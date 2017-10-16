Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, October 16, 2017
  1. Baldrick
    #2524761, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Monday, 16 October 2017
    Jimmy Barnes – Has-been Scottish pub diva with a new book to sell
    Bridget McKenzie – National Party Senator and pro-gun (You go girl!)
    Anne Aly – Islamic Labor apparatchik
    Lydia Khalil – A security expert who’s never faced an angry (wo)man
    Tim Fischer – Loves trains, hates guns

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524763, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Ok Troops
    The bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54

  6. Baldrick
    #2524767, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San
    21 please

  7. egg_
    #2524769, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Lydia Khalil – A security expert who’s never faced an angry (wo)man

    The usual suspects, then?

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2524770, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    My compliments, Carpe, and 42, if I may.

  9. mizaris
    #2524771, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    32 this week please Carpe.

    Have loved the chaps this weeks and they look so much nicer with the additional diamantes.

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524773, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Egg 30
    Baldrick 31

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524777, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:07 pm

  12. Cpt Seahawks
    #2524779, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Hi Carpe, 35 please.

  13. Peter Castieau
    #2524786, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    52 please Carpe

    5 caravans this week. Australia still rooted.

    Lotsa interruptions tonight.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524787, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:12 pm

  15. Pecker
    #2524790, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Carpe, I am in for 69 tonight…Peckette will take 47 …Please.

  16. Baldrick
    #2524795, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    5 caravans this week.

    Good one custard. Must be your shout then.

  17. Vic in Prossy
    #2524797, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    May I have 19 please, Carpe?

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524801, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:16 pm

  19. Baldrick
    #2524806, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    #fakenews

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 36%, ALP 30%, GREENS 13%.

  20. Turtle of WA
    #2524807, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    29 please Jugulum.

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524809, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:20 pm

  22. Cpt Seahawks
    #2524813, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Solar panels, wind turbines and hydro are all called “renewables”. Is there a way for this technology to be constructed without using fossil fuels and the associated infrastructure?

  23. egg_
    #2524814, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 36%, ALP 30%, GREENS 13%.

    Champagne comedy gold.

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524817, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    In today’s good news story, resigned with PNG Telikom for network design in New Britain.

    Life is good as a FIFO on a boat.

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524818, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:24 pm

  26. Arky
    #2524819, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    This isn’t the thread you want.
    Read the one under this.

  29. Cpt Seahawks
    #2524825, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    In today’s good news story, resigned with PNG Telikom for network design in New Britain.

    You can reenact the battle of Bismarck.

  30. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2524826, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    And 42 please Carpe.

    Already gone, Arky.

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524827, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:27 pm

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524832, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:28 pm

  33. Arky
    #2524833, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    44 then.
    Double death to rat f****ers.

  34. Baldrick
    #2524834, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    In today’s good news story, resigned with PNG Telikom for network design in New Britain.

    Does that equate to more tax free wages?

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524835, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:29 pm

  36. egg_
    #2524837, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    In today’s good news story, resigned with PNG Telikom for network design in New Britain.

    Been considering e.g. PNG Telco – PM me if you have any contacts, mate?

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524839, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Does that equate to more tax free wages?

    Maximum tax rate is 36% as an expat

  38. Pecker
    #2524840, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Carpie…Peckette was after 47…slight typo when you gave her 42..cheers

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524841, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Been considering e.g. PNG Telco – PM me if you have any contacts, mate?

    Yes i do have contacts in I&M and HFC

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524844, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:33 pm

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524847, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Been considering e.g. PNG Telco – PM me if you have any contacts, mate?

    Also network design, lead in and QA for below ground and aerial service lead in.

  42. egg_
    #2524849, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2524841, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    I’ll email sinc, if that’s OK?

  46. Pecker
    #2524853, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Carpe…its all OK ..good to see that even you can make a mistake haha

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524857, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    I’ll email sinc, if that’s OK?

    That would be good – no promises – ok – just an open invitation to apply.

