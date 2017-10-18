Liberty Quote
First they came for the Jews, but I did nothing because I’m not a Jew. Then they came for the socialists, but I did nothing because I’m not a socialist. Then they came for the Catholics, but I did nothing because I’m not a Catholic. Finally, they came for me, but by then there was no one left to help me.— Martin Niemoller
-
Recent Comments
- herodotus on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- duncanm on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Tator on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- test pattern on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- struth on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Arnost on Opening statement to House Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue Inquiry into Taxpayer Engagement with the Taxation System
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- struth on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- old bloke on This will be THE major issue at the next election
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- cuckoo on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Des Deskperson on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- struth on This will be THE major issue at the next election
-
Recent Posts
- Opening statement to House Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue Inquiry into Taxpayer Engagement with the Taxation System
- This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Thoughts on university reform
- Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Read it and weep – The Case Against Free-Market Capitalism
- Is Treasury leaking against the government?
- Jeffrey A. Tucker: How Much Homogeneity Does Society Need?
- Renewable energy and government policy: the plot thickens!
- Dan Mitchell on spending by US Presidents
- Peter O’Brien: Abbott and CAGW
- Roundup October 16
- Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Arky on Hollywood
- Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- David Levy and Sandra Peart on the problems with experts
- ACCC offers some clarity but much obfuscation in its report on electricity price rises
- Go on, what’s the plan to deal with Iran and North Korea?
- Poetry evening in Sydney 25th
- It’s homicide not suicide – let’s get the language right
- OMG – no wage growth bad for government revenue
- Just say it
- News from up the street
- Another Nobel Peace Prize fail
- Trump gets HW out of the headlines (except for here)
- Open Forum: October 14, 2017
- Who cares if NKorea EMP would kill “90% of Americans”?
- If it’s political leadership you want I have just the man for you
- Trump vs Obama on regulations
- The first refuge of the anti-free-speech scoundrel
- Oh really
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Id[email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
536 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3
« Previous 1 2 3
Once ratings and admissions determined pay rates.
James Stewart, John Wayne, Greer Garson, Graham Kennedy, Gerard Kennedy come to mind.
Dr Faustus #2527228, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:38 am
Questions surround Australia’s new submarine fleet’s ultra-stealth propulsion technology
Don’t be so picky! Turncoat & Chrissy couldn’t care less if they can’t make it to sea. Anyway, Stealth Details of the same manufacturers submarines for the Indian Navy were leaked months ago!
Top of page! 501st!
Headline at that Sheridan piece:
You thought China valued human rights? Wrong
Thanks, Scoop.
Yes! Ask ‘Tank Man’
Oh my God.
Justin Trudeau cries like a girl whose pony just got squashed by a Kenworth.
“If I hack a vibrator it’s just fun,” Raimund Genes, chief technology officer at Trend Micro, said at the time. “But if I can get to the back-end, I can blackmail the manufacturer.”
What? That’s a bit extreme.
You might catch something…
Trudeau meets all of the NYT requirements of a Modern Man.
He cries. He cries often.
The Peter Pan of politics. What a specimen.
Front office, back office getting a new meaning.
No good news emerging about those fishermen.
These are your non-Trudeau men: doing a dangerous, ancient job to bring us the ocean’s harvest.
Very sad.
Artist Tim Storrier was rejected – his work wasn’t hung – in this years’s Archibalds but has won the Doug Moran National Portrait Prize, Australia’s richest.
http://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/art-and-design/tim-storrier-wins-doug-moran-portrait-prize-with-painting-of-friend-mclean-edwards-20171018-gz36by.html
Storrier’s comments are interesting:
“When you’ve got a prize like the Archibald Prize, it’s designed to be merit-based; that’s its purpose, to attempt in difficult circumstances to choose the best painting. Now that is almost impossible if you apply postmodern theory; identity politics comes into it.
“It becomes important to them that they notice the background of the artist, whether it is an ethnic person or an Indigenous person, a woman, possibly transgender.. ‘
While this sort of stuff resonates, it’s interesting to note that of the 11 winners since 2007, 7 have been white males and four white females. Storrier himself won in 2012.
In another story it appears Dave Hughes took a pay cut when he found out Kate Langbrook was earning less than him. Between the two Hughes would have the greater profile.
Dave Hughes is a cuck and deserves another pay cut to pay for Lisa. It’s only fair.
The trouble with the Archibald, fundamentally, is its stupid snobbery.
Vincent van Gogh painted nobodies. Archibald entrants have to paint renowned luvvies. It’s in the rules.
That just feeds the political correctness.
Meeeh – who was the statesman who said he passed a lot of the Second World War in tears? Oh, yes, Winston Churchill. I
‘Big in Japan’ is one saying.
Dave Hughes is funny in Melbourne, to coin another.
Churchill never cried in public.
Sounds like someone talking about Gillard at the Liars National Conference.
This is brilliant. Joe Aston on Lisa Wilkinson:
https://amp.afr.com/brand/rear-window/nines-hugh-marks-is-right-lisa-wilkinson-is-no-karl-stefanovic-20171018-gz3m3q
Ahahahahahaha:
Daily Mail:
‘She is less than impressed with the news’: Reports Carrie Bickmore is ‘p*ssed off’ after learning Lisa Wilkinson will earn FOUR TIMES more than her on The Project.
The Channel Ten brains trust has done it again.
This move will smash the Project (good).
None of the current audience* wants to watch an old hag.
Any panel ‘chemistry’ will be destroyed.
*I have never watched an episode of The Project.
From the department of disappearing news, what’s happened to the driver who mowed down pedestrians outside the Natural History Museum in London? Do we even know his name? Can’t find anything current about him on news sites, English or otherwise. While the morning ‘news’ bulletin on ABC this morning was just one NGO press release after another. With the routine Trump-bashing thrown in for good measure.
LOL. Nice, might have to pinch that one.
Nine saving money? CBS says what?
He’s not the Green messiah, he’s a very naughty boy
I may have pushed my luck too much on another thread.
We are yet to see.
If I get banned it will be a good thing for my life anyway.
But in case it happens, I wish you all the best, and it has been fun.
Five things you might have missed in Xi Jinping’s speech
Running almost three and a half hours long and comprising 65 written pages and 32,313 Chinese Characters, Xi Jinping’s opening speech of the 19th National Party Congress was comprehensive to say the least. Here are five things you might have missed.
Operation Northwoods is the name of a military document, signed by the US Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1962, that was a plan to stage a false-flag attack on US military instalations and to shoot down a drone that was painted to look like an American airliner and do it in such a way that it would appear that it was done by Cuba. The purpose was to create sufficient public outrage to support a US military attack, supposedly in retaliation. Although the plan was not put into opeartion, it was approved and was ready to be implemented when ‘needed’.
‘to bring us the ocean’s harvest.’
Didn’t know you ate sea slugs
Which should be unremarkable considering that Europeans are still the majority in this country and may well dominate in the arts field, we all know about their goat’s cheese circle enclaves.
Granny, poor love, apparently will get something in the vicinity of $1.3 million which means Bitchmore would be on about $315,000 – peanuts by comparison – I want the gender gap paid too because Granny and Bitchmore are getting paid so much more than most of the blokes I know. Bring on equalidy.
pathetic.
How hard floors cost landlords money
A funny little notice appeared in our lifts this week, headlined “Hard floors and high heels”. Apart from sounding like a Pedro Almodovar movie, it was a simple request for people with timber or tile flooring not to perform their own flamenco dance every time they walked across the room.
Recommended – 10mm Regupol underlay
Any Cats with experience of this underlay under timber floors?
Testes, don’t make fun of the sea slug. That was the pinnacle of the aboriginal economy. Even managed to take a few of them out of the stone age.
ABC The World Today
Very pleased about the failure of Dutton’s stricter citizenship rules to pass the Senate. Good goes given to Tony Burka and Jamal Rifi.