Monday Forum: October 16, 2017

  1. JC
    #2525113, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Fisky

    Housing costs were very stable when my folks emigrated. In fact housing costs were stable from about the 50s to the 60s.

    Texas has been swamped with immigration and housing costs are reasonably behaved there. Texas has around 23 million people.

    It’s not a given that immigration would have to raise housing costs in a material way.

  3. srr
    #2525115, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:04 am

    All Cultures Are Beautiful #5 – Congolese Fish Restaurants
    The Thinkery
    Oct 15, 2017
    The indigenous science of the Kamuina Nsapu must be respected if the warriors are to be invincible in battle.

  4. m0nty
    #2525116, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:04 am

    OCO, 26 is one of a growing number of Cats who spend half their posts yakking at me, uninvited, unimaginative and mostly ignored. On this rare occasion I am choosing to give a little back to one of my collection of dancing wall fish. And, as a great man once said, they don’t like it up ’em.

  5. Arky
    #2525117, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Do you really want to condemn your daughters to a life in the workforce Monty?
    It’s fucking awful for most people.
    Let them marry some nice bloke with the capacity to care for them, earn the money and give them the family they can love.

  6. Oh come on
    #2525118, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Twostix, just do your victory lap. m0nty is so angry at you that he’s resorted to attempting to pick fights.

  7. JC
    #2525119, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:06 am

    One other thing… one big tell tale sign it’s our perverted code and taxes that are wrecking housing prices. The cost of building materials has generally followed the CPI to some extent. What’s really fucked everything up is the cost of land as a consequence of regulatory over reach.

  8. m0nty
    #2525120, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:07 am

    And why not? Many women like to stay at home and make babies and then take care of them themselves.

    That is their choice in our modern enlightened society Lizzie, but that was not the framing used in that quote. 26 was speaking an older language of domination.

  9. Oh come on
    #2525121, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:07 am

    No, m0nty. Twostix isn’t merely “one of a growing number”. It’s become personal for you. Not hard to discern.

  10. Arnost
    #2525122, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:07 am

    I’m not being Saudi and suggesting we ban women from higher ed

    There are more women F-16 pilots in Israel than women drivers in Saudi. Food for thought.

  11. m0nty
    #2525123, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Do you really want to condemn your daughters to a life in the workforce Monty?
    It’s fucking awful for most people.
    Let them marry some nice bloke with the capacity to care for them, earn the money and give them the family they can love.

    LOL, nice one Arky.

  13. Overburdened
    #2525125, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:10 am

    I apologise for the inaccurate reference to Basil Fawlty. For accuracy l should have gone for Ted Bullpit. Maybe Kenny Everett’s (funny homo who died of their once exclusive disease) impression of the old General.

  14. Snoopy
    #2525126, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Monty, do your kids know that your aspirations for them include SSM?

  15. Cpt Seahawks
    #2525127, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Monty, in your opinion are women happier overall in this enlightened society?

  16. JC
    #2525128, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:13 am

    There are more women F-16 pilots in Israel than women drivers in Saudi. Food for thought.

    Yes, because unlike other western nations doesn’t practice Sheila quotas like the rest. 🙂

  17. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2525129, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Bunch of crap that is.

    Don’t be silly, M0nty. From a female perspective, it can make quite a bit of sense.
    Certainly with regard to contact sports and the worst of ‘gurrls’ are all physical superwomen, as we are now endlessly told in various movies. That is selling us very short when we come face to face with a rapist . We need to know how to get out of a bad situation, end it, and cut and run, not rely on our fake superpowers. Supergirl fantasies are no help at all. Nor are they useful when we are tired and cranky because we are trying to do too much outside the home as well as care properly for our kids. Give us a break. Come to think of it, give Mrs. M0nts a break too and go make tomorrow night’s dinner for her instead of sitting blogging here.

  18. m0nty
    #2525130, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Monty, in your opinion are women happier overall in this enlightened society?

    Oh hell yes. No question at all.

  19. Arky
    #2525131, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:14 am

    I’m serious Monty. It’s brutal out there. Espeacially in progressive workplaces like Hollywood.
    You want to expose them to some left wing movie mogul jerking off intonthe shrubbery at them?

  21. Oh come on
    #2525133, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:16 am

    When the IDF takes delivery of the F-35, it’d be kind of interesting if Iran got a few T-50s from the Russkies and see how they go head-to-head.

  22. twostix
    #2525134, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:16 am

    M0nty you couldn’t even lay a finger on SRR when you tried to run her off the site.

    Your little plan to gin up a similar campaign against me is so obvious, and it’s already falling to pieces. I’ve slapped you about this place for seven years now you loser, you are so low end.

