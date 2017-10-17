Renewable energy and government policy: the plot thickens!

In the Spectator-on-line I address the latest developments of the energy policy, the gist of which is being selectively leaked by Josh Frydenberg. Here is an extract
The government’s abandonment of the expanded renewable energy target that the Finkel report recommended represents a careful compromise.
The Prime Minister remains a rusted on fan of renewable energy which he considers marks the future. Malcolm Turnbull has put himself through multitudes of hoops to salvage this prospect – including the absurd plan to implement Snowy II and pump water uphill to allow it to supply more profitable time slots.
Like all renewable energy apostles, the Prime Minister is bewitched by confident forecasts that sometime in the near future advances in technology will make renewables cheaper than fossil fuels. Such forecasts have been promoted by idealists and carpetbaggers since the 1980s but the fact is that renewable energy still costs $115 per MWh and, as recent work by the Minerals Council showed, a new Australian coal power station would profitably operate at under $50 per MWh.
Tony Abbott represents the opposite pole. Now freed up from having to listen to wide eyed advice from the bureaucracy and self-serving forecasts from energy businesses which prefer the certainty of government subsidies to the risks of entrepreneurial investment, he has recognised the disaster he presided over. In several addresses, culminating with that in London, he demonstrated that the renewable energy program is busting the Australian economy and has been the key factor in domestic households’ near 50 per cent increase in electricity prices.
The last ditch supporters of the renewable program retained their faith and some found sustenance in the recently released ACCC report which assigned only 16 per cent of the recent price increases to green schemes. What such interpretations overlooked was the fact that the green schemes had also forced out low cost coal generators. This means they were directly and indirectly responsible for at least 60 per cent of the increases and, because of the dispersed nature of renewable supplies, would also have contributed to the 40 per cent of the increase attributable to network prices.
Even Malcolm Turnbull would have had to recognise that things were not going to plan when the wholesale electricity price jumped from under $40 per MWh in 2015 to $90 at present and with forward prices showing no respite. And the South Australia blackout experience together with AEMO chief Audrey Zibelman’s desperate search for band aids to shore up reliability showed a very real prospect of an increasingly unreliable system as a result of renewable requirements. Ms Zibelman’s interventions may paper over some cracks but also undermine market responses. The appointment of Drew Clarke as Chairman of AEMO is a considered step to rein in her activism.
Josh Frydenberg – probably the smartest politician in the political “swamp” – could clearly see the disaster emerging. In June responding to Finkel, he adverted to the costs imposed by renewables by ensuring the Party room knew that they require a ‘firming’ insurance premium (though he put this at a wholly inadequate $16 per MWh). Frydenberg knows that the existing program whereby we have to reach 23.5 per cent renewables by 2020 (up from 16 per cent today) means the closure of at least one other major coal generator and the associated permanent price boost and reduction in reliability.
The unwinding of the renewable con-job is to be welcomed. But it can at best stabilise the damage that has been created. The only way forward is to totally abolish all subsidies with immediate effect, including those that the recipients will claim have been guaranteed. We are spending some $4-5 billion a year in a vain attempt to accelerate a future based on renewable energy and as a result have lost the comparative advantage of cheap power that has been the backbone of the economy.
The Stupidity of Turnbull and the Liberal Party on display with their New Energy Policy</strong
One Comment sums it up
“””No taxpayer subsidies for renewable energy from 2020″”””. If so, how much of OUR money is going to be spent on those programs between now and 2020???
Tony Abbott raises issue with energy plan
The subsidy argument will go away. The disaster created by lack of leadership on energy policy will not. The politics of this matter are in fairyland, totally disconnected from reality. Personally, I hope a government does finance a coal fired station Soviet style. Just to show what a subsidy looks like when governments over-rule investors.
Like all renewable energy apostles, the Prime Minister is bewitched by confident forecasts that sometime in the near future advances in technology will make renewables cheaper than fossil fuels.
Alan, if only you watched and listened to the ABC you’d know that renewables are already cheaper than fossil fuels.
