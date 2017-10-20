At last, an energy policy that has Australia headed in right direction
If there is a lesson from Australian energy policy, it is that it is far easier to make a fish soup out of an aquarium than vice-versa. But even though Malcolm Turnbull and Josh Frydenberg have not worked a miracle, their National Energy Guarantee could be a first step to reversing the harm caused to what was once a relatively well-functioning electricity market.
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
The trouble about all commentators talking about Australia’s mish-mash of energy problems is that no one will even mention Nuclear Energy. It is the only perceived electrical generator with little or no emissions. Until they do no one who has read widely on our energy problems will ever believe a word they write!
Not it’s not.
It’s another attempt to appear to be doing something.
Maocolm’s Libs are screwed at the next election no matter how they tinker.
We are screwed for at least another decade maybe more.
While ever there is any reference to emissions reductions and Paris targets etc nothing will improve.
Yes, they have: coal has become dispatchable. That’s like turning water into wine — unless you want to argue that the difference is one of degree, in which case it’s like feeding the 5000 with five loaves and two fishes.
You’re either joking or clueless Henry.