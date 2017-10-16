Liberty Quote
It is a truism that almost any sect, cult, or religion will legislate its creed into law if it acquires the political power to do so.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- m0nty on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- twostix on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Fisky on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Cpt Seahawks on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Cpt Seahawks on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Arky on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Fisky on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Fisky on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Fisky on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- twostix on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Cpt Seahawks on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Fisky on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- BrettW on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- twostix on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Arky on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Cpt Seahawks on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Roundup October 16
- Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Arky on Hollywood
- Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- David Levy and Sandra Peart on the problems with experts
- ACCC offers some clarity but much obfuscation in its report on electricity price rises
- Go on, what’s the plan to deal with Iran and North Korea?
- Poetry evening in Sydney 25th
- It’s homicide not suicide – let’s get the language right
- OMG – no wage growth bad for government revenue
- Just say it
- News from up the street
- Another Nobel Peace Prize fail
- Trump gets HW out of the headlines (except for here)
- Open Forum: October 14, 2017
- Who cares if NKorea EMP would kill “90% of Americans”?
- If it’s political leadership you want I have just the man for you
- Trump vs Obama on regulations
- The first refuge of the anti-free-speech scoundrel
- Oh really
- Lenin-One-Seven
- And so it begins
- Wendy McElroy: An Introduction to “The Satoshi Revolution”
- Same-sex marriage survey suffers from incomplete information
- Brandis Has Truly Lost the Plot
- Merit is code for wanting someone who looks just like you do.
- Welcome to the ideas boom
- Stephen Cable: True Signs of Desperation
- Getting your priorities right
- What an apt analogy
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Monday, 16 October 2017
Jimmy Barnes – Has-been Scottish pub diva with a new book to sell
Bridget McKenzie – National Party Senator and pro-gun (You go girl!)
Anne Aly – Islamic Labor apparatchik
Lydia Khalil – A security expert who’s never faced an angry (wo)man
Tim Fischer – Loves trains, hates guns
Evening all!!
Ok Troops
The bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
30 pls Carpe San
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Konbanwa Carpe San
21 please
The usual suspects, then?
My compliments, Carpe, and 42, if I may.
32 this week please Carpe.
Have loved the chaps this weeks and they look so much nicer with the additional diamantes.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Hi Carpe, 35 please.
52 please Carpe
5 caravans this week. Australia still rooted.
Lotsa interruptions tonight.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Carpe, I am in for 69 tonight…Peckette will take 47 …Please.
Good one custard. Must be your shout then.
May I have 19 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
#fakenews
29 please Jugulum.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
Pecker 69
Peckette 42
Vic in Prossy 19
Solar panels, wind turbines and hydro are all called “renewables”. Is there a way for this technology to be constructed without using fossil fuels and the associated infrastructure?
Champagne comedy gold.
In today’s good news story, resigned with PNG Telikom for network design in New Britain.
Life is good as a FIFO on a boat.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
Pecker 69
Peckette 42
Vic in Prossy 19
Turtle of WA 29
This isn’t the thread you want.
Read the one under this.
16
Oh.
And 42 please Carpe.
In today’s good news story, resigned with PNG Telikom for network design in New Britain.
You can reenact the battle of Bismarck.
Already gone, Arky.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
Pecker 69
Peckette 42
Vic in Prossy 19
Turtle of WA 29
Classical Hero
Arky 42
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
Pecker 69
Peckette 42
Vic in Prossy 19
Turtle of WA 29
Classical Hero 16
Arky – again
44 then.
Double death to rat f****ers.
Does that equate to more tax free wages?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
Pecker 69
Peckette 42
Vic in Prossy 19
Turtle of WA 29
Classical Hero 16
Arky 44
Been considering e.g. PNG Telco – PM me if you have any contacts, mate?
Maximum tax rate is 36% as an expat
Carpie…Peckette was after 47…slight typo when you gave her 42..cheers
Yes i do have contacts in I&M and HFC
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
Pecker 69
Peckette 47
Vic in Prossy 19
Turtle of WA 29
Classical Hero 16
Arky 44
Also network design, lead in and QA for below ground and aerial service lead in.
Carpe Jugulum
#2524841, posted on October 16, 2017 at 9:33 pm
I’ll email sinc, if that’s OK?
Carpe, 28 please.
Great!
My apologies pecker, my bad
Carpe…its all OK ..good to see that even you can make a mistake haha
That would be good – no promises – ok – just an open invitation to apply.
It is tough but rewarding, offshore work is the best , be prepared for 12 hour days onsite.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
Pecker 69
Peckette 47
Vic in Prossy 19
Turtle of WA 29
Classical Hero 16
Arky 44
Anonadon 28
Baldrick-
That’s Professor Anne Aly, counter-terrorism expert to you
Trump? What?
