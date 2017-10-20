Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt

Here is the full text of his presentation which is extraordinary, especially when you think how almost unique his views are among political leaders. And as long as you may think this excerpt is, you really should go to the link and read it all, or just watch it all.
To a greater or lesser extent, in most Western countries, we can’t keep our borders secure; we can’t keep our industries intact; and we can’t preserve a moral order once taken for granted. Eventually, something will crystalize out of this age of disruption but in the meantime we could be entering a period of national and even civilizational decline.
In Australia, we’ve had ten years of disappointing government. It’s not just the churn of prime ministers that now rivals Italy’s, the internal divisions and the policy confusion that followed a quarter century of strong government under Bob Hawke and John Howard. It’s the institutional malaise. We have the world’s most powerful upper house: a Senate where good government can almost never secure a majority. Our businesses campaign for same sex marriage but not for economic reform. Our biggest company, BHP, the world’s premier miner, lives off the coal industry that it now wants to disown. And our oldest university, Sydney, now boasts that its mission is “unlearning”. . . .
Since the Global Financial Crisis, at least in the West, growth has been slow, wages stagnant, opportunities limited, and economic and cultural disruption unprecedented. Within countries and between them, old pecking orders are changing. Civilizational self-doubt is everywhere; we believe in everyone but ourselves; and everything is taken seriously except that which used to be.
Just a few years ago, history was supposed to have ended in the triumph of the Western liberal order. Yet far from becoming universal, Western values are less and less accepted even in the West itself. We still more or less accept that every human being is born with innate dignity; with rights, certainly, but we’re less sure about the corresponding duties. . . .
Climate change is by no means the sole or even the most significant symptom of the changing interests and values of the West. Still, only societies with high levels of cultural amnesia – that have forgotten the scriptures about man created “in the image and likeness of God” and charged with “subduing the earth and all its creatures” – could have made such a religion out of it.
There’s no certain way to regain cultural self-confidence. The heart of any recovery, though, has to be an honest facing of facts and an insistence upon intellectual rigour. More than ever, the challenge of leadership is to say what you mean and do what you say. The lesson I’ve taken from being in government, and then out of it, is simply to speak my mind. The risk, when people know where you stand, is losing their support. The certainty, when people don’t know where you stand, is losing their respect. . . .
Beware the pronouncement, “the science is settled”. It’s the spirit of the Inquisition, the thought-police down the ages. Almost as bad is the claim that “99 per cent of scientists believe” as if scientific truth is determined by votes rather than facts.
There are laws of physics; there are objective facts; there are moral and ethical truths. But there is almost nothing important where no further enquiry is needed. What the “science is settled” brigade want is to close down investigation by equating questioning with superstition. It’s an aspect of the wider weakening of the Western mind which poses such dangers to the world’s future.
Physics suggests, all other things being equal, that an increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide would indeed warm the planet. Even so, the atmosphere is an almost infinitely complex mechanism that’s far from fully understood. . . .
Certainly, no big change has accompanied the increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration over the past century from roughly 300 to roughly 400 parts per million or from 0.03 to 0.04 per cent.
Contrary to the breathless assertions that climate change is behind every weather event, in Australia, the floods are not bigger, the bushfires are not worse, the droughts are not deeper or longer, and the cyclones are not more severe than they were in the 1800s. Sometimes, they do more damage but that’s because there’s more to destroy, not because their intensity has increased. More than 100 years of photography at Manly Beach in my electorate does not suggest that sea levels have risen despite frequent reports from climate alarmists that this is imminent. . . .
Australia, for instance, has the world’s largest readily available supplies of coal, gas and uranium, yet thanks to a decade of policy based more on green ideology than common sense, we can’t be sure of keeping the lights on this summer; and, in the policy-induced shift from having the world’s lowest power prices to amongst the highest, our manufacturing industry has lost its one, big comparative economic advantage. . . .
Also now apparent is the system instability and the perverse economics that subsidised renewables on a large scale have injected into our power supply. Not only is demand variable but there’s a vast and unpredictable difference between potential and dispatch-able capacity at any one time. Having to turn coal fired power stations up or down as the wind changes makes them much less profitable even though coal remains by far the cheapest source of reliable power.
A market that’s driven by subsidies rather than by economics always fails. Subsidy begets subsidy until the system collapses into absurdity. In Australia’s case, having subsidised renewables, allegedly to save the planet; we’re now faced with subsidising coal, just to keep the lights on. . . .
In the longer term, we need less theology and more common sense about emissions reduction. It matters but not more than everything else. As Clive James has suggested in a celebrated recent essay, we need to get back to evidence based policy rather than “policy based evidence”.
Even if reducing emissions really is necessary to save the planet, our effort, however Herculean, is barely-better-than-futile; because Australia’s total annual emissions are exceeded by just the annual increase in China’s.
There’s a veneer of rational calculation to emissions reduction but underneath it’s about “doing the right thing”. Environmentalism has managed to combine a post-socialist instinct for big government with a post-Christian nostalgia for making sacrifices in a good cause. Primitive people once killed goats to appease the volcano gods. We’re more sophisticated now but are still sacrificing our industries and our living standards to the climate gods to little more effect.
So far, climate change policy has generated new taxes, new subsidies and new restrictions in rich countries; and new demands for more aid from poor countries. But for the really big emitters, China and India, it’s a first world problem. Between them, they’re building or planning more than 800 new coal-fired power stations – often using Australian coal – with emissions, on average, 30 per cent lower than from our own ageing generators.
Unsurprisingly, the recipients of climate change subsidies and climate change research grants think action is very urgent indeed. As for the general public, of course saving the planet counts – until the bills come in and then the humbug detector is switched on. . . .
I’m reminded of the story of a man randomly throwing pieces of paper from the window of a train. Eventually his companion asked him why he did it. It keeps the elephants down, he said. “But there are no elephants here”, his companion replied. “Precisely; it’s a very successful method”.
A tendency to fear catastrophe is ingrained in the human psyche. Looking at the climate record over millions of years, one day it will probably come; whatever we do today won’t stop it, and when it comes, it will have little to do with the carbon dioxide emissions of mankind.
What a breath fresh air. If you pardon the pun.
The man is totally full of crap. He had his chance, with the full support of his party, as PM do act. He did nothing at all. Zip. In fact the things he now wants to undo were his own doing. It is way past time for him to get into the workforce and off the foghorn circuit.
Why did Abbotts courage and commonsense disappear completely when he was PM, I don’t think he realises how badly he let the nation down by not standing firm on the things that he said he believed in.
I just don’t know that if he did regain the PM job that he wouldn’t just disappear into another pile of jellybacked letdowns and giving in.
Irreversible, I don’t think he had the full backing of his party, from day one some of the slimeballs were out to get him. Pity he wasn’t more like Trump and used his victory to impose his will on a reluctant party. He either didn’t have the courage or didn’t really believe that what he said wastrue.
To give him credit I think he now realizes that he should have backed himself, been a bit more aggressive and stopped trying to half-please everyone. Too late now unfortunately.
With respect Irreversible, so what? Does that make everything he says wrong?
I got to the bit about
Then I remembered who was saying it.
Then I threw up in my mouth.
Hypocrisy, thine name is Abbott.
It is an excellent lecture and it is disappointing to see Cats carping and complaining about the fellow instead of taking this seriously.
The only thing that Abbott could that could give him a second chance is not the mealy mouthed sentiment of “I could have done things better” but a complete self abasement of how much he fucked up his chance and naming and shaming the pricks who worked to undo him from day one and a rapprochement with Bernardi or some sort of agreement with the Aus Conservatives.
Nothing less will do.
Australians gave Bob Menzies a second chance and most were happy with the outcome. I feel that Tony Abbott will also be better the second time around.
Why don’t you armchair generals pretend the lecture was written by your favorite statesman… Whitlam perhaps… read it through and judge it on its merits and not waste our time with your endless cynical views about Abbott’s past performance.
TA was supported by who, in his first term? MT? JB?
Where are the other voices? Even those who are for change are not getting heard or are not speaking. Why?
Why should we take this bloke seriously?
