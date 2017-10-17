Peter O’Brien: Abbott and CAGW

The obsession with Tony Abbott that seems to dominate the ‘journalism’ of Peter Van Onselen and Nikki Savva has reached ludicrous proportions. No review of theirs that critiques the Government’ s standing or performance can be essayed without a reference to the destructive antics of Tony Abbott.
A common theme of PvO is Abbott’s inconsistency. Here he is in the Weekend Oz:
His strongly held convictions have long been a movable feast, especially on climate change,…
As far as The Australian’s resident Turnbull cheer squad are concerned, it seems that inconsistency is a disease that afflicts only Abbott’s political persona. Turnbull, Pyne, Shorten, Bowen etc are apparently immune or, at least, their inconsistencies are benign or unremarkable because they remain part of the political establishment. Because Abbott has wandered off the reservation and now no longer feels constrained to toe the party line he must be called out for every contradictory statement he has uttered or every policy U Turn he has ever executed over the full term of his parliamentary career.
But let’s just look at his inconsistency on climate change, which is the one area where he is really cutting through. Along with John Howard he was reluctantly dragooned, admittedly courtesy of political imperative, to notionally embrace the idea of Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming (to give it its correct name). In 2009, he famously opined that ‘climate change is crap’. No-one, particularly of the Left, ever believed that, in his heart of hearts he ever really resiled from this position. So he adopted a pragmatic position that seemed to align with what the majority of voters believed. Well, he’s no Robinson Crusoe in that respect. Nonetheless, Abbott’s sceptical convictions were always on display in his opposition to the carbon tax, his abolition of the Climate Council, his attempt to abolish the Clean Energy Corporation and his adoption of ‘Direct Action’, which was designed to tick the CAGW box while minimizing the damage to the economy.
Post his London speech, two claims have emerged to supposedly trash Abbott’s views on CAGW. The first is that the RET is Abbott’s RET and that, in 2015, he claimed that the RET would put downward pressure on prices and provide certainty for the industry. This is specious nonsense. Abbott negotiated a reduction of the RET he inherited from 41,000 GWhr to 33,500 GWhr. He wanted more but couldn’t get it past the Senate. And his claim regarding lower prices was not predicated on the RET being in place but on the reduction which he achieved.
The second claim we hear is that Abbott committed us to the Paris Agreement. Again, this is self-evident nonsense. Abbott was Prime Minister at the time we signed the Agreement in April 2015. But at that time we had not ratified it. Who knows what Abbott would have done had he still been Prime Minister at the time of ratification, knowing that the incoming US President had promised to pull out. He may well have held off on the basis that if the US was going to be out, why should we be in? It was Turnbull who committed us to Paris, not Abbott.
But perhaps the most deranged comment came from Paul Maley:
(A senior) Liberal said to me, “Look, there are probably three views inside the Liberal Party on climate change. One, climate change is bullshit and we should do nothing about it. Two, climate change is bullshit but if the public believe it and want an ETS, be it on their own head. Three, climate change is real and we have to act.”
At one point or another I suspect Tony Abbott has held all of these views, possibly all at once. The former prime minister’s contortions on climate policy have left him with zero credibility on the subject. It is the main reason why his climate speech in London was so breezily dismissed as an exercise in political opportunism, which of course it was.
But if you could get past the look-at-me glibness of Abbott’s language, what was left over was a thoughtful speech that deserved to be taken seriously.
As I have argued above, Maley must be the only journalist who really believes Abbott ever accepted that CAGW is real and we have to act. Maley is saying that Abbott doesn’t really believe what he is saying. It’s just opportunistic self-serving rhetoric but, just by chance, he might be onto something. Really? How can Abbott have zero credibility on the subject of CAGW yet his speech deserve to be taken seriously?
Or maybe it’s just that now he’s no longer PM and having to balance a whole heap of conflicting demands, he can come out, in the national interest, and say what he has always really believed. So he can justly be criticized for not doing in government what he now advocates. But he did do what he could to ameliorate the problem. So perhaps, then, he could be criticized for not recognizing that the current government is beset by the same impediments. The only problem here is that there is no-one in the current Cabinet who shares his convictions and can be relied upon to do even the bare minimum to put the brakes on the CAGW bandwagon. If no-one in the current crop of ‘leaders’ is prepared to acknowledge the unarguable disaster of climate and energy policy so eloquently and comprehensively laid out by Bjorn Lomborg in the Weekend Australian, why should Abbott hold back?
PvO today also tells us that Abbott is now alienating his former supporters on the front bench. So what? Let’s give Abbott the benefit of the doubt – a big ask, I know, for the van Onselens and Savvas – and accept that he does genuinely believe what he is now saying. Given that he is a voice that everyone hears – he has reach that not even Andrew Bolt has – then it is his duty to speak out, regardless of how hurt his former friends may feel. Is his obligation to them greater than that to his country?
