Monday Forum: October 16, 2017

  1. C.L.
    #2525481, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Just newsing up with some lunch …
    Apparently the biggest story in the world this morning is Lisa Wilkinson.

  2. stackja
    #2525484, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2525444, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:49 pm
    Am I still allowed to like Harvey Weinstein’s movies?

    Elia Kazan: biggest rat of the pack
    David Thomson
    Friday 13 May 2011 07.04 AEST
    Star-maker, success, scoundrel – Elia Kazan defined his era. David Thomson marvels at the divisive subject of Martin Scorsese’s new documentary

  3. H B Bear
    #2525486, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    DP’d_Charlies Twitter feed is full of gold like this. That’s how you stay on the ALPBC speed dial.

  4. The Beer Whisperer
    #2525487, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    However I am very disturbed that our most vulnerable and disadvantaged group of fellow Australians are being blatantly exploited under the nose of BY our politicians and public servants.

    I fixes it! But the question is, why did I need to? What part of “self-serving politicians” does he not understand?

  5. Rafe Champion
    #2525488, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    biggest story in the world this morning is Lisa Wilkinson

    Tells you something about the commentariat.

  6. Baldrick
    #2525489, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    HSC students racially abuse Indigenous poet after English exam question

    Other HSC students expressed their frustration through a number of tweets, some saying the poem “reads like a four year old wrote it.”

    It’s a literary masterpiece if you knew what it meant …
    MANGO
    __________
    eight years old
    walking under the bridge
    scrub, swamp
    abandoned machinery
    inside of tennis balls
    bits of fences
    meeting the boys
    at the dam
    bikes in a pile
    skater shoe soles
    not cold in
    never is
    boys talking about mangoes
    slapping water
    some have never had one
    listen to the taste
    the squeeze of the cheek
    dripping chins
    a dog jumps in
    they pull on tufts of hair
    fill ears with mud
    breeze full
    clouds break
    they remember my birthday
    is tomorrow

  7. mh
    #2525490, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    I’ll try this thread. This is the lady that calls Harvey Wankstein “God”

  8. Atoms for Peace
    #2525491, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    If Hillary has broken a toe, how will she cope with sleeping upside down?

  9. stackja
    #2525492, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Little mention of the Sydney crime spree.

  10. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2525493, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    I would expect either sugar sachets full of cocaine or topless barristas with no tattoos for that f$cking price.
    Outrageous.

    What you got against suicide girls?

    Oh wait! I just assumed xits gender, I just can’t get into this groupthink thing at all.

  11. H B Bear
    #2525494, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    More ALPBC love for Mrs Snowcone. The water-cooler crew at the staff co-op are tight.

  12. C.L.
    #2525500, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Has Julie Bishop applied to be Karl’s new deputy?

  13. Top Ender
    #2525501, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    No need to get excited Struth.

    You know what the good doctor wants.

    Government money to counsel all gamblers that it is not a good idea.

    A reach-out program to visit Aboriginal communities for same.

    A special painting/artists program to paint stuff about gambling.

    Everyone’s taxes hiked up to pay for the above.

    See? Fixed.

  14. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2525502, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    It’s a literary masterpiece if you knew what it meant …

    Must respect da neolithic haiku.

  15. dover_beach
    #2525504, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    I see a Drudge headline that Hillary has fallen and broken her toe.

    Very hard to do when you have a cloven hoff.

  16. dover_beach
    #2525505, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Has Julie Bishop applied to be Karl’s new deputy?

    Very good.

  17. Senile Old Guy
    #2525506, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    On the HSC…

    I can’t find the “Mango” “poem” online but here is a sample of van Neerven’s work:

    “I also saw those spirit dogs / and poetry travelled with me / like rivers/ I didn’t ever eat alone.” – Goan Fish Curry

    .

    I think saying written by a four year old is a bit on the generous side.

    But what do I (SOG) know? Let’s go to the review:

    Comfort Food is award winning Australian author Ellen van Neerven’s first published foray into poetry, and it’s clear that she has a gift for crafting vibrant and detailed works with startling few words. There is phrasing here that stays with you long after you’ve turned the pages, quotes that resonate deeply or stun you into stillness.

    [Bangs head against table.]

    More…

    There’s a political bite to van Neerven’s work, a conversation around the continued undervaluing of Indigenous culture and identity that reminds us that there are many wounds in Australia’s history still needing to be tended to. It isn’t always comfortable reading, and yet, it’s in those moments that her talent shines most clearly. Van Neerven neither shies away from the uncomfortable truths, nor bludgeons non-Indigenous readers with guilt; instead she creates a space that welcomes honest talk and contemplation, allowing those of us outside the ATSI community a chance to understand on an emotional level the impact of whitewashing a vibrant and vital culture.