We did that once already, and he spat in our face.
How? He got elected the first time with the second biggest HoR majority in the history Australian federal parliaments, and yet wouldn’t do what he got elected to do. He didn’t even try.
If by some bizarre miracle he ended up leading the Liberals into government again, it would be with a paper-thin majority, and very little chance of doing anything meaningful anyway.
Unless, of course, he took a leaf out Turdbull’s playbook, and started implementing Labor’s policies. On past performance that’s always a very real possibility.
It doesn’t actually matter whether he spat in your face, memoryvault.
Read the lecture. In several places he discusses political realities frankly, far more frankly that any most politicians. Short of him cutting his wrists in your front room in atonement… he is actually addressing the politics of the climate change scam. This makes Abbott’s contribution about 1000 times more useful than yours.
Yeah, we should start judging politicians by their words, rather than their deeds.
Like:
How? He was addressing a roomful of true (un)believers as a rejected, has-been backbencher, with SFA coverage by the media, and zero filtration down to the general public. How is that “contribution” more useful than any other lone voice in the wilderness? I reached more people with my 1990 book “The Green Hoax Effect” (70,000 plus copies sold).
Now let’s imagine Abbott as PM had taken a year off from dressing in lycra and riding bicycles in charity events, and posing with blokes fighting bushfires, and camping out in remote Aboriginal communities, and had instead spent that time giving the above address in primary and secondary schools right around Australia. With a special, personal, written invite from the PM, to parents, to attend. With information packs on “climate change” handed out at the end.
Who do you want leading Australia?
MT? BS?
I don’t care what he believed in, he was elected to do what the voters wanted and he didn’t.
There won’t be a Two Time Tony.
Who do I want leading Australia? Someone other than the poor selection we are offered! Leyonhelme doesn’t have the numbers, and everyone else seems same-oh, same-oh.
All these sweeping ideas are rubbish. The people want sound and efficient administration. That’s all.
So you support MT/BS?
Unfortunately a lot of the comments above are accurate: taken in isolation it’s an excellent speech, but TA as PM was just another jellybacked polly who tried in vain to appease people (in particular the media) who hated him. So his policy legacy is negligible. I’d need to hear a speech from him acknowledging where he went wrong, before considering giving him a second go.
Trump set a new paradigm: the media are rude to you? Be ruder back. Biased? Get stuck into them on it. It’s untidy and unpresidential, but better than grovelling to people who will never treat you fairly. Too many pollies in what they think is the “sensible” centre-right are just adrift and being forever dragged left. TA may have the spine to do it, but he’d need to tell us plainly.
The Tweedle Dum or Tweedle Dee Alternative?
You actually think it would make a difference, Stackja?
If I had my druthers, right now I’d rather see a takeover by a benevolent dictator with military backing. Despite the very real dangers, I see it as the only way out of where are now.
We are way past the point of a political solution.
Tony has been reading the Cat.
I’m curious. Can you name a benevolent dictator who hasn’t become a tyrant?
The senate have hamstrung the government so he’s right on that front.
What’s the difference to that and fabian marxist’s death by a thousand cuts?
Not off the top of my head. That’s why I wrote “despite the very real dangers . . .”
But hope springs eternal. Ted Mack is still alive. He may have some ideas.
Too late, Too Late Tony.
Sorry, wish it weren’t so. Really wish it weren’t. Where were you during the Abbott PMship? And who was that idiot dead-ringer of you, you know, that Team Australia plonker who seemed to obtain immense pleasure from alienating his base in doomed leftist outreach programmes?
Thanks, MV. I doubt such a person exists. Temptation will always creep in.
I expect TA was tempted to take the easy path and this is where he’s found himself – distrusted by just about everyone. A lot of the comments on this thread remind me of brides jilted at the altar.
So how does one win back trust after a failure? And that failure aided and abetted by his own party. The speech is a start, though I’m not convinced.
Although the horrid antics of his middle child are softening my heart somewhat.
expect = suspect
I blame a nice Hewittson rosé.
We had a beer with him a few years ago on a rainy afternoon in Gloucester, while he was on the pollie pedal.
I had been a fan, and having met him, I will always be a fan.
This man stands out above a very mediocre political bunch.
The rest should be ashamed of themselves and apologise to us out here in voterland.
Well I thought it was a brilliant speech full of commonsense. Menzies and Howard were better second time around and I believe it will be the same with Abbott.
And his sister. I understand what it’s like to have strong Christian views and have an agitating, gloves off sibling. Loyalty and love are stretched to gossamer fineness.
They exist, Calli.
So, he was in his lycra cycling shorts and had a package that would even please Jackie Lambie.
What’s that got to do with politics?
I know about Ted Mack, MV. I’m a Lower North Shore girl at heart.
He didn’t have a chance at dictatorship though. And he would be tempted. Everyone is.
Lee Kuan Yew
He retired from politics – twice – to avoid receiving million dollar plus pensions. Plus perks.
That’s a lot of temptation he turned his back on.
Sydney Boy, this isn’t my question, but The Beloved’s.
How wealthy was Lee Kwan Yew when he died?
Elizabeth the First was popular… unless you happened to be Irish.
We have worked on political campaigns and have written some good speeches for people, but I just love that Abbott writes his own stuff, and is so lucid,. He will be back, whatever the efforts of Mark Riley at 7 and the ABC.
You’re probably right.
He will be drafted, like Kevin Rudd, to “try and save some of the furniture”, when Lord Waffleworth announces his retirement, effective immediately, six weeks out from the next election.
Winning!
Aunty has resorted to Trump666 style ridiculing of AbbottSatan666 – confirmation they’ve lost the argument on the ruinables farce.
But, but… France!
Shove it!
Yes, Tony Abbott was useless as PM, but remember the cockhead Stupid.Fucking.Liberals he had to work with:
Julie Bishop, Malcolm Turnbull, Joe Hockey, Scott Morrison, George Brandis, Mitch Fifield, Josh Frydenberg, Greg Hunt, Christopher Pyne …
I could go on but I’m already feeling nauseous.
I’m not so sure it is too late for TA. A commenter above mentions Menzies’ comeback.
This speech was really good. If TA can continue on that path, well who knows? The choices otherwise are pretty dismal. With Trump’s example of answering back to the loving left and its grafted media, TA might make some headway through the sludge.
Dictators who didn’t become tyrants?
Tricky distinction, but two who were called by both pejoratives did in the long run hand over their countries in reasonable to good shape after their necessarily strict correction period – Pinochet and Franco.
And if he comes back as leader guess who he has to work with?
Vote Australian Conservatives or leave the country.
Quite so, Baldrick.
Many seem to forget or gloss over that sordid fact.
In reading his speech I have this nagging doubt that he is just having a quid each way without a total commitment to one point of view. He seems to say what we all want to hear from a politician then tempers his statements by backing away. This is very similar to what he in fact did as PM backing away from policies brought to the election plus strange actions based on religion and an absence of ticker. Had he sacked Brandis over 18c he may have won some friends but his denial of the islamic problem in Australia,his support for a ridiculous ppl and a disgraceful attitude toward age pensioners showed just how stupid the liberals had become. I love the way he talks now but it is all too late and really does a leopard change his spots?
Amen to that.
Maybe, Baldrick. But it might have helped if he hadn’t handed his bitterest opponent the ABC to use as a mouthpiece against him, appointed a stupid fat fvck who only made it into parliament as a mistake, as his Treasurer, named a card-carrying SJW Greenie as his Environment Minister, and given Education to a mincing, bi-sexual cross dresser.
Long after Turnbull runs away like a squealing piglet, Abbott will be the last man standing. And Nikki Savva and PvO will be still be writing the same article about him.
Okay, I’m over my bout of nausea …
Kelly O’Dwyer, Nigel Scullion, Susan Ley, Michael Keenan, Michaelia Cash, Steven Ciobo, Simon Birmingham, Fiona Nash, Arthur Sinodinos …
On second thoughts.
A lot of Cats wanting perfection. Hate to be one of your kids.
But we DO know.
It’s the same “vote for me, I’ll get things done”, BS he was spouting to get elected in the first place.
