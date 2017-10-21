Open Forum: October 21, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, October 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

767 Responses to Open Forum: October 21, 2017

1 2 3 4
  1. Fisky
    #2530054, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Interesting though that in spite of the republican establishment’s hatred for Trump, he was still able to become the nominee. Seems like the US system has some inbuilt safeguards against a permanent political class taking over the joint.

    But he won’t be able to pass any laws because the donor class are funding both sides in congress. Having burned down the media and now Hollywood (indirectly – there is no way any of the Weinstein scandal would have blown up under Hillary, they would have kept a lid on it), Trump needs to focus on taking down the donors.

  2. Chris
    #2530055, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    We shall now provide a short interlude where we take turns saying

    Steve Kates was right.

  3. miltonf
    #2530056, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    The plan was that the election to be between Jeb bush and Hillary, part of the two family monarchy system the elite were trying to establish.

    I hope they go the same way as the Kennedys. I though a big part of the American revolution was to piss off all that aristocratic sh#t.

  4. Knuckle Dragger
    #2530057, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Aaaaand now it turns out the Adelaide crook was holding a female hostage when he was shot and killed. Must have watched too much TV – the Mexican standoff works on Blue Heelers but not in real life.

    ‘Traffic offender’, my arse. Good riddance. The body should be dragged behind a ute to a cliff near the ocean and thrown off to give the sea lice a feed. It would be the most significant contribution he made to the world.

  5. Fisky
    #2530058, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Part of the reason why the donor class became so monstrous is because they favoured the GOP in the 80s and 90s. But things are different now. The donors still donate to the GOP but do it on the condition that a non-liberal agenda is blocked. The Dems are the natural party of the establishment, and the donors knit the system together by favouring globalist Republicans. Trump needs to find a way to ban campaign donations over a certain size. Maybe $100 should be the limit.

  6. John Comnenus
    #2530061, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    I did the survey. My suggestion on how to fix the gender pay gap was to let the market sort it out. After if women cost less than men to employ it is in the interest of every employer to cut costs and only employ women. Seeing how this isn’t happening I am calling bullshit on their pay gap crap.

  7. Oh come on
    #2530062, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    I wasn’t especially concerned about Obama’s win in 2008. I thought that the Presidency was a poisoned chalice at that point in time, and the Dems were welcome to it. I suspect that the Tea Party movement would never have got off the ground if there was a GOP Pres in the WH. Obama further galvanised that constituency, which went on to break the liberal-RINO federal duopoly.

  8. Snoopy
    #2530063, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Trump needs to find a way to ban campaign donations over a certain size. Maybe $100 should be the limit.

    And kill off the Super PACs.

  9. John Comnenus
    #2530064, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    I am rating Ms Ardern’s socialist NZ. She only just got in and the All Black lose to the Wallabies. I look forward to more All Socialist Blacks losses.

  10. areff
    #2530065, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Cats are welcome to click on the surveymonkey link and answer the totally anonymous five questions.

    That was fun

  11. miltonf
    #2530067, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    I think Steve Bannon is working to clean up Congress

  12. miltonf
    #2530069, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Obama further galvanised that constituency, which went on to break the liberal-RINO federal duopoly. I had no idea in 2008 how hard left Obama was. It’s extraordinary how we find out now that Dubya and co are perfectly cool with that.

  13. Oh come on
    #2530070, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    I don’t really see how you can kill off the Super PACs through any means other than via dealbreaking (and possibly unconstitutional) cuts to civil liberties.

    Perhaps they should be more heavily policed to ensure there is no contact between a Super PAC and the campaign of the candidate it’s associated with, as I suspect there is probably quite a lot of coordinating going on even though it’s illegal.

  14. Oh come on
    #2530071, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Steve Bannon is overrated.

  15. Fisky
    #2530074, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    I think Steve Bannon is working to clean up Congress

    He will have an impact on half-a-dozen races at most.

  16. Snoopy
    #2530075, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Inexplicably John Kwiggen has studiously ignored Jacinda Arden’s ascension to power. Apparently.

  17. miltonf
    #2530076, posted on October 22, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Steve Bannon is overrated. Dunno- seems pretty good to me but don’t live in the US.

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *