Australia’s new energy policy and its dishonest depiction

The government’s electricity “reforms” merely confirm the existing subsidy arrangements for renewable electricity, with consumers paying the renewable tax till 2030.
Its “reliability guarantee” adds no greater certainty but will entail a vast new inflexible bureaucracy.
The measures will not result in the forecast lower prices.
Here is a piece of mine just published in Quadrant. In it I conclude
Josh Frydenberg must understand these deficiencies of the energy policy he is marketing. Presumably his nightmare is that unless the present situation is stabilised, the renewables share will be further boosted, and the economy ruined, by the high prices and diminished reliability this entails.
But in stabilising the renewable energy at its present and 2020 projected level we can be certain that Australia’s former comparative advantage in energy costs — the very same advantage present policies have destroyed — will not be restored and our living standards will be very much lower than they would otherwise be.
What do they care, nothing will ever affect them.
Australia needs real leadership
First building to go without air-conditioning should be parliament.
When ever there is a black out anywhere in Australia, turn off the a/c in parliament.
Just posted this as well as Dr Michael Crawfords assessment of the NE G to Josh along with when it does not work to lower prices now MT will blame hm and his career ruined. Happy blackouts everyone Bolt has the numbers that Vic needs and what power is available .
No matter how much electricity cost the pulic in general, it wont effect MT at all.
To most politicians electricity is a small expense on their generous salaries.
Can Abbot be Australia’s Trump. If so he should grow some balls and give MT a kick where it hurts.
Who cares if MT resigns from parliment.
Just a would be slick spin doctor – ruiNation here we come.
Electricity prices are exploding but Australia wants the ALP back in govt to fix the problem
I’m listening to question time….and I cannot tell the difference between sides! Butler is belling the cat on the reintroduction of carbon trading….a Frydenburg just lists off the litany of lefty Alphabet groups that support the NR…G…geeesus, some bright young thing in the PMO must have took weeks to come up with that little gem…and then another month to come up with a policy to match this catchy little play on messaging.
Electricity prices could easily be THE major topic at the next election. If, by then, the average household is routinely receiving quarterly bills of $800+ (despite being as economical as possible), the game will be over for Turdbull. And yet, look at the alternative under the Peanut.
This country is buggered.
Its so depressing.
What is wrong with these people?
The reliability guarantee is good policy.
The renewable energy guarantee is extremely bad policy.As Alan Moran has said elsewhere,the claim that renewable energy costs are coming down is nonsense-they will never be as cheap as other sources.Do we have to wait before unemployment is at 20% plus before they get this?
I reckon that this whole electricity debacle by the Liberals & the opposition Liberal Liberals and the opposition Liberal, Liberal, Liberals is a conspiracy to force everyone to buy their own gen-sets and provide their own power. I can just see tourists driving through a town, or city, with the windows up, air-con going full blast and wearing a pair of ear muffs so they don’t go deaf from all the noise.
Either that or they are plain fucking stupid. Q – how is the world supposed to be saved if the saviours are all fucking stupid ?
Could stupid people have saved Apollo 13 ?
How much angrier do these stupid people want all normal people to be before the stupid people realise that when they look in the mirror they are looking at a really fucking stupid person ?