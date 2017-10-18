Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017

  1. Snoopy
    #2526932, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    NFL suicides!

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 6m6 minutes ago
    More
    The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country!

  2. C.L.
    #2526934, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Here is a video the Male Champions of Change invite you to watch …
    Just look at these hen-pecked toss pots:

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2526935, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Male champions of change: Bruce Jenner.

  4. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2526937, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Godalmighty. I just watched that video Champions of Change.

    A pack of shrieking harridans, beta males an poofters talking in tongues.

    I may go out and get drunk.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2526938, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Thanks Rabz and ZK2A.

    I suspect Leanne’s a newbie.

    Left with that feeling.

    FWIW, I thought the story of the reinforced glass at the Lindt Cafe was a furphy, and competent snipers could have put Man Moris down?

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2526940, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I may go out and get drunk.

    Race you down the boozer.

  7. Boambee John
    #2526941, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    It was that as a soldier in a hot fighting war, you would only be limited and rendered ineffective by worrying about getting killed.

    Mickey Martin, one of the wilder men of Bomber Command, wrote to the effect that he regarded each day as a bonus. He spent all his pay as he received it, saving nothing because saving implied a future he was not able to consider if he was to be effective at his duties.

    When he wasn’t partying between sorties, he and his crew were working on their aircraft (eg, polishing all perspex to minimise the chance of missing seeing a night fighter, chaecing internal equipment) or training, on the ground and in the air.

    He was described by one historian as in 1945 being almost unique amongst his pre-war RAF colleagues: he was alive and still flying.

  8. squawkbox
    #2526942, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Here is a video the Male Champions of Change invite you to watch …
    Just look at these hen-pecked toss pots:

    Painful. You can almost see Mr Red-Tie’s Mrs Proudie-like wife just off-camera wagging her finger at him. As for the rest, someone should take them aside and whisper “Grow up, whatever you say none of those crop-headed harridans will resolve your mommy issues by sleeping with you”.

  9. Boambee John
    #2526943, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Ot sure how Spellwreck made checking into chaecing!

  10. Snoopy
    #2526944, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    I just watched that video Champions of Change.

    I just watched the first minute or so. Excellent editing. I loved the cutaway to Alan Joyce after the discussion on push back. Inspired.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2526945, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Mickey Martin, one of the wilder men of Bomber Command,

    Royal Australian Air Force, and the Dam Busters. Retired as an Air Marshall in the early 1970’s.

  12. Boambee John
    #2526946, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    FFS. Not became Ot!

  13. Boambee John
    #2526948, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Air Marshal Sir Harold Brownlow Morgan “Micky” Martin, KCB, DSO & Bar, DFC & Two Bars, AFC (27 February 1918 – 3 November 1988) was an Australian bomber pilot and senior commander in the Royal Air Force (RAF).

    Zulu

    Australian, but an officer of the RAF, not RAAF. Just as Coningham was a New Zealander, but served in the RAF. Both regular officers.

    Air Marshal Sir Arthur “Mary” Coningham, KCB, KBE, DSO, MC, DFC, AFC[1] (19 January 1895 – presumably 30 January 1948) was a senior officer in the Royal Air Force. During the First World War, he was at Gallipoli with the New Zealand Expeditionary Force, was discharged in New Zealand as medically unfit for active service, and journeyed to Britain at his own expense to join the Royal Flying Corps, where he became a flying ace. Coningham was later a senior Royal Air Force commander during the Second World War, as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief 2nd Tactical Air Force

  14. m0nty
    #2526950, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    I think in these scenarios you need to know what was said before and after and the “context”, the feeling of the conversation, if you like. A phrase taken out of that and examined clinically is different to how/what was spoken in a serious and emotional conversation. Because they are just words. It is the “vibe” that counts here.

    Fair call, candy. We will most likely never know.

    Given his body of rhetorical work, though, odds are he didn’t handle it with finesse.

  15. Splatacrobat
    #2526953, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    C.L.
    #2526934, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:15 pm
    Here is a video the Male Champions of Change invite you to watch …
    Just look at these hen-pecked toss pots:

    It’s not enough to apply a corrosive substance to the outside of reinforced concrete. You need to get it inside the structure like saltwater attacking the reo bar through a crack and rusting it out from within. Engaging men is simply the latest tactic used to topple the structure of perceived patriarchy. The other way of looking at it is that they hope to groom enough Judas goats so there is an orderly transition at the “give up your job for a women” slaughterhouse.

    It’s not about equality, it’s about power, that’s why they target “top jobs” and boards.

  16. cohenite
    #2526954, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    FMD:

    .L.

    #2526934, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Here is a video the Male Champions of Change invite you to watch …
    Just look at these hen-pecked toss pots:

    The more merit there is in an organisation the more gender inequality there is says diane smith gander who appears to have washed her hair in Worcestershire sauce. No wonder this country is stuffed.

