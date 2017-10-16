Liberty Quote
If you’re the kind of person who thinks a symbolic, high tax rate is more important than how much is actually collected, you’re the problem.— Gareth Anderson
-
-
Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
WA Liberals wave through $435m tax grab
Some of the nation’s biggest employers — including Wesfarmers, BHP and Rio Tinto — are facing an extra $435 million in payroll taxes in Western Australia after the state’s Liberal Party decided yesterday not to block the move in parliament.
Liberal leader Mike Nahan said big business had not lobbied him or his MPs to block the budget measure, in contrast to the campaign by the goldmining industry against the McGowan government’s separate $390m gold royalty hike, which was killed off last week.
He said the 1300 affected companies had been “surprisingly silent” on the payroll tax rise, despite claims by the WA Chamber of Commerce and Industry that the additional impost would cost more than 1300 jobs in the first year.
It is understood WA’s big iron ore miners, including BHP, Rio and Fortescue Metals Groups, will contribute about 20 per cent of the $435m in additional payroll tax over four years from 2018-19. The resources sector as a whole will contribute more than one-third, it is understood.
The government says less than 1 per cent of businesses operating in WA will be affected by the increase, which will end in 2023.
From July next year, companies with an Australia-wide payroll of more than $100m will face a marginal tax rate of 6 per cent — up from 5.5 per cent. For those with a payroll of more than $1.5 billion the rate will jump from 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent.
The Liberals were able to decide the fate of the measure after the Nationals and key crossbenchers said they would oppose it in the Legislative Council.
Labor does not have a working majority in the upper house.
Dr Nahan said the Liberal Party’s decision had been swayed by the fact the tax hike would affect only large companies.
He said the gold royalty rise would have had a bigger impact on jobs.
Of course.
A fridge?
Well, it appears he has the brains of a giraffe – so.
A Christian Strategy:
RTWT.
Read, we are not going to stand up for you, if you won’t stand up for yourselves. Man up b.tches.
London Fire Brigade: ‘Fireman Sam’ Cartoon Name Must Be Changed Because It’s Sexist
Utterly bizarre at ABC Online’s main page:
Skill and sex in the NBL breeding Australia’s NBA success
Through to the story:
If you read on, you’ll find no clues as to what this – or the main page tease header – mean.
Breathtaking.
Do the WA Libs not think that more taxes are a bad idea? That unless you go and lobby them they have no idea as to what their policies ought to be?
Do they also not realise that although the tax is felt by more people than just the businesses?
They have just announced that special interest groups and lobbying is the basis of policy. No wonder they are all tottering off the left – because the left is filthy with activist groups, pressure groups, and lobbyists.
LOL Watching breakfast TV is good practice for jury duty.
Nahan was unseen and unimpressive in the Emperor Barnett government. Now he is unimpressive and seen. Welcome to Opposition WA Lieborals. You deserve it.
Gab – can you ask Sinc for a new Forum thread?
He listens to you.
I have zero problem with that tax grab.
If the big corporates want to lecture and go all SJW on us they deserve to pay.
Corporatism and crony capitalism must be punished. Every business with more than 100 employees should be broken up.
Gee the government are hopeless. Here is Sam Dastardly out there with an ice cream and a Big Mac chucking off at the government for saving only 50 cents a week on energy bills.
And what is the government’s response? I mean seriously Sam Dastyari of all people who accepted $0000s from the Chinese lecturing us on saving 50 cents.
FMD. How hard is it too shoot down Sam. A saving of 50 cents a week is better than a rise of 50 cents a week.
Speaking of complaints around airfields.
Once upon a time at an unnamed airbase…..
A local freshwater shrimp farmer suddenly (after 40+ years) decided that low flying military helicopters were causing his shrimp to mass suicide, jumping out of the water and onto the banks to suffocate. Which, as you may have suspected, was a crock of shite.
However, said farmer called in his complaint to the Station hierarchy who, being the careerist political pussies they were, paid $500 reparations instantly without even bothering to check.
He had done this several times when he had the misfortune to call in on a weekend when one of the squadron pilots was stuck with being the Duty Officer.
Being a common sense sort of fellow, the DO carefully noted the address, phone number, name etc. of the complainant. Moments later he had called the squadron, mobilized a working party with cameras and eskies full of ice, and organized the duty van to run them up to the offended shrimp farm with a cop as an escort.
“Eh, who the feck are you?
“We are the military, here to collect the shrimp you made an official claim that we killed. Shit us $500 worth of suffocated shrimp or you are going to jail.”
The troops had a massive dinner of very fresh, non-suffocated shrimp and the farmer lost the phone number of the Base.
There is a moral in there somewhere…
You’ve only got to say pensioners have to pay their own bills unlike Sam Dastyari.