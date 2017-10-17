Read it and weep – The Case Against Free-Market Capitalism

In Project Syndicate, Ngaire Woods presents the Case Against Free-Market Capitalism.

Ngaire is Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government and Founder of the Global Economic Governance Program at the University of Oxford. This is the final paragraph from her article:

The orthodoxy established by Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan in the 1980s – to roll back the state, after a decade of profligate and bloated government – is guilty as charged. A new consensus is emerging that more active and effective government is required to boost growth and expand opportunity. The jury is still out, however, on whether governments will be given the tools and support they need to rehabilitate the defendant.

Yep. Overload the car. Put chewing gum in the locks. Throw sand in the fuel tank. Let a bunch of idiots drive the car. And when the car breaks it is the car’s fault.

Bring on Jeremy Corbyn and Bernie Sanders to fix the problem.