    And martin Parkinson, head of turdball’s office is both insane and typifies why turdball is what he is, whatever that is.

  17. Joe
    #2526955, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    FFS. Not became Ot!

    Turn It OFF!. Or at least only allow it to check not correct.
    It’s about as intelligent as Daffy Duck attempting to tune an explosive shell with a hammer.

  18. Snoopy
    #2526959, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Rake time!

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 31m31 minutes ago
    More
    Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!

  19. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2526960, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Australian, but an officer of the RAF, not RAAF.

    Thanks for sorting that one – I ‘d have sworn he was R.A.A.F.

  20. memoryvault
    #2526968, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    And martin Parkinson, head of turdball’s office is both insane and typifies why turdball is what he is, whatever that is.

    Careful, Cohenite. You’re talking about the most powerful person in Australia today, responsible – at least in part – for just about every rotten thing wrong in this country. If he is serving on this committee it wasn’t created simply as a talk-fest. There will be a covert purpose of major import.

  21. max
    #2526972, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Just reading about Richard Burton the 19th C explorer.

    As is well known, he wrote much about the sexual customs of different regions in Africa, the Muslim world, and India.

    He developed a theory that homosexuality flourished naturally in certain geographical areas of the world. There was a geographical band that stretched around the globe in which homoism was more or less endemic, and outside those regions it was sporadic. Portugal, Spain, N. Africa, S. France, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Persia, China and S. America were places where sodomy ‘came so naturally’. He was writing in the early 1880s and lacked the enlightened insights that come from postal surveys. How blessed we are.

  22. rickw
    #2526973, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Trump just told a Gold Star widow that it was her husband’s fault she is a widow. Classy.

    You’re a fucking stupid piece of shit munty.

  23. twostix
    #2526975, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    That old hag Wilkinson will murder the Project.

    Millennials and young Gen-x’ers do not want to be reminded of their old shrew future.

  24. Splatacrobat
    #2526976, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Gadzooks! I saw Chris Uhlmann doing a story on A Current Affair on par with Mike Munro chasing dodgy washing machine repairmen up the street.
    They must be laughing their arses off down at ABC over that career move from the Ultimo sheltered workshop. I thought Laurie Oakes had passed his mantle onto to Uhlmann as Nine’s Chief political reporter?

  26. Zatara
    #2526979, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Deadly ambush in Niger could be Trump’s ‘Benghazi’: Democrat Frederica Wilson

    “This could turn out to be another Benghazi and I have asked for an investigation”

    Breaking news: Democrats finally admit that Americans died in Benghazi because they weren’t properly supported by Obama and Clinton.

    Bet she got an earful for that little stunt. What a moron.

  27. twostix
    #2526980, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Poor m0nty.

    Nothing’s going right for you anymore.

  28. dover_beach
    #2526981, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    AMA national president Michael Gannon escalates against Victorian branch.

    Doesn’t this clown use emotional stories when flogging SS’M’ such as Yes likely lowering the rate of teenage suicide.

  29. twostix
    #2526982, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Democrats, fresh from protecting Weinstein are quickly sending the low level ladies out to suicide bomb Trump.

  30. Muzzlehatch
    #2526983, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Zatara
    #2526979, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    “This could turn out to be another Benghazi and I have asked for an investigation”

    Bet she got an earful for that little stunt. What a moron.

    Good of her to to rescue it from the memoryhole.
    “We came. we saw. he died”

  31. dover_beach
    #2526984, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Monty and the Left’s attempt to attack Trump using a dead soldier as a sword and his widow as a shield has to be one of the most desperate and despicable attacks this year. Scum and lees.

  32. rickw
    #2526985, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Operation Pantograph* took place late last night and in the early hours of this morning. The training run was designed to test the efficacy of the NSW Police’s “active armed offender’’ training program, which teaches street-level police military-style weapons tactics.

    Active Armed Offender? How is this a credible scenario in the gun free utopia of arsetralia?

    Can the Cats put forward a proposal to act as the Aggressors at the next Police Pantomime? I think it would be a very interesting experience……. for the police.

  33. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2526987, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Following on from Memory Vault’s suggestion.

  34. Infidel Tiger
    #2526989, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Doesn’t this clown use emotional stories when flogging SS’M’ such as Yes likely lowering the rate of teenage suicide.

    Yes he does.

    He’s also an abortion fanatic.

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2526993, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Can the Cats put forward a proposal to act as the Aggressors at the next Police Pantomime? I think it would be a very interesting experience……. for the police.

    I doubt that New South Wales Police force would survive the expeience.

    “Um, Sarge what does “Kak and betaal est die wet van die Transvaal.” mean.”

    Bloke here in a wheelchair. Says his name”s “Memory Vault.”

    “Lady here, says she’s a Kitteh, we can’t touch her!”

    “Sarge, they keep talking about the “Doomlord.” My resignation will be on your desk in the morning. I always said we weren’t paid enough!

  36. m0nty
    #2526996, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:01 am

    FFS I grew up in Seymour, I know all about army families. Save your pomposity.

    Trump keeps on hinting that he records his own convos. Mueller will be interested in that. Most likely lying, as usual.

  37. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2526999, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:11 am

    FFS I grew up in Seymour, I know all about army families. Save your pomposity.

    Well then you should have some fvking idea about the bargain you make when you sign on. Save your own pomposity, and have another do nut.

  38. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2527000, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Only got the headline from the Oz, but apparently a leaked poll shows that Nick Xenophon is preferred Premier of South Australia. They deserve everything they get…

  39. memoryvault
    #2527001, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:18 am

    FFS I grew up in Seymour, I know all about army families. Save your pomposity.

    Oh well, at least we tried, Zulu. But I fear Monty will still be Monty once nightly blackouts are the norm, gangs take over the streets, and “persons unknown” come out to keep them under control.

    Such is the future.

    Bed beckons.

  40. m0nty
    #2527004, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:21 am

    once nightly blackouts are the norm, gangs take over the streets, and “persons unknown” come out to keep them under control.

    Such is the future.

    You’re talking about the lizard people, aren’t you MV. Always the lizard people with you.

  41. memoryvault
    #2527005, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:27 am

    You’re talking about the lizard people, aren’t you MV.
    Always the lizard people with you.

    So, you you’ve been studying “Shifting the Goalposts 101” under JC and Dot, I see, Monty.
    Unfortunately I don’t think Apex Gang types understand the tactic.

  42. Muzzlehatch
    #2527006, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:31 am

    If Monty tried to discourse in open minded good faith he wouldn’t get noticed more than the rest of the crowd. It suits his purposes to be obtuse and passive agressive. I wonder if he is disingenous in framing the juvenile assertions he does or if it is part of the Lefty cult somehow thinking he is taking part in the intellectual unraveling of a controversy. Folks like him are unremarkable. Either way he isn’t here for the hunting.

  43. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2527008, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:32 am

    STATE POLITICS
    Xenophon the ‘preferred SA premier’

    The Australian
    12:00AM October 19, 2017

    1
    Michael Owen
    SA Bureau Chief
    Adelaide
    @mjowen

    Nick Xenophon is almost twice as popular as South Australian Labor Premier Jay Weatherill and ­Liberal Opposition Leader Steven Marshall, according to a leaked poll five months out from the next state election.

    The departing senator, who will stand in the state seat of Hartley, is on track to achieve his goal of being a kingmaker at the March election, with a privately commissioned Galaxy poll putting his party SA Best in a tight race with the Liberal Party and ahead of Labor.

    The statewide poll of 806 voters last week shows the Liberals on a primary vote of 31 per cent. Senator Xenophon’s SA Best is running a close second at 30 per cent. Labor, which has been in power in South Australia since 2002, is trailing with a primary vote of just 26 per cent.

    Senator Xenophon is ahead as preferred premier, with 41 per cent support, while Mr Weatherill and Mr Marshall have both slumped to just 21 per cent, about half the SA Best leader’s support.

    From the Oz. Now I do know that South Australia should be leased back to the British Crown for use as a penal colony. Nick Xenophon as a State Premier. F.M.S.

  44. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2527009, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Oh well, at least we tried, Zulu. But I fear Monty will still be Monty once nightly blackouts are the norm, gangs take over the streets, and “persons unknown” come out to keep them under control.

    Such is the future

    Monty will be home, hiding under the bed, telling the children how brave he could have been..others will be in the streets, fighting to the last petrol bomb and last cartridge..

  45. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2527011, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Such is the future

    Painted on a wall, in Prague, in 1968. (Translated.) “The Russian circus is back in town. Please do not feed the animals.”

  46. memoryvault
    #2527012, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:40 am

    From the Oz. Now I do know that South Australia should be leased back to the British Crown for use as a penal colony. Nick Xenophon as a State Premier. F.M.S.

    Responsible for, and overseeing $90 billion worth of Defence spending over the next 20 years.
    Let me put that another way. If he ends up running things in SA, Xylophone will be indirectly responsible for the military security of this nation for at least the next half century.

    Mull the thought over, and let the implications sink in.

  47. johanna
    #2527014, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Delta A
    #2526705, posted on October 18, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Stealth mobility scooters

    Recently visited Goolwa, a great God’s waiting room, and the only place where I have seen a shopping centre apply a 4 km limit on mobility scooters.

    Should be more of it.

    Queanbeyan is high on the list of MS capitals. At about 11 am every day in the mall food court, a bunch of them meet to drink coffee, discuss hotting up their scooters, and how to maximise benefits under various government programs.

