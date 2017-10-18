Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017

Posted on 2:30 pm, October 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
536 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2527310, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:28 am

    struth
    #2527309, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:23 am
    Regarding Wilkinson.
    Live by Victim politics, you could end up the unintended victim.

    Although about money and not sex, just like Whoreywood, it is about hypocrisy and if the good people went to task on this issue, could have a similar effect on these overpaid , talentless attention whores in Australian television, as now affects Hollyweird.

    Once ratings and admissions determined pay rates.
    James Stewart, John Wayne, Greer Garson, Graham Kennedy, Gerard Kennedy come to mind.

  2. T29E
    #2527311, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Dr Faustus #2527228, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:38 am
    Questions surround Australia’s new submarine fleet’s ultra-stealth propulsion technology

    Don’t be so picky! Turncoat & Chrissy couldn’t care less if they can’t make it to sea. Anyway, Stealth Details of the same manufacturers submarines for the Indian Navy were leaked months ago!

  4. C.L.
    #2527313, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Headline at that Sheridan piece:

    You thought China valued human rights? Wrong

    Thanks, Scoop.

  5. stackja
    #2527314, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:35 am

    C.L.
    #2527313, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:33 am
    Headline at that Sheridan piece:

    You thought China valued human rights? Wrong

    Thanks, Scoop.

    Yes! Ask ‘Tank Man’

  6. C.L.
    #2527315, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Oh my God.
    Justin Trudeau cries like a girl whose pony just got squashed by a Kenworth.

  7. cynical1
    #2527317, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:40 am

    “If I hack a vibrator it’s just fun,” Raimund Genes, chief technology officer at Trend Micro, said at the time. “But if I can get to the back-end, I can blackmail the manufacturer.”

    What? That’s a bit extreme.

    You might catch something…

  8. stackja
    #2527318, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Christy Turlington: fashion industry is ‘surrounded by predators’

  9. Oh come on
    #2527319, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Trudeau meets all of the NYT requirements of a Modern Man.

    He cries. He cries often.

  10. Tintarella di Luna
    #2527320, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Oh my God.
    Justin Trudeau cries like a girl whose pony just got squashed by a Kenworth

    The Peter Pan of politics. What a specimen.

  11. stackja
    #2527322, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Theresa May urged to make ‘deal or no deal’ ultimatum at Brexit summit as EU leaders agree to meet Jeremy Corbyn before her
    $$$ PREMIUM

    Gordon Rayner, political editor Peter Foster, europe editor
    18 OCTOBER 2017 • 10:30PM
    Britain must be prepared to walk away from the EU and stop negotiations if European leaders do not agree to trade talks at a crucial summit on Thursday evening, senior figures behind the Leave campaign warned on Wednesday night.

    In an open letter to the Prime Minister, four former Cabinet ministers, as well as MPs, business leaders and academics demanded she “formally declare” that Britain will leave the EU and conduct trade deals via the World Trade Organisation.

    The warning from the Leave campaign comes after the EU talks became deadlocked and amid fears the beleaguered Prime Minister will be humiliated at a key summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

    Sources in Brussels have told The Telegraph that EU leaders will tell Mrs May Britain must agree to pay some money into the EU budget until 2023, rather than 2021 under the current offer, before there can be any movement on trade talks.

    EU leaders…[$$$PREMIUM]

  12. stackja
    #2527323, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:47 am

    cynical1
    #2527317, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:40 am
    “If I hack a vibrator it’s just fun,” Raimund Genes, chief technology officer at Trend Micro, said at the time. “But if I can get to the back-end, I can blackmail the manufacturer.”

    What? That’s a bit extreme.

    You might catch something…

    Front office, back office getting a new meaning.

  13. C.L.
    #2527325, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:51 am

    No good news emerging about those fishermen.
    These are your non-Trudeau men: doing a dangerous, ancient job to bring us the ocean’s harvest.
    Very sad.

  14. Des Deskperson
    #2527326, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Artist Tim Storrier was rejected – his work wasn’t hung – in this years’s Archibalds but has won the Doug Moran National Portrait Prize, Australia’s richest.

    http://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/art-and-design/tim-storrier-wins-doug-moran-portrait-prize-with-painting-of-friend-mclean-edwards-20171018-gz36by.html

    Storrier’s comments are interesting:

    “When you’ve got a prize like the Archibald Prize, it’s designed to be merit-based; that’s its purpose, to attempt in difficult circumstances to choose the best painting. Now that is almost impossible if you apply postmodern theory; identity politics comes into it.

    “It becomes important to them that they notice the background of the artist, whether it is an ethnic person or an Indigenous person, a woman, possibly transgender.. ‘

    While this sort of stuff resonates, it’s interesting to note that of the 11 winners since 2007, 7 have been white males and four white females. Storrier himself won in 2012.

  15. zyconoclast
    #2527327, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:55 am

    In another story it appears Dave Hughes took a pay cut when he found out Kate Langbrook was earning less than him. Between the two Hughes would have the greater profile.

    Dave Hughes is a cuck and deserves another pay cut to pay for Lisa. It’s only fair.

  16. C.L.
    #2527328, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:56 am

    The trouble with the Archibald, fundamentally, is its stupid snobbery.
    Vincent van Gogh painted nobodies. Archibald entrants have to paint renowned luvvies. It’s in the rules.
    That just feeds the political correctness.

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2527330, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Trudeau meets all of the NYT requirements of a Modern Man.

    He cries. He cries often.

    Meeeh – who was the statesman who said he passed a lot of the Second World War in tears? Oh, yes, Winston Churchill. I

  18. C.L.
    #2527331, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:58 am

    ‘Big in Japan’ is one saying.
    Dave Hughes is funny in Melbourne, to coin another.

  19. C.L.
    #2527332, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Churchill never cried in public.

  20. H B Bear
    #2527333, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    “share bikes”, FFS.

    Sounds like someone talking about Gillard at the Liars National Conference.

  22. zyconoclast
    #2527336, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Ahahahahahaha:

    Daily Mail:
    ‘She is less than impressed with the news’: Reports Carrie Bickmore is ‘p*ssed off’ after learning Lisa Wilkinson will earn FOUR TIMES more than her on The Project.

    The Channel Ten brains trust has done it again.
    This move will smash the Project (good).
    None of the current audience* wants to watch an old hag.
    Any panel ‘chemistry’ will be destroyed.

    *I have never watched an episode of The Project.

  23. cuckoo
    #2527337, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    From the department of disappearing news, what’s happened to the driver who mowed down pedestrians outside the Natural History Museum in London? Do we even know his name? Can’t find anything current about him on news sites, English or otherwise. While the morning ‘news’ bulletin on ABC this morning was just one NGO press release after another. With the routine Trump-bashing thrown in for good measure.

  24. H B Bear
    #2527338, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    ‘Big in Japan’ is one saying.
    Dave Hughes is funny in Melbourne, to coin another.

    LOL. Nice, might have to pinch that one.

  25. stackja
    #2527339, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    zyconoclast
    #2527336, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:05 pm
    Ahahahahahaha:

    Daily Mail:
    ‘She is less than impressed with the news’: Reports Carrie Bickmore is ‘p*ssed off’ after learning Lisa Wilkinson will earn FOUR TIMES more than her on The Project.

    The Channel Ten brains trust has done it again.
    This move will smash the Project (good).
    None of the current audience* wants to watch an old hag.
    Any panel ‘chemistry’ will be destroyed.

    *I have never watched an episode of The Project.

    Nine saving money? CBS says what?

  27. struth
    #2527344, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    I may have pushed my luck too much on another thread.
    We are yet to see.
    If I get banned it will be a good thing for my life anyway.

    But in case it happens, I wish you all the best, and it has been fun.

  28. OldOzzie
    #2527345, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Five things you might have missed in Xi Jinping’s speech

    Running almost three and a half hours long and comprising 65 written pages and 32,313 Chinese Characters, Xi Jinping’s opening speech of the 19th National Party Congress was comprehensive to say the least. Here are five things you might have missed.

  29. zyconoclast
    #2527346, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Operation Northwoods is the name of a military document, signed by the US Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1962, that was a plan to stage a false-flag attack on US military instalations and to shoot down a drone that was painted to look like an American airliner and do it in such a way that it would appear that it was done by Cuba. The purpose was to create sufficient public outrage to support a US military attack, supposedly in retaliation. Although the plan was not put into opeartion, it was approved and was ready to be implemented when ‘needed’.

  30. test pattern
    #2527347, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    ‘to bring us the ocean’s harvest.’

    Didn’t know you ate sea slugs

  31. notafan
    #2527348, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    While this sort of stuff resonates, it’s interesting to note that of the 11 winners since 2007, 7 have been white males and four white females. Storrier himself won in 2012.

    Which should be unremarkable considering that Europeans are still the majority in this country and may well dominate in the arts field, we all know about their goat’s cheese circle enclaves.

  32. Tintarella di Luna
    #2527349, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Granny, poor love, apparently will get something in the vicinity of $1.3 million which means Bitchmore would be on about $315,000 – peanuts by comparison – I want the gender gap paid too because Granny and Bitchmore are getting paid so much more than most of the blokes I know. Bring on equalidy.

  33. duncanm
    #2527351, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Oh my God.
    Justin Trudeau cries like a girl whose pony just got squashed by a Kenworth.

    pathetic.

  34. OldOzzie
    #2527352, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    How hard floors cost landlords money

    A funny little notice appeared in our lifts this week, headlined “Hard floors and high heels”. Apart from sounding like a Pedro Almodovar movie, it was a simple request for people with timber or tile flooring not to perform their own flamenco dance every time they walked across the room.

    Recommended – 10mm Regupol underlay

    Any Cats with experience of this underlay under timber floors?

  35. H B Bear
    #2527355, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    ‘to bring us the ocean’s harvest.’
    Didn’t know you ate sea slugs

    Testes, don’t make fun of the sea slug. That was the pinnacle of the aboriginal economy. Even managed to take a few of them out of the stone age.

  36. herodotus
    #2527356, posted on October 19, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    ABC The World Today

    Very pleased about the failure of Dutton’s stricter citizenship rules to pass the Senate. Good goes given to Tony Burka and Jamal Rifi.

