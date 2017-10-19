Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor

The Right Honourable Winston Peters (for that is what he is) has sold out his constituency for the proverbial thirty pieces of silver. Holding the Government and country to ransom, he finally has decided to back the socialist unknown Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister of New Zealand in exchange for becoming the Deputy Prime Minister. And this despite the competent government of Bill English receiving 45 per cent of the votes and Labour only 37 per cent. That dinosaur Winston Peters managed 7.2 per cent.
So we now have an Ardern – Peters government to be sworn in by Governor General Patsy Reddy.
Peters obviously saw this as a retirement jig. Shame about the people of New Zealand. Clearly some in New Zealand haven’t learned from the experience in Australia.
Would it have been better for Bill English to have given him the deputy job?
That could have been the deal. Get this and nothing else. At least some control.
Now he has none.
zyconoclast – no English was ethical and didn’t offer an incompetent a spot in Cabinet. I think English did the right thing in not making grand offers to Peters. His government was not for sale.
I understand the ethical nature of the non-deal.
My memory stretches back to the Gillard/Rudd years which the begat the Abbott/Turnbull shambles.
Peters could have been given no actual duties, just cutting ribbons at home and send him to most of the nonsense international meeting conferences. Get an extra minister to the actual work that Peters wasn’t doing.
NZ will end much worse with the current deal.
I think we have reached peak undemocracy.
Mmmmm, I love the smell of Rob Oakeshott and Tony Windsor, utterly disgraced and discredited and beclowned after doing likewise.
Smells like victory.
Except with a parliamentary pension.
General election held every three years in NZ. Will be an interesting three years for them.
+ another $20B debt
Well there is always a good side. Its bad enough with the friggin All Blacks, but the prospect of the Kiwis having a stronger economy than Australia was making them big headed. The NZ Labour Party will take them back to the 1950s, they will all migrate to Australia and all will be normal again.
Jannie, I was enjoying that until….
If it wasn’t for New Zealanders and South Africans, prepared to live where Australian don’t want to live, and do the jobs Australians don’t want to do, rural Australia would have ground to a halt thirty years ago.
Jacinda Ardern and Huma Abedin:
Separated at birth?
Well not all mh, its a slight exaggeration, but the post Brexit world beckons their best and brightest.
Yup Zulu, there is always a good side.
C’mon! Can’t blame the Kiwis for this. Nobody knew which way Peters would jump; only that he’d go to the highest bidder! He’s a bastard to deal with so Bill English may well be glad to have dodged the bullet. He can afford to wait until Peters has pulled the ‘Dentures” around and with her total lack of experience, falls over. I see the possibility of another ‘Dismissal” looming
Moreover, the dumb Kiwi women would vote a woman in, what ever her politics. How easily they forgat the good years and the good work done to steady the NZ economy. Well; ….this’ll larn ’em
I recently read that there was net migration from Australia to New Zealand. Let’s see if there is a reverse in that trend.
Robber Baron #2527793, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:55 pm
I recently read that there was net migration from Australia to New Zealand. Let’s see if there is a reverse in that trend.
Yes, in recent years NZ had the stronger economy. Lets see if Labour and Winston can screw their economy faster than Labor and Shorten can do it here.
This is a true statement.
Up in Arnhem land in the season it’s just dumb Aussies like me and Kiwis.
I was about to take off to New Zealand.
Now, no way.
Socialism must be fought, and fought hard.
Nationals under Key and English reinvigorated the NZ economy.
The wealth created must now be distributed to all according to Peters and Ardern.
Communism by another name.
Who’d have ever thought the day would come when Winston Peters is the sanest person in the NZ government?
What an idiot.
‘I recently read that there was net migration from Australia to New Zealand. Let’s see if there is a reverse in that trend.’
Now we can blame all those Kiwis for our blackouts.
What is Ardern going to do when the horse wants its teeth back?
I thought Helen Clarke had odd teeth too. Ardern was raised a Mormon, doesn’t drink coffee, but lives with her partner (a bloke).
Why is that surprising? Australians haven’t learnt from the experience in Australia.
You have to admire Labor parties. They can win elections Conservatives never could.
In 2007 unemployment was at 4.3% and falling, we had zero govt debt and a booming economy. But Rudd won the election.
There is something evil about labor parties and their supporters
https://twitter.com/LoughnaneB/status/920954568569057281
I think immigration will take care of itself if they run hard on points 1 through 4.
🙂
Stoking envy and hatred of people outside their deranged cult.
Bill English was a solid open borders man right down to his bootstraps.
Could this have been one good reason why Winston Peters prefers to support NZ Labour?
Labour Party promises to cut immigration
Zulu, are you a South African Zulu toiling away in the outback?
Maybe conservative parties should try cutting immigration when they are in power, instead of adding hundreds of thousands more people every year. It won’t harm the economy at all – works great in wealthy countries like Japan and South Korea. Give it a go, even if it does unravel the ponzi property bubble.
No – Zulu Kilo Two Alpha was my address group on the last exercise I ever did with the A.D.F, and I’ve been to South Africa, but I’m a born and bred Sandgroper.
Never has the Kiwi national anthem’s plea been so true: God, defend New Zealand.
(as in a plea to God not a blasphemous exhortation)
Fisky @ 9:35PM
+1
When the old Snaggle-Toothed Dingbat Helen Clarke left office, the NZ economy was in about as healthy a state as her own bedraggled choppers were.
By the time THIS misgovernment is done, the N.Z. economy will be about as ‘Juicy-Fruited’ as their tortured vowels normally are.
The ONLY thing going for them is that at least their knuckle-dragging, low-browed innumerate Labour goons can muster sufficient functioning brain cells together to at least spell their own Party name correctly (however they might mispronounce it) – something which has been utterly beyond the mental capacity of Australia’s comically illiterate Labor(sic) Party this last century or more.
Labor(sic) – They have no room for “U”!
And here was I thinking I had a low opinion of the Labor/Labour Party…
Conservative governments should just say upfront to the corporate sector, sorry, we’re shutting down the immigration scam. Get over it. It won’t tank the economy. You can hire more robots if you’re desperate. No more of the dumb ponzi property-debt-migration strategy that every conservative government follows.
At least they have plenty of tallow for lube. Their coits are going to need it.
ALP-Greens-Winston KaCHING! Peters coalition. Bend over Kiwis, here it comes again.
Frank Elly just had an orgasm. This time they’re going to get socialism right. Can’t wait to listen to him in the morning.
Thank gawd it’s after dinner in the East.
What?
None of the ‘locals’ want jobs?
The Labor Party is evil.
But it is still the voter’s fault.
What happens when ‘Arden Peters out?
The Kiwis can now look forward to their own string of disasters. Pink batts, cash for clunkers, Grocery Watch, green loans, a carbon tax, a mining super profits tax, an NZ Republic, a new flag, a 50 percent quota for gay marriages (that’s marriage equality folks), and gay sex education in all schools. Expect an exodus headed for Oz.
Good article at Conservative Home –
New Zealand threw away their functioning electoral system in favour of a Peters-ocracy.
I just read an article claiming that Peters openly declared he would be “calling the shots” even though Arden is to be PM. Is he really being that open about it?
From the Oz. In a just world, Winston Peters would be spat on in the street.
suck shit
Sad for NZ.
Time now for Australia to stand up and send all NZ’s back home (864,000 of them). Its long enough for Aus to carry the NZ unemployed population. NZ will last for 6 months before they descend into anarchy… oh wait a minute…..
DaveR
#2528017, posted on October 20, 2017 at 2:04 am
Sad for NZ.
Indeed it is. It only proves one thing again, politicians are in it only for the money and power.
Imagine, 4 ministerial positions for a minor party of 9?
Says it all.