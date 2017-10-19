Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor

The Right Honourable Winston Peters (for that is what he is) has sold out his constituency for the proverbial thirty pieces of silver. Holding the Government and country to ransom, he finally has decided to back the socialist unknown Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister of New Zealand in exchange for becoming the Deputy Prime Minister. And this despite the competent government of Bill English receiving 45 per cent of the votes and Labour only 37 per cent. That dinosaur Winston Peters managed 7.2 per cent.
So we now have an Ardern – Peters government to be sworn in by Governor General Patsy Reddy.
Peters obviously saw this as a retirement jig. Shame about the people of New Zealand. Clearly some in New Zealand haven’t learned from the experience in Australia.
Would it have been better for Bill English to have given him the deputy job?
That could have been the deal. Get this and nothing else. At least some control.
Now he has none.
zyconoclast – no English was ethical and didn’t offer an incompetent a spot in Cabinet. I think English did the right thing in not making grand offers to Peters. His government was not for sale.
I understand the ethical nature of the non-deal.
My memory stretches back to the Gillard/Rudd years which the begat the Abbott/Turnbull shambles.
Peters could have been given no actual duties, just cutting ribbons at home and send him to most of the nonsense international meeting conferences. Get an extra minister to the actual work that Peters wasn’t doing.
NZ will end much worse with the current deal.
I think we have reached peak undemocracy.
Mmmmm, I love the smell of Rob Oakeshott and Tony Windsor, utterly disgraced and discredited and beclowned after doing likewise.
Smells like victory.
Except with a parliamentary pension.
General election held every three years in NZ. Will be an interesting three years for them.
+ another $20B debt
Well there is always a good side. Its bad enough with the friggin All Blacks, but the prospect of the Kiwis having a stronger economy than Australia was making them big headed. The NZ Labour Party will take them back to the 1950s, they will all migrate to Australia and all will be normal again.
Jannie, I was enjoying that until….
If it wasn’t for New Zealanders and South Africans, prepared to live where Australian don’t want to live, and do the jobs Australians don’t want to do, rural Australia would have ground to a halt thirty years ago.
Jacinda Ardern and Huma Abedin:
Separated at birth?
Well not all mh, its a slight exaggeration, but the post Brexit world beckons their best and brightest.
If it wasn’t for New Zealanders and South Africans, prepared to live where Australian don’t want to live, and do the jobs Australians don’t want to do
Yup Zulu, there is always a good side.
C’mon! Can’t blame the Kiwis for this. Nobody knew which way Peters would jump; only that he’d go to the highest bidder! He’s a bastard to deal with so Bill English may well be glad to have dodged the bullet. He can afford to wait until Peters has pulled the ‘Dentures” around and with her total lack of experience, falls over. I see the possibility of another ‘Dismissal” looming
Moreover, the dumb Kiwi women would vote a woman in, what ever her politics. How easily they forgat the good years and the good work done to steady the NZ economy. Well; ….this’ll larn ’em
I recently read that there was net migration from Australia to New Zealand. Let’s see if there is a reverse in that trend.
Robber Baron #2527793, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:55 pm
Yes, in recent years NZ had the stronger economy. Lets see if Labour and Winston can screw their economy faster than Labor and Shorten can do it here.