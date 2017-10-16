Liberty Quote
The true danger is when Liberty is nibbled away, for expedients.— Edmund Burke
-
-
Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
Just newsing up with some lunch …
Apparently the biggest story in the world this morning is Lisa Wilkinson.
DP’d_Charlies Twitter feed is full of gold like this. That’s how you stay on the ALPBC speed dial.
However I am very disturbed that our most vulnerable and disadvantaged group of fellow Australians are being blatantly exploited
under the nose ofBY our politicians and public servants.
I fixes it! But the question is, why did I need to? What part of “self-serving politicians” does he not understand?
biggest story in the world this morning is Lisa Wilkinson
Tells you something about the commentariat.
It’s a literary masterpiece if you knew what it meant …
MANGO
__________
eight years old
walking under the bridge
scrub, swamp
abandoned machinery
inside of tennis balls
bits of fences
meeting the boys
at the dam
bikes in a pile
skater shoe soles
not cold in
never is
boys talking about mangoes
slapping water
some have never had one
listen to the taste
the squeeze of the cheek
dripping chins
a dog jumps in
they pull on tufts of hair
fill ears with mud
breeze full
clouds break
they remember my birthday
is tomorrow
I’ll try this thread. This is the lady that calls Harvey Wankstein “God”
If Hillary has broken a toe, how will she cope with sleeping upside down?
Little mention of the Sydney crime spree.
What you got against suicide girls?
Oh wait! I just assumed xits gender, I just can’t get into this groupthink thing at all.
More ALPBC love for Mrs Snowcone. The water-cooler crew at the staff co-op are tight.
Has Julie Bishop applied to be Karl’s new deputy?
No need to get excited Struth.
You know what the good doctor wants.
Government money to counsel all gamblers that it is not a good idea.
A reach-out program to visit Aboriginal communities for same.
A special painting/artists program to paint stuff about gambling.
Everyone’s taxes hiked up to pay for the above.
See? Fixed.
Must respect da neolithic haiku.
Very hard to do when you have a cloven hoff.
Very good.
On the HSC…
I can’t find the “Mango” “poem” online but here is a sample of van Neerven’s work:
.
I think saying written by a four year old is a bit on the generous side.
But what do I (SOG) know? Let’s go to the review:
[Bangs head against table.]
More…
Sentimental PC BS. Why should I feel guilt? The indigenous in this country get about twice as much spent on them as us whities: a fact rarely mentioned. And “vibrant and vital” it was not, for the young and the women; or the men, sometimes.
And so on.
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
13h
I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, “I hope so!”
Anthony
#2525421, posted on October 17, 2017 at 12:22 pm
They didnt exist but the Alt Right did some very usefull ranging work in Charlottesville. Learned a lot of lessons in how not the get set up by Lugenpresse. It will be good if justice is done in the case of Critopher Cantwell. Not a peep in the Aust MSM of course.
How did Illary break a toe running down the stairs in heels, by falling backwards? She always wears closed shoes. That would be consistent with strong toe protection but high risk of sprained ankle.
Can a Cat with stuntman experience explain the physics to me?
Also, since the Parkinson’s, has Illary EVER been photographed in heels?
What you got against suicide girls?
You have obviously never seen time change a dolphin into a malformed whale.
Or a unicorn into a rhino.
I gave him the benefit of the doubt by assuming it was medicine he studied.
These people are the scum of the earth.
Grandstanding social(ist) climbers.
Exciting development: New York to enter team in English rugby league competition.
Home ground in Jersey.
Sam Burgess is interested.
The Toronto Wolfpack – great name – have already joined successfully.
Each one of these sorts of posts has me reminiscing about the so called ‘good old days’ .
As a Sgt I ended up putting zips in my ‘bush’ boots, and then a few years later swapped a slouch hat for a pair of US combat boots with my counterpart from the 100/442nd infantry who had sent out a platoon to play with us (this was the time of the infamous “the MILES gear will have to modified to trigger when we yell ‘bang’ incident”).
For some reason at the final BBQ the GIs were not impressed after singing us their impressive regimental fight song “Go for Broke” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzspwKGhz0w and we responded with the Infantry March “We’re a pack of Bastards” and the ex UNSWR officers did “We are from Kenso, good girls are we…” . But copious amounts of booze had us all best of friends licketty split
A gap in the market is just waiting for its entrepreneur.
I expect they broke the Hilldebeast’s toe when they dragged her into the SUV after she was propped up on the bollard for a while. Strange though – I thought she would have cloven hooves.
Posted earlier by Tom but worth a rerun. Pickering.
And Taki has a written an article on Harvey Wankstain which sort of makes excuses for him.
Got a lil 1950’s unimproved fibro 2br shack at the beach that needed sewer, electrics and multiple other jobs to make it a very basic renter with a plan to do it up. Time has come. The bullish now involved compared to my first reno in the olden days re BASIX, engineers, council and every other prick sticking their hand in my pocket is turning me off. It may be that it will need to stay the miserable eyesore that it is, because the only thing that makes sense would be to tear it down and build a oversized modern shit heap, which does not appeal to me.
For all the complainers such as myself out there, you’ve gotta suck it up. It has now become unfeasible to avoid the RegulatedWalletBustingSustainableEnvironmentallySensitiveSolarPassiveNativePlantValueAddForEveryonebButTheOwner program of the current regime if you want to improve things. The other choice is to do nothing and suffer the approbation of the neighbours. Fortunately l don’t give a frack about others’ opinions in regards to my choices.