If Abbott were no longer an MP would he still attract the same opprobrium for ‘destabilising the government’ by speaking his mind? You can bet your house on it.
TA ‘a lone voice in the wilderness’
Two, climate change is bullshit but if the public believe it and want an ETS, be it on their own head.
Whatever happened to leadership and the political art of persuasion?
Gutless Liberals!
It’s more likely Paul Maley just making shit up.
ALP/MSM don’t like leadership and the political art of persuasion against ETS.
I was always wonder about people pretending Howard or Abbott were “reluctantly dragooned” into something they themselves instigated.
The creation of Australia’s environmentalist bureacracies began in the 90’s under the Howard government that first created the climate office, introduced the RET and build the bureaucracy with the purpose of implementing Australia’s first ETS, also first proposed by the Howard government.
This was about a decade before climate alarmism even became a mainstream.
No one “dragooned” them into this. They led the way.
The guy who helped create the environmentalist bureaucracy in this country, never opposed it as an MP, claimed to oppose it to become PM, then implemented Direct Action only to now claim to oppose it as an MP once again, is someone who you think “did do what he could to ameliorate the problem”?
A more accurate statement would be that after Howard, Abbott is the second most environmentalist MP/PM Australia has ever had.
And its not like this is the only issue he has done the exact same thing on, with 18C coming to mind.
Why, it’s almost like he’s a milquetoast empty suit, with no political ideas of any kind and will say anything to anyone to advance his political career.
Basically this.
CAGW. Now that’s a term I haven’t seen bandied about in a few years. It seems to have been deposited in the Expired bin. The catch-all now is ‘Climate’, as in ‘he’s a climate denier’. Thanks for the trip back down Great Green Scam Lane.
Abbott’s latest speech was a good one. I’m glad he made it. It’s far better that he did, compared to had he not. It’s a pity he was unable to have more influence at other times, for whatever reasons or short commings, that is in the past. (same goes for 18C). Those of like mind to his latest speech need to embrace it and push forward with what’s available to advance the argument not get lost in the power play. It’s irrelevant (to some extent), who leads, it’s the argument that should win the day.
I know; many would call me naive.
Do you grant the same latitude to Turnbull when he does ‘what he can’ given the constraints of the senate etc?
The simple fact is that whatever Abbot believes on climate change, he’s taken multiple contradictory policy views. If the current speech reflects his true views, why did he sign the Paris Agreement? So he could later not ratify it? Yeah right? As with 18c, Abbot had a (strangely selective) habit of not sticking up for his true views when faced with opposition. Let’s be honest about it. But let’s also recognise thats part of the job as PM, and is exactly when Turnbull is also doing on some issues.
Nah, Abbott has never been a weathervane on this issue:
http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-opinion/abbotts-climate-change-policy-is-bullshit-20091206-kdmb.html
As Alan Moran says, TA is the best Liberal Party leader there is when not leading.
BTW: note the extract under the hyperlink comes from an article from President Trumbull when he was on the backbench. Just look at the views expressed! No wonder no-one believes anything the Libs put out on the environment.
Lieboral commitment to Conservative values is inversely proportional to their proximity to government and distance from Canberra. A backbencher in London is an absolute crusader.
When the facts change I change my mind. PvO must have a very closed mind oh…..
So, let’s see if I’ve got this straight. Back when he was the PM, and in a position to actually DO something, he couldn’t speak in the national interest. But now that he’s a nobody back-bencher, unable to influence anything, it is well and good that he speak out in the national interest.
Let me put that argument another way. Politicians can only be expected to speak out in the national interest, when they’ve personally got nothing to lose. In other words, their personal careers trump national interest every time.
Assuming Abbott actually believes in anything at all – a long stretch I know – maybe if he had spoken truth to power when he was PM, just maybe he would have garnered so much personal support amongst ordinary Australians that the Libs couldn’t dare to oppose him, and he would still be PM now. After all, what’s the worst the Libs could have done to him – depose him as Leader?
A more accurate statement would be that you are a delusional psychotic
A666ott never said AGW is total crap or anything like it
“If Abbott were no longer an MP…”
He will always have a portrait in Kings Hall as PM and with all that the position entails, unless Australia rewrites history.
And he is a fine journalist. His detractors will never be rid of him.
I smile every time, because none of the grubs will ever match him.
“….. maybe if he had spoken truth to power when he was PM, just maybe he would have garnered so much personal support amongst ordinary Australians that the Libs couldn’t dare to oppose him, and he would still be PM now.”
That would have been real leadership, as I would define it.
From my memory Abbott said the Science was crap. Remember this was all when Michael Manne’s Hockey stick graph was all the rage . Since then Manne has been debunked and a few weeks ago he concluded that the models were overegged .
I reckon I must be one of the few who actually read all of Abbott’s speech and I would have no trouble giving peer reviewed evidence to support the statements he made. In fact to back up the. Goat sacrifices I would Auote answer to Senate Committee about how much difference Oz would make.
Precisely, Rob.