    They start ’em young here. I have seen huge blobs (female) who couldn’t be more than 25 years old on taxpayer funded scooters. How anyone that young could get so fat is a mystery to me. At that age I ate and drank copiously and never put on an ounce.

    Never mind Summernats, soon we will have Scooternats here.

  48. C.L.
    #2527015, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Ahahahahahahaha.

    Shorten thrives with Abbott help
    11:00PM NIKI SAVVA
    The former prime minister’s quest for revenge is clearing Bill Shorten’s path to the Lodge.

  49. memoryvault
    #2527016, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Never mind Summernats, soon we will have Scooternats here.

    I’ve now got the eHarley tricked up to 38kmh over level ground. Quite hairy on three wheels.
    Even the best golf buggies will only do 24kmh.
    Let me know when these Scooternats are on.

  50. JC
    #2527019, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:55 am

    At that age I ate and drank copiously and never put on an ounce.

    Huh. The medical profession calls that a version body dysmorphic disorder, where the visual isn’t the same as what the brain processes. If you were overeating when young, you would have been just as overweight as the tubbsters you’re now criticising.

  51. C.L.
    #2527020, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Hillary Clinton laughs maniacally about Benghazi massacre:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEd30ea6Qtg

    Totally insane.

  52. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2527024, posted on October 19, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Mull the thought over, and let the implications sink in.

    Are you so really determined to cause me nightmares? Good night.

  53. Mark A
    #2527026, posted on October 19, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Is there a chance anyone can shut A Bolt up and make him let the guests speak?
    I can only listen to his podcasts and even so I am chucking my shoes at the screen.

  54. dover_beach
    #2527027, posted on October 19, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Much like the entire Left. Without scruples. They are Stirnerite nihilists pretending to be good people.

  56. JC
    #2527029, posted on October 19, 2017 at 1:20 am

    And Joh

    I try to do at least 10,000 steps a day. That equates to 500 calories so exercise doesn’t really to anything about overeating as the real solution is reducing food intake.

    ————

    Went to Smith and Wollensky steak house last night with a bunch of old traders. I had the 5lb Maine lobster as the main. Shrimp cocktail to start and profiteroles for dessert . I feel really ill this morning but what a wonderful meal. Great French wine too. Must go walking now

  57. dover_beach
    #2527032, posted on October 19, 2017 at 1:31 am

    I see the HC has defended the right of environmentalists to protest outside of logging and mining operations, but if someone dares to protest abortion operations in VIC or TAS by offering their prayers or support for alternatives they will be fined. What a country.

  59. johanna
    #2527035, posted on October 19, 2017 at 1:36 am

    BTW, I note that Lizzie has had a go at me for being “sour” or something for calling out her adolescent facechook gushes here.

    Tell us, Lizzie, does your husband know about your (aimed at voyeurs) references to your sex life on a public forum?

    No doubt most, maybe all, contributors have sex lives, and some of them may well be more interesting than yours. But they have the manners and breeding not to discuss them with the world. Unlike our resident exhibitionist and fabulist.

    Oh, did I see that you have admitted that your “book” (Scene at party years ago: I’m writing a book! Oh, fabulous, Lizzie, you are so clever; scene at party years later ditto, but no book) is a non-starter. Still, it got you lots of kudos as a faux-intellectual, for years and years. Well done, you. Scam artists throughout the world will welcome you into their fold.

    When you comment on things on their merits, I regard you as the same as anyone else.

    Stay classy, hun. Any other tips on how to keep marital sex interesting? Never mind about hubby’s views. As you have cowered behind doors (according to you) to comment here in the past … meh!

  60. Jannie
    #2527041, posted on October 19, 2017 at 1:57 am

    Wow I feel a bit voyeuristic. Like I’m in the Ladies Room by mistake.

  62. OldOzzie
    #2527053, posted on October 19, 2017 at 3:33 am

    Labor links expose GetUp! as a ‘front’

    GetUp! has appointed two new ­directors with strong Labor ties, fuelling claims by the Coalition that the group is a party “front” that cannot be treated under ­electoral laws as an independent campaign organisation on community issues.

    The left-leaning activist group has added to its board Daniel Stone, Labor’s former digital ­director who worked on last year’s federal election campaign, and Stephen Monk, an IT executive with social-media links to many prominent ALP identities.

    GetUp!’s chairman is Phil ­Ireland, an active Labor Party member and NSW convenor of the party’s ­environmental action network.

    Others with Labor links to GetUp! include: Bill Shorten, a member of the original board in 2006 and donor of at least $100,000 in union cash as seed funding; Sam McLean, formerly GetUp!’s national director and now an adviser to Mr Shorten; and Lachlan Harris, a GetUp! staff member who later became Kevin Rudd’s media adviser.

