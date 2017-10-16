Monday Forum: October 16, 2017

  1. Makka
    #2525858, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    So there you have it. The Stupid.Fucking.W.A.Liberals voted down the smaller gold tax for a much larger payroll tax.

    Is there anyone still in doubt that the Libs must be destroyed?

    Anyone?

    Bueller??

  2. H B Bear
    #2525860, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Great. Now the AWFL umps are going to have to check sprigs and the (hopefully absent) fruit ‘n’ veg of the players before each match.

  3. H B Bear
    #2525862, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    WA Lieborals should be embarrassed to even be discussing economic management. They should take a leaf out of Emperor Barney’s playbook and take a vow of silence for the next 10 years.

  4. Baldrick
    #2525863, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Gab
    #2525844, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:25 pm
    Sorry but I still find this video of a child “dancing” at a gay ‘pride’ rally quite disgusting. I’m still gobsmacked.

    We’re on the precipice of normalising this behaviour right here in Australia, once the votes are counted.

  5. The Beer Whisperer
    #2525865, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    I just saw a dead person.

    Sitting on a bench smiling at me.

    It’s too early in the evening for ghosts, innit??

    The local homeless woman who died a couple of weeks ago sitting there, bold as brass.

  6. Makka
    #2525866, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    The dykes in the AWFuL don’t want the muscular, testicled, hairy legged tranny romping around in their change rooms or flattening them on the pitch.

    Tranny’s now know the queer pecking order. Dykes rule, ok?

  7. Gab
    #2525867, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    I’ll try for you, Delta.

    It’s quite disturbing watching a 7 year-old (?) boy gyrating in an extremely suggestive manner.

  8. rickw
    #2525868, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Transgender athlete Hannah Mouncey has been declined permission to play in the AFLW by the AFL.

    Disgusting!

    I want him out there smashing the fuck out of the ladies and lezzo’s so we can bring this society wide idiocy to an abrupt end!

  9. egg_
    #2525871, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Transgender athlete Hannah Mouncey has been declined permission to play in the AFLW by the AFL.

    Petition the crunts.

  10. Baldrick
    #2525872, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Today in Victoriastan-

    “Victoria will ban single use plastic bags, we know this is really important for the environment!” Thanks Daniel Andrews for stepping up to #BanTheBag

  11. Makka
    #2525873, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    I just saw a dead person.

    Sitting on a bench smiling at me.

    I know they exist. MrsM saw one about a year before I saw the same one. In our bedroom in an overseas posting. We quietly had the place blessed and told no-one else but the local pastor. 10 years later at a dinner party with a couple who moved into that very same house after us, unprompted they told us of their experience with the very same being with a pinpoint accurate description of what we saw and the loaction in the room , 10 years before. I believe you Beery.

  12. egg_
    #2525874, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    I want him out there smashing the fuck out of the ladies and lezzo’s so we can bring this society wide idiocy to an abrupt end!

    Bring back the Colosseum – it could rate its arse off!

  13. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2525875, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Make haste! Smelling salts and fainting couches for the Greens.

    A new WA Liberal senator has used his first speech to parliament to call for Australia to become a world leader in genetically modified crops.

  14. Gab
    #2525879, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Okay found it, Delta. It’s another video with a lot of other stuff in it but the twerking boy starts at 29 secs.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECYB1uJxM_A

    The “Pink” homo website thought this was a fabulous way to “fight homophobia”.

  15. Makka
    #2525882, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Joh had a similar strategy of “feeding the chooks”;

    In it, Pence’s anti-LGBTQ stance is highlighted, as well as a joke made by Trump to a legal scholar that the scholar shouldn’t ask Pence about gay rights because Pence wants to “hang them all

    Chooks=media.

  16. Gab
    #2525883, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Victoria will ban single use plastic bags, we know this is really important for the environment!”

    Another industry going down the gurgler in Victoriastan.

  17. rickw
    #2525884, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    “Victoria will ban single use plastic bags, we know this is really important for the environment!” Thanks Daniel Andrews for stepping up to #BanTheBag

    An awesome single use of a plastic bag would be tightly placing it over Pedo Premiers head.

  18. Top Ender
    #2525885, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Lizzie, yes Chris Gidlow’s the bloke I know.

  19. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2525886, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Still running WinXP here. Firefox won’t show Twitter videos, but Chrome will. Cannot install Chrome on XP anymore, though.

  20. m0nty
    #2525887, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    If there is to be War between the Lesbians and the Trannys then I would back the Lesbians every time.
    They are ruthless and have no mercy.

    Probably not a million miles off the mark, Stimpsonian.

  21. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2525888, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Lizzie, can’t wait till you release the kraken!