    It is tough but rewarding, offshore work is the best , be prepared for 12 hour days onsite.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524858, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:41 pm

  49. Dave in Marybrook
    #2524859, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Baldrick-
    That’s Professor Anne Aly, counter-terrorism expert to you

  51. Baldrick
    #2524863, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Prafessa, ok got it 😸

  53. The Beer Whisperer
    #2524865, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Seeing as i just wandered in, i’ll take 47 because guns.

    Someone else will need to watch the show, though. I value my eyeballs.

  55. Baldrick
    #2524869, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Wussia Wussia Wussia!!!

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524870, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:44 pm

  59. Pecker
    #2524873, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Carpe…47 taken twice mate

  61. Turtle of WA
    #2524875, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    A show of hands?

    Yes, something Trump said. Bill and Weinersteiner actually did stuff and they were lefties.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524876, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:46 pm

  63. Cpt Seahawks
    #2524877, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Donald Weinstein.

  64. Baldrick
    #2524878, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Anne Aly talking about the pervasive culture of Trump666.
    Islam, not a mention.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524879, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Pecker
    #2524873, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Carpe…47 taken twice mate

    Beat you to it 🙂

  66. egg_
    #2524880, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Professor Anne Aly, counter-terrorism expert

    Wow, a panel of security experts in skirts – where’s Cate McGregor?

  67. Turtle of WA
    #2524881, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Anne Aly talking about the pervasive culture of Trump666.
    Islam, not a mention.

    Even mentioned Egypt without pointing to Islam.

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524882, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Bitching about the Hildebeast – your tears are a sweet sweet wine to me

  69. Elle
    #2524884, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Jimmy Barnes – love your music, but mate, you never referred to a woman’s vagina as a pussy? Seriously!

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524885, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    FMD these beotches have a serious case of TDS

  71. PoliticoNT
    #2524886, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Fuck! I turned up on Interruption Lotto night!

    Right then, 36 please Carpe.

  72. Baldrick
    #2524887, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Barnsey a Trump hater.
    Who’da thunk it!

  73. egg_
    #2524889, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Men666

    A sure winner on TheirQ&A cucks.

  74. Turtle of WA
    #2524890, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Wow. A tweet from “Redpilledaussie” just got through.

    Fischer buys the college rape thing obviously.

    Barnesy plays beta-male.

  75. PoliticoNT
    #2524891, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    God, I can smell Aly’s desperation through my screen.

  76. egg_
    #2524893, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Dwarf questioner.

    Mini-me fakenews.

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524894, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    POTUS DJT gets pilloried – blill clinton – crickets.

  78. Farmer Gez
    #2524895, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Shitting in your own hat Tim.
    Card carrying member of the “silly old buggers association”.

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524896, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    “barnesy”should have got off the nose candy 10 years ago

  80. Elle
    #2524898, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    I’d guess that “barnesy” has had more pussy than trump.

  81. egg_
    #2524901, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    “barnesy”should have got off the nose candy 10 years ago

    Trotting out tired old Leftoid boilerplate talking points worse than Monster.
    Just there to plug the 2018 Tour?

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524903, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Non gun owners talk about guns

    Fuck off you douchenozlles

  83. egg_
    #2524904, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    I’d guess that “barnesy” has had more pussy than trump.

    Likely some underage groupies in his day, too.

  84. Turtle of WA
    #2524908, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    “barnesy”should have got off the nose candy 10 years ago

    How else is he going to be able to cope with the Jacks?

  86. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2524914, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Damn! Forgot it was Monday night. Too late for my bit of fun.

  87. Spider
    #2524918, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Bloody hell. Tim Fisher is an old duffer.

  88. Farmer Gez
    #2524920, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    First thing I’ll do when I get into town
    Is buy a 22 and cut the whole thing down

    Standing On The Inside lyrics.
    Who’s glorifying guns and violence Barnsy?

  89. Baldrick
    #2524921, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    They’re all anti-gun freaks on the panel, except one.
    How very ABC

  90. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524922, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Listen up dickheads

    It is harder for me to own a gun in Oz than it is in Japan, i can CCW in PNG .

    You people are not just ignorant about firearms but deluded

  91. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524925, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Anti 2A bint goes full retard against guns.

    Colour me suprised

    Typical democritter

  92. Cpt Seahawks
    #2524926, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Aly thinks US envies Aus gun laws? First I’ve heard. They laugh at us.

  94. Baldrick
    #2524930, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    How quaint. A Dorothy Dixer for Barnsey to talk about his new book.

  95. Turtle of WA
    #2524932, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Luvvies selling luvvies.

  96. Elle
    #2524933, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    I have enjoyed Sam Neil’s movies. He is in the audience? Why?

  97. Snoopy
    #2524935, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Jimmie! Survivor of heternormative family.

    Respect.

  98. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524936, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Jimmy Barnes spuiks his new book courtesy of your ALPBC

  99. Snoopy
    #2524938, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Tried to drink himself to death. Didn’t succeed. What a fucking loser.

  100. egg_
    #2524940, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Can we have subtitles for Jimmeh!?

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524941, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Elle
    #2524933, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    I have enjoyed Sam Neil’s movies. He is in the audience? Why?

    Jimmy has the Coke stash in the green room.

  102. Snoopy
    #2524942, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Is that Jimmy’s wife next to Sam looking extremely bored and sceptical.

  103. Snoopy
    #2524944, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Snowcone squeezes in a plug for Juliar.

  105. Baldrick
    #2524946, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Michael Hutchence died from Auto-Erotic Asphyxiation, not depression.

  106. Turtle of WA
    #2524947, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Budhism.

    They just jumped the full leftard shark.

  107. Snoopy
    #2524948, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Everyone except Jimmy should fuck off and hit the after show drinks. Redundant.

  108. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524949, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    onto the Buddhist teachings for Jimmie

    FMD

    This is a slow motion tragedy

  109. Elle
    #2524952, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Snoopy, it is Jimmy’s wife. She looks like she has suffered a lot.
    Carp, cocaine has been the love of many. People do grow up though … I assume. I might be a tad naive though.
    But gosh, isn’t Jimmy getting a lot of air time

  110. Cpt Seahawks
    #2524953, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    The violins are maddening.

  111. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524954, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Jimmy the junky explains why he was jimmy the junky

    FFS – just pull the plug on this.

  112. egg_
    #2524955, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Jimmeh! streaming consciousness.

  113. Snoopy
    #2524956, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Can you imagine being in a band with this narcissistic deadshit?

  114. Baldrick
    #2524957, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Will there be any other questions or is it now the Barnsey Variety Hour?

  115. Snoopy
    #2524959, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Anne gets it. She’s a recovering moozley.

  116. Turtle of WA
    #2524960, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    How many illegitimate alcohol-foetal children were conceived in the car park at a Chisel gig?

  117. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524961, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    ALP flack does a pseudo blowie for jimmie the junkie

    Maybe not so pseudo?

  118. Turtle of WA
    #2524963, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Will there be any other questions or is it now the Barnsey Variety Hour?

    It’s a victim competition.

  119. egg_
    #2524964, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    If it weren’t for the drugs, Jimmeh! would be a boring fvck.

  120. Baldrick
    #2524965, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Oh hang on, Anne takes Barney’s drug induced tragedies and talks about herself.

  121. Cpt Seahawks
    #2524966, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    How many illegitimate alcohol-foetal children were conceived in the car park at a Chisel gig?

    A lot of them are in this audience.

  122. Peter Castieau
    #2524969, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Anne Alye says she has been abused .

    Did she just make that up?

  123. Turtle of WA
    #2524970, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    So men don’t complain enough?

  124. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524971, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Tim Fischer – Dementia or just a dickhead

    I request a vote

  125. Snoopy
    #2524975, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Tim spruiks an Albury gay bar. A Prick and a Pint.

  126. egg_
    #2524976, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    ALP flack does a pseudo blowie for jimmie the junkie

    Bringing out the maternal instinct?

  127. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524977, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Anne Alye says she has been abused .

    Did she just make that up?

    1. Yes she did

    2. in her world “abused” means no barbie doll for not doing her homework.