[Seriously, there’s not a week goes by that I don’t hear this from the Green-Left’s propaganda arm. I’ve given up trying to correct their lies.]
Alan – just watched the press briefing on this and how complicated (sarc) producing electricity is for politicians and the assembled “Experts”, who knew. I’ve come to the conclusion that none have got a clue what they are talking about. The whole shit show can be fixed by very simply by shoving “Their” international obligations up “Their” willful arses.
Ms Zibelman’s interventions may paper over some cracks but also undermine market responses. The appointment of Drew Clarke as Chairman of AEMO is a considered step to rein in her activism.
That really sums up the idiocy…the AEMO Board appoints an ideologue activist as CEO and within 12 months is appointing a new chair to rein her in.
Seems like Mal and Josh like it both ways.
That doesn’t say much for the rest of them given that Josh thinks that imposing taxes on low value imports will somehow ‘create jobs’.
Tin Eared Lord Waffles of Wentworth Turdbull and his 54 Bed Wetter Turnbull Coalition Strike again
New targets for energy giants after Govt dumps renewables subsidies
MALCOLM Turnbull shut down debate in the partyroom over his new energy policy when Tony Abbott tried to express concerns over the strategy.
Mr Frydenberg has already indicated there may not be need for long-term subsidies for renewable energy. Wind and solar farms will be subsidised under the current Renewable Energy Target until 2030, but no new schemes will be entered into.
Alan – Please look at Hayward and Nelson’s analysis of wind energy in Minnesota which John Hinderaker reported on Sunday:
“Green” Energy Fails Every Test
Essentially the entire US$15 billion spent by Minnesota (which is a windy state) has been wasted because actual CO2 emissions have not changed. Yet electricity prices have risen steeply.
Here we focus on how much renewable energy but not so much on the CO2e verifiably saved. I think if analysis is done it will show that wind energy saves almost no CO2 emissions here too, in a like-vs-like analysis.
Mr Turnbull may think renewable energy is the future but if on life cycle analysis it saves no CO2 then why do it? Especially if it results in higher electricity prices in the real world. And that is even if like Mr Turnbull you do think there is a problem.
The subsidy argument will go away. The disaster created by lack of leadership on energy policy will not. The politics of this matter are in fairyland, totally disconnected from reality. Personally, I hope a government does finance a coal fired station Soviet style. Just to show what a subsidy looks like when governments over-rule investors.
It is not a lack of leadership that is the problem. The problem is the strong, vociferous and committed leadership towards the destruction of our energy supply and economy.
Whether the politicians or bureaucracy have some direct/indirect financial benefit or favour UN SDG 2030, this is not a case of bumbling along.
I am aware of a recent instance where a piece of research equipment was obtained via a government grant.
They got it only because they added the words, “Study the effect of climate change on…” and then sprinkle the phrase climate change throughout the rest of the submission.
They told me this is not relevant but it was the easiest way to get the money.
We have a window of opportunity – GO NUCLEAR
And Germany is spending $1.7 trillion dollars (1 trillion euro’s) on renewable energy plants and subsidies before 2020 and they are going to produce 300,000 tonnes more each year of CO2 – go figure!
Could ABC hot air be harnessed?
Desperation, too little too late, but even this would not have happened without Tony Abbott’s stirring.
If this concession to a modicum of common sense doesn’t improve the government’s polling, what does Turnbull do next?
So now we have coal generators paying $85 per MWh to windmill owners to save the planet and windmill owners paying coal generators to keep the lights on. At some point these payments will reach equilibrium and they will no longer need to sell power to consumers to generate revenue.
Must be getting close to the end game for all this bullshit shortly.
Where’s the coal-fired power plant, Abbott asks
Tony Abbott has questioned why the government’s much anticipated energy plan has not included a new coal fired power plant, claiming that it was presented as an emissions policy which failed to sharpen the distinction between the Coalition and Labor.
Mr Abbott also accused Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of not honouring a promise to allow a discussion in the Coalition party room on the politics of the policy.
