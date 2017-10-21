Liberty Quote
Money is a tool of exchange, which can’t exist unless there are goods produced and men able to produce them.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Open Forum: October 21, 2017
1,057 Responses to Open Forum: October 21, 2017
It’s hard to grasp just what a catastrophe this is, so I’ll preface by saying that each team is probably paying out $1 billion per year in salaries and costs. With that in mind read the story and look at the photos:
NFL HELL: Several Stadiums Nearly Empty As Anthem Protest Backlash Rolls Into Week 7 (PHOTOS)
As it says in the story many of the people who did turn up probably had season tickets which cost huge money. So the final scale of the catastrophe will only become apparent when the next season ticket sales figures become known. Ugly is too nice a word.
Ballet, what a surprise that it’s a nest of predators in tights. When it takes three hours of leaping about to establish that a swan is crook, you can only marvel that there is still time left in the day for tutu-lifting and codpiece coddling. A tax to discourage ballet would be a boon to courting swains who, early in many heterosexual relations, have to pretend they enjoy it.
I feel a bit mean to have linked to it.
Johanna is not bothered by sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. She is “much more sympathetic” to people who abused in small business.
BoN – we have seen a few articles like this one recently. Mea (partly) culpa. But mostly not.
This one is a pearler. He spends a year out in flyover country, and comes to the conclusion that there is nothing much to discuss, because Trump 666.
At this rate, Trump will romp in next time.
I never said that.
Prove it or shut up.
Huh?
Lol, another heavy drinking hangover.
I had another person in mind reading that story, entropy. But the description doesn’t quite fit. Perhaps it wasn’t meant to.
TheLastRefuge Retweeted
Haaretz.comVerified account @haaretzcom 7m7 minutes ago
Make Japan great again: Abe’s landslide is a victory for militant nationalism in the Trump era // Analysis
https://twitter.com/haaretzcom/status/922206929581088768
TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2 41m41 minutes ago
TheLastRefuge Retweeted Haaretz.com
WOLVERINES !! “Can You Hear The People Sing”? 😀😀👍 #MJGA !!!
Exactly!
At one point during my research, I discovered a video of a would-be robber entering a Houston smoke shop, his purpose conveyed by the pistol that he leveled at the store clerk. But the robber was not the only armed person in the store. The security cameras show Raleigh, the store clerk, walking out from behind the counter, calmly raising his own gun and firing an accurate stream of bullets at the hapless robber. The wounded robber stumbles out, falls over the curb and eventually ends up under arrest.
It is not just the defensive gun use that makes the video remarkable — it is Raleigh himself who evidences such a nonchalance that he never bothers to put down the cigarette that he is smoking. At the end, Raleigh, having protected his store, enthuses “Castle Doctrine, baby” — citing a law that allows a person to use force to defend a legally occupied place.
It is an amazing story, though far from unique, but you simply won’t find many like it in mainstream media (I found it on Reddit).
It’s not that media is suppressing stories intentionally. It’s that these stories don’t reflect their interests and beliefs.
Link to Bruce’s post above
http://tvtonight.com.au/2017/10/airdate-the-mosque-next-door.html
Their sbs needs taxfunding to instruct people how to think, and the State needs censorship laws to crush anybody that objects to taxfunding being used for propaganda.
Comrades.
It would explain the recent great thinning of the herd –
Breaking911Verified @Breaking911
@Breaking911
After ‘cheese pizza’ post, New Jersey officer arrested for child p0rn – http://breaking911.com/cheese-pizza-post-new-jersey-officer-arrested-child-porn/ …
JC has already done so but here it is again:
The girls groped and sexually harrassed in show business are “prepared to do almost anything to achieve stardom”, so it is okay if they are Harvey Weinsteined.
Not hard to understand, Stackja, Young wommynes have more balls these days than young men.
Johanna is not bothered by sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. She is “much more sympathetic” to people who abused in small business.
Senile, you’re drawing a pretty long bow. Johanna’s comment is reasonable, to presume the complete innocence of every Hollywood starlet in this is just stupid. If Weinstein wasn’t a spent force as a Hollywood producer they would all be keeping quiet.
