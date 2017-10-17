Read it and weep – The Case Against Free-Market Capitalism

In Project Syndicate, Ngaire Woods presents the Case Against Free-Market Capitalism.
Ngaire is Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government and Founder of the Global Economic Governance Program at the University of Oxford. This is the final paragraph from her article:
The orthodoxy established by Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan in the 1980s – to roll back the state, after a decade of profligate and bloated government – is guilty as charged. A new consensus is emerging that more active and effective government is required to boost growth and expand opportunity. The jury is still out, however, on whether governments will be given the tools and support they need to rehabilitate the defendant.
Yep. Overload the car. Put chewing gum in the locks. Throw sand in the fuel tank. Let a bunch of idiots drive the car. And when the car breaks it is the car’s fault.
Bring on Jeremy Corbyn and Bernie Sanders to fix the problem.
Why does Oxford give these ‘academics’ credibility? A global Venezuela awaits us all.
I think she’s been reading reneweconomy where you can draw graphs and things happen by magic.
The pendulum has fully swung to the Left. We just have to wait until it starts it’s travels back the other way.
Ngaire ?????
I wonder if it should be treated in the same manner of naming a boy Sue ? Or is it a generic un-name that one then needs to look at a picture to have the necessary information to be gender sensitive.
Gary North made one pertinent point on the Lew Rockwell site recently – that Marxism, in all its variants, lacked a theory of how to run an economy. Much like killing the invisible hand and then looking at the severed, lifeless appendage hoping it will respond to commands to produce wealth.
Socialism – the corpse-economy
Mind you Thatcher and Reagan were not capitalists according to Sean Gabb in his PFS talk in 2016.
Is that like a 97% consensus or just a random, everyday sort?
Ngaire is obviously an African name that only racists would object to. Any other questions?
“The Blavatnik School of Government and Founder of the Global Economic Governance Program at the University of Oxford”
Googled this several times because it seems straight out of The Onion. But it’s real.
Better yet, they left out a word in describing her role there. She isn’t just the Dean, she is the Founding Dean.
Hard to take her complaint about the free-market seriously when she invented a new philosophy, scammed someone into creating a college for it, and gets paid to be the Dean of it. A masterpiece of entrepreneurship. Create a demand then fill it.
So the person running the School of Govt thinks there’s a role for govt? Massive shock.
That’s almost as surprising as learning that the UNSW School of Climatology Ship of Fools idiots are raging warmies. It’s almost like if they admitted that their idiotic policies had no positive effect and actually made everything worse, that they’d be out of a job.
The UK is overdue for a decent dose of socialism. Once they are back driving a Leyland Morris to queue for petrol and driving through rubbish strewn streets they’ll stop pining for the good old days.