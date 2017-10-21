Liberty Quote
In recent decades democracy has inflated its powers too soon, too far and too long.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- former PP finance person on What happened to good policy in the ALP?
- C.L. on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- notafan on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- struth on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Neil on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- struth on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- Tom on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- notafan on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- struth on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- notafan on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Fisky on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- dover_beach on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- Tom on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- notafan on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- Fisky on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Joe on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- dover_beach on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- notafan on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Farmer Gez on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- egg_ on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- Joe on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- Joe on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- struth on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Irreversible on Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- stackja on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Chris on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Chris on Open Forum: October 21, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Roundup Oct 21
- What happened to good policy in the ALP?
- Open Forum: October 21, 2017
- Tony Abbott: Daring to Doubt
- At last, an energy policy that has Australia headed in right direction
- “The biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”
- Winston Peters = Rob Oakeshott + Tony Windsor
- Devarim 30: 19
- Brittany Hunter: Technology Is Not Pro-Monopoly
- Can machines be entrepreneurial?
- Australia’s new energy policy and its dishonest depiction
- Opening statement to House Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue Inquiry into Taxpayer Engagement with the Taxation System
- This will be THE major issue at the next election
- Thoughts on university reform
- Wednesday Forum: October 18, 2017
- Read it and weep – The Case Against Free-Market Capitalism
- Is Treasury leaking against the government?
- Jeffrey A. Tucker: How Much Homogeneity Does Society Need?
- Renewable energy and government policy: the plot thickens!
- Dan Mitchell on spending by US Presidents
- Peter O’Brien: Abbott and CAGW
- Roundup October 16
- Q&A Forum: October 16, 2017
- Arky on Hollywood
- Monday Forum: October 16, 2017
- David Levy and Sandra Peart on the problems with experts
- ACCC offers some clarity but much obfuscation in its report on electricity price rises
- Go on, what’s the plan to deal with Iran and North Korea?
- Poetry evening in Sydney 25th
- It’s homicide not suicide – let’s get the language right
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: October 21, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
267 Responses to Open Forum: October 21, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
250th!
Damn.
Stinging cane!
I am cacky handed.
I had to learn “cursive” at school.
To this day I turn the page on an angle to ensure no “backhand” occurs and my hand rests above the line to avoid smudging.
I tell you I am a victim of this disgusting right handed capitalist west and require immediate compensation.
Scissors had to be learned with the other hand and the lack of left handed guitars in the shop is a disgrace for a working muso.
I honestly don’t know how I’ve put up with the discrimination for so long.
Move over mussies and same sexers, the Left is Left mob are about to turn on the tears.
How did you survive the oppressive righty regime Struth?
No lefty shovels, hammers, screwdrivers or spanners to ease your plight. Those racheting socket sets must have driven you to tears when you got the direction of turn wrong every time.
From stackja at 9:00 am:
What I would love to see at one of those White House Playschool for Kiddie Journalists sessions:
“… no, no … wait, while I find the remote … here it is.
I see many of you want to ask the same questions on the same topic as yesterday, expressed marginally differently as clumsily disguised “gotchas”. I have the replay of General Kelly’s address on the screen behind me which will help you remember his answers.
That runs for 20 or so minutes – I’ll be back in a half hour, after I’ve opened the morning’s mail.”
I think we are reaching that point where we spit on our hands and hoist the black flag…
Seems that the Congresswoman who started the controversy over what Trump said to the grieving widow is now playing the race card for all it’s worth.
Great ad by the NRA!
https://twitter.com/NRATV/status/921390510576562176
Old Ozzie, thanks for posting that piece from the anti-business daily at 10.19am, accompanied by that pitiful, third-rate Abbott dementia from David Rowe. (Notice how Rowe attributes to Abbott the witchcraft of the climate zombies that Abbott was attributing to them?). Rowe is an archetypical Fakefacts “cartoonist” — zero sense of humour, a B-grade draftsman and not worth being in the same conversation as masters like Michael Ramirez and Ben Garrison.
Why is the Mouche doing this? Very odd –
A story of wilful blindness or merely the price of organic farming and baking?
Just because he was in Raqqa doen’t mean he was a member of isis!
parents of jihadi jack launch hunger strike
How are you going to spin this one monty oh monty?
rhinestone cowgirl outed as liar by Gold Star widow
Must-watch!
None of it helps, that’s for sure.
Mirrors are also incredibly biased, as they wouldn’t even show me combing my hair with my left hand.
Russia uranium supplier Barack Obama on the news decrying “some folks” promoting division and “riling up the base” for “partisan advantage.”
Ahahahahahahaha.
Forever the lightweight.
Cannot verify that quote, Notafan.
I rate it as suspicious.