The fact is things never go back. In the inner workings, to admit that a mistake was made is a career limiting move. We are not stuck with this arse clown circus. It will continue to mutate and have extra cogs bolted onto the dysfunctional machine and be ever-new and improved, and still no bloody good.
Oh FFS.
I see Lisa’s house husband Fitzy has just released yet another “I hate you Dad, so I got you this shitty present” book on Burke & Wills.
That man churns out more faux history than Australia’s education departments combined.
What’s this all about then?
4767 5774 6a7a 4d6c 6330 666b 314a 3453 0000 0907 84b4 f787 7616 86f7 a737 5707 5736
It’s a recent tweet from Assange..
2GB said the gang were of Maori/South Pacific appearance. Omitted from all on-line reports.
Memories of working with my USAF counterparts – Australian G.P. boots were very much hungered after, so we were all sporting woodland cams, at a time when only SASR wore camouflage..
Well, I’ve given up Tim-Tams. Gone out in sympathy.
Delighted to hear last nite on Paul Murray that Ross Cameron will mow down Di Natale for the poor.
We are all doing our bit.
Joking aside, this food and power situation is a disgrace in Australia.
Rabz asks can we survive two more years of Turdball. I think Abbott is gearing for a return.
The Stupidity of Turnbull and the Liberal Party on display with their New Energy Policy
One Comment sums it up
“””No taxpayer subsidies for renewable energy from 2020″”””. If so, how much of OUR money is going to be spent on those programs between now and 2020???
Tony Abbott raises issue with energy plan
France is to introduce on the spot fines for sexual harassment. What could go wrong?
One the macro scale this is why we will all eventually have solar, wind and my fermenting compost powering our future and sending the prols to the wall. Not because it is a good idea or not because suddenly climate change politics wins everyone over in the face of its falsehoods. It will be because it is already decided. Now the task is to steamroll on.
encryption key
And another thing about these Goddamned coffee hipsters that really annoys me.
When I order a coffee I don’t need to know the backstory of the poor village on a cliff in Guam which has only one road in, that has a three legged donkey named Enrique that carries the coffee beans in a Hessian sack picked by a hunchbacked blind albino named Jeff by hand who also owns a retarded cat that sucks the coffee beans first because it is so stupid, and it is this coffee bean sucking that gives the wonderful flavor.
I don’t care.
Just make me a good f$cking coffee Goddammit!
Thanks for the link Stackja; but we still don’t know what it is an encryption key to or where to apply it right??? Is Assange playing games? Or is something big coming and this is some sort of prelude or teaser?
The ABC:
You know where this is going…
No, it means you were overcharged for visiting the gorillas.
Putting the price up always deters customers.
It may be a common method but, like all hypothetical “what would you pay?”, it is utterly useless because people do not have to actually pay.
The author is socialist of the worst kind.
Great! More money for the government to waste.
Because the government gets enough of our money already.
Maybe it will reveal that Hillary a subterranean reptile dwelling monarch?
Comments? SRR?
(Unwarranted attack? Granted, but I’m part of the Illuminati so I’m allowed)
And by the way, I’m quite “warming up” to Julian Assange…
near enough
the author is another white Aboriginal and as I doubt any of the students casting asperations had any idea of her ‘background’ especially with her typical Aboriginal name, pictures of a monkey at a type writer mean nothing more than the obvious
ie so crap it was like random typings of a monkey,
international residency grant six months, BR Whiting studio in Rome, no doubt the last of many
see potted biography here for more grants and awards for an author that no one outside the goats cheese circle would consider buying (and even then prolly not)
Keep the septic tank, fix the interior electrics, paint the inside white, put in a Bunnings kitchen and paint the outside in bright primary colours. Cottage up the garden and put in a picket front fence. Voila – instant trendiness. Live in or rent it till you want to sell for land value plus.
Remember that sometimes what the Council’s heart doesn’t see the Council’s heart doesn’t grieve for.
Sorry, I think that is ‘Council’s eye doesn’t see’
“I see Lisa’s house husband Fitzy has just released yet another “I hate you Dad, so I got you this shitty present” book on Burke & Wills.
That man churns out more faux history than Australia’s education departments combined.”
He must be running out of ‘iconic’ Australian events and characters with a populist/nationalist/angle to them. What else is there?
Ben Hall?
Beersheba?
The Great Shearers’ Strike of ’91?
Midget subs in Sydney Harbour?
That’s probably about the lot.
Dear brain dead drongos writing headlines in today’s papers,
I would not know Lisa Wilkinson if I found her dead drunk in the street, and I do not care who the hell employs her, how much they pay her, and what she does for a living.
I have not watched morning television since Steve Liebmann hosted that inane TV drivel all the while grinning like a demented loony.
Find something newsworthy FFS.
Pedro.
And Taki has a written an article on Harvey Wankstain which sort of makes excuses for him.
It’s feeble as f$ck.
Anyone who has a story to tell can tell it anytime.
There are no rules of etiquette when it comes to this sh$t.
Bottom line the whole Town is Toxic.
The rules of the game are always the same.
More words of wisdom from the followers of the most feminist of religions.
More riots by north Africans probably, the French are well aware of who the offenders are and the progs are no doubt claiming the new laws are racist while feminists are feeling just awfully conflicted.
A worthy follow-up, I’m sure, to the FitzSimons classic, The True Story of the Day Les Darcy Rode Phar Lap With the Kelly Gang To Escape Captain Starlight at Gallipoli.
I thought sexual harassment was their national sport?