    That’s the stuff, Chris. I have to keep up a level of audience appeal, so my girlfriends will read it. Thus the first half is me and Hairy travelling around so I can discover things while Hairy works, and us doing some lovin’ together (put in for human interest); the second half is all the real material where I drop most of the pretense, simply saying who is wrong about what and why. Then to keep people who are bored with this happy, I slot in some total speculation about the Holy Grail at the end.

    That’s the Kraken for you. 🙂

  22. Top Ender
    #2525889, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    The Mousey story is going ballistic in the Oz comments. Can’t be long before the subs shut them down, as they are brutally honest.

    Duncan 38 MINUTES AGO

    This is going to become a huge problem for women’s sports and the administrators are going to have to bite the bullet and stop it. I know an older woman who dedicated her life to a lawn bowls club, was club president, held all the records and was beaten by a transgender (male) player and had all her records taken. She quit the sport in disgust. You have to wonder – if this is allowed, why would women keep turning up?

    Link for anyone who has access and wants to join in…

    And of course, this clip is getting a mention:

  23. herodotus
    #2525891, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Wow! Investor certainty will last just as long as Malcolm’s PM job. Or maybe less.
    Why give those rats certainty though?
    They use it to raise prices and crap on Australia by closing coal fired power.

  24. Caveman
    #2525892, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Josh Fryberganstein actually has a head shaped like a coconut.

  25. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2525893, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Hope I don’t have long to wait for the Kraken

  26. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2525894, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Joh had a similar strategy of “feeding the chooks”

    I’ve just been outside feeding koels. Cuckoos, who lay their ideology into other people’s brains. Seems an excellent metaphor.

    Had a first. Two male koels and one female hand fed today. It looks like one of the males is a juvenile just back from migration, because he hungrily downed his food then went and sat on a branch all afternoon looking exhausted. The other male kept on coming to me for nice lumps of mince then taking them up to his lady. She scoffed it all but he didn’t get his reward poor thing. Maybe tomorrow.

  27. herodotus
    #2525895, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Barnaby Joyce going “no comment” on the Paris debacle in his interview with Bolt.

  28. Rabz
    #2525896, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Victoria will ban single use plastic bags, we know this is really important for the environment!

    I’m surprised Dunderhead Dan the CFMEU caliphate man didn’t ban them years ago.

    #24hrimbecilecycle

    “Duuuuuhhhh, let’s ban plastic bags, for da ‘viroment!”

  29. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2525898, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    My Big Sis sometimes sees people who aren’t there. Not many lately though.
    In this regard, she takes after my Sainted Mother, who had a great eye for visitations.
    I am the sort of skeptic who thinks the old lady on the beach just got out of hospital and that notices of her death were rather premature. However, as a sort of agnostic, I don’t discount other possibilities. Shakespeare was alert to them.

    There are more things in heaven and Earth, Horatio, /
    Than are dreamt of in your philosophy.

  30. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2525899, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Barnaby Joyce going “no comment” on the Paris debacle in his interview with Bolt.

    Stupid Kiwi bastard shouldn’t even be in Parliament.

    Good riddance

  31. herodotus
    #2525900, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Barnaby’s explanation for why the onus to supply reliable power will cut prices doesn’t stack up.

  32. Atoms for Peace
    #2525901, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    I like this one.
    ” I don’t need anger management.
    I just need that people stop pissing me off “

  33. srr
    #2525902, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Alphabet/Google/YouTube just went to a lot of trouble to hide this video from me, straight after I’d just watched it.

    When I used the back button (another just started), it skipped over it.
    When I went to history it was nowhere to be found.
    When I searched it on Google it gave me everything but.
    When I searched it on YouTube, the same.
    When I went to Milo’s channel, again, not there.
    In the end I went through YouTube lists with Milo and Geller in the search, and kept clicking on “show more” until eventually, amongst all the videos before it with nothing to do with Geller & Milo there it was.

    It is well worth watching –

    The MILO Show: Episode 3 – Pamela Geller Under Fatwa
    MILO
    Oct 16, 2017
    Pamela Geller’s book, Fatwa, is available for pre-order now: http://fatwabook.org

  34. Atoms for Peace
    #2525903, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Who would want to invest in XX sports given the changing environment as to what is XX? It would also sure the betting market.

  35. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2525905, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Two male koels and one female hand fed today

    Attapuss was looking twitchingly at a newish Currawong today from our second story verandah.
    He’d just had the last of our roast lamb too, the reddish bit in the middle.
    Keep it for the sheep, I tell him, and don’t forget you broke your foot falling off last time.

  36. Atoms for Peace
    #2525906, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Skew..bloody iliterate spell check. If this is the harbinger of AI we’re screwed.

