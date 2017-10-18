Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017

Posted on 2:30 pm, October 18, 2017
Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017

  4. Gab
    #2526568, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    New thread, courtesy of Mother Lode 🙂

  5. Shy Ted
    #2526571, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Isn’t it windy? No, it’s Thursday. So am I, lets go for a drink.

  6. Mother Lode
    #2526572, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    I would like to thank my Mother, who fed me and clothed me, and taught me to dream.

    And my father, who taught me the value of work and determination to achieve them.

    Then there were my teachers at school, some who helped my with encouragement, and others whose unpleasantness also encouraged me – out of defiance.

    And a thanks you to all the little people who will be adding their later, lower comments afterward. I just wish to pass on one thing:

    Keep at it, kids. One day, it could be your name at the top of the open forum. Keep your feet on the ground and your heart in the sky – your day will come. Own the dream!

  7. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2526573, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Call the nurse. Susie O’Brien has written a column I agree with on Dan’s stupid bag ban.

  9. Mother Lode
    #2526578, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    I think it was your endorsement that made it work, Gab.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2526580, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Fishnado.

    Revenge for Global Warming Causes Fish to Attack People

    Up and down the Israeli coast and even in the Sea of Galilee, swimmers are reporting being nibbled on, often painfully.

    Stressing that no thorough research has been carried out to check if there is an actual rise, Yair said any verifiable increase in biting could be tied to several factors, including but not limited to climate change.

    He posited that increases in average temperature and the warming of the sea may be to blame, as well as changes in the habitats of the fish, which disturb them and possibly make them more aggressive.

    Oh noes, it gets worse.

    Not entirely joking, Yair said cockroaches, fishes, beetles, and even germs are seeking “revenge” on humans for wreaking havoc on the environment.

    “But seriously,” he warned, “if we want to maintain tolerable environmental conditions, we need to stop altering the planet.”

    When you’ve lost beetles you know Gaia is completely pissed off.

  12. Pete of Perth
    #2526583, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    currently at -20.0306, 117.4744 and not being attacked by fecked off fish

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2526584, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    I claim this thread in the name of the stokers of the RMS Titanic, who died at their posts, keeping the pumps going until the last, and drew the boilers, averting the risk of a catastrophic explosion as the ship sank!

    Never mind the band playing on!

  14. Mother Lode
    #2526585, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    BoN,

    What are the chances the madmen in Iran will announce that it is a new program by the Israeli Defence Forces: Operation Jewfish.

  15. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2526586, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    I’ll take 14 but I will not play on the wing!

  17. chrisl
    #2526588, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Saw a snapshot of the future as I was toiling away in Surburbia. There is a private school up the road and the delivery guy was angry because the crazy mothers blocked his access for 20 minutes Today two classes of preps were literally being shepherded by six adults as they had to negotiate obstacles like sand on the footpath.And every single one of them had a hi vis vest on Another 13 years of mollycoddling and they will be ready for uni!

  18. Mother Lode
    #2526589, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I did not know that ZK2A.

  19. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2526590, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I claim this thread in the name of the stokers of the RMS Titanic, who died at their posts…

    More evidence that coal kills?

  20. incoherent rambler
    #2526591, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    I will not play on the wing!

    I’m having fun in the forward pocket.

  21. Damienski
    #2526592, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Little person, reporting for duty, Mother Lode SIR!

  22. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2526593, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Water bill just came in the mail.

    Water used: $7.41
    Service charge: $146.85

    You have to love government agencies. They certainly know how to soak* the plebs.

    * horrible pun.

  23. Mother Lode
    #2526594, posted on October 18, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Well, we’ve all been given a shock by our electricity bills, Pedro.

  24. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2526598, posted on October 18, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Have you ever tried to decrease your credit limit?

    You spend 5 minutes talking to a Filipino about why this is necessary.

  25. Lysander
    #2526599, posted on October 18, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    PvO tweet says “everyone can laugh it up but $2 saving a week in energy shouldn’t be sneezed at”

    This guy has to get off the drugs.

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2526600, posted on October 18, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    I did not know that ZK2A.

    Two very good books on the sinking are “Unsinkable – the Full Story” and “The Other side of the Night – The Carpathia, the Californian and the Night the Titanic was Lost”, both by Daniel Allen Butler. Highly recommended.

  27. H B Bear
    #2526604, posted on October 18, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Water bill just came in the mail.

    It’s just taxation. WA electricity retail service charge doubled this year for no apparent reason other than the State is broke.

  28. incoherent rambler
    #2526605, posted on October 18, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Titanic

    Time to abolish the “women and children first” rule. Gender equality and all that.

  29. Diogenes
    #2526607, posted on October 18, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Pedro, I feel your pain, was similar.

    Re the PFOS/PFAS the locals here are starting to get upset because traces have been found around the Munmorah ex Power Station. EPA is doing more testing. I am not worried , and told the earnest old lady who was coming door to door with a petition, “No I will not sign” and “Be pleased, we will not have to protest 500 acres worth of housing development on the site that will ruin the area and depress prices for the next 10 years as our older style properties will be competing with new builds”

  30. H B Bear
    #2526608, posted on October 18, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    PvO tweet says “everyone can laugh it up but $2 saving a week in energy shouldn’t be sneezed at”

    I’ve seen derros at the track sifting through cigarette butts and TAB tickets that are less desperate than van Wrongselen for a win.

  31. Fisky
    #2526610, posted on October 18, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    LOL

    J Burton‏ @JBurtonXP 1h1 hour ago
    More
    Yesterday it was: “How does what two consenting adults do in the privacy of their own bedrooms even affect you?!”

    Today we have this:

    https://twitter.com/JBurtonXP/status/920489277032681472

  32. test pattern
    #2526611, posted on October 18, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    ‘The story goes that Farmer would only agree to let author Steve Hawke (son of former Prime Minister Bob Hawke) pen a book about his life if he set up a foundation to help young Aboriginal people. Hawke talked former Liberal Federal minister for Aboriginal affairs Fred Chaney and former Labor politician Ron Edwards into taking on the task’

    https://thewest.com.au/news/education/pilbara-school-kids-are-staying-on-long-after-the-bell—and-it-promises-to-pay-off-in-the-future-ng-b88595759z

  33. Diogenes
    #2526612, posted on October 18, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Time to abolish the “women and children first” rule. Gender equality and all that.

    It has been – its now “whole families with kids ” first , then “couples”, then “singles” according to the last lifeboat drill I did. It was explained that it was in fact partially to do with the Titanic, as many children were orphaned, or many mothers were left with children and were left destitute by the loss of breadwinner. Then again isn’t THAT thinking sexist ?

    Every time we have on a cruise we get asked “why the red/maroon underlay under engineering officers stripes ?”. I always give the “correct” answer – “in memory of the engineers of the Titanic who died at their posts”. After the game I let the person asking the question know it was amazingly prescient of the RN in 1883 to choose purple/maroon for engos as the “distinction cloths” , and the various shipping lines copied the RN as they started to wear uniforms, a process supposedly hastened in WW1 – if you were in uniform you were not a spy

  34. C.L.
    #2526613, posted on October 18, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    ASIO in the news today saying how overwhelmed they are by terrorists and espionage operations. Hey, great thinking: whine and telegraph to the enemy that you’re bleeding.

  35. Senile Old Guy
    #2526614, posted on October 18, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Fishnado.

    Sharknado 1 & 2 on recently. You have go to love the classics!

    Revenge for Global Warming Causes Fish to Attack People

    Up and down the Israeli coast and even in the Sea of Galilee, swimmers are reporting being nibbled on, often painfully.

    Stressing that no thorough research has been carried out to check if there is an actual rise, Yair said any verifiable increase in biting could be tied to several factors, including but not limited to climate change.

    Wonderful! There is no proof that there has actually been an increase but “it could be tied…to climate change”.

    It is now the cause of everything. The car won’t start: climate change. The sink is blocked: climate change. The dishes are dirty: climate change. The students are revolting: climate change. Water is wet: climate change. The Liberals are wet: climate change.

  36. struth
    #2526616, posted on October 18, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Service charge: $146.85

    I’d love to send them a bill for the entire water volume that Flanneried down the last few days on my property and they get for free.

  37. struth
    #2526617, posted on October 18, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    J Burton‏ @JBurtonXP 1h1 hour ago
    More
    Yesterday it was: “How does what two consenting adults do in the privacy of their own bedrooms even affect you

    How many people get married in the privacy of their own bedroom?

