“The biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”

Is this not the most formidable scandal of our time?

Hillary Clinton used her office as Secretary of State to confer benefits to Russia in exchange for millions of dollars in donations to her foundation and cash to her husband.

Well no, it’s actually worse:

It was all covered up for years by the same three people who are now involved in the investigation of President Donald Trump over so-called Russian “collusion.”

It gets better and better:

The FBI gathered a multitude of documents, secret recordings, intercepted emails, financial records, and eyewitnesses accounts showing that Russian nuclear officials directed millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation and hundreds of thousands of dollars to Bill Clinton during the very time that Hillary Clinton presided over a governing body which unanimously approved the sale of one-fifth of America’s uranium supply to Russia.

And how deep does this scandal grow. Think of this:

The FBI and the Department of Justice reportedly had the evidence in their possession before the uranium sale, but kept the matter secret and never notified Congress which would surely have stopped the transfer of uranium to Russia.

So here is THE question.

Why has there been no prosecution of Clinton? Why did the FBI and the Department of Justice during the Obama administration keep the evidence secret? Was it concealed to prevent a scandal that would poison Barack Obama’s presidency? Was Hillary Clinton being protected in her quest to succeed him? The answer may lie with the people who were in charge of the investigation and who knew of its explosive impact. Who are they?

Yes, who are they?

Holder, Mueller, Comey & Rosenstein

I.E.

“Eric Holder was the Attorney General when the FBI began uncovering the Russian corruption scheme in 2009.” “Robert Mueller was the FBI Director during the time of the Russian uranium probe.” “So was his successor James Comey who took over in 2013 as the FBI was still developing the case.” “Rod Rosenstein, then-U.S. Attorney, was supervising the case.”

And the punchline:

Mueller (now special counsel) and Rosenstein (now Deputy Attorney General) are the two top people currently investigating whether the Trump campaign conspired with the Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election. Mueller reports to Rosenstein, while Comey is a key witness in the case. . . . Mueller, Rosenstein and Comey may have covered up potential crimes involving Clinton and Russia, but are now determined to find some evidence that Trump “colluded” with Russia.

And what does PDT think? POTUS Trump Fired Up Over Clinton-Uranium One Scandal: ‘Biggest Story Fake Media Doesn’t Want To Follow!’

Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!

Absolutely the biggest and you can hardly read about it anywhere else at all. It is subterfuge on such a vast scale that it is almost impossible to believe it’s true, but true it seems to be. The Obama Administration may have been the most corrupt in American history.