Prafessa, ok got it 😸
Carp, 15 please.
Seeing as i just wandered in, i’ll take 47 because guns.
Someone else will need to watch the show, though. I value my eyeballs.
Men666
Wussia Wussia Wussia!!!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
Pecker 69
Peckette 47
Vic in Prossy 19
Turtle of WA 29
Classical Hero 16
Arky 44
Anonadon 28
Elle 15
Beer Whisperer 47
83 please
Sorry beery 47 is gone
Carpe…47 taken twice mate
Sure ta mate.
A show of hands?
Yes, something Trump said. Bill and Weinersteiner actually did stuff and they were lefties.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
Pecker 69
Peckette 47
Vic in Prossy 19
Turtle of WA 29
Classical Hero 16
Arky 44
Anonadon 28
Elle 15
Beer Whisperer **
A Reader 83
Donald Weinstein.
Anne Aly talking about the pervasive culture of Trump666.
Islam, not a mention.
Beat you to it 🙂
Wow, a panel of security experts in skirts – where’s Cate McGregor?
Even mentioned Egypt without pointing to Islam.
Bitching about the Hildebeast – your tears are a sweet sweet wine to me
Jimmy Barnes – love your music, but mate, you never referred to a woman’s vagina as a pussy? Seriously!
FMD these beotches have a serious case of TDS
Fuck! I turned up on Interruption Lotto night!
Right then, 36 please Carpe.
Barnsey a Trump hater.
Who’da thunk it!
A sure winner on TheirQ&A cucks.
Wow. A tweet from “Redpilledaussie” just got through.
Fischer buys the college rape thing obviously.
Barnesy plays beta-male.
God, I can smell Aly’s desperation through my screen.
Dwarf questioner.
Mini-me fakenews.
POTUS DJT gets pilloried – blill clinton – crickets.
Shitting in your own hat Tim.
Card carrying member of the “silly old buggers association”.
“barnesy”should have got off the nose candy 10 years ago
I’d guess that “barnesy” has had more pussy than trump.
Trotting out tired old Leftoid boilerplate talking points worse than Monster.
Just there to plug the 2018 Tour?
Non gun owners talk about guns
Fuck off you douchenozlles
Likely some underage groupies in his day, too.
How else is he going to be able to cope with the Jacks?
More gun talk – Tim Skeletor opines
Damn! Forgot it was Monday night. Too late for my bit of fun.
Bloody hell. Tim Fisher is an old duffer.
First thing I’ll do when I get into town
Is buy a 22 and cut the whole thing down
Standing On The Inside lyrics.
Who’s glorifying guns and violence Barnsy?
They’re all anti-gun freaks on the panel, except one.
How very ABC
Listen up dickheads
It is harder for me to own a gun in Oz than it is in Japan, i can CCW in PNG .
You people are not just ignorant about firearms but deluded
Anti 2A bint goes full retard against guns.
Colour me suprised
Typical democritter
Aly thinks US envies Aus gun laws? First I’ve heard. They laugh at us.
Free plug time!
How quaint. A Dorothy Dixer for Barnsey to talk about his new book.
Luvvies selling luvvies.
I have enjoyed Sam Neil’s movies. He is in the audience? Why?
Jimmie! Survivor of heternormative family.
Respect.
Jimmy Barnes spuiks his new book courtesy of your ALPBC
Tried to drink himself to death. Didn’t succeed. What a fucking loser.
Can we have subtitles for Jimmeh!?
Jimmy has the Coke stash in the green room.
Is that Jimmy’s wife next to Sam looking extremely bored and sceptical.
Snowcone squeezes in a plug for Juliar.
This just in on Clinton…..
https://barbariapolitica.wordpress.com/2017/10/16/four-corners-puff-piece-goes-astray-with-accidental-publishing-of-bill-clinton-cartoon/
Michael Hutchence died from Auto-Erotic Asphyxiation, not depression.
Budhism.
They just jumped the full leftard shark.
Everyone except Jimmy should fuck off and hit the after show drinks. Redundant.
onto the Buddhist teachings for Jimmie
FMD
This is a slow motion tragedy
Snoopy, it is Jimmy’s wife. She looks like she has suffered a lot.
Carp, cocaine has been the love of many. People do grow up though … I assume. I might be a tad naive though.
But gosh, isn’t Jimmy getting a lot of air time
The violins are maddening.
Jimmy the junky explains why he was jimmy the junky
FFS – just pull the plug on this.
Jimmeh! streaming consciousness.
Can you imagine being in a band with this narcissistic deadshit?
Will there be any other questions or is it now the Barnsey Variety Hour?
Anne gets it. She’s a recovering moozley.
How many illegitimate alcohol-foetal children were conceived in the car park at a Chisel gig?
ALP flack does a pseudo blowie for jimmie the junkie
Maybe not so pseudo?
