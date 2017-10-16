Liberty Quote
Non-payers of taxes are increasingly productive citizens. Smugglers, pedlars of drugs, young women from families weakened by the welfare state, and other long-familiar categories, may be increasing. But non-payers of taxes outnumber them as typically self-respecting men and women supplementing taxed earnings by evening, week-end or spare-time services in domestic, secretarial, research work, or sitting with the sick, the old or the young, some paid in cash or by swapping skills and spare time.— Arthur Seldon
Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
‘‘Twas just passing by
… and a shiny new Fred appeared.
Oh looky!
Shiny new fred.
$A1644 per Troy Ounce.
Oh dear. The echo chamber has only one occupant!
Haha! Just driving by and spotted a new open thread ready for occupancy!
well lookie here ..top ten
Abbott666 will return only if drafted. Let’s start a petition to initiate the process.
Present and accounted for……oh wait, I’ve got to go out…..bye.
Pumpkin time!
Twin brothers grow gigantic 162 stone pumpkin to break own UK record
The Poms still can’t match it with the Yanks though:
Farmer sets record with heaviest recorded pumpkin
Wow think of how many pumpkins growers here would grow if they could get $7 per pound?
From the last thread.
Government in my opinion was the major cause of the downfall of Australia’s car industry, but of course a unionised workforce didn’t help.
First XI
In for the metric baker’s dozen.
British response to terrorism: Run! Hide! Tell!
Czech response to terrorism: Arm the citizenry.
First 15
Bugger!
Is that anything like The Father of Middle Class Welfare’s, “I’ll only remain as PM while the party wants me to lead it” which saw him lose his seat and take the Lieborals over a cliff?
Abbott is a waste of time .
Had his shot and blew it big time.
And yes, he was better than Turnbull, but getting smacked in the mouth by either of them is not a pass.
Fuck the Liberal Party.
Find any right of centre party that you can vote for, like Australian conservatives.
top 22!
Not very business savvy. The songs are held under rights by the A&R men of the relevant company. So he’s hoping to overcome that with volume sold. And after twenty years of Barnsey pushing the classics at Christmas time, I can’t see him making enough to feed his 16 kids
I claim this thread on behalf of dyslexic Santa-Worshippers everywhere.
Countdown to Christmas!
Overnight on ABC News Radio, the BBC reported of a super high temperature pump that is now in the Guiness Records.
It’s hot – 1200 degree C or 1,473 degree K
http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/441807-highest-operating-temperature-pump
Monday Sembello.
22nd – oranges!!
There was a rare moment of unity on the Insiders couch on Sunday morning.
Surely they jest
Bah! Humbug!
You know you live in a shit country when a person can be prosecuted for saying “don’t vote”
A Yorkshireman’s Lament
I used to think I was just a regular Yorkshireman, but …
. I was born white, which now, whether I like it or not, makes me a racist;
· I am a fiscal and moral conservative, which by today’s standards, makes me a fascist;
· I am heterosexual, which according to gay folks, now makes me a homophobic;
· I am non-union, which makes me a traitor to the working class and an ally of big business;
· I am a Christian, which now labels me as an infidel;
· I am older than 65 which makes me a useless old person;
· I think and I reason, therefore I doubt much that the main stream media tells me, which must make me a reactionary;
· I am proud of my heritage and our inclusive British culture, which makes me a xenophobe;
· I value my safety and that of my family and I appreciate the police and the legal system, which makes me a right-wing extremist;
· I believe in hard work, fair play and fair compensation according to each individual’s merits, which today makes me an anti-socialist;
· I believe in the defence and protection of my homeland for and by all citizens, which now makes me a militant.
Please help me come to terms with the new me, because I’m not sure who I am anymore!
And, as if all this crap wasn’t enough to deal with, I’m now afraid to go into either restroom.
h/t
Muzzlehatch Snr
Heads up for anyone involved in property dealings , mortgage releases etc. Have been notified by our business banker that Westpac mortgage centre can take up to 16 days to process a release. PITA during conveyancing..
I lay siege to this thread with the trebuchet of ignorance.