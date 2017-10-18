Liberty Quote
How pale is the art of sorcerers, witches, and conjurors when compared with that of the government’s Treasury Department!— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
New thread, courtesy of Mother Lode 🙂
Call the nurse. Susie O’Brien has written a column I agree with on Dan’s stupid bag ban.
Fishnado.
Revenge for Global Warming Causes Fish to Attack People
Oh noes, it gets worse.
When you’ve lost beetles you know Gaia is completely pissed off.
currently at -20.0306, 117.4744 and not being attacked by fecked off fish
I claim this thread in the name of the stokers of the RMS Titanic, who died at their posts, keeping the pumps going until the last, and drew the boilers, averting the risk of a catastrophic explosion as the ship sank!
Never mind the band playing on!
What are the chances the madmen in Iran will announce that it is a new program by the Israeli Defence Forces: Operation Jewfish.
Saw a snapshot of the future as I was toiling away in Surburbia. There is a private school up the road and the delivery guy was angry because the crazy mothers blocked his access for 20 minutes Today two classes of preps were literally being shepherded by six adults as they had to negotiate obstacles like sand on the footpath.And every single one of them had a hi vis vest on Another 13 years of mollycoddling and they will be ready for uni!
More evidence that coal kills?
Water bill just came in the mail.
Water used: $7.41
Service charge: $146.85
You have to love government agencies. They certainly know how to soak* the plebs.
Well, we’ve all been given a shock by our electricity bills, Pedro.
Have you ever tried to decrease your credit limit?
You spend 5 minutes talking to a Filipino about why this is necessary.
PvO tweet says “everyone can laugh it up but $2 saving a week in energy shouldn’t be sneezed at”
This guy has to get off the drugs.
Two very good books on the sinking are “Unsinkable – the Full Story” and “The Other side of the Night – The Carpathia, the Californian and the Night the Titanic was Lost”, both by Daniel Allen Butler. Highly recommended.
It’s just taxation. WA electricity retail service charge doubled this year for no apparent reason other than the State is broke.
Time to abolish the “women and children first” rule. Gender equality and all that.
Pedro, I feel your pain, was similar.
Re the PFOS/PFAS the locals here are starting to get upset because traces have been found around the Munmorah ex Power Station. EPA is doing more testing. I am not worried , and told the earnest old lady who was coming door to door with a petition, “No I will not sign” and “Be pleased, we will not have to protest 500 acres worth of housing development on the site that will ruin the area and depress prices for the next 10 years as our older style properties will be competing with new builds”
I’ve seen derros at the track sifting through cigarette butts and TAB tickets that are less desperate than van Wrongselen for a win.
https://twitter.com/JBurtonXP/status/920489277032681472
‘The story goes that Farmer would only agree to let author Steve Hawke (son of former Prime Minister Bob Hawke) pen a book about his life if he set up a foundation to help young Aboriginal people. Hawke talked former Liberal Federal minister for Aboriginal affairs Fred Chaney and former Labor politician Ron Edwards into taking on the task’
https://thewest.com.au/news/education/pilbara-school-kids-are-staying-on-long-after-the-bell—and-it-promises-to-pay-off-in-the-future-ng-b88595759z
It has been – its now “whole families with kids ” first , then “couples”, then “singles” according to the last lifeboat drill I did. It was explained that it was in fact partially to do with the Titanic, as many children were orphaned, or many mothers were left with children and were left destitute by the loss of breadwinner. Then again isn’t THAT thinking sexist ?
Every time we have on a cruise we get asked “why the red/maroon underlay under engineering officers stripes ?”. I always give the “correct” answer – “in memory of the engineers of the Titanic who died at their posts”. After the game I let the person asking the question know it was amazingly prescient of the RN in 1883 to choose purple/maroon for engos as the “distinction cloths” , and the various shipping lines copied the RN as they started to wear uniforms, a process supposedly hastened in WW1 – if you were in uniform you were not a spy
ASIO in the news today saying how overwhelmed they are by terrorists and espionage operations. Hey, great thinking: whine and telegraph to the enemy that you’re bleeding.
Sharknado 1 & 2 on recently. You have go to love the classics!
Wonderful! There is no proof that there has actually been an increase but “it could be tied…to climate change”.
It is now the cause of everything. The car won’t start: climate change. The sink is blocked: climate change. The dishes are dirty: climate change. The students are revolting: climate change. Water is wet: climate change. The Liberals are wet: climate change.
I’d love to send them a bill for the entire water volume that Flanneried down the last few days on my property and they get for free.
How many people get married in the privacy of their own bedroom?