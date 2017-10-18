Liberty Quote
As civilized human beings, we are the inheritors, neither of an inquiry about ourselves and the world, nor of an accumulating body of information, but of a conversation, begun in the primeval forests and extended and made more articulate in the course of centuries. It is a conversation which goes on both in public and within each of ourselves.— Michael Oakeshott
-
Recent Comments
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- egg_ on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- egg_ on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Muzzlehatch on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Rayvic on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Pedro the Ignorant on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- memoryvault on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- Muzzlehatch on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Arnost on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- Ubique on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Rabz on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- JC on “The biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- DM of WA on Devarim 30: 19
- memoryvault on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- At last, an energy policy that has Australia headed in right direction
- “The biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”
- Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor
- Devarim 30: 19
- Brittany Hunter: Technology Is Not Pro-Monopoly
- Can machines be entrepreneurial?
- Australia’s new energy policy and its dishonest depiction
- Opening statement to House Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue Inquiry into Taxpayer Engagement with the Taxation System
- This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Thoughts on university reform
- Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Read it and weep – The Case Against Free-Market Capitalism
- Is Treasury leaking against the government?
- Jeffrey A. Tucker: How Much Homogeneity Does Society Need?
- Renewable energy and government policy: the plot thickens!
- Dan Mitchell on spending by US Presidents
- Peter O’Brien: Abbott and CAGW
- Roundup October 16
- Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Arky on Hollywood
- Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- David Levy and Sandra Peart on the problems with experts
- ACCC offers some clarity but much obfuscation in its report on electricity price rises
- Go on, what’s the plan to deal with Iran and North Korea?
- Poetry evening in Sydney 25th
- It’s homicide not suicide – let’s get the language right
- OMG – no wage growth bad for government revenue
- Just say it
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,506 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
As far as I can work out, rumour is that Joyce has been banging a staffer.
What a sad xunt he is. He really should do the honourable thing.
The ruling classes are rotten to the core. The state, the corporations, the military, the churches, the universities, every institution has been permanently discredited and must be toppled at once!
So long as BJ shows up well rested and doesnt blow numbers. Does day’s graft, with no serious blunders he can go home and stick his old feller in a grandfather clock, provided it consents.
Every institution in every Western country has been debased. It is time to clean house. We should stop listening to anyone claiming to be an authority, hurl abuse at them, and bring the country to a complete halt.
Revolution now!
BJ’s been getting BJ’s from the help?