This will be THE major issue at the next election

Greens, Labor sink Peter Dutton’s citizenship crackdown:
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton’s overhaul of Australian citizenship laws have suffered a major setback with his reforms unable to pass the parliament ahead of a Senate imposed deadline — an outcome hailed as a “major victory” by Labor and the Greens.
The proposed shake-up would have increased the permanent residency requirement for citizenship from one to four years and imposed a tougher English language requirement on aspiring Australians.
The changes — which would also have required applicants to demonstrate they had integrated into Australian society — were due to take effect from the date of their announcement by Mr Dutton on April 20.
Mr Dutton said the government remained “committed to strengthening citizenship”, and flagged that negotiations would continue with crossbench Senators, although no-timeline has been set on the passage of any revamped package.
“It’s a shame that Bill Shorten is so weak that he has to capitulate to the hard left of the Labor Party against the national interest,” Mr Dutton said.
According to Green Senator Nick McKim “Peter Dutton tried to tear down multicultural Australia and remake it in his own hateful image.” Why is improving the quality of immigrants by showing they are willing and able to integrate “hateful”? Interesting that the Green’s loyalty is to foreigners over Australian interests. If the Greens had their way, by about Easter we would be overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands from the worst societies in the world and Greens would celebrate this apocalypse and victim factory as “compassionate”. Deranged.
Yes I can see why Labor and the Greens would not like the proposed citizenship test. You might actually need some intelligence and education to pass it.
Labor and The Greens working for Get Up!/ George Soros. Dumped files show influence of George Soros on Western politics
“Hailed as a “major victory” by Labor and the Greens.” The message here? Labor and the Greens get into power again its open borders and more boats. Its like ground hog day.
More damage done to this country by the left-leaning unrepresentative swill.
Just shows that if Labor get back into power it will be refugee-a-rama. Non stop boats from all directions.
When I applied for citizenship it was dependent on four or five years permanent residence. I believe that persisted throughout the Howard years. Presumably the one year requirement was another “progressive” move by the comrades.
There’s something strange and quite disturbing about Labor and The Greens show more allegiance to foreigners than they do Aussies. It’s an absolute disgrace.
FFS! Whose side are labor and greens on? Ours or some militant islamists?
The ALP/Greens veto of Dutton’s law changes is outrageous and my real thoughts to this bastardry would be unprintable. Beyond contempt.
Australian citizenship is a privilege, not a right. 1 year of residence is not enough to earn this!!
May as well call an election and get it over with. Labor and the Greens are already using the Senate to control the country.
The dreaded dysfunctional Senate strikes again. Making it very hard for the Government to Govern. Time to dispose of the Senate once and for all.
& the One Nation vote just jumped another couple of percentage points!
Labor and the greens will open borders and destroy this country. A big loss for Australia
What is so very wrong with what Dutton is proposing. I support him 100%. There are those in the Senate without a brain cell between them, and they usually vote as a bloc, so I guess we get just what we vote for.
Labor and the Greens consider Australian citizenship cheap.
People smugglers in Java will be checking that their boats are fueled up. (Seaworthiness not a consideration.)
This Bill Shorten is really a piece of work. The average Aussie supports Dutton on this as we have had enough of mass immigration and poor quality immigration. Bill you have it wrong big time!!!!
Labor and the Greens celebrate the continuing abuse of Australia. They will do absolutely anything to try and get the ethnic vote
We know all about the Greens but it’s now abundantly clear Labor doesn’t care about this country. It’s all about power at any cost. We have an energy crisis that will only get worse and it’s a threat to the health, wellbeing and lives of millions of Australians but Labor would rather play cheap politics than work towards a long term solution. Massive growing debt – don’t look to Labor to help resolve it. Now Dutton tries to sharpen up citizenship laws and Labor says no to that too. They are despicable.
Might also mention that Dutton has the right idea on climate change as well.
Good – unfortunately this ill-thought proposal by the xenophobe has already cost Australia talent.
I heard Di Natalie speaking on radio today, calling it a “white Australia policy”. What a fool.
I’ll go against the grain here and say the proposed legislation went too far. For better or worse we are a multicultural society and many of use have relatives who could not speak much English but made a good productive life. We come from them.
This is aimed against Muslims, there’s reasons for that, but it affects other cultures too. Not good.
Also detaining 10 year olds for terrorism. quite wrong.
Yep. The proponents of the White Australia Policy were at least honest in their xenophobia. Dutton needs to come to the realisation that racism/stupidity at the border is no substitute for rubbish economic policies.
A proposal, that isn’t even law, has cost Australia talent? How about the existing law that has cost Australian lives?
How so?
Fabian marxists are disingenuous, dishonest, treasonous filth and should be dispatched as such.
I know fine correct thinking people, disadvantaged by this law, who have already made plans to leave. Now that the democratic process has rejected this law – good – I doubt they are going to change their minds and stay.
Here is the thing: Dutton introduced a law that had retrospective impact on people already in the system. This is becoming a feature of this government. Now I realise that you lot keep blaming Turnbull for this sort of thing, but here we are talking about the great white hope of the conservative side, Herr Dutton himself. This is the same guy who thought it a good idea to have immigration authorities scouring Melbourne asking people to prove they were legally in Australia. If we wanted shit like this in the English speaking world we could have surrendered at any time during the Napoleonic wars or either one of the first or second world wars.
Assuming they will be unable to gain citizenship, how will they be disadvantaged apart from not being able to vote or get a passport ?
People who were months away from being eligible to apply for Australian citizenship suddenly became years away from being eligible to apply.
Immigration decisions don’t just impact the main applicant – very often they have partners who are materially disadvantaged by not being able to work etc.
Anyway – back to the main topic of the thread: if illiberal immigration laws are the topic of the next election (I suspect not) I can, in good faith, not vote for Liberals in the House. If, however, they abandon their racist tendencies and focus on issues, such as over-priced energy, that impact the hip pocket I reckon they stand a good chance to win. Not that they will win, but they can win.
You have to be an Australian citizen to work? The APS isn’t the nation’s only employer.
You’d hope so – but so many Australian citizens choose to live on welfare. Spouses of migrants very often cannot work.
Sinc, you’re right, this will be the major issue at the next election. Just don’t assume that it’s going to go in the direction that you think it should.
Never thought I’d read such trite crap from you, Professor. And what do you mean by “fine correct thinking people”? People who think like you? You want this country to take on all and sundry from wherever? Fine. Now tell us how you’ll sort the wheat from the chaff.
Took my BIL 18 months and $10k to gain just a residency permit. And both he and I thought that was fine and fair.
I know I should shut up and delete this, because I’m angry and had two glasses of wine … but I’m not going to.
Time will resolve uncertainty I suppose. Yet I suspect if all the Liberals have at the next election is xenophobia on the borders they should lose. In an environment where living standards are falling and job security is precarious and utility costs rising, I would go to the electorate with a tad more than “remember we stopped the boats six years ago”.
Don’t forget that Malcolm will have SSM as well. I’m sure our “potentially great” PM can pull it off.
Yes Bruce. People who think like me. People like me who host free speech forums where numpties can mouth off rubbish even though I think they are numpties mouthing off rubbish but that’s okay because free speech. Would you rather have a whole bunch of people who don’t think like me?
The problem you have Snoopy is that I entirely approve of SSM – so good on Malcolm for delivering.
You could say there will always be collateral damage resultant from broad border protection laws. The left do want uneducated/able swill to enter, become full citizens and vote left for their entire lives. I have already seen the insidious actions of wholesale change of the demographic to the electorate where I used to live just by the addition of government provided accommodation units. From blue to staunch red in under a decade. Imagine what could be done with a few hundred refugee/immigrant new Aussies in maybe a dozen selected seats…. Balance of power.
Sinc, if you asked your friends if the citizenship laws were relaxed to not only let them in but the very people they were emmigrating from…would they think the same?
I know fine correct thinking people, disadvantaged by this law, who have already made plans to leave.
You wouldn’t advocate for a nation to base its economic policy around individual circumstances, no matter how fine and correct thinking those people were.
So why should immigration laws be any different?
I realise that. It’s why your overlooking that triumph surprised me.
Thank you. I totally enjoy being called a numpty because I disagree with your views of the way things should be.
If you think the only thing that gets “mouthed off” here is “rubbish”, I suggest you shut the forum down … now.
jonesy – the people I’m talking about are Americans. Now I’m the first to allege that Americans don’t really speak English but I’m talking about English-speaking white anglo-saxon protestants.
Adam – I also don’t believe that laws should be changed retrospectively. People who come to Australia on the understanding that after x years they can move from visa restriction y and apply for citizenship should have that deal honored by the government. Now the government itself claims that its policies are designed to attract good migrants – now I know that the change in policy is repelling good migrants – it’s not unreasonable to ask for an explanation.
Bruce in WA – or you can leave.
Fine.
That’s very strange! I thought libertarians were AGAINST giving away citizenship cheaply (after all, Dutton’s proposals do not affect permanent residents at all). It was one of their selling points I believe.
It turns out, that was not true. Libertarians LOVE giving away citizenship, to as many people as possible. Because Bahnisch.
No. The election will be fought on electricity.
But that’s not true at all. They lose absolutely nothing if they are already permanent residents, so they cannot possibly be “disadvantaged”. No one is going to be deported as a result of this law. The only thing they aren’t granted additionally, is citizenship.
So I think the “libertarian” position on citizenship (10 years! No welfare!) has not been entirely straight up.
Candy, the English requirements for the law are the absolute minimum required to get into a Bachelor’s course. Anyone who comes here on a student visa for tertiary study (assuming they aren’t on an intensive make-up course) already meets the English language requirements.
Those who are disadvantaged by the law are mainly in the humanitarian and family streams, but even then, it doesn’t stop them having permanent residence at all. There are a handful of entitlements that permanent residents are not eligible for (not too many though), and of course they cannot vote. Otherwise, they have the same rights as citizens.
Non-citizens are generally ineligible to join the APS and the ADF. Maybe these restrictions could be eased. I’m sure the ALP would agree?
Diogenes, yep, it should be. Abbott is right to want to start a great big argument with the ALP over coal. Pity he wasn’t so keen when it counted.
OTOH, we have Turnbull, who is such a political flibbertigibbet that he seizes upon an election-winning position – ‘a government’s first priority is to keep the lights on’ – before abandoning it as soon as the next innovative squirrel grabs his attention.
We’re boned.
Snoopy, why wouldn’t it? Why would you think the modern ALP would put the national interest above its own?
Did I read it right, the residency requirement for Australian citizenship is One Year?
I was being sarcastic OCO.
In Hong Kong permanent residency is granted after 7 years continuous residence.
Even then certain groups are excluded – Filipinos, Indonesians …
This is not discussed, just accepted.
Only in Australia would four years be seen as unreasonable.
TBH, I don’t think non-citizens should be barred from employment in the APS. Certain sensitive positions should obviously be restricted. I can’t see why non-sensitive civilian positions within the ADF should be restricted to Australian citizens, too.
Tweak it so it’s not retrospective. For new arrivals who are serious about becoming Australian citizens for themselves, their children, their grandchildren – there’s really not much difference between one, two, four or five years. Functional English to catch public transport, shop for essentials, communicate to execute their trade or job – that should be enough.
I’m invoking Godwin’s Law. That’s a bit OTT. I am a bit perplexed about Dutton’s elevation from useless chinless wonder back in 2013 – we used to bag the shit out of him on the rare occasion he was noticed – to conservative great white hope today. It’s a strange shift indeed, but these are strange days.
That being said, the “Herr Dutton” inference is going too far. I remember that dunderheaded Melbourne visa sting – IIRC, it was all over before lunchtime as the failsafes of a still relatively free society kicked in and the feds were stood down from that particularly wrongheaded duty. Thing is, why assume malevolence when incompetence and/or stupidity could explain it?
The “talent” argument, like the “xenophobe” argument, is phony since the number of foreign geniuses (of uncertain value) who will be adversely affected by this scheme is obviously small. We would still continue to welcome very wealthy businessmen and suitably qualified foreign students. The inconvenience for the tiny number of foreign geniuses we lose is vastly outweighed by the benefit to us of denying entry to hundreds of thousands Third World schemers and dreamers (aka future Labor voters) of no economic or cultural value to this nation. Do you actually have a sensible argument for admitting huge numbers of low-skilled or unqualified or bogus-qualified non-English speaking migrants and their families is a benefit to this country?
Fisky – between you and Arky you’ve convinced me that ‘muh open boarders’ is the iceberg to the libertarian Titanic. There really is no way back as long as they continue implying that all incomers are equal and add value, and that the ‘costs’ and ‘benefits’ of immigration are shared equally and universally amongst those already here.
Now the government itself claims that its policies are designed to attract good migrants – now I know that the change in policy is repelling good migrants – it’s not unreasonable to ask for an explanation.
But you’re not asking for an explanation. You’re celebrating the fact that the government is unable to legislate as it was requested to do by the Australian citizens who voted for it.
One year?