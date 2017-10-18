Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017

Posted on 2:30 pm, October 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

269 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017

1 2
  1. Snoopy
    #2526932, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    NFL suicides!

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 6m6 minutes ago
    More
    The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country!

  2. C.L.
    #2526934, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Here is a video the Male Champions of Change invite you to watch …
    Just look at these hen-pecked toss pots:

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2526935, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Male champions of change: Bruce Jenner.

  4. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2526937, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Godalmighty. I just watched that video Champions of Change.

    A pack of shrieking harridans, beta males an poofters talking in tongues.

    I may go out and get drunk.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2526938, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Thanks Rabz and ZK2A.

    I suspect Leanne’s a newbie.

    Left with that feeling.

    FWIW, I thought the story of the reinforced glass at the Lindt Cafe was a furphy, and competent snipers could have put Man Moris down?

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2526940, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I may go out and get drunk.

    Race you down the boozer.

  7. Boambee John
    #2526941, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    It was that as a soldier in a hot fighting war, you would only be limited and rendered ineffective by worrying about getting killed.

    Mickey Martin, one of the wilder men of Bomber Command, wrote to the effect that he regarded each day as a bonus. He spent all his pay as he received it, saving nothing because saving implied a future he was not able to consider if he was to be effective at his duties.

    When he wasn’t partying between sorties, he and his crew were working on their aircraft (eg, polishing all perspex to minimise the chance of missing seeing a night fighter, chaecing internal equipment) or training, on the ground and in the air.

    He was described by one historian as in 1945 being almost unique amongst his pre-war RAF colleagues: he was alive and still flying.

  8. squawkbox
    #2526942, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Here is a video the Male Champions of Change invite you to watch …
    Just look at these hen-pecked toss pots:

    Painful. You can almost see Mr Red-Tie’s Mrs Proudie-like wife just off-camera wagging her finger at him. As for the rest, someone should take them aside and whisper “Grow up, whatever you say none of those crop-headed harridans will resolve your mommy issues by sleeping with you”.

  9. Boambee John
    #2526943, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Ot sure how Spellwreck made checking into chaecing!

  10. Snoopy
    #2526944, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    I just watched that video Champions of Change.

    I just watched the first minute or so. Excellent editing. I loved the cutaway to Alan Joyce after the discussion on push back. Inspired.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2526945, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Mickey Martin, one of the wilder men of Bomber Command,

    Royal Australian Air Force, and the Dam Busters. Retired as an Air Marshall in the early 1970’s.

  12. Boambee John
    #2526946, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    FFS. Not became Ot!

  13. Boambee John
    #2526948, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Air Marshal Sir Harold Brownlow Morgan “Micky” Martin, KCB, DSO & Bar, DFC & Two Bars, AFC (27 February 1918 – 3 November 1988) was an Australian bomber pilot and senior commander in the Royal Air Force (RAF).

    Zulu

    Australian, but an officer of the RAF, not RAAF. Just as Coningham was a New Zealander, but served in the RAF. Both regular officers.

    Air Marshal Sir Arthur “Mary” Coningham, KCB, KBE, DSO, MC, DFC, AFC[1] (19 January 1895 – presumably 30 January 1948) was a senior officer in the Royal Air Force. During the First World War, he was at Gallipoli with the New Zealand Expeditionary Force, was discharged in New Zealand as medically unfit for active service, and journeyed to Britain at his own expense to join the Royal Flying Corps, where he became a flying ace. Coningham was later a senior Royal Air Force commander during the Second World War, as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief 2nd Tactical Air Force

  14. m0nty
    #2526950, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    I think in these scenarios you need to know what was said before and after and the “context”, the feeling of the conversation, if you like. A phrase taken out of that and examined clinically is different to how/what was spoken in a serious and emotional conversation. Because they are just words. It is the “vibe” that counts here.

    Fair call, candy. We will most likely never know.

    Given his body of rhetorical work, though, odds are he didn’t handle it with finesse.

  15. Splatacrobat
    #2526953, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    C.L.
    #2526934, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:15 pm
    Here is a video the Male Champions of Change invite you to watch …
    Just look at these hen-pecked toss pots:

    It’s not enough to apply a corrosive substance to the outside of reinforced concrete. You need to get it inside the structure like saltwater attacking the reo bar through a crack and rusting it out from within. Engaging men is simply the latest tactic used to topple the structure of perceived patriarchy. The other way of looking at it is that they hope to groom enough Judas goats so there is an orderly transition at the “give up your job for a women” slaughterhouse.

    It’s not about equality, it’s about power, that’s why they target “top jobs” and boards.

  16. cohenite
    #2526954, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    FMD:

    .L.

    #2526934, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Here is a video the Male Champions of Change invite you to watch …
    Just look at these hen-pecked toss pots:

    The more merit there is in an organisation the more gender inequality there is says diane smith gander who appears to have washed her hair in Worcestershire sauce. No wonder this country is stuffed.

    And martin Parkinson, head of turdball’s office is both insane and typifies why turdball is what he is, whatever that is.

  17. Joe
    #2526955, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    FFS. Not became Ot!

    Turn It OFF!. Or at least only allow it to check not correct.
    It’s about as intelligent as Daffy Duck attempting to tune an explosive shell with a hammer.

  18. Snoopy
    #2526959, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Rake time!

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 31m31 minutes ago
    More
    Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!

  19. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2526960, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Australian, but an officer of the RAF, not RAAF.

    Thanks for sorting that one – I ‘d have sworn he was R.A.A.F.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *