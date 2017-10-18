Liberty Quote
Estimates of future volume of production, future sales, future costs, or future profits or losses are not facts, but speculative anticipations. There are no facts about future profits.— Ludwig von Mises
Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
1,293 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
Me too stackja – I work at it every day
Stimpson while I applaud this comprehensive decreption you forgot “jelly-jowled” just for the sake of accuracy, otherwise top marks.
One piggy backs off tother.
You are either in the game or your aren’t.
You don’t get to skip a generation or two of technological advancement because you are the “clever country”.
It will not be us making the robots or developing the next generation of technology.
You need the industrial base in order to do that.
I see the great sjw and journalist hasn’t named names yet.
I just thought I would give Tracey’s memory a bit of help.
This will get me blocked for sure so be quick.
If you could do without the industrial base you might as well move to New Zealand.
The scenery is nicer.
I was just thinking, wouldn’t it be weird if it turned out that the girl who posed topless, wearing that football medal, was Hanna Mouncey.
But..but.. a Liberal government will offer protections if they bring it in, which you won’t get from a Labor/Greens government.
So a state like NSW would be better off rushing it in now.
/SSM ‘conservatives’
Also, to help celebrate my new business, as a special offer I am offering a Free Consult and Will Adjustment to all Catallaxy Files posters for a Limited Time!
Hurry and book now before you die!
ABC radio did a history of Holden thing this morning. They can’t help themselves. After blaming sloppy Joe for GM’s decision to cease car production in Oz they mentioned the reduction of subsidies “like those given out to the mining and farming sectors for fuel.” I’m so effing sick of the ABC. They are no more than a party political propaganda unit. That they peddle the old leftie lie that the fuel tax rebate is a subsidy is outrageous. To rattle off a list of excuses for the failure of Holden Australia and not once mention the Button car plan is ignorance at best, deception at worst.
Daniel Andrews is the Kermit Gosnell of Australian politics.
A pathological slimeball operating in the open and supported by leftists.
Fact check: True
Former Labor prime minister Paul Keating has reacted angrily to the passage of Victoria’s Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill through the state’s lower house, branding it “deeply regressive” and an abrogation of “the core instinct to survive”.
Mr Keating, who weighed in to the contentious debate at the last minute on Thursday to warn MPs against the change, has issued a terse statement on the legislation.
“The passage of the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill through the Victorian lower house is truly a sad moment for the whole country,” Mr Keating said.
“What is means is that the civic guidance provided by the state, in our second largest state, is voided when it comes to the protection of our most valuable asset; the essential human rights of the citizenry, especially and particularly those in either a fragile state or state of mind or fragile period.
The Sydney Morning Herald October 20 2017 – 1:56PM
OCO.
If you are wrong, and we in thr Wesf have dealt ourselves out of manufacturing for the foreseeable future, would you care?
Or do you think making stuff just isn’t important?
Not to mention the complicity of management and the unions over decades negotiating conditions that made Australian workers in the motor vehicle industry the most overpaid nut-tighteners and button-pushers in the world.
The end result being the inevitable outcome of every “successful” enterprise agreement; after the jobs were destroyed they all got great redundancy payments.
Good on Paul Keating.
Thank you, sir.
Notice anything?
Notice that he’s playing the prime ministerial role?
Turnbull silent.
Stimp, do you sell banning coverage?
Asking for a friend.
More phony deaths:
These are all deaths assigned, after the fact, with no examination of the body to various “causes”.
All assigned after the event. The cause of death on the death certificate would be one from the list maintained by the ABS. You won’t find “pollution” on the list.
Angry feminist thugs attack stunningly sensible Big Bang Theory actress for her sensible advice to females in the entertainment industry.
Yeah, but.. like.. we’ll all be paid a UBI by then and the government will just tax the rich to buy robots from China or something. Right?
Not to mention the complicity of management and the unions over decades negotiating conditions that made Australian workers in the motor vehicle industry the most overpaid nut-tighteners and button-pushers in the world.
And yet they were bemoaning what would become of the 700 “highly skilled” workers laid off today. Lol.
Yeah, but.. like.. we’ll all be paid a UBI by then and the government will just tax the rich to buy robots from China or something. Right?
By then the rich will have fled or shifted their cash assets off-shore.
Incidentally, China will make the robots but I can’t see the Communist Party allowing a third or more of their workforce to be displaced by robotics…the social consequences would have deep political ramifications.
Can any Victorian Cats tell me if this Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill will mean a boom in Victorian Death Tourism?
Will it have a larger impact on suicides than, say a plebiscite?
How can we both profit AND help at the same time?
I think making stuff is important until it isn’t. Obviously I think we are essentially in the same boat as the US – we could attract a significant amount of certain kinds of manufacturing back to Australia by reducing the costs of doing business here. Unfortunately, that appears politically impossible here for the foreseeable future as industry-killing industry policy seems to have bipartisan support, while there seems to be more hope of the US expanding its already considerable manufacturing base through a programme of targeted onshoring. Protectionism isn’t the way to draw these industries back, though – they need to be coaxed back by a better environment to base operations in. (Trump sounds as though he understands this sometimes and sometimes not. ) China has cheap labour going for it, and little else. There are significant drawbacks of foreign companies operating in China. These have been offset by the cheap labour so far, but as labour prices there rise, we’re seeing foreign businesses starting to bail. That’s what you get when you run a system that picks and protects local champions, allows them to steal from their foreign rivals and prevents those rivals from protecting their intellectual property, and generally running an opaque, corrupt and arbitrary regulatory environment. I’m not greatly worried by the long term impact of China. They have an overwhelming amount of problems to deal with that we barely understand.
Incidentally, China will make the wind generators but I can’t see the Communist Party allowing more than a fraction of their electricity generation to be displaced by intermittents…the economic consequences would have deep political ramifications.
Only the modern west could be that stupid.
/Spacechook- on:
Personal favourite Holden design – stylistically ( not necessarily road dynamics )
HQ Monaro
In a moment worthy of Hollywood, this is the one that stopped just short of plunging in to the Derwent when the Tasman Bridge collapsed.
/Chook off.
Stimp, do you sell banning coverage?
Asking for a friend.
Let’s just assume I do.
But first we need to make sure you’ve written your will correctly.
There are some very shady operators out there and I hate seeing good people get taken advantage of.
Which ‘famous’ actresses of today got ahead in entertainment industry? Now keeping their mouths shut?
Perhaps I should have added a /sarc tag or #leftynomics 🙂
Step One – State sanctioned Voluntary Euthanasia.
Step Two – Non Voluntary Euthanasia – to ease suffering of the incompetent etc etc
Step Three – Class Enemies peering through small openings in railroad cars wondering where the train will stop ?
And you wonder why The CFMEU puppets are rejoicing ?
Very very good stuff.
Has any other Hollywood producer or director been outed yet?
Or was Harvey Weinstein the only ‘casting couch’ producer in Hollywood?
I would think that anyone buying a one way ticket to Victoria should attract attention, indeed, Stimpy.
I’m not greatly worried by the long term impact of China. They have an overwhelming amount of problems to deal with that we barely understand.
Hence the expansionist posture of the world’s likely first quantum power.
The Communist Party has an accord with its people: we’ll lift you out of poverty and restore China to international greatness in return for your undivided loyalty.
Any Australian not greatly worried by the prospect of China replacing the US as the hegemon in the Pacific is burying their head in the sand.
Which reminds me,
clients with a terminal illness receive a
Free 50% Discount!!!!
Call now people!
Perhaps I should have added a /sarc tag or #leftynomics 🙂
No, I got it, Ez; I just wanted to piggyback off your comment to make a serious point.
Sam Dastyari seems pretty chill with it all.
Does that mean JC’s hotline is out of business in Victoria, or will it just morph into an advisory service?
Sam Dastyari seems pretty chill with it all.
Small beer.
China already had their two Bob’s worth.
OK so I’m starting to come up with some personalized business names so we can tailor these Voluntary Death Experiences ® to our clients.
It’s important to stand out, while specializing in certain sectors of the market.
For the Lesbians we have Switch B$tch,
for the Gays we have Plugs Away,
and for the the Transgender we have Tranny Trigger.
I missed this from Sept 2017.
The bold is from AEMO.
(My summary is SA and Vic are in deep poo from 2017-18.
NS is deep poo very soon after this and Tas and Qld are safest)
AEMO ELECTRICITY STATEMENT OF OPPORTUNITIES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
The radically changing dynamics of the power system are resulting in a tight supply-demand
balance in parts of the National Electricity Market (NEM). The overall responsiveness and
resilience of the system is at risk from increased vulnerability to climatic events, such as
extended periods of high temperatures, and the risk of loss of, or reduction in output of, major
generation units.
AEMO’s 2017 Electricity Statement of Opportunities (ESOO) modelling shows reserves have reduced
to the extent that there is a heightened risk of significant unserved energy (USE*) 1 over the next 10
years, compared with recent levels.
AEMO’s analysis shows a heightened risk that the current NEM
reliability standard will not be met, and confirms that for peak
summer periods, targeted actions to provide additional firming
capability are necessary to reduce risks of supply interruptions.
Firming capability can be dispatched to maintain balance on the power
grid. It can include generation on the grid, storage, demand resources
behind the meter, flexible demand, or flexible network capability.
The highest forecast USE* risk in the 10-year outlook is in 2017–18 in
South Australia and Victoria. This risk is being addressed by the
South Australian Government’s Energy Plan2 developing additional
diesel generation and battery storage, and AEMO pursuing supply
and demand response3
through the Reliability and Emergency
Reserve Trader (RERT)4 provisions.
From 2018–19 to 2021–22, progressively decreasing levels of
potential USE* conditions are observed over the next four summers, due to increasing
renewable generation. New strategic reserves to deliver firming capability during this
period are recommended, given AEMO will not be able to engage long notice RERT as it is
doing for summer 2017–18.
The potential for USE* and not meeting the current reliability standard is projected to then
increase in New South Wales and Victoria after Liddell Power Station closes (announced
as 2022).
Retirement of other coal generation in New South Wales after 2022, if not appropriately replaced
by firming capability, could significantly increase the risk of load shedding.
AEMO’s analysis shows that renewable generation can provide some support to maintain reliability
even without firming capability. However, if this renewable development was to lead to earlier retirement
of existing thermal generation, the risk of USE* would increase without additional firming capability.
In Queensland and Tasmania, no material USE* risk is expected in these regions across the 10-year
assessment period for the modelled scenarios.
*Unserved energy (USE) is the
amount of energy that cannot be
supplied to consumers, resulting in
involuntary load shedding (loss of
customer supply), because there is
not enough generation capacity,
demand side participation, or
network capability, to meet
demand.
The reliability standard specifies
expected USE should not exceed
0.0020% of consumption per
region in any financial year.
It might be a bit early to predict the future of manufacturing is completely robotic.
We have yet to see a society where all work is carried out by robots.
It is possible that such a thing would not work at all.
I’m not sure an environment where humans live like chooks in a shed with all their material needs met by machines is either desirable or stable.
Which ‘famous’ actresses of today got ahead in the entertainment industry? Now keeping their mouths shut?
They only have to open their mouths when in the presence of Harvey while trying to get into the industry.
Jeff Kennett, who it turns out is one of the stupidest people to ever enter politics, yesterday came out praising the Chinese leaderships vision.