Once elected he turned his back on the whole lot, and p1ssed all over the electorate instead.
What on earth makes you think a re-run would be any different?
That’s what I’m saying MV. What other choices were there?
The Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party is full of cockheads.
Abbott proves that he as IMMENSE value in Australian politics. He gives voice to issues that no one else does.
To all of you purists who were disappointed (like me) with his performance in the PM role. Sunk cost / water under bridge / bye-gones. I suggest you LOOK FORWARD! If you can’t accept him as was in the PAST, fair enough. But he is clearly not that past Abbott. Accept him for what he is now, and if you can, acknowledge what he may be. We have no Trump in the wings! There is no one else.
Burning the Abbott of today may be a Pyrrhic victory.
memoryvault
sometimes I get the anger that you feel.
I am the most Benign Dictator that the world has ever created!
Not benevolent.
Benign.
I’ll happily settle for benign, OWG.
When are you available to start?
We are past learning the details of this scam… anyone who is interested knows all about it now. What is now needed is politicians who are prepared to stick their necks out and speak, inevitably getting abuse and violent aggression from all directions, even including Cats. At the political level this was never anything but a huge wedge issue, designed to split the rational Liberals from the bedwetters. A giant cynical leftie scam. And a shockingly successful one, too. We were suckered.
Trump is having a go, God bless him, and Toby has and is offering the most credible push back at the political level in Australia.
Object all you like, but I think Tony is the best available at present. He only needs to realise that the left exists to be stepped on, not to be engaged with.
Maybe he could read this out at Pell’s trial.
OWG, you could not possibly be as benign a dictator as moi.
Huugghhhhahha, hugghashha higghhhuuaaaaa!
(Pinky in corner of mouth)
LOL
I’ve already started and been at work for some time.
‘How? He got elected the first time with the second biggest HoR majority in the history Australian federal parliaments, and yet wouldn’t do what he got elected to do. He didn’t even try. ”
Some cats have short memories, and are warmists at heart. He got rid of the carbon tax, one of the main reasons he got elected.
Now, the politically correct wheeler-dealer who knifed Abbott in the back, is conning everybody by ‘promising’ to reduce electricity prices and to improve supply reliability by upping installation of high-cost, uncontrollable, unreliable renewables by 50%. Given his apparent inability to recover from the long string of poor polls, perhaps MT would do us a favour by resigning after losing the next election, accompanied by ousting of his PC colleagues and followed, hopefully, by reform of the Liberal Party.
Baldrick, the whole point of “leadership” is getting people to do what YOU want done, not letting them do what they want to do. You appoint somebody to a position and you TELL them what you expect from them. If they fail to deliver you replace them. Simples.
Abbott basically appointed a bunch of immature turds to his Ministry, then let them run riot like kids in a lolly shop, pushing their favourite hobbyhorses, with little regard for the agenda they were elected to implement. Hunt should have been keel-hauled when he failed to intervene in the Chris Turney Antarctic disaster. Pyne should have been catapulted back to the back bench as soon as the truth of Safe Schools came out. And so on.
It’s not rocket science.
No, it’s not rocket science MV, but it is politics.
Had to go cook dinner. But…Yikes!
You first, Hero. I’ll hide and watch.
Oh sh1t! Wow! I forgot. He “got rid” of a temporary tax introduced by Gillard to get the Greens onside in implementing an ETS, as envisaged by Howard in 2007, to be effective from July 1, 2015, and replaced it with an ETS effective from July 1, 2016, a year later than as intended by Howard in 2007. In other words, he delivered exactly what had been intended for nearly a decade, only 12 months late.
Perhaps we should worship him as the new Messiah?
Almost unique”
No it’s not, Steve. It is either unique or it is not. I was taught vey early in my English class (in a Scottish school) that one cannot qualify the word “unique”. Having said that, there is no doubt that Tony Abbott is probably the only politician (Trump included) who has put the arguments against the AGW religion so succinctly and so well. What a man! I am sure that he is anything but delighted with the total hash Turnbull and his Energy Minister have made of their latest attempt to “control” the energy industry.
