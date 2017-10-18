Liberty Quote
From the most primitive cultures to the most advanced civilizations, man has had to manufacture things; his well-being depends on his success at production.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Fred Furkenburger on “The biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”
- calli on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- John Constantine on Australia’s new energy policy and its dishonest depiction
- Farmer Gez on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Australia’s new energy policy and its dishonest depiction
- candy on “The biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- candy on Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor
- Baldrick on “The biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”
- Nathan on Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor
- Malcolm on “The biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”
- areff on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- notaluvvie on Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor
- Diogenes on “The biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- yarpos on Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor
- Old School Conservative on “The biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- rickw on “The biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Herodotus on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- “The biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”
- Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor
- Devarim 30: 19
- Brittany Hunter: Technology Is Not Pro-Monopoly
- Can machines be entrepreneurial?
- Australia’s new energy policy and its dishonest depiction
- Opening statement to House Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue Inquiry into Taxpayer Engagement with the Taxation System
- This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Thoughts on university reform
- Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Read it and weep – The Case Against Free-Market Capitalism
- Is Treasury leaking against the government?
- Jeffrey A. Tucker: How Much Homogeneity Does Society Need?
- Renewable energy and government policy: the plot thickens!
- Dan Mitchell on spending by US Presidents
- Peter O’Brien: Abbott and CAGW
- Roundup October 16
- Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Arky on Hollywood
- Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- David Levy and Sandra Peart on the problems with experts
- ACCC offers some clarity but much obfuscation in its report on electricity price rises
- Go on, what’s the plan to deal with Iran and North Korea?
- Poetry evening in Sydney 25th
- It’s homicide not suicide – let’s get the language right
- OMG – no wage growth bad for government revenue
- Just say it
- News from up the street
- Another Nobel Peace Prize fail
- Trump gets HW out of the headlines (except for here)
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,004 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
Loved Charlatan’s Web, Tom.
Lisa Benson is good too. Nice to see an unreconstructed female in the ‘toon business.
Sky wymynsys mentions that today is the 30 year anniversary of the ‘worst stock market crash in history’.
Home invasion in Beaufort.
Hard for Vicpol to protect the citizens from violence when there are so many camera cars to organise. You can’t be everywhere.
Bruce in WA. Take absolutely no notice.
I never do. 😀