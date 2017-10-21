Open Forum: October 21, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, October 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,057 Responses to Open Forum: October 21, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2530483, posted on October 23, 2017 at 7:51 am

    It’s hard to grasp just what a catastrophe this is, so I’ll preface by saying that each team is probably paying out $1 billion per year in salaries and costs. With that in mind read the story and look at the photos:

    NFL HELL: Several Stadiums Nearly Empty As Anthem Protest Backlash Rolls Into Week 7 (PHOTOS)

    If the NFL thought Americans would ease the backlash against the league — they were sadly mistaken. Photos of empty stadiums from around the league show how dire a situation kneelers have spurred. Stadiums were nearly empty in Week 6, as well.

    As it says in the story many of the people who did turn up probably had season tickets which cost huge money. So the final scale of the catastrophe will only become apparent when the next season ticket sales figures become known. Ugly is too nice a word.

  2. areff
    #2530484, posted on October 23, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Ballet, what a surprise that it’s a nest of predators in tights. When it takes three hours of leaping about to establish that a swan is crook, you can only marvel that there is still time left in the day for tutu-lifting and codpiece coddling. A tax to discourage ballet would be a boon to courting swains who, early in many heterosexual relations, have to pretend they enjoy it.

  3. Entropy
    #2530486, posted on October 23, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I feel a bit mean to have linked to it.

  4. Senile Old Guy
    #2530487, posted on October 23, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Show business, in all of its forms, has always been a cesspool. Indeed, some of the participants are attracted to it for precisely that reason – whether they be gay or straight, male or female, management or artists. I am much more sympathetic to the young gel working in a small (especially family) business where the boss and/or his relatives regard her as fair game.

    Johanna is not bothered by sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. She is “much more sympathetic” to people who abused in small business.

  5. johanna
    #2530488, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:00 am

    BoN – we have seen a few articles like this one recently. Mea (partly) culpa. But mostly not.

    This one is a pearler. He spends a year out in flyover country, and comes to the conclusion that there is nothing much to discuss, because Trump 666.

    At this rate, Trump will romp in next time.

  6. johanna
    #2530489, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Johanna is not bothered by sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

    I never said that.

    Prove it or shut up.

  7. JC
    #2530490, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I never said that

    Prove it or shut up

    Huh?

    I am much more sympathetic to the young gel working in a small (especially family) business where the boss and/or his relatives regard her as fair game.

    Lol, another heavy drinking hangover.

  8. calli
    #2530491, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I had another person in mind reading that story, entropy. But the description doesn’t quite fit. Perhaps it wasn’t meant to.

  9. srr
    #2530492, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:12 am

    TheLastRefuge Retweeted
    Haaretz.com‏Verified account @haaretzcom 7m7 minutes ago

    Make Japan great again: Abe’s landslide is a victory for militant nationalism in the Trump era // Analysis

    https://twitter.com/haaretzcom/status/922206929581088768

  10. srr
    #2530494, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:13 am

    TheLastRefuge‏ @TheLastRefuge2 41m41 minutes ago
    TheLastRefuge Retweeted Haaretz.com

    WOLVERINES !! “Can You Hear The People Sing”? 😀😀👍 #MJGA !!!

    Haaretz.comVerified account @haaretzcom
    “Forget Brexit, Le Pen and Erdogan: The election that just happened in #Japan may be the most worrying yet”
    https://www.haaretz.com/world-news/asia-and-australia/1.818513

  11. Top Ender
    #2530495, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Exactly!

    At one point during my research, I discovered a video of a would-be robber entering a Houston smoke shop, his purpose conveyed by the pistol that he leveled at the store clerk. But the robber was not the only armed person in the store. The security cameras show Raleigh, the store clerk, walking out from behind the counter, calmly raising his own gun and firing an accurate stream of bullets at the hapless robber. The wounded robber stumbles out, falls over the curb and eventually ends up under arrest.

    It is not just the defensive gun use that makes the video remarkable — it is Raleigh himself who evidences such a nonchalance that he never bothers to put down the cigarette that he is smoking. At the end, Raleigh, having protected his store, enthuses “Castle Doctrine, baby” — citing a law that allows a person to use force to defend a legally occupied place.

    It is an amazing story, though far from unique, but you simply won’t find many like it in mainstream media (I found it on Reddit).

    It’s not that media is suppressing stories intentionally. It’s that these stories don’t reflect their interests and beliefs.

