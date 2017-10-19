Devarim 30: 19

Paul Keating has an important op-ed in the Fairfax press:
The justifications offered by the bill’s advocates – that the legal conditions are stringent or that the regime being authorised will be conservative – miss the point entirely. What matters is the core intention of the law. What matters is the ethical threshold being crossed. What matters is that under Victorian law there will be people whose lives we honour and those we believe are better off dead.
In both practical and moral terms, it is misleading to think allowing people to terminate their life is without consequence for the entire society. Too much of the Victorian debate has been about the details and conditions under which people can be terminated and too little about the golden principles that would be abandoned by our legislature.
An alarming aspect of the debate is the claim that safeguards can be provided at every step to protect the vulnerable. This claim exposes the bald utopianism of the project – the advocates support a bill to authorise termination of life in the name of compassion, while at the same time claiming they can guarantee protection of the vulnerable, the depressed and the poor.
No law and no process can achieve that objective. This is the point. If there are doctors prepared to bend the rules now, there will be doctors prepared to bend the rules under the new system. Beyond that, once termination of life is authorised the threshold is crossed. From that point it is much easier to liberalise the conditions governing the law. And liberalised they will be. Few people familiar with our politics would doubt that pressure would mount for further liberalisation based on the demand that people are being discriminated against if denied. The experience of overseas jurisdictions suggests the pressures for further liberalisation are irresistible.
Now Paul Keating is using a slippery slope argument here and I well realise that it could just as easily be applied to other social policies that are currently being debated. It seems to me, however, that there is far more mischief that can result from killing the old, the weak, the unwanted, the frail but with plenty of assets, the too-expensive for the socialised health care system, and ultimately the annoying and inconvenient than there could be from any other social policy change. If you examine my list – I’m sure it is incomplete – a state sanctioned euthanasia law creates incentives for relatives to murder each other and it ultimately creates incentives for the state to murder too.
In Belgium they are now killing children and the push is on in the Netherlands too. How very brave and enlightened.
Shows how much Labor has changed in the last two decades.
My brother died from cancer on 3rd Feb 2015, he had great palliative care toward the end.
I would give an arm or a leg to have been able to get back to Oz and tell him i loved him one last time.
Exactly. The cultural neo-Marxists are running the show now. CFMEU just propping the show up to ensure their lucrative skimming operation isn’t affected.
PK reverts to the maiden speech PK. Good to get out of Canberra PK.
Next up: Retrospective Abortion.
It’s always interesting that the Left have long opposed the death penalty for criminals.
Yet the same people want abortion of unborn children and euthanasia of old people.
As for euthanasia I think we should require certified experts to carry it out. And how could you trust that someone is an expert unless they’ve tried it out on themselves first?
We are gone a trillion and hellbent on deindustrialising as fast as we can dynamite the coal stations.
Australia will do euthanasia as an economic necessity.
The safe guards will never be adequate. And the boundaries will be widened.
It is good to see that Sinc. is thinking and reasoning like a Conservative.
When it comes to new policy and legislation the overriding rationale should be:
First do no harm.
Then:
Don’t attempt to fix what isn’t broken.
Deuteronomy 30:19
But slippery slopes don’t exist..
I support voluntary euthanasia but it seems that we have to first abolish the state
PK is spot on.
Government involvement in anything equates to inherent fuck ups.
A fuck in this case being state sanctioned murder of an elderly or infirm person.
It’s all a bit late, isn’t it? Where was Paul Keating abotion on demand became a reality, de facto if not de jure. Abortion is a fine example of the willingness of doctors to bend the rules. Maybe that’s one of the examples PK had in mind. Once you declare, in tones of high moral superiority, that some human lives may be ended at the whim of an other or others, you have crossed the Rubicon. Euthanasia is just a tributary, and your fording techniques are all in place.
It’s a small step from Schrödinger’s Baby to Schrödinger’s Aged Parent.
It seems to me, however, that there is far more mischief that can result from killing the old, the weak, the unwanted, the frail but with plenty of assets, the too-expensive for the socialised health care system, and ultimately the annoying and inconvenient than there could be from any other social policy change.
It seems to you…?
For heaven’s sake, man, there is no “seems” about it!
Ever noticed how the same people who will spend hours on a beach to stop a whale killing itself are the same ones who endorse death for people?