    Sentimental PC BS. Why should I feel guilt? The indigenous in this country get about twice as much spent on them as us whities: a fact rarely mentioned. And “vibrant and vital” it was not, for the young and the women; or the men, sometimes.

    Comfort Food could have easily been crafted into an incendiary collection on the often hard to stomach truths of white Australia’s interaction with the country’s traditional caretakers.

    And so on.

  18. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2525507, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    13h
    I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, “I hope so!”

  19. Muzzlehatch
    #2525508, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Anthony
    #2525421, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Whatever happened to all of the nazis who dominated the media a few weeks ago? Did they really exist?

    They didnt exist but the Alt Right did some very usefull ranging work in Charlottesville. Learned a lot of lessons in how not the get set up by Lugenpresse. It will be good if justice is done in the case of Critopher Cantwell. Not a peep in the Aust MSM of course.

  20. Andrew
    #2525509, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    How did Illary break a toe running down the stairs in heels, by falling backwards? She always wears closed shoes. That would be consistent with strong toe protection but high risk of sprained ankle.

    Can a Cat with stuntman experience explain the physics to me?

    Also, since the Parkinson’s, has Illary EVER been photographed in heels?

  21. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2525512, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    What you got against suicide girls?

    You have obviously never seen time change a dolphin into a malformed whale.
    Or a unicorn into a rhino.

  22. struth
    #2525513, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    You know what the good doctor wants.

    I gave him the benefit of the doubt by assuming it was medicine he studied.

    These people are the scum of the earth.
    Grandstanding social(ist) climbers.

  23. C.L.
    #2525514, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Exciting development: New York to enter team in English rugby league competition.
    Home ground in Jersey.
    Sam Burgess is interested.
    The Toronto Wolfpack – great name – have already joined successfully.

  24. Diogenes
    #2525515, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Thanks Guys, I had forgotten about the Dunlop Volleys – age is getting to me

    Each one of these sorts of posts has me reminiscing about the so called ‘good old days’ .

    As a Sgt I ended up putting zips in my ‘bush’ boots, and then a few years later swapped a slouch hat for a pair of US combat boots with my counterpart from the 100/442nd infantry who had sent out a platoon to play with us (this was the time of the infamous “the MILES gear will have to modified to trigger when we yell ‘bang’ incident”).

    For some reason at the final BBQ the GIs were not impressed after singing us their impressive regimental fight song “Go for Broke” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzspwKGhz0w and we responded with the Infantry March “We’re a pack of Bastards” and the ex UNSWR officers did “We are from Kenso, good girls are we…” . But copious amounts of booze had us all best of friends licketty split

  25. Mother Lode
    #2525516, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    I would expect either sugar sachets full of cocaine or topless barristas with no tattoos for that f$cking price.

    A gap in the market is just waiting for its entrepreneur.

  26. H B Bear
    #2525518, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    I expect they broke the Hilldebeast’s toe when they dragged her into the SUV after she was propped up on the bollard for a while. Strange though – I thought she would have cloven hooves.

  27. Harlequin Decline
    #2525519, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Posted earlier by Tom but worth a rerun. Pickering.

    And Taki has a written an article on Harvey Wankstain which sort of makes excuses for him.

  28. Overburdened
    #2525520, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Got a lil 1950’s unimproved fibro 2br shack at the beach that needed sewer, electrics and multiple other jobs to make it a very basic renter with a plan to do it up. Time has come. The bullish now involved compared to my first reno in the olden days re BASIX, engineers, council and every other prick sticking their hand in my pocket is turning me off. It may be that it will need to stay the miserable eyesore that it is, because the only thing that makes sense would be to tear it down and build a oversized modern shit heap, which does not appeal to me.
    For all the complainers such as myself out there, you’ve gotta suck it up. It has now become unfeasible to avoid the RegulatedWalletBustingSustainableEnvironmentallySensitiveSolarPassiveNativePlantValueAddForEveryonebButTheOwner program of the current regime if you want to improve things. The other choice is to do nothing and suffer the approbation of the neighbours. Fortunately l don’t give a frack about others’ opinions in regards to my choices.
    The fact is things never go back. In the inner workings, to admit that a mistake was made is a career limiting move. We are not stuck with this arse clown circus. It will continue to mutate and have extra cogs bolted onto the dysfunctional machine and be ever-new and improved, and still no bloody good.

  29. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2525521, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Oh FFS.

    I see Lisa’s house husband Fitzy has just released yet another “I hate you Dad, so I got you this shitty present” book on Burke & Wills.

    That man churns out more faux history than Australia’s education departments combined.