  128. Turtle of WA
    #2524978, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    999,999,999 bottles of Jim Beam, hanging on the wall…

  129. egg_
    #2524979, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Tim Fischer – Dementia or just a dickhead

    A dead heat?

  130. Snoopy
    #2524980, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Bridgett aspires to have sons to grow up to be cucks.

  131. Turtle of WA
    #2524981, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Tim Fischer –
    Dementia
    Dickhead 1

  132. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524982, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Barnesy goes full retard for the homo hoedown

    I question his sexuality.

  133. egg_
    #2524983, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Anne Alye says she has been abused .

    Did she just make that up?

    1. Yes she did

    2. in her world “abused” means no barbie doll for not doing her homework.

    Victim poker.

  134. Baldrick
    #2524984, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    The conversation so far:
    Anti-Trump ➡ anti-guns ➡ anti-men ➡ anti-AbbottBeast

  135. Snoopy
    #2524985, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    2. in her world “abused” means no barbie doll for not doing her homework.

    Can you make me a sammich please, darl?

  136. Turtle of WA
    #2524986, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    The conversation so far:
    Anti-Trump ➡ anti-guns ➡ anti-men ➡ anti-AbbottBeast

    Negative progressives.

  137. Carpe Jugulum
    #2524987, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Turtle of WA
    #2524978, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    999,999,999 bottles of Jim Beam, hanging on the wall…

    Only a dero who lives in a dumpster would drink jim beam, but enough about tim fischer.

  138. Snoopy
    #2524988, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Brain damaged drunk gives political advice.

  139. Cpt Seahawks
    #2524989, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Abbott in the shadows?

  140. Snoopy
    #2524991, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Muslim damaged bint gives political advice to LNP.

  141. Snoopy
    #2524992, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Who let the taxi driver in?

  142. Turtle of WA
    #2524993, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    “Political risk assessment”. What a wank.

  143. egg_
    #2524994, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Brain damaged drunk gives political advice.

    Drugfvcked old rocker gives political advice.

  144. Snoopy
    #2524995, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    If consensus is so desirable we should have a one party state.

  145. egg_
    #2524996, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Tim’s an expert on the ‘ghan.

  146. Snoopy
    #2524997, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Tim doesn’t understand average.

  147. Baldrick
    #2524998, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Tim Fischer – Dementia or just a dickhead

    After Tim’s climate cuddle – dickhead.

  148. Turtle of WA
    #2524999, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Fischer is addled. If it’s so complex, why does he think we can model it?

  149. Carpe Jugulum
    #2525000, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    FMD we have gone from TrumpSatan666 to AbbottSatan666 to da climate catastrophe

    Are these people fucking deluded and should be shot on sight?

    That is probably a rhetorical question

  150. Turtle of WA
    #2525001, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Tim Fischer –
    Dementia
    Dickhead 2

  151. egg_
    #2525004, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    After Tim’s climate cuddle – dickhead fvckwit.

  152. Snoopy
    #2525006, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    The only fair way to assess students is by diversity friendly group assignments.

  153. Baldrick
    #2525007, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Anne studied 10 hours a day and only stopped for toilet breaks?
    Bullshit
    How about prayer times?

  154. Turtle of WA
    #2525008, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    BS. Education has become less about testing. It used to be all based on exams. This favoured boys. Colouring in and putting love heats instead of dots above the letter ‘i’ didn’t skew the results.

  155. egg_
    #2525009, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    If Tim keeps going he’ll be a Qwerty blackfella like Katter.

  156. Carpe Jugulum
    #2525011, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Ann Aly – proof you can be a mouth breathing cretin and make good

    Special needs programs have her as a poster girl for the retards.

  157. Snoopy
    #2525012, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Fischer is addled. If it’s so complex, why does he think we can model it?

    Why Tim is attracted to trains. Tracks.

  158. anonandon
    #2525014, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Terrible show. Not making me angry enough to comment.

    Wait…what?!

  159. Turtle of WA
    #2525015, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Barnesy wants to shout millions of meals a day to schoolkids.