It’s a victim competition.
If it weren’t for the drugs, Jimmeh! would be a boring fvck.
Oh hang on, Anne takes Barney’s drug induced tragedies and talks about herself.
How many illegitimate alcohol-foetal children were conceived in the car park at a Chisel gig?
A lot of them are in this audience.
Anne Alye says she has been abused .
Did she just make that up?
So men don’t complain enough?
Tim Fischer – Dementia or just a dickhead
I request a vote
Tim spruiks an Albury gay bar. A Prick and a Pint.
Bringing out the maternal instinct?
1. Yes she did
2. in her world “abused” means no barbie doll for not doing her homework.
999,999,999 bottles of Jim Beam, hanging on the wall…
A dead heat?
Bridgett aspires to have sons to grow up to be cucks.
Tim Fischer –
Dementia
Dickhead 1
Barnesy goes full retard for the homo hoedown
I question his sexuality.
Victim poker.
The conversation so far:
Anti-Trump ➡ anti-guns ➡ anti-men ➡ anti-AbbottBeast
Can you make me a sammich please, darl?
Negative progressives.
Only a dero who lives in a dumpster would drink jim beam, but enough about tim fischer.
Brain damaged drunk gives political advice.
Abbott in the shadows?
Muslim damaged bint gives political advice to LNP.
Who let the taxi driver in?
“Political risk assessment”. What a wank.
Drugfvcked old rocker gives political advice.
If consensus is so desirable we should have a one party state.
Tim’s an expert on the ‘ghan.
Tim doesn’t understand average.
After Tim’s climate cuddle – dickhead.
Fischer is addled. If it’s so complex, why does he think we can model it?
FMD we have gone from TrumpSatan666 to AbbottSatan666 to da climate catastrophe
Are these people fucking deluded and should be shot on sight?
That is probably a rhetorical question
Tim Fischer –
Dementia
Dickhead 2
After Tim’s climate cuddle –
dickheadfvckwit.
The only fair way to assess students is by diversity friendly group assignments.
Anne studied 10 hours a day and only stopped for toilet breaks?
Bullshit
How about prayer times?
BS. Education has become less about testing. It used to be all based on exams. This favoured boys. Colouring in and putting love heats instead of dots above the letter ‘i’ didn’t skew the results.
If Tim keeps going he’ll be a Qwerty blackfella like Katter.
Ann Aly – proof you can be a mouth breathing cretin and make good
Special needs programs have her as a poster girl for the retards.
Why Tim is attracted to trains. Tracks.
Terrible show. Not making me angry enough to comment.
Wait…what?!
Barnesy wants to shout millions of meals a day to schoolkids.
… and heading the CWA.
Anne studied 10 hours a day and only stopped for toilet breaks?
Bullshit
That’s what it took to get into teacher’s college.
We should confiscate Barnsey’s Bowral mansion to put more money into education.
Sorry, Barnesy wants everyone else to shout millions of meals a day to schoolkids.
One final crawl up Jimmies’
Who whispered ‘Dorothy dixer’ under their breath?
Is that Tim who muttered “Dorothy Dixer”?
Fuck me, I’ve never managed to get through more than 10 minutes of Q&A. This is so awesomely bad, it’s hilarious.
… and blowing Barnesy.
Study time includes the 10 hour nana nap, 6 hours on the plonk and 4 hours passed out in the gutter,
As for toilet breaks, pissing in your pants when drunk doesn’t qualify blossom
Cold Chisel members must have been relieved when Jimmy collapsed into an alcoholic coma.
Existential angst? No wuzzas, a couple of grams of Charlie and a couple of bottles of Beam will solve that.
Message to Q&A panellists – ‘ Never work with children, animals or Barnsey’.
What the hell happened to rock and roll that you could produce a beta male like barnsy
Barnsey screams to get Abbott out of his head, but it doesn’t work I don’t think.
Next week: Porcine Lesbian vs. Christianity.
It’s beyond WEB time for QandA.
Working class? Oh, those guys the left abandoned 30 years ago.
“Working class gran…”
Jimmy looks a real goose with that ‘Something About Mary’ hair.
Cold Chisel never rocked. They were electrified folk music.
More like a chook.
Working class my arse.
Compliments of Tim in the Green Room.
True.
Ok Troops Interruptions came in at 39 you are all shit out of luck
All done for tonight
Oyasumi nasai troops.
Thanks Carpe.
Oy vey! I failed miserably. Thank you, Carp. x
Carpe…..thanks mate ..good night
Cheers Jugulum.
Night Cats.
Missed it by that much…
Bugger it. The three hour time lag got me again.
Reading upthread, doesn’t look like I missed anything momentous.
I have abused Anne Aly many times, but I doubt she could hear me shouting at the TV.
Did I miss Q&A again? Darn!