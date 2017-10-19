Can machines be entrepreneurial?

Stephen Schwartz has an op-ed in the Daily Telegraph today talking about machine marking in education. All up I agree with his arguments – but this paragraph struck me as being wrong.
Critics also claim that computers will never be able to measure creativity. This is not true. Computers learn to assign marks by mimicking those given by humans. If the marking rules require human markers to assign higher marks to creative essays, the computer will mimic the markers and reward creativity as well.
Okay – now maybe we’re just quibbling over the definition of a “creative essay”. If it is possible to a priori identify what a creative essay is (so for example an original short story crafted by the students) then mechanistically the machine could add a random mark to all the grades and “reward” the creativity. That is trivial – but doesn’t to my mind “measure” creativity and then “reward creativity”.
The issue to my mind is actually identifying creativity when you see it. Now I’m happy to accept that computers and machines generally can work longer and harder than humans, are more consistent than humans, and so on. They are also profoundly and fundamentally stupid. Any deviation from predetermined and pre-programmed norms is a innovation to a machine – but we know not all innovations are valuable or correct. Sometimes things students say are incredibly profound, other times just wrong. I’m not convinced that a machine can tell the difference unless a human foresaw every instance of student creativity in advance and programmed an appropriate response into the machine. Yet if it can be foreseen, how is it creative?
Similarly we can’t expect machines to make scientific discoveries although a lot of effort by Simon and Newell et al went into algorithms for discovery. The usual response is “wait for the next generation of super computers”.
In the Angry Studies pseudo-disciplines machines could hardly do worse at assessing than people do. After all, computers do as well as humans at writing the stuff. There have been several cases of computer generated pseudo-papers being accepted for publication in assiduously “progressive” journals.
Of course the great Ern Malley caper was pre-computer, but Macaulay and Stewart did their best to avoid any real exercise of human intellect in producing the “poetry”, thus setting a standard that post-modernism has consistently conformed to.
No machine can measure creativity… yet. It will come though.
If computers could measure (useful) creativity, then they would be able to be creative themselves.
They’re not, therefore they can’t.
Nice article linked at Drudge today:
This Company’s Robots Are Making Everything—and Reshaping the World
It’s long but well worth reading. The impression I get from it is that the Japanese aren’t too worried about population decline, and see no need to import unskilled labour, because robots will it all.
Then there's this one from yesterday:
Report: Google A.I. Writes Better Machine-Learning Code Than the Humans Who Created It
Given what we see from some of today’s writers, journalists et al, I suspect that an AI will be as good, if not better, at judging creativity and probably being creative in their own right. An AI doesn’t have to go to journalism school to learn how to plagiarise the work of others and use Twitter as a source of factual information.
That is indeed the nub. I would suggest that it’s impossible to program to recognise innovative genius. History has shown that (human) masters of their own disciplines in the majority of cases don’t recognise it when they see it – so how can they program to identify it!
But it is interesting that whist it is difficult to program to recognise genius, they can be programmed to create / innovate. Their strength is they can search through myriads of combinations and permutations to find optimal outcomes. They can manipulate over and over what to us may be random patterns to find reason… They can even paint!
https://newatlas.com/creative-ai-algorithmic-art-painting-fool-aaron/36106/#gallery
And they can even fool experts! Here is an AI text generator [click refresh for a brand new post-modernist paper in the style of the Alan Sokal hoax complete with citations!].
http://www.elsewhere.org/pomo/
Does this mean “foreseen” by a computer? If it means “foreseen” in general, including in people, then it is clearly wrong. Artists routinely “foresee” — imagine or see in their minds — their creations. The exceptions are the splatter paint mob, who I do not really consider artists (except in the BS artists sense).
This is the gist:
And here is how Google puts it:
It’s a brute force approach that has been used in other situations for years. It is commonly used in statistical modelling when conventional methods (e.g. least squares) do not work.
Having said that, what Google is doing is well beyond that and has some neat outcomes:
What it is doing is still relatively simple, compared to what humans can do. As with most things like this, the computers can process things much faster than we can so can do simple things quickly and often. Carrying on a conversation, not so much.
Here’s a sample:
It only fools “experts” in fields which are inherently devoid of meaning in the first place. The meaningless text generated by the computer is no different from the meaningless text generated by the people. That’s why the Sokal hoax worked.