    Link to Bruce’s post above

  12. stackja
    #2530499, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Girls falling undies spell

    WOMEN have been borrowing their partners’ jeans for years but now it seems they’re also rummaging through their loved ones’ top drawers.

    Nearly half of young women have said they like to borrow their partner’s underpants as they find them more comfortable than their own.

    Research from the UK reveals that among 2000 people aged between 18 and 24, 42 per cent of women had worn men’s underpants more than once in the past year.

    The study found that only 17 per cent of men in the same age group had borrowed their partner’s underwear.

    Fashion firm Style Compare, which conducted the survey, said that across all age groups, 14 per cent of couples had admitted sharing undies.

    A spokesman said: “Men benefit from designs that put support and comfort first.”

  13. John Constantine
    #2530500, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:22 am

    http://tvtonight.com.au/2017/10/airdate-the-mosque-next-door.html

    Their sbs needs taxfunding to instruct people how to think, and the State needs censorship laws to crush anybody that objects to taxfunding being used for propaganda.

    Comrades.

  14. srr
    #2530501, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:22 am

    It would explain the recent great thinning of the herd –

    Breaking911‏Verified @Breaking911
    @Breaking911

    After ‘cheese pizza’ post, New Jersey officer arrested for child p0rn – http://breaking911.com/cheese-pizza-post-new-jersey-officer-arrested-child-porn/

    Prosecutors say an undercover officer first made contact with Salamak after he posted on Craigslist that he was looking for women and moms “that are into Cheese Pizza,” a reference to child p0rn0graphy.

  15. stackja
    #2530502, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Advanced manufacturing the way to go for Australia after Holden’s Elizabeth automotive plant closure in South Australia

    Valerina Changarathil, The Advertiser
    15 minutes ago

    THE closure of Holden’s Elizabeth plant last week is a sad moment, but a turning point for manufacturing in Australia, according to an international expert helping the nation transition to an advanced future.

    “It is significant because it will take us away from traditional manufacturing-related assembly and production and into the high-tech, high value research and development (pre-making) and services (post),” said Dr Jens Goennemann, managing director of the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre, an industry-led organisation established through the Australian Government’s Industry Growth Centres initiative.

    The focus should now be on upskilling right through the value chain of manufacturing to identify “high-value” pre and post production areas across all sectors that could open up a global market of customers, said Dr Goennemann, who has previously worked with global giants Airbus Group and Daimler-Benz Aerospace.

    “We have already seen an existing auto components maker in Victoria working with a global customer.”

    Holden’s exit last week marked the end of almost a century of car making in Australia with direct job losses at Holden, Toyota and Ford estimated at 5000. Once key suppliers are considered, the real number could rise to 50,000.

    Dr Goennemann said companies would likely transition to other sectors like defence and could take up opportunities linked to the $89 billion worth of defence spend related to the construction of new submarines, frigates and other vessels, mostly in SA and WA.

    AMGC was already working with Dassault and BAE Systems in SA on “bringing SMEs on board” their separate digital shipyard projects Adelaide, he said.

    The AMGC will today also release a report showing that the Australian manufacturing industry is larger and more dynamic than currently estimated.

    “Only five per cent of firms drive 99 per cent of total manufacturing exports, 94 per cent of capital spending and 54 per cent of the sector’s entire research and development,” it will say.

    “About 80 per cent of Australian manufacturers could become more advanced by collaborating with researchers, increasing their information and communication technology (ICT) spend, introducing a new product-related service or by using patents to protect their ideas.”

    The Advanced Manufacturing: A New Definition for a New Era report also calls for a new ‘scorecard’ tool to track progress of companies (besides jobs, output and exports) and changing how the information is reported while also better targeting industry assistance.

    It analysed more than 3,000 global manufacturers to identify characteristics of companies pursuing advanced strategies.

    “Manufacturing is transforming, so we need a new definition to accurately measure who we are and where we need to go.

    “Australia’s manufacturing exports generate close to $9 billion every month so just imagine what the possibilities could be if we increased the number of firms contributing to economic output by even five or 10 ten per cent,” said Dr Goennemann.

  16. Senile Old Guy
    #2530503, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I never said that.

    Prove it or shut up.

    JC has already done so but here it is again:

    Show business, in all of its forms, has always been a cesspool. Indeed, some of the participants are attracted to it for precisely that reason – whether they be gay or straight, male or female, management or artists.

    I am much more sympathetic to the young gel working in a small (especially family) business where the boss and/or his relatives regard her as fair game. These girls are not prepared to do almost anything to achieve stardom, they are just being groped and otherwise importuned by creeps.

    The girls groped and sexually harrassed in show business are “prepared to do almost anything to achieve stardom”, so it is okay if they are Harvey Weinsteined.

  17. Entropy
    #2530504, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Not hard to understand, Stackja, Young wommynes have more balls these days than young men.

  18. rickw
    #2530505, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Johanna is not bothered by sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. She is “much more sympathetic” to people who abused in small business.

    Senile, you’re drawing a pretty long bow. Johanna’s comment is reasonable, to presume the complete innocence of every Hollywood starlet in this is just stupid. If Weinstein wasn’t a spent force as a Hollywood producer they would all be keeping quiet.

  19. johanna
    #2530506, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Just been listening to some old tapes, and one of them (not made by me) has John Lennon’s “Woman”(1980 on it.

    Talk about puppy-on-the-back, post-modernism. He claims that Yoko is the font of all his work, even long before they met. How exactly this occurred is not explained. This is most likely because it is not explicable.

    Not sure how the creepy Yoko contributed to I Wanna Hold Your Hand or Please Please Me.

  20. srr
    #2530507, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Thomas Paine‏ @Thomas1774Paine

    Snitches Get Stitches:
    Outspoken Hollywood [child] Sex Abuse Victim Corey Feldman Arrested —

    http://truepundit.com/snitches-get-stitches-outspoken-hollywood-sex-abuse-victim-corey-feldman-arrested/

  21. rickw
    #2530508, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:29 am

    A spokesman said: “Men benefit from designs that put support and comfort first.”

    The benefits of not having a wedgie discovered!

  22. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2530509, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:30 am

    How exactly this occurred is not explained. This is most likely because it is not explicable.

    Yes it is if you Imagine as the whacko hippy was inclined to do.

  23. Tel
    #2530510, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Show business, in all of its forms, has always been a cesspool.

    [1] People are merchandise (show business is a flesh trade).
    [2] Acting is about pretending to be something that you are not.
    [3] Story telling is about convincing people that something happened, when it did not.
    [4] There’s shedloads of money to be made.

    Put those together and you will undoubtedly find that now and then the greengrocer wants to squeeze the mangos, but lies about it afterwards.

    I feel sorry for the people who don’t figure that out quickly, but I’m sure that in many cases the potential of money and fame was sufficient incentive, and if you make the choice to swim in that cesspool well *shrug* what am I supposed to do? Is it smart to pass laws protecting people from themselves? Give them a paternalistic “nudge” or something? Come on, they are big boys and girls, not entirely stupid. They have agency. I’ve complained for years about Hollywood doing the scolding and finger shaking routine telling me what I should find sacred… I’ve never liked the smug self righteous bastards, but I’m not about to tell them what morality they should subscribe to, other than to request they leave me alone.

    Am I bothered by people getting ripped of by that? Yeah, it bothers me a bit.

    There’s sleazebags in every industry, false promises, taking liberties, power and dominance. That bothers me too.

    Try to catch a few of them… expect more to come along. Teach kids about incentives and warn them about the bad people they are very likely to meet.

  24. Pivot
    #2530512, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Tom – cheers to you 👍

  25. Gab
    #2530513, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:40 am

    ‘Morning, Catsters. ‘Morning, Grigory M.

  26. srr
    #2530515, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:41 am

    From old stars to starlets to girls to kids … the well orchestrated plan was to go beyond normalizing child sex for fame, and actually make the children the predators in the minds of the majority of the public.

  27. Roger
    #2530516, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Teach kids about incentives and warn them about the bad people they are very likely to meet.

    Fairy tales used to serve the latter function quite well from early childhood, but I suppose they are too full of stereotypes for progressive parents these days.

  28. calli
    #2530518, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:43 am

    It’s the old Hollywood trouts that give me the willies. They all knew, many probably had the hard word put on them. And said nothing.

    And now they’re posturing and signalling wildly, and because life isn’t a scripted fillum, where a nice editor takes out the dodgy bits, their hypocrisy can’t be hidden.

    Forget Weinstein – he’s a token scapegoat. The attitude to Polanski is all you need to know.

  29. JC
    #2530519, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:45 am

    RickW

    The old drunk reckons she was more sympathetic and then because of the late night benders forgets what she’s said and barks at the person politely correcting her or bringing to attention any of her incorrect information or inconsistencies.