  30. Lysander
    #2525523, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    What’s this all about then?

    4767 5774 6a7a 4d6c 6330 666b 314a 3453 0000 0907 84b4 f787 7616 86f7 a737 5707 5736

    It’s a recent tweet from Assange..

  31. stackja
    #2525524, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Police seek gang after inner city robbery rampage
    The Daily Telegraph
    October 17, 2017 11:00am
    POLICE are hunting a gang following a string of early-morning robberies and assaults in inner Sydney that’s left one man in hospital.

    2GB said the gang were of Maori/South Pacific appearance. Omitted from all on-line reports.

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2525525, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    As a Sgt I ended up putting zips in my ‘bush’ boots, and then a few years later swapped a slouch hat for a pair of US combat boots with my counterpart from the 100/442nd infantry who had sent out a platoon to play with us (this was the time of the infamous “the MILES gear will have to modified to trigger when we yell ‘bang’ incident”).

    Memories of working with my USAF counterparts – Australian G.P. boots were very much hungered after, so we were all sporting woodland cams, at a time when only SASR wore camouflage..

  33. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2525527, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    One in six or, 15% of the Australian population, apparently has experienced “uncertainty” around food in the last 12 months. For some, that’s only one episode in a year but still, in a first world country which is a major food exporter, it’s not a sign of wealth and good times. If the survey is to be believed, fully 9% of Australians are experiencing a food shortage every month or even more often. Surprisingly, half of those experiencing food uncertainty have jobs –  working serfs. Foodbank blames it on living costs — like rent and power bills.

    Well, I’ve given up Tim-Tams. Gone out in sympathy.
    Delighted to hear last nite on Paul Murray that Ross Cameron will mow down Di Natale for the poor.
    We are all doing our bit.

    Joking aside, this food and power situation is a disgrace in Australia.
    Rabz asks can we survive two more years of Turdball. I think Abbott is gearing for a return.

  34. OldOzzie
    #2525529, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    The Stupidity of Turnbull and the Liberal Party on display with their New Energy Policy

    One Comment sums it up

    “””No taxpayer subsidies for renewable energy from 2020″”””. If so, how much of OUR money is going to be spent on those programs between now and 2020???

    Tony Abbott raises issue with energy plan

  35. Louis
    #2525530, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    France is to introduce on the spot fines for sexual harassment. What could go wrong?

  36. Overburdened
    #2525531, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    One the macro scale this is why we will all eventually have solar, wind and my fermenting compost powering our future and sending the prols to the wall. Not because it is a good idea or not because suddenly climate change politics wins everyone over in the face of its falsehoods. It will be because it is already decided. Now the task is to steamroll on.

  37. stackja
    #2525532, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Lysander
    #2525523, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:46 pm
    What’s this all about then?

    4767 5774 6a7a 4d6c 6330 666b 314a 3453 0000 0907 84b4 f787 7616 86f7 a737 5707 5736

    It’s a recent tweet from Assange..

    encryption key

  38. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2525533, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    And another thing about these Goddamned coffee hipsters that really annoys me.
    When I order a coffee I don’t need to know the backstory of the poor village on a cliff in Guam which has only one road in, that has a three legged donkey named Enrique that carries the coffee beans in a Hessian sack picked by a hunchbacked blind albino named Jeff by hand who also owns a retarded cat that sucks the coffee beans first because it is so stupid, and it is this coffee bean sucking that gives the wonderful flavor.
    I don’t care.
    Just make me a good f$cking coffee Goddammit!

  39. Lysander
    #2525534, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    What’s this all about then?

    4767 5774 6a7a 4d6c 6330 666b 314a 3453 0000 0907 84b4 f787 7616 86f7 a737 5707 5736

    It’s a recent tweet from Assange..

    encryption key

    Thanks for the link Stackja; but we still don’t know what it is an encryption key to or where to apply it right??? Is Assange playing games? Or is something big coming and this is some sort of prelude or teaser?

  40. Senile Old Guy
    #2525535, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    The ABC:

    The Great Barrier Reef is one of the world’s finest natural wonders. It’s also extraordinarily cheap to visit — perhaps too cheap. While a visit to the reef can be part of an expensive holiday, the daily fee to enter the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park itself is a measly $6.50.

    You know where this is going…

    In contrast, earlier this year I was lucky enough to visit Rwanda’s mountain gorillas and paid a $US750 fee, and the charge has since been doubled to $US1,500. To me, seeing the reef was better than visiting the gorillas. Personally, I would be happy to pay more to visit the Great Barrier Reef. Does this mean we’re undervaluing our most important natural wonder?

    No, it means you were overcharged for visiting the gorillas.

