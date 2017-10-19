Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor

Posted on 6:49 pm, October 19, 2017 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

The Right Honourable Winston Peters (for that is what he is) has sold out his constituency for the proverbial thirty pieces of silver. Holding the Government and country to ransom, he finally has decided to back the socialist unknown Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister of New Zealand in exchange for becoming the Deputy Prime Minister. And this despite the competent government of Bill English receiving 45 per cent of the votes and Labour only 37 per cent. That dinosaur Winston Peters managed 7.2 per cent.

So we now have an Ardern – Peters government to be sworn in by Governor General Patsy Reddy.

Peters obviously saw this as a retirement jig. Shame about the people of New Zealand. Clearly some in New Zealand haven’t learned from the experience in Australia.

52 Responses to Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor

  1. zyconoclast
    #2527723, posted on October 19, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Would it have been better for Bill English to have given him the deputy job?

    That could have been the deal. Get this and nothing else. At least some control.
    Now he has none.

  2. Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus
    #2527724, posted on October 19, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    zyconoclast – no English was ethical and didn’t offer an incompetent a spot in Cabinet. I think English did the right thing in not making grand offers to Peters. His government was not for sale.

  3. zyconoclast
    #2527732, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    no English was ethical and didn’t offer an incompetent a spot in Cabinet. I think English did the right thing in not making grand offers to Peters. His government was not for sale.

    I understand the ethical nature of the non-deal.
    My memory stretches back to the Gillard/Rudd years which the begat the Abbott/Turnbull shambles.

    Peters could have been given no actual duties, just cutting ribbons at home and send him to most of the nonsense international meeting conferences. Get an extra minister to the actual work that Peters wasn’t doing.

    NZ will end much worse with the current deal.

  4. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2527737, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    I think we have reached peak undemocracy.

  5. Philippa Martyr
    #2527740, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Mmmmm, I love the smell of Rob Oakeshott and Tony Windsor, utterly disgraced and discredited and beclowned after doing likewise.

    Smells like victory.

    Except with a parliamentary pension.

  6. hzhousewife
    #2527745, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    General election held every three years in NZ. Will be an interesting three years for them.

  7. zyconoclast
    #2527756, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    General election held every three years in NZ. Will be an interesting three years for them.

    + another $20B debt

  8. Jannie
    #2527774, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Well there is always a good side. Its bad enough with the friggin All Blacks, but the prospect of the Kiwis having a stronger economy than Australia was making them big headed. The NZ Labour Party will take them back to the 1950s, they will all migrate to Australia and all will be normal again.

  9. mh
    #2527775, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Jannie, I was enjoying that until….

    they will all migrate to Australia

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2527780, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    they will all migrate to Australia

    If it wasn’t for New Zealanders and South Africans, prepared to live where Australian don’t want to live, and do the jobs Australians don’t want to do, rural Australia would have ground to a halt thirty years ago.

  12. Jannie
    #2527784, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Well not all mh, its a slight exaggeration, but the post Brexit world beckons their best and brightest.

  13. Jannie
    #2527786, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    If it wasn’t for New Zealanders and South Africans, prepared to live where Australian don’t want to live, and do the jobs Australians don’t want to do

    Yup Zulu, there is always a good side.

  14. Michel Lasouris
    #2527787, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    C’mon! Can’t blame the Kiwis for this. Nobody knew which way Peters would jump; only that he’d go to the highest bidder! He’s a bastard to deal with so Bill English may well be glad to have dodged the bullet. He can afford to wait until Peters has pulled the ‘Dentures” around and with her total lack of experience, falls over. I see the possibility of another ‘Dismissal” looming

  15. Michel Lasouris
    #2527792, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Moreover, the dumb Kiwi women would vote a woman in, what ever her politics. How easily they forgat the good years and the good work done to steady the NZ economy. Well; ….this’ll larn ’em

  16. Robber Baron
    #2527793, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    I recently read that there was net migration from Australia to New Zealand. Let’s see if there is a reverse in that trend.

  17. Jannie
    #2527800, posted on October 19, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Robber Baron #2527793, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    I recently read that there was net migration from Australia to New Zealand. Let’s see if there is a reverse in that trend.

    Yes, in recent years NZ had the stronger economy. Lets see if Labour and Winston can screw their economy faster than Labor and Shorten can do it here.

  18. struth
    #2527802, posted on October 19, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    If it wasn’t for New Zealanders and South Africans, prepared to live where Australian don’t want to live, and do the jobs Australians don’t want to do, rural Australia would have ground to a halt thirty years ago.

    This is a true statement.
    Up in Arnhem land in the season it’s just dumb Aussies like me and Kiwis.

    I was about to take off to New Zealand.
    Now, no way.

    Socialism must be fought, and fought hard.

  19. Old School Conservative
    #2527804, posted on October 19, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Nationals under Key and English reinvigorated the NZ economy.
    The wealth created must now be distributed to all according to Peters and Ardern.

    Communism by another name.

  20. Serena at the Pub
    #2527808, posted on October 19, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Who’d have ever thought the day would come when Winston Peters is the sanest person in the NZ government?

  21. Driftforge
    #2527813, posted on October 19, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    His government was not for sale

    What an idiot.

  22. NB
    #2527837, posted on October 19, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    ‘I recently read that there was net migration from Australia to New Zealand. Let’s see if there is a reverse in that trend.’
    Now we can blame all those Kiwis for our blackouts.

  23. Amused
    #2527846, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    What is Ardern going to do when the horse wants its teeth back?

  24. hzhousewife
    #2527852, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    What is Ardern going to do when the horse wants its teeth back?

    I thought Helen Clarke had odd teeth too. Ardern was raised a Mormon, doesn’t drink coffee, but lives with her partner (a bloke).

  25. jupes
    #2527853, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Clearly some in New Zealand haven’t learned from the experience in Australia.

    Why is that surprising? Australians haven’t learnt from the experience in Australia.

  26. Neil
    #2527857, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    You have to admire Labor parties. They can win elections Conservatives never could.

    In 2007 unemployment was at 4.3% and falling, we had zero govt debt and a booming economy. But Rudd won the election.

    There is something evil about labor parties and their supporters

  27. Fisky
    #2527858, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    https://twitter.com/LoughnaneB/status/920954568569057281

    What will NZ Labour do?
    -Free University
    -Ban Overseas Buyers of existing houses
    -Increase the minimum wage to $16.50
    -Set the zero carbon emissions
    -Cut immigration

    I think immigration will take care of itself if they run hard on points 1 through 4.

  28. Snoopy
    #2527866, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    I think immigration will take care of itself if they run hard on points 1 through 4.

    🙂

  29. Fisky
    #2527868, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    You have to admire Labor parties. They can win elections Conservatives never could.

    In 2007 unemployment was at 4.3% and falling, we had zero govt debt and a booming economy. But Rudd won the election.

    There is something evil about labor parties and their supporters

    Stoking envy and hatred of people outside their deranged cult.

  30. DM of WA
    #2527872, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Bill English was a solid open borders man right down to his bootstraps.

    Could this have been one good reason why Winston Peters prefers to support NZ Labour?

    Labour Party promises to cut immigration

  31. Barry 1963
    #2527873, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Zulu, are you a South African Zulu toiling away in the outback?

  32. Fisky
    #2527875, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Maybe conservative parties should try cutting immigration when they are in power, instead of adding hundreds of thousands more people every year. It won’t harm the economy at all – works great in wealthy countries like Japan and South Korea. Give it a go, even if it does unravel the ponzi property bubble.

  33. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2527879, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Zulu, are you a South African Zulu toiling away in the outback?

    No – Zulu Kilo Two Alpha was my address group on the last exercise I ever did with the A.D.F, and I’ve been to South Africa, but I’m a born and bred Sandgroper.

  34. a reader
    #2527885, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Never has the Kiwi national anthem’s plea been so true: God, defend New Zealand.

  35. a reader
    #2527887, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    (as in a plea to God not a blasphemous exhortation)

  37. Up The Workers!
    #2527891, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    When the old Snaggle-Toothed Dingbat Helen Clarke left office, the NZ economy was in about as healthy a state as her own bedraggled choppers were.

    By the time THIS misgovernment is done, the N.Z. economy will be about as ‘Juicy-Fruited’ as their tortured vowels normally are.

    The ONLY thing going for them is that at least their knuckle-dragging, low-browed innumerate Labour goons can muster sufficient functioning brain cells together to at least spell their own Party name correctly (however they might mispronounce it) – something which has been utterly beyond the mental capacity of Australia’s comically illiterate Labor(sic) Party this last century or more.

    Labor(sic) – They have no room for “U”!

  38. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2527893, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    The ONLY thing going for them is that at least their knuckle-dragging, low-browed innumerate Labour goons can muster sufficient functioning brain cells together to at least spell their own Party name correctly (however they might mispronounce it) – something which has been utterly beyond the mental capacity of Australia’s comically illiterate Labor(sic) Party this last century or more.

    And here was I thinking I had a low opinion of the Labor/Labour Party…

  39. Fisky
    #2527894, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Conservative governments should just say upfront to the corporate sector, sorry, we’re shutting down the immigration scam. Get over it. It won’t tank the economy. You can hire more robots if you’re desperate. No more of the dumb ponzi property-debt-migration strategy that every conservative government follows.

  40. marcus classis
    #2527895, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    At least they have plenty of tallow for lube. Their coits are going to need it.

    ALP-Greens-Winston KaCHING! Peters coalition. Bend over Kiwis, here it comes again.

  41. Shy Ted
    #2527896, posted on October 19, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Frank Elly just had an orgasm. This time they’re going to get socialism right. Can’t wait to listen to him in the morning.

  42. egg_
    #2527902, posted on October 19, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Frank Elly just had an orgasm.

    Thank gawd it’s after dinner in the East.

  43. zyconoclast
    #2527908, posted on October 19, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    This is a true statement.
    Up in Arnhem land in the season it’s just dumb Aussies like me and Kiwis.

    What?
    None of the ‘locals’ want jobs?

  44. zyconoclast
    #2527909, posted on October 19, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    You have to admire Labor parties. They can win elections Conservatives never could.

    In 2007 unemployment was at 4.3% and falling, we had zero govt debt and a booming economy. But Rudd won the election.

    There is something evil about labor parties and their supporters

    The Labor Party is evil.
    But it is still the voter’s fault.

  45. egg_
    #2527913, posted on October 19, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    What happens when ‘Arden Peters out?

  46. Ubique
    #2527925, posted on October 19, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    The Kiwis can now look forward to their own string of disasters. Pink batts, cash for clunkers, Grocery Watch, green loans, a carbon tax, a mining super profits tax, an NZ Republic, a new flag, a 50 percent quota for gay marriages (that’s marriage equality folks), and gay sex education in all schools. Expect an exodus headed for Oz.

  47. Fisky
    #2527950, posted on October 19, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Good article at Conservative Home

    In 1996, New Zealanders chose the German parliamentary model to end Westminster first-past-the-post’s small vote shares giving exaggerated seat majorities, believing that the former is more truly democratic and fair. In doing so, they chose multi-party representative diversity over government and political two-party stability. What they have got instead is a democracy that has become the plaything of just one man, Winston Peters. And well he knows it.

    New Zealand threw away their functioning electoral system in favour of a Peters-ocracy.

  48. mundi
    #2527964, posted on October 19, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    I just read an article claiming that Peters openly declared he would be “calling the shots” even though Arden is to be PM. Is he really being that open about it?

  49. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2527993, posted on October 20, 2017 at 12:30 am

    THE WORLD
    New Zealand shock: losers Labour and NZ First take power

    The Australian
    12:00AM October 20, 2017
    7
    Ean Higgins
    Reporter
    Sydney
    @EanHiggins
    Primrose Riordan
    Political reporter
    Canberra
    @primroseriordan

    New Zealand’s socialist-leaning Jacinda Ardern will form a ­Labour-led coalition government after veteran maverick and political chameleon Winston Peters ­rejected outgoing Prime Minister Bill ­English’s claim to have won a fresh centre-right mandate by outpolling Labour at last month’s election.

    In a deal that Mr Peters said was based on a mutual passion to fight poverty, his populist and anti-immigration New Zealand First party will get four ministerial portfolios to share among its nine MPs.

    Ms Ardern said last night Mr Peters had been offered the post of deputy prime minister in a ­coalition also likely to include the Greens.

    Yesterday’s deal sealed a ­meteoric victory for Ms Ardern, who at 37 becomes the nation’s second-youngest prime minister.

    She assumed the Labour leadership only 2½ months ago and hugely boosted the party’s sagging fortunes before last month’s general election.

    The one-time DJ, political staffer and president of the International Union of Socialist Youth last night promised “an economy that works and delivers for all New Zealanders”.

    From the Oz. In a just world, Winston Peters would be spat on in the street.

  51. DaveR
    #2528017, posted on October 20, 2017 at 2:04 am

    Sad for NZ.

    Time now for Australia to stand up and send all NZ’s back home (864,000 of them). Its long enough for Aus to carry the NZ unemployed population. NZ will last for 6 months before they descend into anarchy… oh wait a minute…..

  52. Mark A
    #2528020, posted on October 20, 2017 at 2:17 am

    DaveR
    #2528017, posted on October 20, 2017 at 2:04 am
    Sad for NZ.

    Indeed it is. It only proves one thing again, politicians are in it only for the money and power.
    Imagine, 4 ministerial positions for a minor party of 9?
    Says it all.