    Senile’ s point is accurate.

    Here’s the issue that’s missing here. A starlet doesn’t have to enter a hotel room. Similarly a woman can leave the employ if a small business owner gets a little randy. Lastly a sexual assault is a criminal act and should be reported to the police. All this victimhood is a little sickening quite frankly.

  30. srr
    #2530520, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Brian Hassine Retweeted
    MagaCoalition‏ @realmagapac Oct 21

    BANNON UNCHAINED ON MNN_MAGANEWS!
    Full speech, unedited, uncut.
    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1eaJbqEXnQVGX
    You won’t see that on the MSM.

  31. Baldrick
    #2530521, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:46 am

    TheirABC taking on the difficult issues:

    ABC News ✔ @abcnews
    The ice cream test: What your dessert choice says about your ability to pay a mortgage

  32. Rabz
    #2530523, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Modern day chat up lines:

    “I find the best thing about Kangaroos’ matches are their Vogon poetry readings beforehand.”

    I was out at my great nephew’s 1st birthday party yesterday at the Burnum Burnum Sanctuary in the Shire. A fantastic time was had by all, except the little fella, who got very cross about being denied his nap. My hipster nephew and his squeeze brought along their miniature Schnauzer, which I discovered had his own doggy toilet built into their Glebe terrace during their recent renos.

    Gobsmacked, I was.

  33. Rabz
    #2530524, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:50 am

    The facilities test: What your dog toilet choice says about your ability to pay a mortgage

  34. Rabz
    #2530526, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Their attitude to Polanski is all you need to know.

    The claim “it wasn’t rape, rape” comes to mind.

  35. Baldrick
    #2530529, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Samuel Johnson, Magda Szubanski among Victoria’s Australian of the Year nominees

    I don’t care. If next year’s AOTY doesn’t go to Dylan Voller, then they’re just not trying hard enough.

  36. johanna
    #2530531, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:58 am

    JC
    #2530490, posted on October 23, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I never said that

    Prove it or shut up

    Huh?

    I am much more sympathetic to the young gel working in a small (especially family) business where the boss and/or his relatives regard her as fair game.

    Lol, another heavy drinking hangover.

    Living in front of computer screens, you have NFI about the real world.

    Young gels are ripe for exploitation by creeps. Sorry if this rule of human nature has escaped you.

  37. JC
    #2530533, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:02 am

    We’re fucked in some many ways.

    Telstra has its main call centre in Manila. Qantas has bolted on a call centre out of capetown. Customers are given, incompetent, misleading and dishonest information all the way through and no one gives a shit.

    The highest minimum wages in the world has forced large firms to carry out services from third world countries, which means third world attitudes. The only long term respite is AI.

  38. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2530535, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:05 am

    If next year’s AOTY doesn’t go to Dylan Voller, then they’re just not trying hard enough.

    She’ll* have to stand in line behind YAM and ‘Hannah’ Mouncey.

    * it’s only a matter of time.

  39. Riccardo Bosi
    #2530536, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Fisky

    #2528944, posted on October 21, 2017 at 12:20 am

    The ruling classes are rotten to the core. The state, the corporations, the military, the churches, the universities, every institution has been permanently discredited and must be toppled at once!

    Correct

  40. JC
    #2530537, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Johanna

    There is no such thing as harassment. There most certainly is sexual assault, which is a criminal offence and should be prosecuted to the full strength of the law.

    Harassment is a made up to term by feminists.

    If your employer gives you the shits, leave!

    As for not knowing the real world, let’s remember that you pretended to work as an APS tax eater.

    Now go sleep off the bender, as you’re starting to annoy me… and many others.

  41. JC
    #2530538, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:11 am

    God I love gerbil warming.

    Spent just over two weeks in NYC and the weather is just gorgeous with temps around 25 degs almost every day… and glorious sunshine. It’s mentally uplifting to be in this sort of weather.

  42. Herodotus
    #2530539, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:12 am

    ABC Four Corners to do a program on problems with the NBN.
    I wonder who’ll get blamed for the problems: Labor, Liberals, or both?

  43. Herodotus
    #2530540, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Just in from Dan Murphy’s:

    To say that the Marlborough region is on a roll with Sauvignon Blanc is a real understatement. Maoris refer to it as ‘The place with the hole in the cloud’, with a climate that is sunny but relatively cool – perfect growing conditions for unique, delicate, exuberant and wonderfully aromatic Sauvignon Blanc.

