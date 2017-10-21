Liberty Quote
A government which robs Peter to pay Paul, can always count on the support of Paul.— George Bernard Shaw


Open Forum: October 21, 2017
23-18 Wobblies. 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
If Foley had kicked straight, we wouldn’t be on tenterhooks
And a page podium! 😃
Finally
Nope. Every few minutes they flash a mobile number on the scoreboard asking people to dob in “offensive” behaviour.
This country has been sodomised by people who should all be hanged.
Folau is a freaking superstar.
Pity the No campaign didn’t harness his magic.
I watched the start of the game.
An Aboriginal welcomist told the crowd (falsely) that the ‘Welcome to Country’ wasn’t invented ten or 12 years ago but had existed in Australia since the “beginning of time.” He went on to say that there are more than “300 countries in Australia – that’s more than in the whole world!”
He then asked the stadium to join him in a COO-EE.
FMFD.
Then Advance Australia Fair – the worst national anthem in the entire history of nations.
Sadly, no.
Along boacks look devastated even after losing a dead rubber. Something the Wallabies never look like.
All Blacks look devastated even after losing a dead rubber. Something the Wallabies never look like.
LMFAO!
Disney, pervert – blah blah crap.
Isn’t ESPN, the “sports” channel in the US that supports “taking a knee” part of Disney?
If so the lefty guest seems to be attacking her own side.
Back in the day, I heard a French Army band belting out “La Marseilles” at full throttle. Now there’s an anthem – “Advance Australia Fair” is a dirge by comparison.
I was at an Origin on the Lang Park hill in the late 1980s. The distance between that night and the country I see today is vast. It wasn’t for the faint-hearted, I suppose: booze, cigs, colourful commentaries on blokes wearing blue (who were also respected for their balls), you name it. But nobody got hurt.*
————
*OK, one bloke in a NSW jersey copped a tin to the scone.
A collection of nomadic tribesmen without even a written language is a country – and Warren Mundine and Noel Pearson are demanding a treaty with each separate one? F.M.S.
Oh yeah.
Advert just on TV for a Sunday night reveal all of something shocking and emotionally charged regarding “our Barnsey”.
Oh for f$cks sake.
I’ve got Asian kids too.
It’s not that bad, honestly.
You just have to teach them English and they get along fine.
An apposite thing occurred to me re anthems …
One of the greatest renditions in the history of sport – if not the greatest – below.
Note well the extreme patriotism of the crowd; compare to the take-a-knee players and administrators of today. A stunning decline. (Added bonus: best timed, most awesome flyover ever).
I said it the other day and I’ll say it again, Kiwis are singing the lines “God defend our free land” and “God defend New Zealand” with more passion than ever.
Advance Australia Fair is terribly shit. It’s so dreary that you can’t even change it into anything other than a dirge. You can turn a good national anthem into a soul anthem, free jazz, baroque prelude and fugue and probably even a pop song but ours is so shit that it just always sounds awful…no matter how talented the musician
Loved Whitney’s anthem. Best rendition ever.
You can sing Advance Australia Fair over The House Of The Rising Sun. And visa versa
Zulu at 2224
A collection of nomadic tribesmen without even a written language is a country – and Warren Mundine and Noel Pearson are demanding a treaty with each separate one? F.M.S
And if the experience of the ACT is anything to go by, much of the argument will be between sub groups of those “countries” fighting over the spelling of their “national” titles, even though these were never written down until whitey arrived.
Still, getting ageeement between them all should extend the negotiations beyond the lifetimes of our grand children.
C.L. there seems to be a general malaise to giving any award in this country other than the OAM. When the former Prime Minister conferred knighthoods on very deserving folks, the whole country went batshit crazy.
And yes, Prince Phillip was a deserving recipient of his AK. Aside from the tradition of awarding the highest honour to the spouse of the Monarch, Prince Phillip’s ties to this country are strong…especially his wartime service which included escorting the Australian Expeditionary Force through the Indian Ocean and latterly being in Tokyo when the Japanese surrender was signed!
The only good line in Advance Aust Fair is… Australians all let us ring Joyce for she is young and free…
And as far as that idiot Koori going on about the welcome to country ceremony being timeless, Ask Ernie Dingo. He invented it in the mid ’70’s.
agreement, not ageeement.
Probably moot anyway.
Indeed, reader. The Prince was a worthy recipient. More deserving than any of the native wankers given a gong that year.
Not sure what Prince Phillips private life was like but he worked till he was 96 and then retired. Not many people do things up to 96 years of age these days
There’s something perverse about telling aborigines lies and letting them tell us the same lies back and everyone pretending to believe them. Why do we do it? To build their self esteem? How could it? It’s disgustingly patronising and utterly racist. It treats them like retarded children.
Prince Phillip is a great man and without doubt the sharpest wit of the last 60 years.
A delightful and honourable man. I feel awful that his own children are so dreadful but he must be so pleased that his grandchildren have redeemed the bloodline.
It wil keep the High Court tied up for fifty years ar so.