  37. srr
    #2525907, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Hillary & Fake News ‘Won’t Be Sleeping Well Tonight’:
    Hannity Teases Details of “Tick Tock. BOOM” Report

    The Gateway Pundit previously asked if Fox News host Sean Hannity and WikiLeaks boss Julian Assange were up to something. On October 8th, Hannity tweeted his famous “Tick Tock,” warning — but this time — with a twist, including a 7 day countdown. One week later, Assange followed up with his own cryptic tweet.
    ….
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/hillary-fake-news-wont-sleeping-well-tonight-sean-hannity-sara-carter-tease-details-tick-tock-boom-report/

  38. Makka
    #2525910, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion. The families of the fallen sent to rescue him should be able to pass sentence on the disgusting cretin.

  39. Atoms for Peace
    #2525911, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    I’m still waiting to see all of the data and modelling behind the hockey stick.

  40. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2525913, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    I like this one.
    ” I don’t need anger management.
    I just need that people stop pissing me off

    Good mate of mine, since gone to God, was badly wounded in Viet Nam, and subsequently diagnosed with PTSD. He had a T shirt that said “My Anger Management Class Really Pisses Me Off.”

    To those in the know, it meant “I’m not having a good day, just leave me alone.”

  41. srr
    #2525914, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ Retweeted
    Breaking911‏Verified account @Breaking911 16h16 hours ago

    Ontario inmate kills cellmate and hides body without guards noticing
    https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/919959915891916800
    CCTV footage

  42. Myrddin Seren
    #2525915, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Re Mango-gate.

    Given the triggering Mango poem was ‘unseen’, I was wondering if the youth complaining online about this stellar piece of Indig verse even knew who the author was or what her declared ethnic roots were ?

    Buzzfeed has of course been on the case. FWIW, at least they posted these comments trawled from the web:

    On Tuesday morning students woke to multiple media outlets covering their reaction to the poem. “We didn’t know she was Abo,” said one in a Facebook group.

    Another student defended a meme that identified van Neerven as a chimp.

    “People have misunderstood the chimp image as it was meant to represent the author having the identical knowledge of a chimp when writing the poem, but of course people gotta play the victim in her part and interpret it as being racist,” they wrote.

    At face value – at lot of the youth had no idea of the author ( I certainly didn’t ).

    Naturally, it goes viral on the webs and one kid gets doxed and starts receiving the obligatory social-media facilitated death threats.

    I am assuming the Human Rights Commission has a crash team chasing IDs of all the online perps, and will be going for as many of these kids under 18C as they can.

  43. OldOzzie
    #2525916, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Gab
    #2525883, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:01 pm
    Victoria will ban single use plastic bags, we know this is really important for the environment!”

    Another industry going down the gurgler in Victoriastan.

    Meanwhile

    1. Did California’s Plastic Bag Ban contribute to San Diego’s Hepatitis A Crisis?

    2. Is State’s Plastic Bag Ban Causing Rise in Hepatitis Cases?

    Even Dr. Wilma Wooten, public health officer and director of public health services for the County of San Diego’s Health and Human Services Agency, acknowledged the importance of plastic bags for the local homeless population, telling the San Diego Reader:

    Yes, absolutely, we know people use the bags for that. We know people don’t have bathrooms and they can put bags in cans and buckets and maintain good hygiene. That’s why we put plastic bags in the hygiene kits we’re handing out. That’s what we expect people will use them for.

    This is not the first time that a law restricting the use of plastic bags has been linked to a public health problem. Studies have shown that reusable bags, if not properly washed, can play a role in the cross-contamination of foods, which can cause food poisoning. In 2010, a reusable grocery bag was blamed for a norovirus outbreak that sickened nine members of a girls’ soccer team in Oregon.

    While it’s unclear whether the plastic bag ban played a prominent role in the San Diego outbreak, policymakers—and voters—in other states should carefully consider the unintended consequences of plastic bag bans and other seemingly benign laws. They may end up doing more harm than good.

  44. egg_
    #2525917, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Did Hawking observe the Neutron Stars’ collision from his vantage point on P3do Island?

  45. calli
    #2525920, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Victoria will ban single use plastic bags,

    How do they know they’re “single use”?

    The only single use plastic bags I know of are the ones you buy to line the bin or package food for the freezer. Are they to be banned too?

    Of course there are other teeny tiny ones, but they usually get picked up in the screens.

  46. Atoms for Peace
    #2525922, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Mango and discovery. I prefer fresh figs….

  47. cohenite
    #2525925, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Michael Shellenberger speaks about the pollution from wind and solar which are the most polluting and least efficient of all energy sources:

    http://www.2gb.com/podcast/the-renewable-energy-fraud/

  48. candy
    #2525926, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    #2525844, posted on October 17, 2017 at 6:25 pm
    Stupid Kiwi bastard shouldn’t even be in Parliament.

