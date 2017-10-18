Liberty Quote
Say emerged victoriously from his polemics with Malthus and Sismondi. He proved his case, while adversaries could not prove theirs. Henceforth, during the whole rest of the nineteenth century, the acknowledgement of the truth contained in Says Law was the distinctive mark of an economist.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Mark A on Opening statement to House Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue Inquiry into Taxpayer Engagement with the Taxation System
- OldOzzie on Opening statement to House Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue Inquiry into Taxpayer Engagement with the Taxation System
- JC on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: October 4, 2017
- Jannie on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Jannie on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Adam on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- JC on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Mark A on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- dover_beach on Thoughts on university reform
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- MPH on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- DM of WA on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Oh come on on This will be THE major issue at the next election
-
Recent Posts
- Opening statement to House Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue Inquiry into Taxpayer Engagement with the Taxation System
- This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Thoughts on university reform
- Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Read it and weep – The Case Against Free-Market Capitalism
- Is Treasury leaking against the government?
- Jeffrey A. Tucker: How Much Homogeneity Does Society Need?
- Renewable energy and government policy: the plot thickens!
- Dan Mitchell on spending by US Presidents
- Peter O’Brien: Abbott and CAGW
- Roundup October 16
- Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Arky on Hollywood
- Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- David Levy and Sandra Peart on the problems with experts
- ACCC offers some clarity but much obfuscation in its report on electricity price rises
- Go on, what’s the plan to deal with Iran and North Korea?
- Poetry evening in Sydney 25th
- It’s homicide not suicide – let’s get the language right
- OMG – no wage growth bad for government revenue
- Just say it
- News from up the street
- Another Nobel Peace Prize fail
- Trump gets HW out of the headlines (except for here)
- Open Forum: October 14, 2017
- Who cares if NKorea EMP would kill “90% of Americans”?
- If it’s political leadership you want I have just the man for you
- Trump vs Obama on regulations
- The first refuge of the anti-free-speech scoundrel
- Oh really
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
312 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
NFL suicides!
Here is a video the Male Champions of Change invite you to watch …
Just look at these hen-pecked toss pots:
Male champions of change: Bruce Jenner.
Godalmighty. I just watched that video Champions of Change.
A pack of shrieking harridans, beta males an poofters talking in tongues.
I may go out and get drunk.
Left with that feeling.
FWIW, I thought the story of the reinforced glass at the Lindt Cafe was a furphy, and competent snipers could have put Man Moris down?
Race you down the boozer.
It was that as a soldier in a hot fighting war, you would only be limited and rendered ineffective by worrying about getting killed.
Mickey Martin, one of the wilder men of Bomber Command, wrote to the effect that he regarded each day as a bonus. He spent all his pay as he received it, saving nothing because saving implied a future he was not able to consider if he was to be effective at his duties.
When he wasn’t partying between sorties, he and his crew were working on their aircraft (eg, polishing all perspex to minimise the chance of missing seeing a night fighter, chaecing internal equipment) or training, on the ground and in the air.
He was described by one historian as in 1945 being almost unique amongst his pre-war RAF colleagues: he was alive and still flying.
Painful. You can almost see Mr Red-Tie’s Mrs Proudie-like wife just off-camera wagging her finger at him. As for the rest, someone should take them aside and whisper “Grow up, whatever you say none of those crop-headed harridans will resolve your mommy issues by sleeping with you”.
Ot sure how Spellwreck made checking into chaecing!
I just watched the first minute or so. Excellent editing. I loved the cutaway to Alan Joyce after the discussion on push back. Inspired.
Royal Australian Air Force, and the Dam Busters. Retired as an Air Marshall in the early 1970’s.
FFS. Not became Ot!
Air Marshal Sir Harold Brownlow Morgan “Micky” Martin, KCB, DSO & Bar, DFC & Two Bars, AFC (27 February 1918 – 3 November 1988) was an Australian bomber pilot and senior commander in the Royal Air Force (RAF).
Zulu
Australian, but an officer of the RAF, not RAAF. Just as Coningham was a New Zealander, but served in the RAF. Both regular officers.
Air Marshal Sir Arthur “Mary” Coningham, KCB, KBE, DSO, MC, DFC, AFC[1] (19 January 1895 – presumably 30 January 1948) was a senior officer in the Royal Air Force. During the First World War, he was at Gallipoli with the New Zealand Expeditionary Force, was discharged in New Zealand as medically unfit for active service, and journeyed to Britain at his own expense to join the Royal Flying Corps, where he became a flying ace. Coningham was later a senior Royal Air Force commander during the Second World War, as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief 2nd Tactical Air Force
Fair call, candy. We will most likely never know.
Given his body of rhetorical work, though, odds are he didn’t handle it with finesse.