    And if we do ask visitors to pay a higher price, would it actually help the reef or simply harm tourism numbers?

    Putting the price up always deters customers.

    Putting dollar values on the natural world can be a heated topic. Earlier this year Deloitte Access Economics valued the Great Barrier Reef at $56 billion “as an Australian economic, social and iconic asset”, but was met with the retort that its true value is priceless. The $56 billion estimate was based on surveys that measured “consumer surplus and non-use benefits”. This common research technique involves asking people what they would be willing to pay to get a particular benefit.

    It may be a common method but, like all hypothetical “what would you pay?”, it is utterly useless because people do not have to actually pay.

    The author is socialist of the worst kind.

    Increased funding to help manage these pressures would therefore be good. What’s more, governments could conceivably also use natural resources to generate money to fund other public goods and services, such as roads, education, health, defence, and so on.

    Great! More money for the government to waste.

    Before you protest at this idea, ask yourself: why should the Great Barrier Reef not be used to generate revenue for government? Other natural resources are used this way.

    Because the government gets enough of our money already.

  41. Lysander
    #2525536, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Maybe it will reveal that Hillary a subterranean reptile dwelling monarch?

    Comments? SRR?

    (Unwarranted attack? Granted, but I’m part of the Illuminati so I’m allowed)

  42. Lysander
    #2525538, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    And by the way, I’m quite “warming up” to Julian Assange…

  43. notafan
    #2525539, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    reads like a four year old wrote it.

    near enough

    the author is another white Aboriginal and as I doubt any of the students casting asperations had any idea of her ‘background’ especially with her typical Aboriginal name, pictures of a monkey at a type writer mean nothing more than the obvious

    ie so crap it was like random typings of a monkey,


    international residency grant six months, BR Whiting studio in Rome, no doubt the last of many


    see potted biography here for more grants and awards for an author that no one outside the goats cheese circle would consider buying (and even then prolly not)

  44. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2525541, posted on October 17, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Got a lil 1950’s unimproved fibro 2br shack at the beach that needed sewer, electrics and multiple other jobs to make it a very basic renter with a plan to do it up.

    Keep the septic tank, fix the interior electrics, paint the inside white, put in a Bunnings kitchen and paint the outside in bright primary colours. Cottage up the garden and put in a picket front fence. Voila – instant trendiness. Live in or rent it till you want to sell for land value plus.

    Remember that sometimes what the Council’s heart doesn’t see the Council’s heart doesn’t grieve for.

  45. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2525542, posted on October 17, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Sorry, I think that is ‘Council’s eye doesn’t see’

  46. Des Deskperson
    #2525544, posted on October 17, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    “I see Lisa’s house husband Fitzy has just released yet another “I hate you Dad, so I got you this shitty present” book on Burke & Wills.

    That man churns out more faux history than Australia’s education departments combined.”

    He must be running out of ‘iconic’ Australian events and characters with a populist/nationalist/angle to them. What else is there?

    Ben Hall?
    Beersheba?
    The Great Shearers’ Strike of ’91?
    Midget subs in Sydney Harbour?

    That’s probably about the lot.

  47. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2525545, posted on October 17, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Dear brain dead drongos writing headlines in today’s papers,

    I would not know Lisa Wilkinson if I found her dead drunk in the street, and I do not care who the hell employs her, how much they pay her, and what she does for a living.

    I have not watched morning television since Steve Liebmann hosted that inane TV drivel all the while grinning like a demented loony.

    Find something newsworthy FFS.

    Pedro.

  48. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2525546, posted on October 17, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    And Taki has a written an article on Harvey Wankstain which sort of makes excuses for him.

    It’s feeble as f$ck.
    Anyone who has a story to tell can tell it anytime.
    There are no rules of etiquette when it comes to this sh$t.
    Bottom line the whole Town is Toxic.
    The rules of the game are always the same.

  50. notafan
    #2525548, posted on October 17, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    France is to introduce on the spot fines for sexual harassment. What could go wrong?

    More riots by north Africans probably, the French are well aware of who the offenders are and the progs are no doubt claiming the new laws are racist while feminists are feeling just awfully conflicted.

  51. C.L.
    #2525549, posted on October 17, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    I see Lisa’s house husband Fitzy has just released yet another “I hate you Dad, so I got you this shitty present” book on Burke & Wills.

    A worthy follow-up, I’m sure, to the FitzSimons classic, The True Story of the Day Les Darcy Rode Phar Lap With the Kelly Gang To Escape Captain Starlight at Gallipoli.

  52. Gab
    #2525552, posted on October 17, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    France is to introduce on the spot fines for sexual harassment.

    I thought sexual harassment was their national sport?