On benign dictatorship, Tolkien had it about right…
It always starts that way.
perhaps you should resign from your job, enter Parliament and show us how it is done?
He didn’t have much to work with.
Given we now know how fucking useless Morrisson is – it is not difficult to surmise that Abbott spent his time stopping the boats. And negotiating with Fat Clive; Al Gore and Parkinson on how to unwind the Carbin tax. With that and the destabilising Maolcom to manage… he in hindsight probably did a solid job.
TA stopped the boats and ensured border protection, perhaps the most significant policy success in 20 years looking at how the world is going, set up major trade deals, and supported traditional conservative values. Also he brought the current crop to their jobs via the big win in 2013.
It’s just so weird the Liberals could not tolerate his success and had to knife him. You know, conservatives should never generally forgive them for that, is my opinion. Betrayal should never be rewarded, as it is only sticking together as a team (or whatever group) that we achieve or overcome. Loyalty is a true conservative value.
You are on fire in this thread MV. Basically +1 to all your posts at this point.
The only thing I got from this speech is that he has an amazing the lack of self awareness in order to give this speech. How was nobody laughing? How did he manage to keep a straight face lol?
Ah, yes, the Rand Paul brigade.
I totally understand why libertarians like Dot are no longer here. They can’t explain their love of big government — the biggest single to threat to liberty in Australia and the USA.
Stop blaming Tony Abbott for failing to live up to his promises. Australia is not ruled by the prime minister; the PM is completely dependent on the support the cabinet and the caucus. Abbott never had strong support for his agenda amongst the parliamentary Liberal party and he made too many compromises. However he should not be a scapegoat; the failure should be shared around equally.
Philosophically the majority of the present day parliamentary Liberal party is left of centre: they believe in big government as much as Labor. They do not believe in the power of individuals and free markets and they are not conservatives. (Even Abbott had way too much faith in big government for my taste.)
The political centre in Australia has drifted to left and Tony Abbott was the closest thing to a conservative prime minister we in this country are likely to see for a long time.
But he was part of the government that created these issues in the first place and then even helped finalize them when in office and implemented Direct Action, very quietly mid-last year.
He is basically a weather vane, wearing a suit and doesn’t have the good sense to just leave politics already.
Mid 2016 Malcolm Turnbull was PM. He has been PM since Sept 2015, iampeter. It is confusing to know what you are talking about there.
I see that humping the leg of political corpses is still the thing to be seen doing with the in-crowd.
Candy, reading that back again it probably didn’t make sense.
My point is that mid last year the Direct Actions emission capping came into effect.
Direct Action was the climate policy implemented by Abbott after he repealed Gillard’s carbon tax.
So, not only does this defeat the purpose of repealing a carbon tax in the first place, but it makes this speech here unintentional, standup comedy, as he laments the environmentalist policies this country faces with a straight face, when he was one of the major leaders implementing these policies.
Basically been there, done that, Neil.
Now that I’m an old cripple, maybe it’s your turn.
I am not the one doing the condemning. You are.
Fact is the left are vicious. very few people have the balls to stand up to them. Easy to be an armchair critic
as he laments the environmentalist policies this country faces with a straight face, when he was one of the major leaders implementing these policies.
Well, it seems a minor policy no-one knows about, and my hunch is he only did that to appease the Liberals who were all for very much stronger policies to reduce the temperatures of the world.
I think you go either full climate change policies as Bill Shorten proposes, or not and build coal mines and provide power and not worry about the temperature of the world. I am not sure there is a halfway measure in what has become a very ideological issue. It’s almost like religion – you either believe in God or you don’t and act accordingly.
‘Abbottards.’ That’s a word, right?
Definition: People who repeatedly vote to be politically pissed on.
This man needs to provide exceptional evidence that he won’t be utter shite, before he gets another turn.
+1 Iampeter
The “carbon tax” was always only a temporary measure arrived at by Gillard to get the Greens to agree to pass the ETS legislation in the Senate. Originally the carbon tax was meant to be replaced by the ETS as of 1 July, 2015. Abbott, as PM, oversaw the passage of the carbon tax repeal legislation, around July 2014, complete with loophole allowing the introduction of an ETS “at a later date”.
On September 2, 2015, while Tony Abbott was still PM, Greg Hunt circulated to Cabinet, the final draft of the Regulation to implement an ETS, in line with what Howard had envisaged in 2007, as outlined in Gillard’s carbon tax legislation of 2011, and as preserved in the carbon tax repeal legislation of 2014.
In other words, we ended getting exactly what was planned for us way back in 2007. As a member of Howard’s cabinet, Abbott has been involved in this from Day One. Viewed in that light, Abbott’s speech to the GWPF can only be seen as high farce. How he does it with a straight face is beyond me.
Joe Hockey made a great speech in London, came back home and did the freaking opposite.
Actions, Tony. Not words, actions.
Very good speech. Delivery needs more passion. I doubt most Voters will engage TA with the paused and considered approach to every word.
I know TAs speech itself was a winner by the way Aust. Msm mocked him and it.
Can you believe we are now a country running low on electricity?
And…
If i have a look at Facebook i have a bewildering number of friends who want to stop Adani coal mine…
Cos the scrub and hats and horses and stuff.
Save me now sweet Jeebus!
He’s been masterfully trolling Lord Waffleworth and his entrails in Trumplike fashion, for him to turn the Ruinables ship – has anyone managed to achieve this?
Crickets?
MV you fuckwit, give us your expert opinion on how to solve our power crisis. Leave Abbott out of it & concentrate on all the current political players including Finkel.
The way I see it is simply as a choice between the Turnbullites and Abbott. (Abbott does not have a sycophantic cheer squad). If appears that most of the Cat prefer Turnbull. Me – not so much.
I think it’s more the case of too many of the Cat let themselves be overly optimistic when Abbott gained power. The disappointment stings long and hard.
As for Turnbull, everyone knew that he would be an utter dipstick, (certain blog owners excepted), and events have proven them correct. Thus no disappointment to bare.
It’s far worse to let people down than to be a complete failure from the start.
I myself also hold out hope that Abbott will have learned much during his time of purgatory. As long as The Battered Sav and Peter Van Ineptitude continue to fixate on him then we know that the Abbott fire still burns.
My, such people skills. How come you’re not in the diplomatic corps?
Anyway, to answer your question, there IS no short, or even medium term solution.
One day, sometime well into the future, we will build some new coal fired power stations, and let them supply electricity on an open market. But that day is at least a decade away. In the meantime Australians will pay prohibitive prices for an unreliable electrical supply, while most of our industrial base closes shop, goes broke, or moves offshore.
All goes according to plan.
Let’s do this right and invite KRuddy back. After all, everyone deserves a third chance, right?
I’d like to pretend that I’m not astounded by the level of delusion that exists, here, after all of this time, but I am. You do not HAVE to choose between Turnbull and Abbott, or between White Labor or Labor Lite. You can DEMAND another option. OR, you can sit back, scratch where you once hoped your balls would grow, and quietly let yourself be suffocated, content in your last moment of misery with the knowledge that at least you had ‘hope’ and you were polite about it all. Fucking retards.
I do believe this is the chap that persecuted Pauline and had her incarcerated…. and we still don’t know where the cash to do that came from.
Quite a few commentators with 20/20 hindsight. There was pre trump and post trump. The political climate was very different pre trump and that was the one TA was working in. Yes he made some mistakes and disappointed many but he was still light years better than the softcock sitting in the Lodge right now and the fuckwit who would be king sitting opposite him. Bring him back.
The entire parliamentary gliberal party should be despatched to Mosquebourne toot sweet and euthanased.
It’s all they (and the long suffering electorate) deserve.
Indeed… if only some here directed their vitriol on the leftard Libs rather than emulating the bittered sav or wrngselen, then maybe the message would get through. As it is anyone reading this would guess that even the Cat rejects what Abbott666 says.
And why wouldn’t we?
It’s not as though we haven’t heard it all before.
Virtue signalling. Doesn’t cut it.
And just what “virtue” is being signaled?
We are sick of politicians feeding us bullsh1t?
Seems a worthy “virtue” to me.