It’s not enough to apply a corrosive substance to the outside of reinforced concrete. You need to get it inside the structure like saltwater attacking the reo bar through a crack and rusting it out from within. Engaging men is simply the latest tactic used to topple the structure of perceived patriarchy. The other way of looking at it is that they hope to groom enough Judas goats so there is an orderly transition at the “give up your job for a women” slaughterhouse.
It’s not about equality, it’s about power, that’s why they target “top jobs” and boards.
FMD:
.L.
#2526934, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:15 pm
The more merit there is in an organisation the more gender inequality there is says diane smith gander who appears to have washed her hair in Worcestershire sauce. No wonder this country is stuffed.
And martin Parkinson, head of turdball’s office is both insane and typifies why turdball is what he is, whatever that is.
Turn It OFF!. Or at least only allow it to check not correct.
It’s about as intelligent as Daffy Duck attempting to tune an explosive shell with a hammer.
Rake time!
Thanks for sorting that one – I ‘d have sworn he was R.A.A.F.
Careful, Cohenite. You’re talking about the most powerful person in Australia today, responsible – at least in part – for just about every rotten thing wrong in this country. If he is serving on this committee it wasn’t created simply as a talk-fest. There will be a covert purpose of major import.
Just reading about Richard Burton the 19th C explorer.
As is well known, he wrote much about the sexual customs of different regions in Africa, the Muslim world, and India.
He developed a theory that homosexuality flourished naturally in certain geographical areas of the world. There was a geographical band that stretched around the globe in which homoism was more or less endemic, and outside those regions it was sporadic. Portugal, Spain, N. Africa, S. France, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Persia, China and S. America were places where sodomy ‘came so naturally’. He was writing in the early 1880s and lacked the enlightened insights that come from postal surveys. How blessed we are.
Trump just told a Gold Star widow that it was her husband’s fault she is a widow. Classy.
You’re a fucking stupid piece of shit munty.
That old hag Wilkinson will murder the Project.
Millennials and young Gen-x’ers do not want to be reminded of their old shrew future.
Gadzooks! I saw Chris Uhlmann doing a story on A Current Affair on par with Mike Munro chasing dodgy washing machine repairmen up the street.
They must be laughing their arses off down at ABC over that career move from the Ultimo sheltered workshop. I thought Laurie Oakes had passed his mantle onto to Uhlmann as Nine’s Chief political reporter?
For Monty – may you one day understand.
Deadly ambush in Niger could be Trump’s ‘Benghazi’: Democrat Frederica Wilson
Breaking news: Democrats finally admit that Americans died in Benghazi because they weren’t properly supported by Obama and Clinton.
Bet she got an earful for that little stunt. What a moron.
Poor m0nty.
Nothing’s going right for you anymore.
Doesn’t this clown use emotional stories when flogging SS’M’ such as Yes likely lowering the rate of teenage suicide.
Democrats, fresh from protecting Weinstein are quickly sending the low level ladies out to suicide bomb Trump.
Zatara
#2526979, posted on October 18, 2017 at 11:31 pm
Good of her to to rescue it from the memoryhole.
“We came. we saw. he died”
Monty and the Left’s attempt to attack Trump using a dead soldier as a sword and his widow as a shield has to be one of the most desperate and despicable attacks this year. Scum and lees.
Operation Pantograph* took place late last night and in the early hours of this morning. The training run was designed to test the efficacy of the NSW Police’s “active armed offender’’ training program, which teaches street-level police military-style weapons tactics.
Active Armed Offender? How is this a credible scenario in the gun free utopia of arsetralia?
Can the Cats put forward a proposal to act as the Aggressors at the next Police Pantomime? I think it would be a very interesting experience……. for the police.
Following on from Memory Vault’s suggestion.
Yes he does.
He’s also an abortion fanatic.
I doubt that New South Wales Police force would survive the expeience.
“Um, Sarge what does “Kak and betaal est die wet van die Transvaal.” mean.”
Bloke here in a wheelchair. Says his name”s “Memory Vault.”
“Lady here, says she’s a Kitteh, we can’t touch her!”
“Sarge, they keep talking about the “Doomlord.” My resignation will be on your desk in the morning. I always said we weren’t paid enough!
FFS I grew up in Seymour, I know all about army families. Save your pomposity.
Trump keeps on hinting that he records his own convos. Mueller will be interested in that. Most likely lying, as usual.
Well then you should have some fvking idea about the bargain you make when you sign on. Save your own pomposity, and have another do nut.
Only got the headline from the Oz, but apparently a leaked poll shows that Nick Xenophon is preferred Premier of South Australia. They deserve everything they get…
Oh well, at least we tried, Zulu. But I fear Monty will still be Monty once nightly blackouts are the norm, gangs take over the streets, and “persons unknown” come out to keep them under control.
Such is the future.
Bed beckons.
You’re talking about the lizard people, aren’t you MV. Always the lizard people with you.
So, you you’ve been studying “Shifting the Goalposts 101” under JC and Dot, I see, Monty.
Unfortunately I don’t think Apex Gang types understand the tactic.
