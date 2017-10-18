Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017

Posted on 2:30 pm, October 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,506 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017

1 5 6 7
  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2528941, posted on October 21, 2017 at 12:12 am

    As far as I can work out, rumour is that Joyce has been banging a staffer.

    What a sad xunt he is. He really should do the honourable thing.

  2. Fisky
    #2528944, posted on October 21, 2017 at 12:20 am

    The ruling classes are rotten to the core. The state, the corporations, the military, the churches, the universities, every institution has been permanently discredited and must be toppled at once!

  3. Muzzlehatch
    #2528946, posted on October 21, 2017 at 12:24 am

    So long as BJ shows up well rested and doesnt blow numbers. Does day’s graft, with no serious blunders he can go home and stick his old feller in a grandfather clock, provided it consents.

  4. Fisky
    #2528947, posted on October 21, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Every institution in every Western country has been debased. It is time to clean house. We should stop listening to anyone claiming to be an authority, hurl abuse at them, and bring the country to a complete halt.

  6. egg_
    #2528955, posted on October 21, 2017 at 12:34 am

    BJ’s been getting BJ’s from the help?

1 5 6 7

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *