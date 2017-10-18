Liberty Quote
[E]very significant 100-percent bank known to history was a government-sponsored enterprise, which depended for its existence on some combination of direct government subsidies, compulsory patronage, or laws suppressing rival (fractional reserve) institutions.— George Selgin
-
Recent Comments
- Snoopy on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Adam on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- jonesy on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Sinclair Davidson on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Sinclair Davidson on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Snoopy on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Joe on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- cohenite on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Splatacrobat on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Sinclair Davidson on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Bruce in WA on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Adam on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Sinclair Davidson on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- squawkbox on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Snoopy on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Pedro the Ignorant on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Sinclair Davidson on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Opening statement to House Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue Inquiry into Taxpayer Engagement with the Taxation System
- This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Thoughts on university reform
- Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Read it and weep – The Case Against Free-Market Capitalism
- Is Treasury leaking against the government?
- Jeffrey A. Tucker: How Much Homogeneity Does Society Need?
- Renewable energy and government policy: the plot thickens!
- Dan Mitchell on spending by US Presidents
- Peter O’Brien: Abbott and CAGW
- Roundup October 16
- Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Arky on Hollywood
- Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- David Levy and Sandra Peart on the problems with experts
- ACCC offers some clarity but much obfuscation in its report on electricity price rises
- Go on, what’s the plan to deal with Iran and North Korea?
- Poetry evening in Sydney 25th
- It’s homicide not suicide – let’s get the language right
- OMG – no wage growth bad for government revenue
- Just say it
- News from up the street
- Another Nobel Peace Prize fail
- Trump gets HW out of the headlines (except for here)
- Open Forum: October 14, 2017
- Who cares if NKorea EMP would kill “90% of Americans”?
- If it’s political leadership you want I have just the man for you
- Trump vs Obama on regulations
- The first refuge of the anti-free-speech scoundrel
- Oh really
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
269 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
NFL suicides!
Here is a video the Male Champions of Change invite you to watch …
Just look at these hen-pecked toss pots:
Male champions of change: Bruce Jenner.
Godalmighty. I just watched that video Champions of Change.
A pack of shrieking harridans, beta males an poofters talking in tongues.
I may go out and get drunk.
Left with that feeling.
FWIW, I thought the story of the reinforced glass at the Lindt Cafe was a furphy, and competent snipers could have put Man Moris down?
Race you down the boozer.
It was that as a soldier in a hot fighting war, you would only be limited and rendered ineffective by worrying about getting killed.
Mickey Martin, one of the wilder men of Bomber Command, wrote to the effect that he regarded each day as a bonus. He spent all his pay as he received it, saving nothing because saving implied a future he was not able to consider if he was to be effective at his duties.
When he wasn’t partying between sorties, he and his crew were working on their aircraft (eg, polishing all perspex to minimise the chance of missing seeing a night fighter, chaecing internal equipment) or training, on the ground and in the air.
He was described by one historian as in 1945 being almost unique amongst his pre-war RAF colleagues: he was alive and still flying.
Painful. You can almost see Mr Red-Tie’s Mrs Proudie-like wife just off-camera wagging her finger at him. As for the rest, someone should take them aside and whisper “Grow up, whatever you say none of those crop-headed harridans will resolve your mommy issues by sleeping with you”.
Ot sure how Spellwreck made checking into chaecing!
I just watched the first minute or so. Excellent editing. I loved the cutaway to Alan Joyce after the discussion on push back. Inspired.
Royal Australian Air Force, and the Dam Busters. Retired as an Air Marshall in the early 1970’s.
FFS. Not became Ot!
Air Marshal Sir Harold Brownlow Morgan “Micky” Martin, KCB, DSO & Bar, DFC & Two Bars, AFC (27 February 1918 – 3 November 1988) was an Australian bomber pilot and senior commander in the Royal Air Force (RAF).
Zulu
Australian, but an officer of the RAF, not RAAF. Just as Coningham was a New Zealander, but served in the RAF. Both regular officers.
Air Marshal Sir Arthur “Mary” Coningham, KCB, KBE, DSO, MC, DFC, AFC[1] (19 January 1895 – presumably 30 January 1948) was a senior officer in the Royal Air Force. During the First World War, he was at Gallipoli with the New Zealand Expeditionary Force, was discharged in New Zealand as medically unfit for active service, and journeyed to Britain at his own expense to join the Royal Flying Corps, where he became a flying ace. Coningham was later a senior Royal Air Force commander during the Second World War, as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief 2nd Tactical Air Force
Fair call, candy. We will most likely never know.
Given his body of rhetorical work, though, odds are he didn’t handle it with finesse.
It’s not enough to apply a corrosive substance to the outside of reinforced concrete. You need to get it inside the structure like saltwater attacking the reo bar through a crack and rusting it out from within. Engaging men is simply the latest tactic used to topple the structure of perceived patriarchy. The other way of looking at it is that they hope to groom enough Judas goats so there is an orderly transition at the “give up your job for a women” slaughterhouse.
It’s not about equality, it’s about power, that’s why they target “top jobs” and boards.
FMD:
.L.
#2526934, posted on October 18, 2017 at 10:15 pm
The more merit there is in an organisation the more gender inequality there is says diane smith gander who appears to have washed her hair in Worcestershire sauce. No wonder this country is stuffed.
And martin Parkinson, head of turdball’s office is both insane and typifies why turdball is what he is, whatever that is.
Turn It OFF!. Or at least only allow it to check not correct.
It’s about as intelligent as Daffy Duck attempting to tune an explosive shell with a hammer.
Rake time!
Thanks for sorting that one – I ‘d have sworn he was R.A.A.F.