  160. Baldrick
    #2525016, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    If Tim keeps going he’ll be a Qwerty blackfella like Katter.

    … and heading the CWA.

  161. Cpt Seahawks
    #2525017, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Anne studied 10 hours a day and only stopped for toilet breaks?
    Bullshit

    That’s what it took to get into teacher’s college.

  162. Snoopy
    #2525018, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    We should confiscate Barnsey’s Bowral mansion to put more money into education.

  163. Turtle of WA
    #2525020, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Sorry, Barnesy wants everyone else to shout millions of meals a day to schoolkids.

  164. Turtle of WA
    #2525022, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    One final crawl up Jimmies’

    Who whispered ‘Dorothy dixer’ under their breath?

  165. Snoopy
    #2525023, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Is that Tim who muttered “Dorothy Dixer”?

  166. PoliticoNT
    #2525024, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Fuck me, I’ve never managed to get through more than 10 minutes of Q&A. This is so awesomely bad, it’s hilarious.

  167. egg_
    #2525025, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    If Tim keeps going he’ll be a Qwerty blackfella like Katter.

    … and heading the CWA.

    … and blowing Barnesy.

  168. Carpe Jugulum
    #2525026, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Anne studied 10 hours a day and only stopped for toilet breaks?
    Bullshit
    How about prayer times?

    Study time includes the 10 hour nana nap, 6 hours on the plonk and 4 hours passed out in the gutter,

    As for toilet breaks, pissing in your pants when drunk doesn’t qualify blossom

  169. Snoopy
    #2525027, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Cold Chisel members must have been relieved when Jimmy collapsed into an alcoholic coma.

  170. Turtle of WA
    #2525028, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Existential angst? No wuzzas, a couple of grams of Charlie and a couple of bottles of Beam will solve that.

  171. Baldrick
    #2525029, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Message to Q&A panellists – ‘ Never work with children, animals or Barnsey’.

  172. Carpe Jugulum
    #2525030, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    What the hell happened to rock and roll that you could produce a beta male like barnsy

  173. Cpt Seahawks
    #2525031, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Barnsey screams to get Abbott out of his head, but it doesn’t work I don’t think.

  174. Turtle of WA
    #2525032, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Next week: Porcine Lesbian vs. Christianity.

  175. Snoopy
    #2525033, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    It’s beyond WEB time for QandA.

  176. Turtle of WA
    #2525034, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Working class? Oh, those guys the left abandoned 30 years ago.

  177. egg_
    #2525036, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    “Working class gran…”

  178. Snoopy
    #2525037, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Jimmy looks a real goose with that ‘Something About Mary’ hair.

  179. Turtle of WA
    #2525038, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    What the hell happened to rock and roll that you could produce a beta male like barnsy

    Cold Chisel never rocked. They were electrified folk music.

  180. Turtle of WA
    #2525039, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Jimmy looks a real goose with that ‘Something About Mary’ hair.

    More like a chook.

  181. Turtle of WA
    #2525041, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Working class my arse.

  182. Baldrick
    #2525042, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Jimmy looks a real goose with that ‘Something About Mary’ hair.

    Compliments of Tim in the Green Room.

  183. Snoopy
    #2525043, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    More like a chook.

    True.

  184. Carpe Jugulum
    #2525044, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Ok Troops Interruptions came in at 39 you are all shit out of luck

  185. Carpe Jugulum
    #2525045, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    All done for tonight

    Oyasumi nasai troops.

  187. Elle
    #2525047, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Oy vey! I failed miserably. Thank you, Carp. x

  188. Pecker
    #2525048, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Carpe…..thanks mate ..good night

  189. Turtle of WA
    #2525049, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Cheers Jugulum.
    Night Cats.

  191. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2525052, posted on October 16, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Bugger it. The three hour time lag got me again.

    Reading upthread, doesn’t look like I missed anything momentous.

    I have abused Anne Aly many times, but I doubt she could hear me shouting at the TV.

  192. 70s Playboy
    #2525081, posted on October 16, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Did I miss Q&A again? Darn!

