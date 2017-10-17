Is Treasury leaking against the government?

This story reported in the Australian caught my attention:

Labor treasury spokesman Chris Bowen has quoted an email exchange between disgraced former Treasury official Godwin Grech and the government’s preferred candidate for ASIC chairman, John O’Sullivan, in justifying Labor’s campaign against Mr O’Sullivan.

Okay – so the question is: How did Chris Bowen get the email? It seems to me that there are two possibilities.

Someone in Treasury leaked it to the opposition. Chris Bowen has a stash of documents and emails in his possession from his time in government.

Either way it is not a good look.