    If this new energy policy does not get the Newspoll up for M.Turnbull he will blame Tony Abbott. As soon as you can say jack robinson the Libs will get TA out of their hair somehow.

    Perhaps I’m just suspicious but it seems like a set up and they have given TA enough rope etc. Of course, if Newspoll improves, M. Turnbull will bask in policy glory. TA is being duped, silly fellow can’t see it.

  49. Snoopy
    #2525927, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Maybe Hannah Mauncey can brush up on his NRL?

    CHANNEL 9 has shocked loyal The NRL Footy Show viewers, confirming the program will undergo massive changes in a dramatic move to boot Paul “Fatty” Vautin from the panel after 23 years on the program.

    Vautin joins rugby league icon Darryl Brohman, who co-hosted the show from 2010, on the chopping block as Nine moves to put Erin Molan in the box seat of a revamped version of the show.

  50. BrettW
    #2525930, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    TE,
    Lawn bowls probably not the best example. Or am I missing something about the game ?

    Golf and tennis more likely to give transgenders an advantage.

    “I know an older woman who dedicated her life to a lawn bowls club, was club president, held all the records and was beaten by a transgender (male) player and had all her records taken. She quit the sport in disgust”.

  51. rickw
    #2525931, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    OMFG

    VBA just rejected my owners builders consent because “no construction safety white card” after I uploaded it to their fucking website on the 10th!!!

    FMD Australia Fucking Sucks.

  52. Atoms for Peace
    #2525933, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    ‘re the mango thing. Has anyone seen the author’s view or interpretation of same?

  53. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2525935, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Studies have shown that reusable bags, if not properly washed, can play a role in the cross-contamination of foods, which can cause food poisoning.

    Yes, I link that study when some pollie aspires to banning plastic bags. Also the other study which shows that single use plastic bags are greener than the reusable ones. And that’s without washing the reusable bags – washing the wretched things must consume vast amounts more energy and material than the single use ones require to be manufactured.

    But it is as I said this morning: the Left has herd doctrines. If you point out they are unscientific you still get booted from the herd.

    All it would take to meet the environmental issues with single use plastic bags yet maintain hygiene is to mandate use of corn starch ones which are digestible by bugs or turtles or whatever. Problem fixed. But sadly the plastic-bags-are-bad doctrine seems unrepealable from the Lefty religious canon.

  54. Atoms for Peace
    #2525936, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Rickw..did your upload have a priority barcode ?

  55. BrettW
    #2525937, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Whilst I have no problem with Erin Molan I do think having somebody who played the game as host makes better sense. There is another sports shown where a former weather girl hosts it. I dont watch it.

    Vautin put a lot into that show including getting seriously injured in one stunt. 23 three year run and 11 Logies is pretty good going.

    However lets really shake things up and replace Karl Stefanovic with Sam Newman !

  56. egg_
    #2525938, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    CHANNEL 9 has shocked loyal The NRL Footy Show viewers, confirming the program will undergo massive changes in a dramatic move to boot Paul “Fatty” Vautin from the panel after 23 years on the program.

    Heard on the grapevine when I was back in TV that he was an arrogant pr1ck and the crew would let him fall in the sh1t at the first opportunity, despite his on screen persona.

  57. srr
    #2525939, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Brian Hassine Retweeted
    Kristin Billitere‏ @SpecialKMB1969 Oct 15
    Replying to @SpecialKMB1969

    Weinstein Company Attorney Benjamin Lawson Adams currently awaiting trial for sexually abusing a 14yr old boy
    https://twitter.com/SpecialKMB1969/status/919577800801226752

  58. Baldrick
    #2525941, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Myrddin Seren
    #2525915, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:26 pm
    Re Mango-gate.
    Given the triggering Mango poem was ‘unseen’, …

    Check the top of the previous page Myrddin. It’s there in all its glory.

  59. rickw
    #2525942, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Rickw..did your upload have a priority barcode ?

    Under the application, it had response required, construction safety white card, so I uploaded the fucking certificate.

  60. egg_
    #2525943, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    The other whose workmates tippy toe around is The Scrote, and that’s saying something on Aunty.

  61. srr
    #2525944, posted on October 17, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Brian Hassine Retweeted
    MagaCoalition‏ @realmagapac 7h7 hours ago

    Our Chief Strategist @SebGorka on @CharlesPayneFox today:

    “The Washington ‘swamp’ will be drained in 2018”

  62. Oh come on
    #2525945, posted on October 17, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Transgender athlete Hannah Mouncey has been declined permission to play in the AFLW by the AFL.

    WHAT!?!? THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!