  23. BrettW
    #2525135, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:18 am

    According to Daily Mail Kate Winslet deliberately did not thank Weinstein when she got 2009 Best Actress Oscar for The Reader which was distributed by Weinstein (Miramax had also bought the rights). She thanked 19 people by name but missed him out even though had been told to mention him.

    Says he never attempted anything with her but there were some issues related to his behaviour on set that she would rather not discuss.

    The film involved a lot of nudity so my speculation is that he was around during filming when it was not appropriate for him to be there. Hopefully no plant pots on set.

    I think he is now at 43 actresses who have made some sort of claim against him.

  24. JC
    #2525136, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Monst

    Stix makes a few really good points in his last comment directed to you. You should take it all in and apologise to him.

  26. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2525138, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:21 am

    26 was speaking an older language of domination.

    hahahahahaha. Tell that one to Mrs. Twostix and get yourself laughed off the planet, M0nty.
    Then come and tell that to Da Hairy Irish Ape and see what he says. He tried to ‘dominate’ me into a tent on the Serengheti, but guess what? We are doing it in five-star lodges all the way, with four walls and a solid roof. Negotiated agreements, we old married people call it, and I hope you are taking notes. 🙂

  27. Cpt Seahawks
    #2525139, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Monty, in your opinion are women happier overall in this enlightened society?

    Oh hell yes. No question at all.

    It just seems that many women (men,etc) accept the post-modern argument of destruction of this society.

  28. twostix
    #2525140, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:22 am

    In m0nty clown universe, demanding large mentally ill men be able to enter womens sports, womens toilets and womens change rooms at the local pool, as m0nty does, that’s what makes a man a “modern” woman loving real man.

    (oh and mooching off them as they go out into the cold to earn a living and the man stays at home feeding his Internet addiction).

  29. Fisky
    #2525141, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Monty, in your opinion…

    Are you out of your fucking mind?!

  30. JC
    #2525143, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:23 am

    NY Post reporting Woody Alan made a few supportive comments in favour of big fat Harvey.

    BFH needs Woody’s support right now like a fucking hole in the head.

    https://pagesix.com/2017/10/16/woody-allen-backpedals-on-sad-harvey-weinstein-comments/?_ga=2.30708799.1012029900.1508160168-1229154698.1482560426

  31. Fisky
    #2525144, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account
    @realDonaldTrump

    Dem Senator Schumer hated the Iran deal made by President Obama, but now that I am involved, he is OK with it. Tell that to Israel, Chuck!

    Haha! Good hit.

  32. Fisky
    #2525145, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:25 am

    NY Post reporting Woody Alan made a few supportive comments in favour of big fat Harvey.

    The only endorsement he got from the ladies was…Lohan! Yuck!

  33. Oh come on
    #2525146, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:26 am

    He tried to ‘dominate’ me into a tent on the Serengheti, but guess what? We are doing it in five-star lodges all the way,

    Lizzie, TMI!

  34. Arky
    #2525147, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Lizzie.
    You’re a female of the womanly type.
    What would you prefer to do?
    Lounge about all day supervising the household and such, or driving three hours a day through Dan Andrews Melbourne of unending roadworks and rush hour Apex gang joy ride hoons, only to arrive at your state sponsored work hell place only to find that some lesbian molls have eaten all the damn tim tams?

  35. m0nty
    #2525148, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:29 am

    No campaign, 26. Just curious as to how you reconcile such antediluvian attitudes with running a family in 2017. Evidently you don’t want to talk about it. That tells me your Cat rhetoric is probably a lot different to how you act as a father and partner.

  36. Cpt Seahawks
    #2525149, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Monty, in your opinion…

    Are you out of your fucking mind?!

    Haha Fisky. One would think so, but no, I’ve got a certificate.

  37. JC
    #2525151, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:29 am

    The only endorsement he got from the ladies was…Lohan! Yuck!

    Lohan and Woody are on his side. BFH must be suicidal. 🙂

    I just found out that the fucker who wrote the New Yorker expose on BFH was Ronan Farrow. He happens to be Farrow and Sinatra’s kid…. I think FMD.

    He was also Woody’s adopted son who write an op-Ed basically accusing Alan of child molestation.

  38. Oh come on
    #2525152, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:31 am

    JC, Woody Allen is out of his fucking mind to be weighing in on this.

    Interesting. Weinstein’s purge and the downfall of casting couch Hollywood is just going to mean even more preachy, uber-PC flicks that audiences hate. Weinstein’s demise is the death knell for Hollywood in more ways than one.

