Liberty Quote
You can have peace. Or you can have freedom. Don’t ever count on having both at once.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Pecker on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- John64 on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Baldrick on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Arky on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- candy on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- struth on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Mitch M. on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Arky on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- classical_hero on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- calli on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Arky on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- calli on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Arky on Hollywood
- Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- David Levy and Sandra Peart on the problems with experts
- ACCC offers some clarity but much obfuscation in its report on electricity price rises
- Go on, what’s the plan to deal with Iran and North Korea?
- Poetry evening in Sydney 25th
- It’s homicide not suicide – let’s get the language right
- OMG – no wage growth bad for government revenue
- Just say it
- News from up the street
- Another Nobel Peace Prize fail
- Trump gets HW out of the headlines (except for here)
- Open Forum: October 14, 2017
- Who cares if NKorea EMP would kill “90% of Americans”?
- If it’s political leadership you want I have just the man for you
- Trump vs Obama on regulations
- The first refuge of the anti-free-speech scoundrel
- Oh really
- Lenin-One-Seven
- And so it begins
- Wendy McElroy: An Introduction to “The Satoshi Revolution”
- Same-sex marriage survey suffers from incomplete information
- Brandis Has Truly Lost the Plot
- Merit is code for wanting someone who looks just like you do.
- Welcome to the ideas boom
- Stephen Cable: True Signs of Desperation
- Getting your priorities right
- What an apt analogy
- Wednesday Forum: October 11, 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Monday, 16 October 2017
Jimmy Barnes – Has-been Scottish pub diva with a new book to sell
Bridget McKenzie – National Party Senator and pro-gun (You go girl!)
Anne Aly – Islamic Labor apparatchik
Lydia Khalil – A security expert who’s never faced an angry (wo)man
Tim Fischer – Loves trains, hates guns
Evening all!!
Ok Troops
The bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
30 pls Carpe San
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Konbanwa Carpe San
21 please
The usual suspects, then?
My compliments, Carpe, and 42, if I may.
32 this week please Carpe.
Have loved the chaps this weeks and they look so much nicer with the additional diamantes.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Hi Carpe, 35 please.
52 please Carpe
5 caravans this week. Australia still rooted.
Lotsa interruptions tonight.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Carpe, I am in for 69 tonight…Peckette will take 47 …Please.
Good one custard. Must be your shout then.
May I have 19 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
#fakenews
29 please Jugulum.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
Pecker 69
Peckette 42
Vic in Prossy 19
Solar panels, wind turbines and hydro are all called “renewables”. Is there a way for this technology to be constructed without using fossil fuels and the associated infrastructure?
Champagne comedy gold.
In today’s good news story, resigned with PNG Telikom for network design in New Britain.
Life is good as a FIFO on a boat.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
Pecker 69
Peckette 42
Vic in Prossy 19
Turtle of WA 29
This isn’t the thread you want.
Read the one under this.
16
Oh.
And 42 please Carpe.
In today’s good news story, resigned with PNG Telikom for network design in New Britain.
You can reenact the battle of Bismarck.
Already gone, Arky.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
Pecker 69
Peckette 42
Vic in Prossy 19
Turtle of WA 29
Classical Hero
Arky 42
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
Pecker 69
Peckette 42
Vic in Prossy 19
Turtle of WA 29
Classical Hero 16
Arky – again
44 then.
Double death to rat f****ers.
Does that equate to more tax free wages?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Egg 30
Baldrick 31
ZK2A 42
Mizaris 32
Cpt Seahawks 35
Custard 52
Pecker 69
Peckette 42
Vic in Prossy 19
Turtle of WA 29
Classical Hero 16
Arky 44
Been considering e.g. PNG Telco – PM me if you have any contacts, mate?
Maximum tax rate is 36% as an expat
Carpie…Peckette was after 47…slight typo when you gave her 42..cheers
Yes i do have contacts in I&M and HFC