    Dan Murphy’s could be referred to as “the place with a hole in my pocket “!

  44. Roger
    #2530541, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:16 am

    ABC Four Corners to do a program on problems with the NBN.

    Since the NBN arrived at my premises we’ve had more dropouts than a 1970s Arts course.

  45. incoherent rambler
    #2530542, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Telstra has its main call centre in Manila. Qantas has bolted on a call centre out of capetown. Customers are given, incompetent, misleading and dishonest information all the way through and no one gives a shit.
    The highest minimum wages in the world has forced large firms to carry out services from third world countries, which means third world attitudes.

    Decades ago, I listened to the arguments about a company ditching a few thousand technicians.
    The against people argued that many people would experience network failure if there were insufficient (well paid) technicians.
    The for people argued* that “customer service” employees were cheaper and their task was not to fix the faults, but simply make the customer feel better about a faulty service.
    The for people won the argument and they ended up employing 2 to 3 times the number of people, for the sake of a few competent technicians.
    Things have not changed. Technicians bad. “Customer service” good.

  46. Entropy
    #2530543, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Decades ago, I listened to the arguments about a company ditching a few thousand technicians.
    The against people argued that many people would experience network failure if there were insufficient (well paid) technicians.
    The for people argued* that “customer service” employees were cheaper and their task was not to fix the faults, but simply make the customer feel better about a faulty service.
    The for people won the argument and they ended up employing 2 to 3 times the number of people, for the sake of a few competent technicians.
    Things have not changed. Technicians bad. “Customer service” good.

    The thing about marketers is they are best at marketing themselves. Everything else comes second.

  47. Winston Smith
    #2530544, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Riccardo:

    The ruling classes are rotten to the core. The state, the corporations, the military, the churches, the universities, every institution has been permanently discredited and must be toppled at once!

    Correct x 2.
    So what’s your ideas on civil disobedience and how do we go about it, as a form of protest.

  48. Rebel with cause
    #2530546, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:27 am

    NBN shows how gutless Australia’s political class are. At least other socialist countries build their monuments to socialism above ground.

  49. True Aussie
    #2530548, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:28 am

    The highest minimum wages in the world has forced large firms to carry out services from third world countries, which means third world attitudes

    So I take it you are against banning all immigration from third world countries then JC?

  50. incoherent rambler
    #2530549, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Since the NBN arrived at my premises we’ve had more dropouts than a 1970s Arts course.

    For home, I am seriously considering a 4G/5G modem (or two) as an NBN alternative. The only loss is the home telephone number.

  51. Baldrick
    #2530550, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:28 am

    She’ll* have to stand in line behind YAM and ‘Hannah’ Mouncey.

    Oh yeah, I forgot Hannah Mincey Bruce. If Hannah were to come out as indiginies, he’d be a shoo-in.

  52. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2530551, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Since the NBN arrived at my premises we’ve had more dropouts than a 1970s Arts course.

    I’ve never really understood how the ether works, and had assumed that drop-outs were caused by Injuns cutting down the poles. There are times when even listening to internet radio is impossible because of the on again off again (repeat) disruptions. My old crystal set gave a better performance.

  53. H B Bear
    #2530552, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:31 am

    ABC Four Corners to do a program on problems with the NBN.
    I wonder who’ll get blamed for the problems: Labor, Liberals, or both?

    I expect they’ll just run the standard line that it would have been great if only the Lieborals had stuck with the Liars fibre to the premises (while totally forgetting about doubling the cost). As Teh Australian reported taxpayers are already in the hole for a writedown of somewhere north of $20bn if and when the government ever finishes this white elephant and moves it on to a private sector buyer.

  54. incoherent rambler
    #2530554, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:35 am

    and moves it on to a private sector buyer.

    They will struggle to find a buyer*. The longer they leave it, the more difficult it will be to sell it.

    * I’m prepared to offer $50 in case someone from govt reads this.

  56. Boambee John
    #2530559, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Riccardo at 0905

    Good to see you back from the Twitter swamp!

  57. Roger
    #2530560, posted on October 23, 2017 at 9:38 am

    As Teh Australian reported taxpayers are already in the hole for a writedown of somewhere north of $20bn if and when the government ever finishes this white elephant and moves it on to a private sector buyer.

    The technology is already on the brink of obsolescence.

    Who would buy it?

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *