Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor

The Right Honourable Winston Peters (for that is what he is) has sold out his constituency for the proverbial thirty pieces of silver. Holding the Government and country to ransom, he finally has decided to back the socialist unknown Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister of New Zealand in exchange for becoming the Deputy Prime Minister. And this despite the competent government of Bill English receiving 45 per cent of the votes and Labour only 37 per cent. That dinosaur Winston Peters managed 7.2 per cent.

So we now have an Ardern – Peters government to be sworn in by Governor General Patsy Reddy.

Peters obviously saw this as a retirement jig. Shame about the people of New Zealand. Clearly some in New Zealand haven’t learned from the experience in Australia.