was the most astonishingly beautiful sights I have seen on this planet so far.

  35. The Beer Whisperer
    #2524338, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    There was a rare moment of unity on the Insiders couch on Sunday morning.

    Is unity a euphemism for circle jerk these days?

  36. John Constantine
    #2524339, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    New South Wales farmers federation (occupied by vegan wymynsys equality activists) apologise to their ABC, on their ABC radio for the aggressive way the chairman of the wool authority called their ABC “pricks”.

  37. Muzzlehatch
    #2524340, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    C.L.
    #2524334, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Yeah, well what are you prepared to do about it, you limp-wristed muppet?

    All levity aside, there is plenty. 😉

  38. Chris
    #2524342, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    He stopped the boats and rid us of the carbon tax as promised while wrangling a parliamentary party that was largely inept and disloyal. His biggest mistakes were making Hockey Treasurer and imagining Brandis could steer the repeal of 18c through parliament.

    Also, its customary that teams have more than three players. Where were the ministers and backbenchers getting media for the Governments story? The leftstream media were batting pretty solidly for their side, but the rest of the Lieborals seem to have been getting a few drinkies in the Qantas Club while it was going on.

  39. Boambee John
    #2524344, posted on October 16, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Chris and Joe,

    First, thanks for the statistics refresher on the old thread, frightening what confusion can creep in after a couple of decades of non-use!

    Second, what we all seem to be saying is that the anti-poverty SJWs have cunningly defined a problem which cannot be solved, but can be used to tug at public heart strings and purse strings in order to guarantee themselves ongoing well paid employment to act as if they are doing something while knowing that their actions will make no practical difference?

    Are we not blessed to have such ethical people in the community?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *