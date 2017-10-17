Jeffrey A. Tucker: How Much Homogeneity Does Society Need?

It feels strange writing about this topic, some 25 years after I had it completely settled in my mind. But nothing is ever really settled, I suppose. The claim that I had long ago concluded was a basic historical and economic fallacy is back in a big way. The claim is that society needs homogeneity to be orderly and free. It is a core claim of the alt-right and its sympathizers (and, in a different way, of the alt-left). It is what leads them to reject freedom as a path forward and embrace state control of demographics.
It’s completely wrong. If you have ever been confronted with this claim, I’m writing this article for you.
Here’s the anecdote from my past. Before his death, the now-famous “social nationalist” writer and theorist, and self-proclaimed fascist, Samuel Francis and I were talking at some luncheon. I was prattling on about liberty as usual. And he interrupted me and said, paraphrasing: “Human rights and liberty are slogans we use. Much more fundamental is demographics. You have to have homogeneity for society to be orderly and operate properly. Without that, you can forget about rights and liberties.”
Was Francis Right?
Liberty is not the outgrowth of homogeneity. It is the solution to a seeming problem of heterogeneity.
I said nothing because I hadn’t really thought much about that. Was this right? You don’t hear such claims in college. People who talk like this are politically incorrect, and don’t say such things in polite company. This thinking leads to forbidden thoughts, and trends toward the celebration of civic sins like racism, sexism, and xenophobia. So I had never really come to terms with it. I didn’t have to. But that also meant that I was caught off guard. I sat there a bit confused.
It took a few days but I happened upon a realization. Liberty is not the outgrowth of homogeneity. It is the solution to the seeming problem of heterogeneity. Liberty creates institutions like commercial settings, opportunities for trade and exchange, settings for mutually beneficial trade and learning. It is precisely how liberty reconciles differences among people–and creates wealth out of disagreement–that is the very source of its great magic.
Why is there not chaos? Why is there coexistence?
Think back to the end of the religious wars. Enlightenment thinkers proposed that the solution to religious difference is not the burning of heretics and the imposition of an official creed. It was to allow people to believe whatever they wanted so long as they didn’t hurt others. And the system worked. How many other ways would this idea of freedom work? Gradually, it came to be rolled out to affect speech, the press, and trade. Eventually it led to broad emancipation of slaves and women. It created a new world, in which the power of the state was restrained and contained, and dismantled the old world of imposed hierarchy.
You don’t have to know history. Visit the bustling commercial district of any major American city and observe the crazy quilt of ethnicity, language, religion, race, and culture, where people are around buying, selling, and associating according to their own lights. Why is there not chaos? Why is there coexistence? Because the presence of commercial freedom allows everyone to pursue his or her own self interest in a way that also benefits others. Here is the beauty of the invisible hand at work.
The claim that liberty is preconditioned on the sameness of the population is to wish away the very problem that liberty is much adept at solving. After all, what is the problem that social order is trying to solve? It seeks to provide a setting in which people thrive as individuals even as the entire group is granted an opportunity for a better life. Differences between people are solved by freedom. This was an insight that changed the world for the better.
The trouble is that a homogeneous and isolated tribal unit managed from the top will always be poor.
In fact, I realized, if you have a small tribe of that same race, language, religion, and cultural norms, the question of liberty does not have to be raised at all. Group coordination happens due to personal knowledge, verbal communication, and shared expectations of other’s similar needs, and it usually features a single leader.
The trouble is that a homogeneous and isolated tribal unit managed from the top will always be poor–mostly living hand to mouth, as small tribes in the Amazon do today–because the model doesn’t permit the expansion of the division of labor. It can work under some rarified conditions. But for the most part, life under imposed homogeneity eventually defaults to what Thomas Hobbes said of the state of nature: nasty, brutish, and short.
The Drive to Integrate
Liberty, on the other hand, rewards ever more integration of people of all kinds. It becomes profitable for everyone to do so. You are free to feel bigotry, racism, loathing of all other religious views, of different lifestyles and so. But when it comes to improving your life, you prefer dealing with the Jewish doctor than having a heart attack, grabbing lunch at the Moroccan restaurant, hiring the Mexican immigrant to tile your bathroom, listening to your favorite African-American pop band, and so on. And guess what? Gradually under these conditions, the primitive and tribalist ethos begins to subside.
This is precisely why any regime that seeks to enforce homogeneity must necessarily turn against the market and toward force. Recall that the Nazi Party had at first only encouraged peaceful boycotts of Jewish businesses, protest signs in front of stores, and so on, and laid out explicit instructions that no one be hurt. That didn’t work. The Nurenberg Laws were a desperate measure to address the “problem” that the market wouldn’t work to exclude people.
There is another insight that makes the whole claim about homogeneity a bit silly. As it turns out, no one is the same. And you know this. Think of a friend who shares the same religion, race, language, and sex, and think about your different values. There is always the possibility for conflict because no two people are alike. Your friendships survive despite this because you value your friendship more than being enemies. Expand that model to the whole of the social order and you begin to understand how and why differences lead not to conflict, disorder, and acrimony but rather to friendship, prosperity, and enlightenment.
All this talk of doing away with diversity is a shibboleth. There is no pure race, no truly orthodox religion, no one language without variation, no final unity between any two people in thought, word, or deed. No one acts or thinks as a group or collective. The social world will be, always and forever, a constellation of difference. We need the best possible social system for dealing with and making something beautiful come of it.
The New Realization
I was so pleased to work through the problem in my own mind. As with most intellectual conflict, you end up better off as a result. I came away with a greater appreciation and understanding of what liberty means for the world. Further studies reinforced my conviction that the whole purpose of liberty is to make radical heterogeneity work for everyone.
This is why I became so enraptured by the Convivencia, the 700 period before the High Middle Ages when Islam, Judaism, and Christianity coexisted to their mutual betterment (that all groups benefited from the association is not in dispute, despite the ongoing debate about just how much tolerance for difference there really was).
To understand the awesome power of heterogeneity is to adopt a different outlook on society itself. It is to embrace the core liberal claim: society doesn’t need top-down management because it contains within itself the capacity for its own management. You come to be enraptured by Frederic Bastiat’s emphasis on harmony as the means by which we live better lives.
The opponents of liberty have been barking up this tree for some 200 years.
In contrast, the mental posture that homogeneity is a necessary condition leads to a series of strange obsessions over unending conflicts in society. You begin to exaggerate them in your mind. It seems like you are surrounded by a plethora of intractable wars. There is a war between blacks and whites, men and women, gays and straights, Christianity and Islam, the abled and disabled, our nation and their nation, and so on. This is the very mindset that the left and right have in common.
And guess what? If you build a large state, these conflicts do indeed appear to be more real than they are, simply because the state pits people against each other. You begin to hate that group because its members didn’t vote for your candidate, it gets more of the tax loot, it favors various forms of imposition on your liberty. Thanks to this interventionist state, you feel as if you are surrounded by enemies and lose track of the possibility for human understanding.
Freedom and Difference
Let’s return to the original claim by Mr. Francis, now widely shared and promoted by the alt-right and its sympathizers. It turns out that this is nothing new. The opponents of liberty have been barking up this tree for some 200 years, as I explain in my new book.
“You have to have homogeneity for society to be orderly and operate properly,” Francis says. This claim amounts to a rejection of liberalism itself. So let’s correct this. You have to have liberty to deal with the inescapable reality of heterogeneity. It’s the longing for sameness that leads to conflict, despotism, and impoverished human lives.
Postscript: for readers interested in the liberal theory of society, its origin and development, I highly recommend the first third of Mises’s Socialism. Here he formulates a theory of cooperation and what he called the law of association, which are powerful elaborations on the theory of the division of labor. The result is a robust and serious social theory–one that Mises himself never again explained in this degree of depth in any of his works. I personally find it the best explanation of society and property and progress I’ve read.
Jeffrey A. Tucker
Jeffrey A. Tucker

Jeffrey Tucker is Director of Content for the Foundation for Economic Education.
Society certainly requires a certain degree of common interest – otherwise it ceases to be a society. We see this with the demographic experiments of Europe, where mass immigration combined with the welfare states has caused a collapse of that common bond.
No one acts or thinks as a group or collective.
See Arky’s great post below about zebras and Hollywood. Then decide whether Arky or Tucker is talking about the real world.
Thanks to this interventionist state, you feel as if you are surrounded by enemies
Antifa, Apex gang, … what’s with the “you feel as if”?
Ironically, it’s the loudest promoters of “diversity” who are doing the most to stoke conflicts in society, and to ban freedom of speech/association.
But the reality is that, taking the US as an example, the generations polling most in favour of freedom of speech (the Silent and Greatest Generations) are the most homogeneous. Whereas the more heterogeneous succeeding generations, especially the Most Diverse Evah Millenials, are by far the most hostile to free speech.
So I’m not sure how to square that with the “libertarian” faith.
So we are seeing once again, a complete failure of libertarianism to grapple with strategy. This is because many of the core claims of libertarianism are at total odds with reality. Until libertarians find a way to bridge the “reality gap”, we will continue to see a steady erosion of freedom in the name of diversity, and libertarians will have no idea how to explain that.
It’s also worth noting that black and hispanics are not simply against free speech for their own self-interested reasons (although that certainly plays a part), they appear to reject free speech on principle.
So libertarians, who have never successfully persuaded anyone of anything, will have their work cut out pushing back against this ingrained opposition to free speech, increasing with each generation.
This is rather funny. White people are most likely to approve of Nazi-punching, and Republicans more than Democrats.
If only reality would bloody well match up with what the text books and the think tanks say.
Four comments in a row Fisky?
This thread is right in Fisk’s wheelhouse.
The main problem with libertarians is they don’t start with reality and build a philosophy based on that. Instead they start with a moral philosophy and try to impose it on reality. That’s where libertarianism keeps going wrong. Similar to Marxism.
Nice! Liberty quote that…
If you want to talk about liberty, then you need to look at factors that tend to erode liberty. You will find that these factors are often a response to eroded homogeneity. Some groups don’t want to assimilate, and tend to live in self imposed isolation from the rest, licensed by the idea of multiculturalism. That is an erosion of homogeneity. Many in these groups sponge off the rest by a parasitic lifetime reliance on welfare which clashes with our instinctive desire for fairness. Some in these groups pose security risks. Laws introduced to manage that risk erode liberty.
Culture matters.
As Fisky says, the claim should be put to the test of reality, yet it is rejected on the grounds that it is incompatible with liberalism. This is precisely the ideological blinkers of which we used to deride Marxists, global warmenists, and so on.
Those zebras could be so much better off by inviting some hyenas to live amongst them
Don’t hold your breath. Fisky is right though.
Jeffrey Cucker should go back to writing about the wonders of McDonald’s coffee and hacking shower heads.
How did Jeffrey go from: “How Much Homogeneity Does Society Need?” (the article title) to dismissing Homogeneity based on his single example where it’s usually “managed from the top”?
Comparing apples with apples: How much better/worse do heterogeneous societies “managed from top” fare?
Also, what is Jeffrey’s argument against? (Homogeneity or against top-down management of all societies?)
A homogeneous society is superior to a multicultural society.
Over history there have been good and bad examples of both, however as a general rule the homogeneous society has less problems.
Diversity is something that has to be overcome.
You have to use marginal analysis to understand this issue properly. Of the countries that have become more diverse in the last 20 years (i.e. most of the West), has this generally been accompanied by greater freedom of speech, association, etc, or less?
The best case study is Germany, because they brought in about 2 million Muslims since 2015. Libertarians predict this would lead to greater freedom, but in reality there has been an intensified crackdown on free speech by the government. Worse than ever.
And we know it’s a causal relationship too, because the governments who are reducing freedom of speech openly justify this on the basis of maintaining harmony in a diverse society. “Hate speech threatens multiculturalism” is what they say.
So the libertarian movement are wrong yet again. So much wronging, we’re getting sick of all the wronging!
Yay for classical liberalism!
Liberty is not the outgrowth of homogeneity. It is the solution to a seeming problem of heterogeneity.
I have a theory too:
The less homogeneous a society is, the more laws are required to police interactions between people.
And it’s not so much about race as it is about a shared culture.
It could also be argued that any regime that seeks to enforce heterogeneity must necessarily turn against the market and toward force.
Successive Australian governments, for example, have sought to enforce heterogeneity and we are surrounded by market distortions, armed enforcers of the regime and denial of basic liberties (eg: 18c).
Robert D. Putnam did academic work years ago that showed the more diverse (i.e less homogeneous) a community was, the less trust, less neighbor interaction, less social interaction there was.
Putnam was a leftist and did not like the results he got, but he honestly reported them and wrote a book about it called Bowling Alone. His academic results were then replicated with a 0.7 success ratio, i.e confirmed.
The less homogeneous a society is, the more laws are required to police interactions between people.
Not to mention bollards.
Replicating results in the field of social sciences with an 0.7 ratio, when you have every leftist academic desperately trying to get the opposing result, tells you how strong the thesis is.
But we don’t need data to tell us what every person with minimum cognitive ability knows. A cohesive society does need homogeneity, both racial, cultural and religious.
That doesn’t mean we need a 100% homogeneous society (who would want that), but once the majority becomes less than 80% you start to see atomization, alienation and social fragmenting, just like we are now in the west.
Homogeneity of what?
Race, colour, religion, morals, adherence to laws, civic duty?
Societies seem to function well if there is relatively common (homogeneous) morals, law-abidance, business practices and other social constructs.
Race, colour, religion and other crap don’t really matter (except where certain religions cross the boundary into the important stuff).
Does it? And with whom? The service provider or the purchaser? The J-wish doctor* is chosen for his skill, not his J-wishness, Moroccan food for its taste, the Mexican because he’s cheap and the music because you like it.
It doesn’t mean I have to subscribe to all the baggage that comes with these cultures, but they sure as heck bring it with them. And some attempt to impose it on me, whether I like it or not. Not all cultures are created equal and that was rammed home to me on my recent visit to SE Asia.
By all means invite the third world in. Invite enough and you get the third world, good and hard.
* I did chuckle at the inclusion of the J-wish doctor. Possibly the least likely person to cr*p over the land that he makes his home.
.. there’s also something to be said of a heterogeneous society where no one culture has an upper hand, versus a strongly bifurcated which typically devolve into ‘us and them’ if there’s not a strong-man to control the situation.
Think Indians in the South Pacific islands, Rwanda, Slavic States, Muslim vs. Christian and Ireland versus the US, Australia, the UK (maybe less so), etc.
Yohan, I think it’s true there is a Diversity Tipping Point, after which more diversity means less freedom (not just correlates, it is also a causation). It probably varies according to country, but the US arguably reached it about 10-20 years ago.
The passage of 18C in 1995 (and a number of similar atrocities in the states and territories after that) was an important milestone in this country.
Race, colour, religion and other crap don’t really matter (except where certain religions cross the boundary into the important stuff).
Culture is downstream from religion, duncan. Notions of morality, good citizenship and civic duty historically arose out of religious commitment. See Larry Seidentop’s ‘Inventing the Individual’ for a detailed study of how Western liberalism developed out of Christianity.
Right. Except where they are used, again and again, as a justification for banning free speech. In almost every country.
So it appears they do matter after all.
And that 10-20 year time you marked coincided exactly with when the US passed through the 80% mark. A tipping point, as you say. They are at 65% now.
I have said this before, but when there is a clear racial majority there is no need for identity politics (which are by nature disastrous for liberty). But as that racial majority heads towards minority status, identity politics based upon ethnicity becomes ever more extreme.
The only way to revive free speech in this country will be to #shutdowntheimmigrationscam
If need be, wait until the next property crash, so that libertarians are not allowed lie about the reasons for the crash, but shut the door we will!
I read a piece recently that police in Japan are suffering from intense boredom due to the astoundingly low levels of crime.
Maybe they should just abandon their demographic isolation and get them some of Tucker’s diversity.
Yohan, I think it’s true there is a Diversity Tipping Point, after which more diversity means less freedom (not just correlates, it is also a causation). It probably varies according to country, but the US arguably reached it about 10-20 years ago.
Or they reached it in the 19th century. Because less freedom is relative.
The myth of the proposition nation.
Fisky, you are quite wrong. Years ago, I adopted the usual cultural norm that ‘drugs are bad’. It was more like osmosis than adoption. Then I started thinking about the USA and prohibition, and read a few books at random from the library, and the failure of reality to conform to our drugs policy (why didn’t the drugs stop after several big busts?) forced me to change my mind- drug-taking should be legal. This libertarian position is now my own position. I arrived at it by thinking. I did not join a libertarian cause, and adopt my new cause’s creeds. Thus libertarians arrive at their philosophy by looking at the world around them.
In this address Hoppe makes the point that the meaning of the term ‘Libertarian’ is in danger of being subverted by what he calls fake or libera-la-la libertarians. At around 29 minutes he expresses some strong opinions about Jeffrey Tucker in this regard…
Hoppe is right. Since he left LVMI, Tucker has sided with the cultural marxist left-libertarians in the culture wars.