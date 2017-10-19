Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor

Posted on 6:49 pm, October 19, 2017 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

The Right Honourable Winston Peters (for that is what he is) has sold out his constituency for the proverbial thirty pieces of silver. Holding the Government and country to ransom, he finally has decided to back the socialist unknown Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister of New Zealand in exchange for becoming the Deputy Prime Minister. And this despite the competent government of Bill English receiving 45 per cent of the votes and Labour only 37 per cent. That dinosaur Winston Peters managed 7.2 per cent.

So we now have an Ardern – Peters government to be sworn in by Governor General Patsy Reddy.

Peters obviously saw this as a retirement jig. Shame about the people of New Zealand. Clearly some in New Zealand haven’t learned from the experience in Australia.

17 Responses to Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor

  1. zyconoclast
    #2527723, posted on October 19, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Would it have been better for Bill English to have given him the deputy job?

    That could have been the deal. Get this and nothing else. At least some control.
    Now he has none.

  2. Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus
    #2527724, posted on October 19, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    zyconoclast – no English was ethical and didn’t offer an incompetent a spot in Cabinet. I think English did the right thing in not making grand offers to Peters. His government was not for sale.

  3. zyconoclast
    #2527732, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    I understand the ethical nature of the non-deal.
    My memory stretches back to the Gillard/Rudd years which the begat the Abbott/Turnbull shambles.

    Peters could have been given no actual duties, just cutting ribbons at home and send him to most of the nonsense international meeting conferences. Get an extra minister to the actual work that Peters wasn’t doing.

    NZ will end much worse with the current deal.

  4. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2527737, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    I think we have reached peak undemocracy.

  5. Philippa Martyr
    #2527740, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Mmmmm, I love the smell of Rob Oakeshott and Tony Windsor, utterly disgraced and discredited and beclowned after doing likewise.

    Smells like victory.

    Except with a parliamentary pension.

  6. hzhousewife
    #2527745, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    General election held every three years in NZ. Will be an interesting three years for them.

  7. zyconoclast
    #2527756, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    + another $20B debt

  8. Jannie
    #2527774, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Well there is always a good side. Its bad enough with the friggin All Blacks, but the prospect of the Kiwis having a stronger economy than Australia was making them big headed. The NZ Labour Party will take them back to the 1950s, they will all migrate to Australia and all will be normal again.

  9. mh
    #2527775, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:38 pm

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2527780, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:45 pm

  12. Jannie
    #2527784, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Well not all mh, its a slight exaggeration, but the post Brexit world beckons their best and brightest.

  13. Jannie
    #2527786, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:49 pm

  14. Michel Lasouris
    #2527787, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    C’mon! Can’t blame the Kiwis for this. Nobody knew which way Peters would jump; only that he’d go to the highest bidder! He’s a bastard to deal with so Bill English may well be glad to have dodged the bullet. He can afford to wait until Peters has pulled the ‘Dentures” around and with her total lack of experience, falls over. I see the possibility of another ‘Dismissal” looming

  15. Michel Lasouris
    #2527792, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Moreover, the dumb Kiwi women would vote a woman in, what ever her politics. How easily they forgat the good years and the good work done to steady the NZ economy. Well; ….this’ll larn ’em

  16. Robber Baron
    #2527793, posted on October 19, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    I recently read that there was net migration from Australia to New Zealand. Let’s see if there is a reverse in that trend.

  17. Jannie
    #2527800, posted on October 19, 2017 at 8:02 pm