Just been listening to some old tapes, and one of them (not made by me) has John Lennon’s “Woman”(1980 on it.
Talk about puppy-on-the-back, post-modernism. He claims that Yoko is the font of all his work, even long before they met. How exactly this occurred is not explained. This is most likely because it is not explicable.
Not sure how the creepy Yoko contributed to I Wanna Hold Your Hand or Please Please Me.
Thomas Paine @Thomas1774Paine
Snitches Get Stitches:
Outspoken Hollywood [child] Sex Abuse Victim Corey Feldman Arrested —
http://truepundit.com/snitches-get-stitches-outspoken-hollywood-sex-abuse-victim-corey-feldman-arrested/
A spokesman said: “Men benefit from designs that put support and comfort first.”
The benefits of not having a wedgie discovered!
How exactly this occurred is not explained. This is most likely because it is not explicable.
Yes it is if you Imagine as the whacko hippy was inclined to do.
[1] People are merchandise (show business is a flesh trade).
[2] Acting is about pretending to be something that you are not.
[3] Story telling is about convincing people that something happened, when it did not.
[4] There’s shedloads of money to be made.
Put those together and you will undoubtedly find that now and then the greengrocer wants to squeeze the mangos, but lies about it afterwards.
I feel sorry for the people who don’t figure that out quickly, but I’m sure that in many cases the potential of money and fame was sufficient incentive, and if you make the choice to swim in that cesspool well *shrug* what am I supposed to do? Is it smart to pass laws protecting people from themselves? Give them a paternalistic “nudge” or something? Come on, they are big boys and girls, not entirely stupid. They have agency. I’ve complained for years about Hollywood doing the scolding and finger shaking routine telling me what I should find sacred… I’ve never liked the smug self righteous bastards, but I’m not about to tell them what morality they should subscribe to, other than to request they leave me alone.
Am I bothered by people getting ripped of by that? Yeah, it bothers me a bit.
There’s sleazebags in every industry, false promises, taking liberties, power and dominance. That bothers me too.
Try to catch a few of them… expect more to come along. Teach kids about incentives and warn them about the bad people they are very likely to meet.
Tom – cheers to you 👍
‘Morning, Catsters. ‘Morning, Grigory M.
From old stars to starlets to girls to kids … the well orchestrated plan was to go beyond normalizing child sex for fame, and actually make the children the predators in the minds of the majority of the public.
Teach kids about incentives and warn them about the bad people they are very likely to meet.
Fairy tales used to serve the latter function quite well from early childhood, but I suppose they are too full of stereotypes for progressive parents these days.
It’s the old Hollywood trouts that give me the willies. They all knew, many probably had the hard word put on them. And said nothing.
And now they’re posturing and signalling wildly, and because life isn’t a scripted fillum, where a nice editor takes out the dodgy bits, their hypocrisy can’t be hidden.
Forget Weinstein – he’s a token scapegoat. The attitude to Polanski is all you need to know.
RickW
The old drunk reckons she was more sympathetic and then because of the late night benders forgets what she’s said and barks at the person politely correcting her or bringing to attention any of her incorrect information or inconsistencies.
Senile’ s point is accurate.
Here’s the issue that’s missing here. A starlet doesn’t have to enter a hotel room. Similarly a woman can leave the employ if a small business owner gets a little randy. Lastly a sexual assault is a criminal act and should be reported to the police. All this victimhood is a little sickening quite frankly.
Brian Hassine Retweeted
MagaCoalition @realmagapac Oct 21
BANNON UNCHAINED ON MNN_MAGANEWS!
Full speech, unedited, uncut.
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1eaJbqEXnQVGX
You won’t see that on the MSM.
TheirABC taking on the difficult issues:
Modern day chat up lines:
“I find the best thing about Kangaroos’ matches are their Vogon poetry readings beforehand.”
I was out at my great nephew’s 1st birthday party yesterday at the Burnum Burnum Sanctuary in the Shire. A fantastic time was had by all, except the little fella, who got very cross about being denied his nap. My hipster nephew and his squeeze brought along their miniature Schnauzer, which I discovered had his own doggy toilet built into their Glebe terrace during their recent renos.
Gobsmacked, I was.
The claim “it wasn’t rape, rape” comes to mind.
I don’t care. If next year’s AOTY doesn’t go to Dylan Voller, then they’re just not trying hard enough.
Living in front of computer screens, you have NFI about the real world.
Young gels are ripe for exploitation by creeps. Sorry if this rule of human nature has escaped you.
We’re fucked in some many ways.
Telstra has its main call centre in Manila. Qantas has bolted on a call centre out of capetown. Customers are given, incompetent, misleading and dishonest information all the way through and no one gives a shit.
The highest minimum wages in the world has forced large firms to carry out services from third world countries, which means third world attitudes. The only long term respite is AI.
She’ll* have to stand in line behind YAM and ‘Hannah’ Mouncey.
* it’s only a matter of time.
Correct
Johanna
There is no such thing as harassment. There most certainly is sexual assault, which is a criminal offence and should be prosecuted to the full strength of the law.
Harassment is a made up to term by feminists.
If your employer gives you the shits, leave!
As for not knowing the real world, let’s remember that you pretended to work as an APS tax eater.
Now go sleep off the bender, as you’re starting to annoy me… and many others.
God I love gerbil warming.
Spent just over two weeks in NYC and the weather is just gorgeous with temps around 25 degs almost every day… and glorious sunshine. It’s mentally uplifting to be in this sort of weather.
ABC Four Corners to do a program on problems with the NBN.
I wonder who’ll get blamed for the problems: Labor, Liberals, or both?
Just in from Dan Murphy’s:
To say that the Marlborough region is on a roll with Sauvignon Blanc is a real understatement. Maoris refer to it as ‘The place with the hole in the cloud’, with a climate that is sunny but relatively cool – perfect growing conditions for unique, delicate, exuberant and wonderfully aromatic Sauvignon Blanc.
Dan Murphy’s could be referred to as “the place with a hole in my pocket “!
ABC Four Corners to do a program on problems with the NBN.
Since the NBN arrived at my premises we’ve had more dropouts than a 1970s Arts course.
Decades ago, I listened to the arguments about a company ditching a few thousand technicians.
The against people argued that many people would experience network failure if there were insufficient (well paid) technicians.
The for people argued* that “customer service” employees were cheaper and their task was not to fix the faults, but simply make the customer feel better about a faulty service.
The for people won the argument and they ended up employing 2 to 3 times the number of people, for the sake of a few competent technicians.
Things have not changed. Technicians bad. “Customer service” good.
The thing about marketers is they are best at marketing themselves. Everything else comes second.
Riccardo:
Correct x 2.
So what’s your ideas on civil disobedience and how do we go about it, as a form of protest.
NBN shows how gutless Australia’s political class are. At least other socialist countries build their monuments to socialism above ground.
The highest minimum wages in the world has forced large firms to carry out services from third world countries, which means third world attitudes
So I take it you are against banning all immigration from third world countries then JC?
For home, I am seriously considering a 4G/5G modem (or two) as an NBN alternative. The only loss is the home telephone number.
Oh yeah, I forgot Hannah Mincey Bruce. If Hannah were to come out as indiginies, he’d be a shoo-in.
Since the NBN arrived at my premises we’ve had more dropouts than a 1970s Arts course.
I’ve never really understood how the ether works, and had assumed that drop-outs were caused by Injuns cutting down the poles. There are times when even listening to internet radio is impossible because of the on again off again (repeat) disruptions. My old crystal set gave a better performance.
I expect they’ll just run the standard line that it would have been great if only the Lieborals had stuck with the Liars fibre to the premises (while totally forgetting about doubling the cost). As Teh Australian reported taxpayers are already in the hole for a writedown of somewhere north of $20bn if and when the government ever finishes this white elephant and moves it on to a private sector buyer.
They will struggle to find a buyer*. The longer they leave it, the more difficult it will be to sell it.
* I’m prepared to offer $50 in case someone from govt reads this.
New Fred!
Riccardo at 0905
Good to see you back from the Twitter swamp!
As Teh Australian reported taxpayers are already in the hole for a writedown of somewhere north of $20bn if and when the government ever finishes this white elephant and moves it on to a private sector buyer.
The technology is already on the brink of obsolescence.
Who would buy it?