If Monty tried to discourse in open minded good faith he wouldn’t get noticed more than the rest of the crowd. It suits his purposes to be obtuse and passive agressive. I wonder if he is disingenous in framing the juvenile assertions he does or if it is part of the Lefty cult somehow thinking he is taking part in the intellectual unraveling of a controversy. Folks like him are unremarkable. Either way he isn’t here for the hunting.
From the Oz. Now I do know that South Australia should be leased back to the British Crown for use as a penal colony. Nick Xenophon as a State Premier. F.M.S.
Monty will be home, hiding under the bed, telling the children how brave he could have been..others will be in the streets, fighting to the last petrol bomb and last cartridge..
Painted on a wall, in Prague, in 1968. (Translated.) “The Russian circus is back in town. Please do not feed the animals.”
Responsible for, and overseeing $90 billion worth of Defence spending over the next 20 years.
Let me put that another way. If he ends up running things in SA, Xylophone will be indirectly responsible for the military security of this nation for at least the next half century.
Mull the thought over, and let the implications sink in.
Queanbeyan is high on the list of MS capitals. At about 11 am every day in the mall food court, a bunch of them meet to drink coffee, discuss hotting up their scooters, and how to maximise benefits under various government programs.
They start ’em young here. I have seen huge blobs (female) who couldn’t be more than 25 years old on taxpayer funded scooters. How anyone that young could get so fat is a mystery to me. At that age I ate and drank copiously and never put on an ounce.
Never mind Summernats, soon we will have Scooternats here.
Ahahahahahahaha.
I’ve now got the eHarley tricked up to 38kmh over level ground. Quite hairy on three wheels.
Even the best golf buggies will only do 24kmh.
Let me know when these Scooternats are on.
Huh. The medical profession calls that a version body dysmorphic disorder, where the visual isn’t the same as what the brain processes. If you were overeating when young, you would have been just as overweight as the tubbsters you’re now criticising.
Hillary Clinton laughs maniacally about Benghazi massacre:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEd30ea6Qtg
Totally insane.
Are you so really determined to cause me nightmares? Good night.
Is there a chance anyone can shut A Bolt up and make him let the guests speak?
I can only listen to his podcasts and even so I am chucking my shoes at the screen.
Much like the entire Left. Without scruples. They are Stirnerite nihilists pretending to be good people.
The above is a response to CL.
And Joh
I try to do at least 10,000 steps a day. That equates to 500 calories so exercise doesn’t really to anything about overeating as the real solution is reducing food intake.
————
Went to Smith and Wollensky steak house last night with a bunch of old traders. I had the 5lb Maine lobster as the main. Shrimp cocktail to start and profiteroles for dessert . I feel really ill this morning but what a wonderful meal. Great French wine too. Must go walking now
I see the HC has defended the right of environmentalists to protest outside of logging and mining operations, but if someone dares to protest abortion operations in VIC or TAS by offering their prayers or support for alternatives they will be fined. What a country.
JC, where is the best steak in NYC?
BTW, I note that Lizzie has had a go at me for being “sour” or something for calling out her adolescent facechook gushes here.
Tell us, Lizzie, does your husband know about your (aimed at voyeurs) references to your sex life on a public forum?
No doubt most, maybe all, contributors have sex lives, and some of them may well be more interesting than yours. But they have the manners and breeding not to discuss them with the world. Unlike our resident exhibitionist and fabulist.
Oh, did I see that you have admitted that your “book” (Scene at party years ago: I’m writing a book! Oh, fabulous, Lizzie, you are so clever; scene at party years later ditto, but no book) is a non-starter. Still, it got you lots of kudos as a faux-intellectual, for years and years. Well done, you. Scam artists throughout the world will welcome you into their fold.
When you comment on things on their merits, I regard you as the same as anyone else.
Stay classy, hun. Any other tips on how to keep marital sex interesting? Never mind about hubby’s views. As you have cowered behind doors (according to you) to comment here in the past … meh!
Wow I feel a bit voyeuristic. Like I’m in the Ladies Room by mistake.
Tesla Model S Burns Down After Accident In Austria
Labor links expose GetUp! as a ‘front’
GetUp! has appointed two new directors with strong Labor ties, fuelling claims by the Coalition that the group is a party “front” that cannot be treated under electoral laws as an independent campaign organisation on community issues.
The left-leaning activist group has added to its board Daniel Stone, Labor’s former digital director who worked on last year’s federal election campaign, and Stephen Monk, an IT executive with social-media links to many prominent ALP identities.
GetUp!’s chairman is Phil Ireland, an active Labor Party member and NSW convenor of the party’s environmental action network.
Others with Labor links to GetUp! include: Bill Shorten, a member of the original board in 2006 and donor of at least $100,000 in union cash as seed funding; Sam McLean, formerly GetUp!’s national director and now an adviser to Mr Shorten; and Lachlan Harris, a GetUp! staff member who later became Kevin Rudd’s media adviser.