“It’s good that the government has finally accepted that the Clean Energy Target was always a bad idea,” Mr Abbott told The Australian.
“But Malcolm promised a political discussion in the party room and I’m disappointed that this didn’t go ahead.
“The point I was going to make was that the government had brought forward a good framework but there was a lot that had been left to officials.
Following a presentation on the National Energy Guarantee to the party room this morning, Mr Abbott challenged Mr Turnbull over whether the regulator would place a priority on reducing emissions or reducing prices.
An exchange followed in which Mr Abbott said that according to the projections in the policy, unreliable power was going up and reliable power was going down.
He then questioned why Mr Turnbull had placed so much focus on hydro and not coal. The Prime Minister responded by reminding the party room that the government did not own any coal fired power stations.
At around 11.20am, Mr Turnbull tried to wrap up the party room meeting when Mr Abbott rose to his feet again and reminded the Prime Minister he had promised a discussion on the politics of the policy.
Despite reports of a hostile exchange, the Australian has been told that Mr Turnbull simply ignored Mr Abbott’s request for further political discussion and shut down further debate by calling for a vote.
There was an overwhelming majority in support of the policy despite deep reservations among many MPs about its ability to lift the government’s political fortunes or even deliver the savings to households promised.
One MP told The Australian that the policy amounted to a saving of $2 a week on people’s power bills, and even then that could not be guaranteed.
“It is not the panacea that everyone was expecting,” the MP said.“
The plot gets even thicker and contortions abound. Turnbull: “Coal, gas, hydro and biomass will be rewarded for their dispatchability while wind, solar and hydro will be recognised as lower emissions technologies but will no longer be subsidised.” Its just that all retailers will have goals to meet emission reductions and either they meet them from within their generation portfolios or they buy the emissions JUST LIKE PREVIOUSLY
No wonder Turnbull’s backers were able to corral this lot in to booting TA. Absolutely useless – just sitting there and all hoping something will drop in to their laps. TA the only one standing up ?!
The good news though is – we have a website and another costly advertising campaign to promote the same.
So much agility. Such innovation. So not needing a /sarc tag.
Imagine how much worse this govt would be without A666.
There’s a lot of sunken costs in experimental technologies that are irretrievable. That damage is done, along with the sterilized coal resources if we continue to turn our back on our resources (including nukes).
Thank you for your efforts Alan.
They’re all codependant. All afraid of losing the position at the trough.
Burn the whole stinking joint to the ground!
There was an overwhelming majority in support of the policy despite deep reservations among many MPs about its ability to lift the government’s political fortunes or even deliver the savings to households promised. “It is not the panacea that everyone was expecting,” the MP said.“
The moral corruption of the political class illustrated:
Their main concern is retaining their seats, not the plight of electricity consumers.
Josh Frydenberg – probably the smartest politician in the political “swamp” …
Not going by the way he’s allowed himself to be the public face of denial.
Perhaps a current puclic disclosure of Federal politicians (and their wives) pecuniary interests in “Alternative Energy” companies would paint a clearer picture of how they vote?
A former P.M. was chairman of one of the world’s biggest investors in “renewables” with his wife on the Board.Could they have retained a container load of shares.
Even one of Mal’s predecessors was and still is up to his neck in pushing wind and solar as a regular “expert” for SKY and ABC
Drain the swamp!
The government is trying to regulate their way out of this mess. But unless all renewable subsidies are dumped, there is no way traditional fossil fuel generators will enter back into this market or build new coal plants.
Frightening.
When Tony is your best player you are in big trouble.
” and, because of the dispersed nature of renewable supplies, would also have contributed to the 40 per cent of the increase attributable to network prices.”
This includes not just beefing up and extending conductors to pickup and carry surging erratic supplies from all corners of the grid but complex refitting and recalibrating of tripping circuits, power conditioning, increased instrumentation and monitoring including new boards and committees to oversee this wasteful experiment, as outlined by Finkel. On top of that, the old bidding system is now buggered.