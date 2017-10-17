Is Treasury leaking against the government?

This story reported in the Australian caught my attention:
Labor treasury spokesman Chris Bowen has quoted an email exchange between disgraced former Treasury official Godwin Grech and the government’s preferred candidate for ASIC chairman, John O’Sullivan, in justifying Labor’s campaign against Mr O’Sullivan.
Okay – so the question is: How did Chris Bowen get the email? It seems to me that there are two possibilities.
- Someone in Treasury leaked it to the opposition.
- Chris Bowen has a stash of documents and emails in his possession from his time in government.
Either way it is not a good look.
Treasury leak. I am shocked.
Treasury hasn’t looked good for a couple of decades. Their estimates on Government revenue have been hopeless since the Wombat Whisperer ran it.
But does anyone here seriously think that this would have occurred to the useless LNP pollies and, if so, that they would ask Bowen the hard questions?
Once upon a time Treasury and the Productivity Commission were about the only two Federal government departments you had any faith in when it came to economic matters. Now that is just a fairy tale.
Treasury should have been disbanded after it modeled Gillard’s carbon tax.
My money’s on the stash.
Just sayin’.
There is a simple explanation – they were released as part of the utegate investigations.
Not a good look from any perspective – content was a bit disturbing too. Not sure Grech did O’Sullivan too many favours there.
No it’s all above board Sinclair. The Committee of Privileges of the Senate published all of those emails in 2009. See PP No, 396/2009.
Duly noted. Comment withdrawn.
Rat Face Bowen being at large in society (let alone remaining in public office) as opposed to languishing in gaol is not a good look.
Not to mention their sterling work on the Super Resources Mining Profits Tax or whatever the preposterous wombat fondling imbeciles called it at the time.
Beyond parody.